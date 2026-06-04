“Gratitude is the one emotion the devil cannot feel.” That line is what sent me back here. In December 2022 I wrote about gratitude and took the insight from Douglas Murray, who took it from Dostoevsky: near the end of The Brothers Karamazov (1880), Ivan Karamazov is visited in his sickroom by a shabby gentleman in the worn elegance of a bygone landowner — the devil — who mentions, almost in passing, that his best emotions, gratitude among them, are forbidden him on account of his social position. Dostoevsky never explains the remark. He doesn’t need to. Resentment can level in an afternoon what gratitude took centuries to raise, and the devil, the great deconstructor, is barred from the one feeling that holds anything together. Dostoevsky was my favorite author growing up, and The Idiot my favorite book, so this time I wanted to do something different and turn the full treatment on a novel.

Dostoevsky wrote from the far side of a death sentence. Arrested in 1849 for belonging to a circle of young radicals, he was marched out to be shot, made to stand through what he believed were his final minutes, and reprieved only at the last instant — a staged mock execution, followed by four years of Siberian penal labor in chains. He returned an epileptic and a believer, having traded the fashionable atheism of his youth for an Orthodox faith he never stopped interrogating. The Brothers Karamazov was his last and largest book, finished only months before his death in 1881, and he poured his own grief into it. His son Alyosha had died of an epileptic seizure in 1878, not yet three years old; the grieving father gave the boy’s name to the novel’s hero and placed him under an elder modeled on the monk Ambrose of Optina, whom Dostoevsky visited in his mourning.

The book arrived in a Russia arguing with itself about whether anything sacred could survive the century. The serfs had been freed in 1861, the courts rebuilt with juries on the European model in 1864, and a generation of “new men” — materialists, atheists, socialists — had decided that with God dispensed with, morality was a superstition to be engineered away. Dostoevsky had watched where that reasoning ran; he had been one of those young men once. The novel is his reply to them, and its honesty is that he gave the atheist case its strongest possible voice rather than a convenient strawman. Ivan’s argument that without immortality “everything is permitted” was not something Dostoevsky had to invent — it was in the air he breathed, and he set out to show precisely what it does to the man who believes it and to everyone within reach of him.

This sits alongside Dostoevsky's own Crime and Punishment and Demons, and inside the older quarrel between gratitude and resentment that runs through much of what I write here. The full summary — thirty questions and answers — works through the machinery that most people who "know" this book have never actually followed: how the murder of old Karamazov is committed by one man's hand, authored by another man's idea, and pinned by the court on a third who never struck the blow, so that "who killed him" has no single answer; how the Grand Inquisitor argues that humanity will always trade its freedom for bread and certainty, and is answered only by a silent kiss; and how the whole enormous structure ends not on the murder or the trial but at a child's graveside, where the case against God built in the "Rebellion" chapter is met not with a better argument but with a promise. This is one of those books everyone has heard of and almost no one has read, and the summary is a deep, fast window into why it has outlasted every "new man" who was sure he had moved past it: a believer wrote the most devastating case against God that fiction has ever produced, then answered it not by winning the argument — he knew it couldn't be won — but with a life instead of a syllogism.

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