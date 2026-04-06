Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Michael D Ivey's avatar
Michael D Ivey
2h

Three more that I’d recommend for the book summaries page are:

1. AIDS, Opium Diamonds and Empire: The Deadly Virus of International Greed (2010) by Dr. Nancy Turner Banks

2. Shots Fired: Vaccine Weapons, Medical Tyranny and the War Against Humanity by Shannon Rowan

3. The Red Shoes: Our Devil’s Dance with Technology and How We Can Stop It by Shannon Rowan

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klimer's avatar
klimer
38m

I'm hoping that your new summaries aren't labor-intensive, but I have no way of knowing. If it is simple enough to do, a listing of book summaries by date of publication would be very interesting. It's always enlightening to see "new" ideas that were discussed a century or more in the past...

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