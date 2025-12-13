Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
10hEdited

🚨 SCIENCE BREAKTHROUGH!! 'DNA ISOLATION' – NOW WITH MODERN TECHNOLOGY, BUT STILL A BIT… 1869! 🚨

(Brought to you by Circular Reasoning & the Reification Fallacy Brothers – perfect support for your confirmation bias!!)

🕺SCIENTISTS HAVE DONE IT AGAIN!! ⚗️

Armed with fancy lab coats, shiny high-speed centrifuges, and an unyielding belief in technology over common sense, researchers have once again isolated 'DNA' 🧬🧬... and honestly, not much has changed since Miescher’s day!

🚨 HOW DID WE DO IT? THE 7-STEPS OF MODERN DNA ISOLATION (BECAUSE WHY CHANGE WHAT WORKS, RIGHT?) 🚨

✅ Step 1: Homogenize your biological sample – Fancy word for smashing biological material into goo. Now with high-speed glass beads, but still the same classic destruction Miescher would recognize.

✅ Step 2: Add lysis buffer – A modernized acid bath to dissolve what we just obliterated. Because if we liquefy enough stuff, DNA must be in there somewhere!

✅ Step 3: Precipitate DNA with alcohol – Ethanol or isopropanol remains the go-to magic trick for making genetic material appear. If it's been the gold standard for decades, it must still be cutting-edge! 🍸🧬

✅ Step 4: Centrifuge the liquid goo – Spin it at ludicrous speeds until something clumps at the bottom. The high-speed equivalent of “let's see what sticks.”

✅ Step 5: Discard the supernatant – Toss out everything except what we hope is DNA. This part is highly scientific because we decided the good stuff is in the pellet.

✅ Step 6: Wash the DNA pellet – Rinse and repeat, because adding 70% ethanol means it’s “pure” now.

✅ Step 7: Elute in buffer – Congratulations! If it’s not quite right, just keep running it through until it looks like DNA. Because science! (Pro tip: TE buffer or nuclease-free water, because if it’s not in that, it’s probably not DNA).

🎉GENIUS! BUT WAIT... IS THIS REALLY DNA? 🤔

🔥 Critics say: Pulverizing, dissolving, spinning, and filtering biological mush might not be the best way to ‘isolate’ a ‘genetic’ molecule.

We say: Why mess with a system that’s been working (on assumption) since 1869?!

Besides, if DNA didn’t exist, then how did we extract this tortured precipitate? 🤷‍♂️ #CheckmateCritics

FREQUENTLY AVOIDED QUESTIONS (FAQ)

🧐 Q: If DNA is the molecule of life, why does it need to be ‘isolated’ by harsh chemicals?

🔬 A: Silence, please. We’re doing science.

🧐 Q: Why don’t we just isolate a fully intact, unmodified DNA molecule?

🔬 A: Because then we wouldn’t need grant money to keep “discovering” it.

🧐 Q: Isn’t this just circular reasoning?

🔬 A: Absolutely not! We assumed DNA exists, looked for DNA, and found what we assumed. That’s called scientific rigor.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER! ORDER YOUR "PURE" DNA TODAY!

🚀 For just $9.99, we’ll send you a vial of freshly extracted nucleic acid sludge—scooped straight from our high-speed vortex of molecular destruction ⚗️

📞 Call 1-800-DNA-FAKE now, and we’ll throw in an extra vial of ethanol-based buffer—FREE!🧬🕺

💰 Hurry! Supplies are infinite (because we can always dissolve more cells)

🚨 WARNING: MAY CONTAIN ZERO ACTUAL DNA!!

☠️ Side effects include: extreme skepticism, spontaneous questioning of mainstream science, and an uncontrollable urge to expose scientific fraud.

Today's sponsor: The 'DNA' Extraction Group™ – “Still smashing stuff since 1869!”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
9h

Sounds like there is very little solid ground in ALL of medicine. The more I read, the more I come to the conclusion that it is all one big swamp. Doctors know very little about close to nothing! I, too, thought DNA testing was quasi infallible. What a mistake. I hope no people have been executed on DNA testing alone, but God knows how many supposed daddies are paying for kids that are not theirs. And how many people have sent in samples 'to know their ancestry' and are led by the nose. Someone told me recently he had done such test and was part African! which of course could be, but how probable is this?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture