Lies are Unbekoming

Te Reagan
I eat zero fiber. Fiber ruined my intestines and colon. I was a bloody mess.

Once I removed the fiber my gut was able to heal.

Doctors kept upping the fiber and I kept getting worse and worse. We kept doing the same thing over and over. Suppositories, laxatives, fiber. I no longer do any of this and I fired my doctor I was so pissed.

https://www.gutsense.org/fiber-menace/about-fiber-menace-book.html

I’m almost a year fiber free and I no longer suffer from IBD and bloody BM’s. It’s a damn miracle and the doctor will tell is anecdotal, not worth noticing.

I declined a colonoscopy. Just not going there.

Crixcyon
Here are my big red flags with most of these tests. The results are usually predicated on some established standards (or numbers) that may or may not be true. Meaning there is NO one-size-fits-all in testing or interpretation. Many times your body is in a state of flux where it is readjusting itself and some "numbers" may temporarily higher or lower.

It is exactly like blood pressure...you never have one blood pressure. It can be all over the map over a few days or weeks. That is natural as your body adjusts blood pressure according to its needs.

They raise or lower the standards (numbers) to get the most people possible outside the ranges. There is NO real science behind most of it. Then if they see something "they" say is amiss, then they want to do more tests...to be sure.

Whatever test or examination it is, it is not healthy to invade the body. Whatever procedure or operation they do is not conductive to natural health. Yes, there may be some things required to keep you alive, but at what long term cost? The body is the healer, not the drugs and doctors.

In the end, for any test you ascribe to, you are assuming that the medical mafia has the cure if things don't look right. That is a big fat monstrous assumption that is rarely true. Most of what they want you to believe to be cures, are for profit only...theirs, not yours.

