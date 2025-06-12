The National Health Service (NHS), long revered as a cornerstone of public health, harbors a chilling secret beneath its altruistic facade: an organ harvesting system that raises profound ethical and scientific questions about life, death, and consent. Jacqui Deevoy’s essay below unveils a dystopian reality where the 2023/2024 National Organ Retrieval Service (NORS) report documents 1,761 individuals targeted for organ extraction, often under dubious definitions of death. The concept of “brain death,” central to this system, is exposed as a legal fiction rather than biological reality, with studies like Verheijde et al. (2012) asserting, “Brain death is a legal invention, not true biological death.” Supporting this, Brain-Dead People May Not Be Dead—Here's Why cites neurologist Dr. D. Alan Shewmon, who notes that “brain-dead” patients can maintain bodily functions, heal wounds, and even gestate pregnancies, undermining the claim of irreversible cessation. Deevoy’s lens of distrust aligns with a broader awakening: since March 2020, it’s clear that Cartel Medicine cannot be trusted. The medical establishment is a predatory entity, incentivized not to save but to harvest, treating individuals as livestock in a meticulously managed system.

This grim machinery, Deevoy argues, thrives on public ignorance and systemic loopholes, such as the NHS’s opt-out policy, which assumes consent unless explicitly revoked—a policy a 2020 Nuffield Council on Bioethics study found most Britons barely understand. Techniques like Abdominal Normothermic Regional Perfusion (A-NRP), used in 193 cases, restart circulation post-“death” while avoiding the brain to prevent revival, a process whistleblower Kate Shemirani condemns as “eugenics” in the primary article. The supporting piece amplifies this horror, quoting Dr. Heidi Klessig’s haunting realization: “Brain-dead people are very ill, but they’re still biologically alive. It’s the removal of their organs that kills them.” To me, giving the system even the slightest incentive to not save you—or outright kill you—is stupid and naive. The world makes sense only through a livestock management lens, where we are the livestock, processed for profit under the guise of compassion.

The NHS Organ Harvesting Scandal: Are They Killing to Steal Your Organs?

Jacqui Deevoy

I’ve seen some dark things in my 40 years as a journalist, but what I’m about to tell you might be the most horrifying yet… The NHS, the institution we’re told to trust with our lives, is running an organ harvesting operation that’s more like something out of a dystopian horror film than a healthcare system. Read on…

The 2023/2024 National Organ Retrieval Service (NORS) report, slipped out quietly by NHS Blood and Transplant in August 2024, reads like a confession of state-sanctioned killing. People are having their organs ripped out while they’re still alive and, unless you’ve opted out, you are already part of this nightmare. Let me take you through the evidence - you’ll want to act by the time you’re done reading.

A Conveyor Belt of Organs

The numbers are staggering. In just one year, 1,761 people were targeted by NORS teams. Of those, 86% had their abdominal organs taken - livers, kidneys, pancreases - while 59% of those seen by cardiothoracic teams lost their hearts or lungs. This isn’t a small-scale operation; it’s a well-oiled machine, churning through bodies with ruthless efficiency. The NHS wants you to think this is about saving lives but dig deeper and it’s clear: this is about harvesting organs from people who are not dead.

The report talks about two types of donors: those declared “brain dead” (DBD) and those after “circulatory death” (DCD). Here’s where it gets chilling. DCD donors - now outnumbering brain-dead ones - aren’t dead by any neurological standard. Their life support is switched off, their heart stops for a few minutes, and then surgeons swoop in like vultures. In 2023/2024, 74 DCD hearts were taken, 65 of them transplanted. These are beating hearts, taken from people declared dead only because their circulation paused briefly, then restarted in machines for transplant.

The Myth of Brain Death

Let’s talk about “brain death,” the lie at the heart of this system. Dr. Heidi Klessig, a retired anaesthesiologist who’s seen the inside of this nightmare world, is haunted by what she did. Back in the 1980s, she was told to prepare a young man for organ harvesting. “He had normal blood pressure, heart rate, great oxygen saturation, was warm and pink,” she told me. “He was more stable than most ICU patients I’d looked after.” She thought he was dead - because that’s what the system told her. But when she suggested a minimal anaesthetic plan, her supervisor insisted on a drug to block consciousness “just in case.” The patient reacted to surgery like any living person, needing full anaesthesia. That moment changed her life. “I am complicit in medical murder by dismemberment,” she now admits. She wrote ‘The Brain Death Fallacy’ and runs the website’Respect for Human Life’ to warn people about the horrors of organ donation.

