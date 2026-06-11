*In every place there is ample opportunity to observe the laws of Creation, either in the mountains or valleys or amongst our brother men.*¹

Author’s Note

This essay sits inside a tension that the careful reader should know about up front. The terrain paradigm I write from has more than one lineage, and those lineages do not always agree on the specifics — only on the underlying principle. Herbert Shelton, whose Natural Hygiene framework I draw on throughout this series, rejected apple cider vinegar and honey as “wonder foods” — products marketed to a public that had already abandoned whole foods, then sold supplements to make up the loss.² Shelton’s position was that the answer is fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, sunlight, rest, and clean water — not a teaspoon of fermented apple in a glass of water twice a day.

Jarvis is reaching for the same destination from a different valley. His Vermont farmers were not eating processed food. They were eating from their own land — raw milk from their own cows, vegetables from their own gardens, meat from animals raised on their own pastures. The cider vinegar and honey were inputs into an already mineral-rich, whole-food diet. In that context, they functioned as Jarvis described. Lift them out and place them on top of a modern industrial diet, and Shelton’s critique applies — the supplement becomes a way to feel virtuous without changing what is actually destroying the terrain.

Both men are right within their context. What unites them — and what this essay is actually about — is the older epistemology they both practised: watch the body, watch the animals, watch the natural world, and trust what sustained observation reveals. The specific remedies are secondary. The method is the point.

Edward Bach wrote that line in 1931, in the years before he left London to walk the meadows of the English countryside at dawn, watching what creatures sought when they were unwell. He had abandoned a lucrative practice and a respected research career to do it. His colleagues thought he had lost his mind. He thought they had stopped looking.

Three thousand miles away and roughly the same decade, a fifth-generation Vermonter named DeForest Clinton Jarvis was reaching the same conclusion from the opposite direction. Jarvis had not abandoned medicine — he had completed his training in Burlington, set up as an eye, ear, nose and throat specialist in Barre, and then discovered that the back-road farmers he was supposed to be treating already had a working medicine of their own. It had not come from books. It had come from watching animals.³

This is what both men recovered: a method of knowing the body that proceeded from sustained, patient observation of creatures that had not yet been corrupted by the assumptions of industrial science. The method worked. It produced testable, reproducible results. It was discarded — not because it was wrong, but because it could not be sold.

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The method, plainly stated

Jarvis spent fifty years among Vermont farmers. The first thing he had to do was learn to defer to them. “It did not immediately make medical sense to me that a sore throat could be cured in one day by chewing fresh gum of the spruce tree,” he wrote. “But I saw that I would be wise to learn the principles of this folk medicine and cultivate a willingness to prescribe its time-honoured remedies where precedent indicated that they would be as, or more, efficacious than the remedies which organized medicine had taught me to use.”⁴

What he found was a population of people who routinely worked hard physical labour into their eighties, kept their teeth, kept their eyesight, gave birth to robust children, and rarely consulted physicians. They drank apple cider vinegar in water. They took honey at meals. Some took kelp. They watched their animals and applied what the animals taught them.

The framework Jarvis distilled from twenty years of correspondence with fifty colleagues — most of them faculty at American medical schools — rested on a small number of observations he had verified against the herd, the kennel, the pasture, and the farmhouse:⁵

The body wants an acid internal environment. Cows reach for it instinctively. Children reach for it. Pregnant women crave it. When Jarvis was a young doctor he advised patients to sleep with the window open year-round, as he had been taught at the Trudeau School of Tuberculosis. He examined 500 granite cutters and discovered that those who slept with the window open had frequent head colds; those who slept with the window closed did not. When he asked two farm boys why they refused to leave the window open at boarding school, they answered: *”We’re trying to imitate the hen when we sleep at night. Do you know why she sleeps with her beak tucked in her feathers?”*⁶ Jarvis went to the barnyard the next morning to watch.

He found that twenty-three of fifty-four cows in a local herd had failed to start a new pregnancy, one of them for over a year. He suggested two ounces of apple cider vinegar over each ration twice daily, and the same for the bull. The treatment began November 1st. By the last week of February, every cow in the group had conceived. Each calf was on its feet within five minutes of birth. None had to be taught to drink from a pail.⁷

He observed the same with a kennel of boxer dogs — five bitches, only one litter in the previous year. One tablespoon of apple cider vinegar per ration per day. Within a winter month, the dogs’ urine no longer stained snow yellow. Within a year, all five had whelped strong, vigorous pups.⁸

He noted that the bacteria medical schools were teaching young doctors to fear — Staphylococcus, Streptococcus, Pneumococcus — grow on alkaline media. Staph at pH 7.4. Strep at 7.4 to 7.6. Pneumococcus at 7.6 to 7.8.⁹ The instinct of dairy cows and humans alike to seek acid intake suddenly looked less like folk superstition and more like the body maintaining conditions in which damaging organisms do not proliferate. Whether one accepts the germ theory framing or sees these bacteria as scavengers responding to a compromised terrain, the principle holds: an acid internal environment is what the body, given the choice, instinctively maintains.

