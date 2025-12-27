Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
2h

Stay away from all children's doctors, not just pediatricians but certainly child psychiatrists. Stay away from psychiatrists. Best to stay away from all doctors, because almost all are just drug sellers. They do not know you and have no interest in you, they only want money. My late husband was diagnosed with 'bipolar'. In fact, his parents should have been treated. His mother was diagnosed as a young girl with a neurological problem and his father loved her, so she could do no wrong in his eyes.

The only doctor I still trust somewhat, is our veterinarian.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Tonya's avatar
Tonya
37m

"Between 2010 and 2021, J&J spent $25 billion on litigation."

I wonder how many people in the United States who took those nearly 19 million covid vaccines by Johnson & Johnson knew about the company's significant history of criminal fraud?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture