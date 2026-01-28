Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
3m

Oh No...Gates doesn't wriggle out of his infernal machinations that easily..!

Reply
Share
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
20m

The climate racket... Net Zero... Carbon tax... Aviation... need for Oil... war for oil... Digital ID and even AI.

All destroyed and eliminated.

Listen to this Interview... and all the Lies are Unbekoming.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eTpudieHd4w

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture