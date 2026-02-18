Preface

This essay draws primarily on Daniel Haley’s Politics in Healing: The Suppression and Manipulation of American Medicine (2000), specifically the chapter “The Miracle of Electromedicine.” Haley’s account synthesizes Dr. Robert Becker’s own books — The Body Electric (1985) and Cross Currents (1990) — along with interviews and documentation of the regulatory battles faced by Dr. Daniel Kirsch, developer of the Alpha-Stim device. The essay also references the broader suppression patterns Haley documents across multiple case studies of alternative medical treatments in twentieth-century America.

On June 1, 2000, National Public Radio announced research on stem cells and observed that if only we knew how to produce stem cells in mass, it would revolutionize medicine. Dr. Robert Becker had published exactly that method in the late 1970s. Using silver electrodes delivering positive direct current, he demonstrated the dedifferentiation of human fibroblast cells — common cells found throughout the body — back to their primitive, stem-cell-like state. A dedifferentiated cell can do anything a stem cell can do. The technique could have enabled the storage of large quantities of a patient’s own cells in primitive form, ready for use in emergencies requiring tissue regeneration.

Nobody paid attention. Becker’s funding was cut on January 1, 1980. His laboratory at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Syracuse — the only one in the world conducting regeneration research — closed permanently. The man twice nominated for the Nobel Prize retired to the Adirondack foothills, where he wrote books describing discoveries that remain largely unexplored four decades later.

The question of why this happened cannot be separated from the question of what Becker discovered. His research threatened not a single pharmaceutical product but the foundational assumption of modern medicine: that the body is a chemical system requiring chemical interventions. Becker proved the body is also an electrical system, governed by direct currents that control growth, healing, and potentially regeneration. Every implication of that discovery — for bone healing, spinal cord injury, infection control, cancer treatment, pain management, and mental health — represents a domain currently dominated by pharmaceutical drugs and surgical procedures. The economic stakes are measured in hundreds of billions of dollars annually.

The Current of Injury

Even in college, Robert Becker was fascinated by the salamander’s ability to regenerate lost limbs. As an orthopedic surgeon, he had performed enough amputations to dream of replicating this feat in humans. Scientists had long known that a “current of injury” exists at any wound — human, animal, or plant. The conventional view held that this current was simply ions leaking from dying cells, gradually tapering off as the wound healed. Becker suspected otherwise. He believed the current was somehow related to regeneration in those animals capable of that feat.

In 1958, Becker proposed his first research project: measuring how long this current lasted in salamanders (which regenerate) and frogs (which do not), then comparing the currents in regenerating and non-regenerating limbs. The response from the research committee at the VA Hospital was immediate and hostile.

Becker was summoned to the hospital director’s office for what he later described as a barbeque where he was the one being grilled. The committee chair came directly to the point: “This notion that electricity has anything to do with living things was totally discredited some time ago. It has absolutely no validity, and the new scientific evidence you’re citing is worthless. The whole idea was based on its appeal to quacks and the gullible public.”

This reaction reflected the dominant scientific paradigm of mid-twentieth-century medicine. The field of biochemistry had produced constant discoveries, establishing an understanding that the human body was fundamentally a chemical system, that “life was just an array of chemical reactions.” This framework laid the foundations for the pharmaceutical industry and marginalized any approach to medicine that was not chemical in nature. A family member’s reaction to Becker’s work captured this conditioning: “It never occurred to me that medicine could be other than a drug.”

The perception of medicine as exclusively chemical had been set by the Flexner Report of 1910, a study commissioned by the Rockefeller and Carnegie Foundations to modernize medical education. Abraham Flexner, the study’s director, decreed that there was no scientific basis for electromedicine. By the 1930s, the American Medical Association’s Morris Fishbein was warning in JAMA editorials against the “quackery” of electromedicine. Electric corsets, which had sold well in the Sears catalog for arthritis relief, disappeared. The first wave of electromedical research ended.

