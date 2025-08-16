Preface

What follows is a compilation of testimonies from the comment sections of two book summaries I published on Substack: "The Great Prostate Hoax" by Richard Ablin and Ronald Piana (October 16, 2024) and "The Rise and Fall of the Prostate Cancer Scam" by Dr. Anthony Horan (November 26, 2024). While the books provided the statistical framework—the 80% false-positive rate of PSA tests, the $1 billion industry built on unnecessary procedures, the 2,815 excess deaths from radical prostatectomy—it was the readers' comments that revealed the true human cost.

These aren't anonymous voices but real people with names and stories: klimer, whose wife was the "prostate queen of Seattle" yet couldn't save their friends from unnecessary surgery; Thomas Braun, the pharmacist whose cousin survived with Vitamin D instead of dying in three months; CM Maccioli, who fled a doctor's office "like the building was on fire"; and dozens more who shared their experiences of medical betrayal, unnecessary suffering, and hard-won wisdom.

I've woven these voices together into a narrative that reveals the human reality behind the statistics. This is their collective testimony—a chorus of resistance against what one commenter aptly called "a roto-rooter job on the crown jewels."

The Crown Jewels Under Assault

"DREs are nearly as worthless as colonoscopies," writes klimer, whose wife was dubbed the "prostate queen of Seattle" during the 1990s for her work with Dr. John Blasko. But even with insider knowledge, even with a direct line to expertise that few possess, klimer watches as friends march toward the same fate: "We have too many friends who have gone the radical prostatectomy route, despite my wife having been during the 90s unofficially dubbed as the 'prostate queen of Seattle.' They trust their doc, and figure she would only confirm what he advised."

The trust is devastating in its consequences. "So yeah, they're now in that growing cohort of men with adult diapers and erectile dysfunction, when the likelihood is that the cancer would have been slow growing."

This is the reality behind the statistics that Ablin and Piana documented—up to 80% of men experiencing erectile dysfunction, 10-20% with long-term urinary incontinence. But numbers don't wear diapers. Numbers don't face their partners with shame. Numbers don't contemplate suicide, as 8% of incontinent patients do. Men do. Real men with real names, real relationships, real dignity that's been stripped away by what klimer accurately calls "a roto-rooter job on the crown jewels."

The geography of this butchery tells its own story. Dr. Anthony Horan revealed that Fresno's radical prostatectomy rate was five times that of Manhattan's, Alaska's twenty-one times that of Rhode Island's. The pattern is clear: working-class men, men without access to second opinions or sophisticated medical networks, men who trust their doctors implicitly—these are the primary victims.

The Architecture of Deception

The depth of the deception becomes clear when we understand what klimer's wife witnessed firsthand. Working with Dr. Blasko, who pioneered radioactive seed implantation, she saw how even well-intentioned doctors were trapped in a system designed for profit. "His treatment was superior to blasting the tumor and surrounding tissue with external beam radiation, and had fewer side effects than surgical intervention," klimer explains. "But all ANY radiation does is potentially reduce tumor size - it does nothing to stop the disease."

Dr. Blasko's father had died of prostate cancer, driving his son's mission to find better treatments. But the system constrained even this personal crusade—"Unfortunately, one of the few pots of money available for research comes with the string attached that part of the solution has to include radium. So, he couldn't search for the best solution, only the best solution based upon that insane constraint."

Standard of care—those three words that have destroyed so many lives. They transform butchery into protocol, making resistance seem irresponsible. When klimer's friends chose their urologists over the "prostate queen of Seattle," they weren't just choosing doctors—they were choosing to trust a system that wraps its violence in the language of care.

The Unspoken Trauma

"I haven't done a deep dive on this issue, because the people I've known with it simply won't talk about it," klimer admits, revealing the hidden dimension of this medical catastrophe. "And they trust that their physicians know more than I ever could."

This silence protects the system. Men don't discuss wearing adult diapers at fifty. They don't share the shame of sexual dysfunction, the humiliation of incontinence, the daily reminders of their mutilation.

CM Maccioli's story of medical incompetence reveals a deeper wound: the shattering of trust itself. A broken foot, x-rayed, misdiagnosed as a sprain. "Black & blue covered my entire foot up my leg with each passing day. Saw an ortho weeks later who refitted my broken foot to pain I had never experienced. Same thing, only worse, happened to my mother who had her broken arm cast, bones in the wrong direction, who had to have her arm rebroken and set again."

"Broken bones, on an x-ray, and no doctor could see that? WTF!! If a doctor cannot see a broken bone, why in heavens name, would I ever believe a cancer diagnosis, a Lyme disease diagnosis, a Fibromyalgia or any other algia, itis diagnosis."

The response is visceral: "I ran out of there like the building was on fire. I simply do not want to know or be part of their never ending scamming."

The Awakening of Skeptics

"I am closing in on 75 and never had a PSA test and never will," declares Crixcyon with the clarity of someone who has seen through the veil. "I am 100% sure I'll die of something but I have no confidence or trust in the medical profession to save me from anything."

Rick Rashman's loss of faith extends to the entire edifice: "I have lost what little faith I had in 'scientific medicine' since COVID-19 scam. I will not get any injections of any kind. I never want to go to a hospital or MD. No screening tests for me no PSA or scans. I am 70 now."

He bears witness to the carnage: "Very interesting as a witness to several friends prostate experiences involving radical prostatectomy, biopsies, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, PSA increasing 'after radical prostatectomy', more scans, etc., bone marrow cancer cells." The PSA rising after the prostate is gone exposes the fundamental lie—if the cancer was confined to the prostate, how can the marker rise when the organ is removed?

"I wonder how their lives would be if they never had a PSA test?"

The Vitamin D Revelation

Thomas Braun's story deserves its full telling because it exposes not just suppression but active deception spanning generations. In 1993, his cousin George called with a death sentence: three months to live, prostate cancer. The doctors wanted him on expensive drugs from Schering. But George chose a different path. "I joined a self help group and I have been taking 10,000 IU's of Vitamin D daily!"

Ten years later, George called again. "George! You are supposed to be dead! What happened?"

Braun had been taught in pharmacy school that more than 1,000 IUs of Vitamin D daily was poison. "TOTAL LIE! All medical professionals since WWII have been told this lie!"

The truth Braun discovered should enrage every man who's been butchered: "The active form is essential in turning on about 3000 gene expressions when required. One of the gene expressions is the production of E-Cadherin which is a special protein that surrounds cancer cells and prevents metastasis!"

The VA's own research showed that Vitamin D supplementation reduced overall medical appointments by about 50%. Their response? "THEY IGNORED THEIR OWN RESEARCH AND DEEP SIX'D THE PROGRAM! You don't grow the bureaucracy that way."

CM Maccioli adds the financial dimension: her nephew with stage 4 prostate cancer refused Vitamin D while "taking two $12,000 injections a month from his oncologist. What on earth is in an injection costing $12,000 a pop. HUGE example why Vit D is never recommended."

The Alternative Underground

The comments reveal an underground railroad of alternative treatments. Scrub-Texas reports simply: "Fenbendazole cures prostate cancer - did my husband's including spread to the lymph nodes." Paul Black from the UK refuses hormones from the NHS: "am on Fenbendazole and Ivermectin plus other supplements." When told he could only receive palliative care after cancer spread to lymph nodes, his response: "Am not going to."

Robert Yoho, MD, adds to the suppressed knowledge: "Estrogen (estradiol) avidly suppresses prostate cancer and can be used as a treatment. Chlorine dioxide cures it."

klimer offers practical wisdom: "If I ever develop prostate cancer, the two things I would try, to at least deal with the difficulty of peeing issue, are oral vitamin C and DMSO applied directly to the penis. Both can help improve urine flow. C presumably by reducing inflammation, and DMSO by the many magical properties that it has."

