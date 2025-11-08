Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
5h

"...other scientists were discovering something remarkable: the microorganisms associated with disease aren’t invaders at all. They’re shapeshifters, emerging from particles that exist in every living cell, transforming based on the condition of their environment. Antoine Béchamp called them microzymas. Gaston Naessens called them somatids. Wilhelm Reich called them bions.

Working independently across different centuries with different technologies, these researchers kept finding the same phenomenon - tiny, indestructible particles that could evolve into bacteria when the body’s internal terrain became toxic, acidic, or depleted. It’s not invasion; it’s transformation from within.

Your body isn’t sterile - it’s teeming with microscopic life that either supports your health or, when the conditions deteriorate, participates in disease."

This is where our understanding of disease and viruses are flawed -- they arent disease, they're mechanisms as explored in "Why “Disease-Causing Viruses” Are Pseudoscience" Parts 1 and 2:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/why-disease-causing-viruses-are-pseudoscience

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/why-disease-causing-viruses-are-pseudoscience-93c

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
5h

"While Pasteur was promoting his germ theory with the backing of Napoleon III’s authoritarian government..." -- This is important to know because this is where the Rothschilds come in and we also get our vaccines as well, as discussed in "Rich People Do Magic": https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/rich-people-do-magic

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture