Following yesterday’s new Interviews page, there’s now a Book Summaries tab on the home page navigation bar.

Over the past three years, I’ve summarised nearly 190 books using a Q&A format; questions and answers drawn from each text, designed to give you the core arguments, evidence, and implications without requiring the full read. Some of these summaries led to essays, interviews, or entire books. Many cover material that mainstream publishing, media, and medicine would prefer stayed buried.

The list covers medicine, nutrition, vaccines, childbirth, pet health, fasting, detoxification, central banking, hidden history, secret societies, consciousness, and more. Books spanning from 1881 to 2025. Authors ranging from Nobel Prize winners to practitioners who were prosecuted for their work.

They’re sorted alphabetically by title. Browse the list on the Book Summaries page, then use the search function on the home page to find the one you’re looking for.

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