None of this is mysterious. Jarvis wrote it down. The book is still in print. Anyone with a barn and a notebook can verify the cow.

Why this is not what medicine became

The Jarvis method requires three things modern medicine has eliminated: long practice in one place, daily intimacy with animals, and generational continuity of observation. None of these can be productised. None of them generate a patent. None of them require a pharmaceutical intermediary between the observer and the observed.

Consider what Jarvis was actually doing. He spent fifty years watching the same families across multiple generations on the same farms in the same valleys. He watched what their cows ate, what their children craved, what the bees sought from the meadow grass. He correlated soil mineral content with the pregnancies of pregnant women, the teeth of infants, the longevity of grandfathers. When a farmer told him something worked, he took it seriously enough to test it — not in a laboratory, but in the barn, the kitchen, the pasture, over months and years.

The structural problem for the institutions that came to dominate twentieth-century medicine is that nothing in this method could be sold. Apple cider vinegar is two dollars at any grocery. Honey is a beekeeper away. Kelp comes from the ocean. Observation requires only attention. The remedies Jarvis recorded had been in continuous use among Vermont farm families for generations, with no industry sitting between the user and the result.

What replaced this method was not a better method. It was a different kind of method — one structured around products that could be patented, distributed, and prescribed. The 1910 Flexner Report, funded by Carnegie and Rockefeller, reduced American medical schools from 162 to 66 in the years before Jarvis was practising.¹⁰ The schools that taught observational medicine, herbalism, homoeopathy, and constitutional approaches were closed or absorbed. The schools that remained taught a curriculum centred on pharmaceutical intervention and laboratory diagnostics.¹¹ A young doctor finishing his training in 1925 had inherited a profession structurally incapable of producing another Jarvis.

The story medicine tells about this transition is that science replaced superstition. The structural reality is that one mode of knowing was financially compatible with industrial capital and the other was not. Jarvis kept practising the older method in Barre because Barre was rural and slow and his patients were farmers who would have looked at him oddly if he had stopped paying attention to their animals. He was practising the medicine of a previous century in a state that had not yet been fully industrialised.

His book sold over a million copies.¹² The Vermont Medical Society distanced itself.

What observation reaches that the laboratory cannot

A laboratory studies isolated variables. It removes the organism from its environment, controls every input it can, measures one output at a time, and infers from the measurement. This is a powerful method for some questions. It is unsuited to others.

Jarvis was working on questions of the second sort. Why do these Vermont families have so few problems with arthritis? You cannot answer this question in a laboratory. You answer it by living among them for fifty years, watching what they eat, watching what they refuse, watching their cows, watching their children, watching how the body of an eighty-year-old farmer compares to the body of an eighty-year-old man in Boston. You answer it by accumulating thousands of small correlations until the pattern becomes undeniable.

The Vermont farmers had figured out that mineral-rich pastures produced healthy cows that produced healthy calves that produced healthy milk that fed healthy children. They had figured out that apple cider vinegar restored fertility to barren animals and shortened labour in cows and women alike.¹³ They had figured out that honey from local hives carried trace minerals the body could use and that kelp filled in what the inland soil had lost.¹⁴ They knew these things because their grandparents had known them, and because they could watch the cow.

The animals were their instruments. A cow that refused alfalfa from a particular pasture was telling them something about that pasture. A hen that tucked her beak in her feathers was telling them something about night air. A deer that travelled miles to a salt lick was telling them something about minerals. The information was free, continuous, and unfiltered by any commercial interest. All it required was the willingness to watch.

The shift to laboratory medicine did not just change which methods were used. It changed who could know things. Knowledge moved from the farmer to the institution, from the local to the credentialed, from the watched animal to the measured assay. The farmer became a patient. The animal became livestock. The minerals in the soil became a soil science problem disconnected from the body of the person eating food from that soil. What had been a single integrated knowing was broken into fragments and distributed across departments that no longer spoke to one another.

The curious skeptic should notice what this transition cost. It is not that nothing was gained — surgical anaesthesia, sterile technique, certain emergency interventions are real advances. It is that an entire mode of knowing the body was discarded, and that mode contained information the replacement does not. Weston Price documented the same pattern from the opposite end: fourteen traditional populations on five continents, each living close to its land on mineral-rich whole foods, each with virtually no chronic disease, each developing the chronic conditions of industrial civilisation within a single generation of adopting industrial food.¹⁵ Francis Pottenger demonstrated it across multiple generations of cats: the nutritional integrity of the food determined the integrity of the bodies that consumed it, and the damage compounded down the line.¹⁶ Jarvis, Price, and Pottenger were all working the same method — sustained observation of living creatures over time — and reaching convergent conclusions.