Dr. Klessig’s research backs up what many have suspected: brain death is a convenient fiction. A 2012 study by Verheijde et al. in ‘Philosophy, Ethics, and Humanities in Medicine’ puts it bluntly: “Brain death is a legal invention, not true biological death.” People declared brain dead can still have heartbeats, circulate blood, produce hormones, even carry pregnancies. The tests used to diagnose brain death - like the apnea test - can actually harm the brain further.” And get this: the American Academy of Neurology’s 2023 guidelines admit brain death can be declared even when brain activity is still detectable 20% of cases show EEG signals, and over 50% have a working hypothalamus. This flies in the face of the UK’s Uniform Determination of Death Act, which demands “irreversible cessation of all functions of the entire brain.” If the law’s being ignored, what’s to stop doctors from carving up living people?

Perfusion: A Living Nightmare

It gets worse. The NORS report reveals a technique called Abdominal Normothermic Regional Perfusion (A-NRP), used in 193 DCD cases, with 161 proceeding to donation. A-NRP restarts blood flow to organs after death is declared - but deliberately avoids the brain. Why? Because they know the brain might still be alive. They’re keeping the body “dead” just enough to harvest organs while ensuring you can’t wake up. Kate Shemirani, a nurse turned whistleblower, doesn’t mince her words when explaining this. :“You cannot take an organ from a dead body.,” she states. “There is no such thing as brain death. This is eugenics.” Her words hit hard, and so they should. This isn’t medicine - it’s a grotesque game of doctors playing God.

Opting Out

The NHS opt-out system, introduced in May 2020, assumes you’re happy to have your organs taken unless you register your refusal. But how many people even know about this? A 2020 Nuffield Council on Bioethics study found most people are clueless about the policy. The NORS report doesn’t mention consent once - no data on how many families were told, agreed, or fought back. And then there’s the sloppiness: 17 retrievals done by off-duty teams, and Edinburgh reporting a 6.7% rate of missing paperwork. Missing forms? Off-duty surgeons? This isn’t oversight; it’s a system that banks on your ignorance.

Shemirani’s warning is stark: “The minute you make that 999 call, everything’s up on the screen. Are you a yay or a nay? The treatment to preserve your organs is different from the one to save your life.” She’s not wrong. The system’s rigged to prioritise organs over patients, and if you’re not opted out, you’re fair game.

A Doctor’s Regret, A System’s Shame

Klessig’s story is a gut-punch. “I did my own research because I needed to know,” she says. “Brain-dead people are very ill, but they’re still biologically alive. It’s the removal of their organs that kills them.” Her one experience with organ harvesting was enough to make her question everything. “If I’d done it more, I might’ve become hardened to it,” she admits. Now, she’s fighting to give the public a voice in a debate that’s been hidden for decades. Even mainstream ethicists like Charles C. Camosy and Peter Singer agree: brain death isn’t death and it’s an issue that needs to be urgently discussed. But the NHS isn’t interested in that conversation. Why? Because there’s too much money in transplants.

You’re Next - Unless You Act

This is personal. The NHS’s opt-out system means you’re on the donor list unless you take action to get yourself OFF that list. Go to www.organdonation.nhs.uk right now and opt out. Save the confirmation on your phone, tell your family, and keep a printed copy with your important papers. Don’t let the system assume your consent. And don’t stop there - spread the word. Your friends, your family, your neighbours - they’re all at risk until they know the truth.

The Bible says, “He that stealeth a man, and selleth him… shall surely be put to death” (Exodus 21:16). Today, the NHS isn’t selling people - they’re harvesting them. This isn’t about saving lives; it’s about profiting from death. The NORS report isn’t just numbers - it’s a window into a system that’s lost its soul. Brain death is a lie, DCD is a rushed execution, and perfusion machines are the stuff of nightmares.

Time to Fight Back

I’ve spent years digging into medical scandals and this has had my blood boiling for over a decade. The NHS wants your trust but it’s betraying you. Left right and centre. It’s taking organs from people who are still alive, hiding behind legal loopholes in full sight of a public too busy (or apathetic) to notice. Klessig’s regret, Shemirani’s fury, and the cold facts in the NORS report all scream the same thing: this is wrong! It’s time to wake up, opt out, and demand answers. Why is consent an afterthought? Why are we ignoring the science that says brain death isn’t death? And why are we letting surgeons play fast and loose with our lives?

This isn’t donation - it’s theft, dressed up as generosity and compassion. Don’t let the NHS turn you into their next harvest. Opt out today, tell everyone you know and shine a light on this darkness. The truth is out - now it’s up to you to act.

