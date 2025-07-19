Lies are Unbekoming

Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)
6h

What, no mention of heavy metals!? Mercury is pretty ubiquitous. You can build up quite a burden because you are susceptible to accumulating it or you just got exposed a lot. Once it is in your organs, it does not come out on its own. The stores that are really hurting you will not come out with any of the detox methods mentioned here. You have to chelate it out using appropriate chelating molecules.

Enough mercury, and all your regular detoxing systems clog up and stop working. So the other "Chemical ick" that you get exposed to just stays around and builds up and does whatever it is its nature to do to you. (The endocrine disrupting chemicals are an interesting and currently very relevant example.)

The Andy Cutler protocol is what works for chelating heavy metals. "What not to do" is as important as "what to do" in this game. Learn about all this starting with my website: https://www.maybeitsmercury.com/

Lookatit
5h

Thanks for mentioning Jason Christoff, he’s great!