Bach: the same insight, recovered separately

Edward Bach reached the same place from a different angle. He had trained as a physician, worked in immunology, become a respected bacteriologist at University College Hospital in London. By the late 1920s he had grown convinced that the materialist framework in which he had been trained could not account for what he was seeing in patients. He left London and moved to the country.¹⁷

What Bach observed was that animals, given access to wild meadows, woodlands, and streams, did not require instruction in what to seek when unwell. A dog with an upset stomach would crop a specific grass. A cat would find a particular leaf. A horse turned out to pasture after illness would graze selectively, ignoring most of what was available and concentrating on what the body needed. The animal did not have a theory. It had an instinct.

Bach’s working hypothesis was that the same was true of humans before they had been taught otherwise — and that the plants the animals sought were not the only plants with this property. The flowering plants he eventually identified as remedies were selected through years of walking the English countryside, observing them in their wild state, and testing their effects on himself and on patients in states of fear, grief, indecision, and exhaustion.¹⁸ His method, like Jarvis’s, was sustained observation of the living world.

The line from Heal Thyself that opens this essay captures the entire epistemology in eighteen words: in every place there is ample opportunity to observe the laws of Creation. Bach meant it literally. The laws are operating. The information is available. The willingness to observe is what is required.

This is the same method Jarvis was practising in Vermont. The terrain was different — English meadow versus Vermont pasture, emotional state versus mineral status, flowering plant versus apple cider vinegar — but the underlying epistemology was identical. Watch creatures that have not been corrupted. Notice what they seek and what they refuse. Test the pattern against your own observation. Trust the accumulated knowing of generations who have lived close enough to the land to have learned what works.

What is still available

Both men’s books are still in print. Jarvis’s Folk Medicine and Arthritis and Folk Medicine are short, plainly written, and full of specific observations that can be tested by anyone with access to a farm, a kitchen, or a body. Bach’s Heal Thyself runs to about sixty pages. Neither requires a credential to read.

What they require is the thing the institutions that replaced them have most efficiently eliminated: the willingness to defer to long observation rather than to certified expertise. To accept that a Vermont farmer who has watched his herd for forty years knows something a freshly trained specialist does not. To consider that an English physician who walked the meadows at dawn for a decade was doing real science, even though no laboratory will validate it. To take seriously the proposition that the animals know things, and that watching them carefully is a legitimate way to learn.

The cow is still in the pasture. The hen still tucks her beak. The deer still travels miles to the salt lick. The bees still seek the most mineral-rich blossoms. None of this stopped happening when medicine stopped paying attention. The information is still available to anyone who walks out and looks. What is missing is not the world the two doctors observed. What is missing is the kind of doctor willing to spend fifty years watching it.

Explain It To A 6 Year Old

Once upon a time, doctors learned about the body by watching. They watched cows in the pasture and dogs in the kennel and hens in the henhouse. They watched what the animals ate when they were sick and what they refused when they were tired. They watched what children wanted and what pregnant mothers craved. The animals had a kind of knowing that didn’t come from books. The doctors paid attention to it.

A doctor in Vermont named Dr. Jarvis spent fifty years watching. He noticed that farmers who drank apple cider vinegar and ate honey had strong bones and healthy babies. He noticed that cows who couldn’t have calves could have them again when they were given a little vinegar in their food. He noticed that hens sleep with their beaks tucked into their feathers, and he figured out that they were keeping warm air close to them, so he stopped telling people to sleep with the windows open in winter. He learned all of this not from a laboratory but from being in the barn and the kitchen and the pasture, year after year after year.

A doctor in England named Dr. Bach was doing something similar at the same time. He watched what wild animals did when they were unwell. He noticed that a dog with a sore tummy would find a particular kind of grass to chew. A cat would find a particular leaf. The animals didn’t need anyone to explain it to them. They just knew.

Then something changed. Big companies started making medicines in factories. Those medicines could be sold for a lot of money. Watching cows and hens couldn’t be sold for any money at all. So the people with the most money decided that watching wasn’t real medicine anymore. They closed the schools that taught watching. They opened schools that taught about the factory medicines instead. And after a while, most doctors forgot how to watch.

But the cows are still in the pasture. The hens still tuck their beaks. The deer still walk a long way to find salt. The bees still find the best flowers. The world the two doctors were watching is still here. It just needs someone willing to look.

References