Dave reveals another suppressed truth: "No one is ever told not to have sex/orgasm 24 hours before a PSA Test, that raises PSA dramatically." His urologist's advice—"the prostate needs relief at minimum twice a week"—stands in stark contrast to the sex-destroying treatments routinely prescribed.

Living With the Beast

Richard Aston's story spans over a decade of resistance. Diagnosed in 2013 with a PSA of 5.0, he chose active surveillance, tracking his PSA doubling rate in a spreadsheet. By 2019, it reached 100. By 2024, 220. Through it all, he resisted "the aggressive approach of the urologist telling me I would die if I didn't have surgery."

His approach? "Just working on living a healthy life, home grown organic vege, wim hoff breathing and ice baths, meditation, trusting my body's innate strength and above all learning not to fear death."

His conclusion resonates: "In years to come we may look back on these medical fear campaigns for the bullshit they really are."

Kevin's story reveals the slow-motion trap of annual screening. Twelve years of PSA tests and digital exams, told each year not to worry about normal prostate growth. Then graduation "from a $100 PSA blood test to a $25,000 in office biopsy procedure." When the first biopsy was inconclusive, another $25,000 procedure. Then the cancer diagnosis and recommendation for immediate chemotherapy.

"I delayed cancer treatment. Instead, I took responsibility for my own health: I researched the best foods to eat, exercise, sleep, stress. Without a doubt this was the best decision I could have made. I have had absolutely no regrets."

Women Warriors in the Resistance

CM Maccioli extends the rebellion beyond prostates: "Killing us softly. As a woman I stopped pap smears in 1989 and never had a mammogram. No prejudice here between men or women. They want us sick, dependent and eventually dead from their money making treatments. Curing absolutely nothing."

Edith watches the butchery unfold in real-time: "In the last 3 years, i have watched men i know be butchered and deformed with this lie!! Including my healthy husband." But luck and knowledge intervened—"his doctor is smart and my knowledge of the healthcare deceptions, he is healthy and untouched by these money grubbers🤮"

Simone Mullucks brings a different perspective—that of someone living with cancer who has finally seen the light. "As a person living with C for the past 13yrs & managing exacerbation which Western Medicine directed me to multiple surgeries, Radiotherapy & Chemotherapy, I found this article super interesting. I've recently declined any further Western Medicine intervention & am now taking charge of my personal health including, spiritual, physical & nutritional."

The most damning indictment: "NOT ONCE HAD ANY OF MY SPECIALISTS MENTIONED ANY OF THESE ASPECTS TO MY CARE."

Marice Nelson shares a doctor's rage watching his mother "die piece by piece" from breast cancer treatments when the cancer had already spread. "His take was that many tumors could grow and cause some local damage but that what determined their fatality was their propensity to spread which he thought happened at an early stage." The surgeries, the radiation, the chemotherapy—all theater performed on a woman already dying.

The Metabolic Truth

Jillian England brings metabolic understanding: "Cancer is a metabolic disease not a genetic disease." She points to Thomas Seyfried's ketogenic protocol, but the deeper insight comes in her exchange with CM Maccioli about childhood cancer.

CM Maccioli pushes back with a darker truth: "I'll bet my house that no unvaccinated child ever got cancer at 2,3,4 years old. We jab babies when they're just hours old. A child by age 2 gets about 20 doses of formaldehyde. Then all those shots are repeated over and over again in boosters, 60 more doses of formaldehyde by school age."

Thomas Braun confirms this shift: "Cancer was an old person's disease that was God's design to shut down a dysfunctional body. Not any more since the medicine man with the help of Big chemo and Big Agra are delivering a myriad of trace toxins into our children."

