Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
4h

Being a govt asset is universal in all "modern" countries. It includes taxation (federal income tax since 1913, and the SSN since 1936), the draft (existing for the banker's army in the North during the Uncivil War, but mandated in WW1, when the passport was also introduced), mandatory "education" (home schooling is not allowed everywhere; for instance, not in Germany), and sick-care (ironically, childhood "vaccines" are optional in Germany, but the convid ones were mandated for everyone, while nothing is mandatory in Japan, but conformity mandates "vaccines"). As the modern slave is owned by the state and used as collateral for privately-owned central-bank govt loans, the person already owns nothing:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/you-will-own-nothing-because-you

The ownership of the modern slaves is ensured by multiple tracking systems:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/immobilizers

Property taxes are rental fees for what you think belongs to you:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/do-you-think-you-own-your-home

Robert Townshend
3h

Here's a simple test of mental slavery and willing criminality, even clearer than vax-readiness.

Who is tolerant of the mutilation of infants for no purpose? Huh? Nobody? Okay, that's good...so far.

Now...

Who tolerates the circumcision of infant boys?

I think the non-slaves and non-criminals among you get my point.

