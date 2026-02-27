Lies are Unbekoming

TriTorch
10h

From Rockefeller's snake oil selling to venom direct into the body via poison fanged needles, one has to stand in AWE of the power of propaganda. It leads one to wonder, what is reality? We are fed information and told to believe it. But the very word 'believe' has the word 'lie' at its heart. How can we, as a society, go from this with complete conviction:

"Why wouldn't you question every aspect of someone injecting something into your body"

To this, with many completely convinced:

----

Vaxxer, Vaxxer, so obsessed,

Wore your mask and took your tests.

Still got COVID, every strain,

Spike proteins in every vein

Short of breath at 24,

"Dr. Fauci, gimmie more!"

Proteins tangle and misfold,

Amyloidosis taking hold.

Swollen heart at 25,

"Thank Moderna I'm alive!"

There's no cure for microclot,

Getting worse with every shot.

Heart attack at 26,

Prayed to Pfizer for a fix.

Vaxxie, vaxxie, death is lurking,

Doctor says, "that means it's working."

Died of SADS at 27,

All good vaxxers go to heaven.

Obituary headline noted:

"Anti-Vaxxer Dies of COVID."

His family is quite upset

But they're alive, at least on net.

And, they say, "it's for the better,"

Without the vax "he would be deader."

---

Lies and deceit define our reality. Got Jesus Christ? The antipode to satan's lies? You will need him. Don't be"lie"ve it. KNOW IT.

John 8:44: [Jesus:] You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.

Lookatit
10h

Vaccines are American Roulette