The System's Architecture

skintnick raises a crucial point about the UK's supposedly non-profit system: "The problems happen here in the UK too, where healthcare is ostensibly 'free at the point of delivery'. There must be other factors in play: groupthink, protection of high status jobs etc." This reveals that profit, while central to the American scam, isn't the only driver.

Scrub-Texas asks the question that should concern everyone: "Just curious why insurance companies prefer aggressive expensive prostate treatments affecting their profit driven bottom lines - what scam is this to be unraveled?" The answer lies in the perverse incentives where insurance companies can simply raise premiums to cover expensive treatments.

Frank adds another dimension: "Breast cancer gets 3 times more taxpayer funding than prostate cancer gets." This disparity reveals how medical priorities are set by politics and advocacy rather than actual health needs.

The Professional Awakening

Dr. Jordan Etters Boyd, a medical professional, confirms what patients have discovered through suffering: "This is an incredible review of the current treatment protocol for prostate cancer in the US. The cancer industry is another money making machine. I hate that so many men have been castrated and scared into submitting to these barbaric treatments."

The word "castrated" is not hyperbole—it's clinical accuracy. Whether through surgery or hormones, these men have been systematically emasculated.

Thomas Braun, despite his criticism, acknowledges nuance: "Most physicians are interested in helping. The problem is too many today work for corporate entities that have goals of pushing vaccines and the pseudo RNA injections."

The Lost Legends

Ripple's question—"I've always wondered what happened to Frank Zappa, who died of prostate cancer at only 52 years old"—reminds us that this butchery claims cultural icons too. Richard Aston's response, "Yeah what a loss to us all. He would have been on fire during the pandemic," connects the prostate scam to the broader pattern of medical deception.

The Economics of Butchery

The numbers frame these human stories: hospitals received approximately $16,990 per radical prostatectomy, with total industry revenue exceeding $1 billion. But klimer provides the human translation: "Virtually all of the allopathic cancer industry is a scam. And the few effective treatments that they offer are done in a way to squeeze every penny out of you."

The adult diaper industry thrives, as noted in the original summary, "because of this butchery." Each unnecessary surgery creates lifetime customers for incontinence products, erectile dysfunction drugs, depression medications.

The Path Forward

What emerges from these collected voices isn't just criticism but a roadmap for resistance and healing. Scrub-Texas makes a plea that reveals the tragedy within the tragedy: "Now I would like some great science minds to cure benign prostate enlargement." After curing her husband's cancer with Fenbendazole—a veterinary antiparasitic that costs pennies—she recognizes that real scientific inquiry could solve these problems.

klimer's vitamin C protocol costs less than a dollar a day: "If I take TWO 1 gram tabs at the same time I sometimes will get a loose stool. But I then realized that I can take 1 gram per hour with NO negative bowel impact. Since 1 gram tabs at Walmart cost less than 6 cents each, 1 gram per hour all day will net you 16 grams of C and cost less than $1."

The Final Testimony

Gecko1's observation that "The list of present day medical scams could fill an encyclopedia" places the prostate holocaust in context. It's not an isolated failure but part of systematic predation across all of medicine.

Yet these voices prove escape is possible. Each person who refuses screening, who chooses Vitamin D over chemotherapy, who flees the doctor's office "like the building was on fire," creates a crack in the edifice. The collective testimony reveals something beyond individual resistance—it's the emergence of a parallel health system based on shared knowledge, mutual support, and respect for the body's inherent wisdom.

This isn't anti-medicine but pro-human. It's demanding that healthcare actually care, that treatments actually treat, that the crown jewels of human dignity and function be protected, not plundered. Until that transformation occurs, these voices will continue to warn, to share, to resist—saving one man at a time from the roto-rooter job, one family at a time from the cascade of interventions that follow a PSA test, one human being at a time from a system that sees patients as profit centers rather than people deserving dignity, respect, and genuine care.

The resistance continues—one story, one refusal, one awakening at a time.

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While 99% of everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.