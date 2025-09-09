Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
9h

And now it's Black Rock.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Coster99's avatar
Coster99
7h

Black Rock actually takes it a step further to protect its shareholders. By owning a controlling interest in companies, BR can influence multiple sectors of the ecomony without 'being' the companies. They can divest when the profits fail.

Actually, it seems that BR is treating corporations like East India treated treated the regions of India and SE Asia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture