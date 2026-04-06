The Book Summaries Page
Nearly 190 books distilled into questions and answers — now browsable from the home page
Following yesterday’s new Interviews page, there’s now a Book Summaries tab on the home page navigation bar.
Over the past three years, I’ve summarised nearly 190 books using a Q&A format; questions and answers drawn from each text, designed to give you the core arguments, evidence, and implications without requiring the full read. Some of these summaries led to essays, interviews, or entire books. Many cover material that mainstream publishing, media, and medicine would prefer stayed buried.
The list covers medicine, nutrition, vaccines, childbirth, pet health, fasting, detoxification, central banking, hidden history, secret societies, consciousness, and more. Books spanning from 1881 to 2025. Authors ranging from Nobel Prize winners to practitioners who were prosecuted for their work.
They’re sorted alphabetically by title. Browse the list on the Book Summaries page, then use the search function on the home page to find the one you’re looking for.
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Three more that I’d recommend for the book summaries page are:
1. AIDS, Opium Diamonds and Empire: The Deadly Virus of International Greed (2010) by Dr. Nancy Turner Banks
2. Shots Fired: Vaccine Weapons, Medical Tyranny and the War Against Humanity by Shannon Rowan
3. The Red Shoes: Our Devil’s Dance with Technology and How We Can Stop It by Shannon Rowan
I'm hoping that your new summaries aren't labor-intensive, but I have no way of knowing. If it is simple enough to do, a listing of book summaries by date of publication would be very interesting. It's always enlightening to see "new" ideas that were discussed a century or more in the past...