Despite institutional hostility, Becker persisted with his salamander research. What he found in his first experiments contradicted everything the committee had insisted was true.

After amputating a foreleg from both salamanders and frogs, Becker measured the electrical potential at the wound site. Both species started with a baseline reading of about 10 millivolts, negative in polarity. Within the first day, both shifted to positive polarity — 20 to 30 millivolts in salamanders, less in frogs. Over the next several days, the readings diverged dramatically. Salamander voltage reversed to negative, reaching a peak at about a week and a half, exactly when blastemas formed at the wound site. A blastema is a cluster of primitive, undifferentiated cells capable of developing into all the various cell types needed to reconstitute a missing limb. The frogs’ positive voltage, meanwhile, simply declined as their stumps healed over without regenerating.

In his first experiment, Becker had proved beyond question that the current of injury was not due to dying cells — those were long gone by the time salamander charge reversed to negative. The opposite polarities displayed by the two species indicated a profound difference in their electrical properties. The negative potential appeared to bring forth the blastema, without which regeneration did not occur.

The Body’s Electrical Control System

Becker’s early research established a connection between electrical polarity and regeneration. His subsequent work identified the anatomical basis for the body’s electrical system — a discovery he characterized as Nobel Prize material.

Working from a suggestion by Albert Szent-Györgyi, the Nobel laureate who discovered Vitamin C, Becker investigated whether the molecular structure of living tissue could support semiconduction. Szent-Györgyi had proposed that the orderly molecular structure of many cellular components was regular enough to carry small currents over long distances, similar to the solid-state electronics in computers. When Szent-Györgyi presented this concept in 1960, it was dismissed as evidence of his advancing age.

Becker proved the existence of a direct current system operating in the perineural cells that accompany nerve fibers throughout the body. These cells constitute more than half the bulk of the brain and extend along even the smallest nerve fibers, creating a semiconducting network that permeates the entire organism. This is the system Becker called “The Body Electric.”

The DC system controls growth and healing. The current of injury is a local expression of this larger electrical network. When Becker predicted in the early 1960s that this current flow would produce a measurable magnetic field outside the head, the scientific audience laughed. They told him such a device would never be made, and that even if such a magnetic field existed, its strength would be physiologically inconsequential. Advances in solid-state physics eventually permitted development of the SQUID (superconducting quantum interference detector), which easily reads the brain’s magnetic field several feet from the head.

Understanding the electrical basis of healing opened immediate therapeutic applications. Becker demonstrated that non-union fractures — bone breaks that refuse to heal — could be stimulated to repair using small DC currents or low-strength pulsing electromagnetic fields. He published a major article on the research in 1970 in Clinical Orthopedics and Related Research. This technique has since become standard practice in treating difficult fractures.

The salamander research also revealed something unexpected about heart regeneration. When Becker’s assistant, Sharon Chapin, sewed together three salamander hearts that had been cut in half for blood extraction, the animals survived. Dissecting them days later, Becker found their hearts perfectly normal, showing no sign of damage. The hearts had regenerated in four hours. Red blood cells formed a blastema within thirty minutes of the injury, filling the space where the missing heart tissue had been. After two to three hours, most blastema cells redifferentiated into heart muscle. After four hours, the heart was normal and pumping blood.

Becker wrote a report for Nature but noted that “even toned down, it sounded like science fiction.” He summarized: “This is ideal healing. Spilled blood closes a wound at the body’s center and replaces the missing part in a few hours. You can’t get much more efficient than that.”

Silver and the Dedifferentiation Breakthrough

Regeneration in salamanders depends on the formation of a blastema from dedifferentiated cells — cells that have reverted from their specialized state back to a primitive, embryonic form. Conventional science held that once a cell differentiates, it can never retrace its steps, with the exception of bone marrow cells. This is why human fracture healing works: bone marrow cells are available to dedifferentiate and form new bone tissue.

When Becker studied fracture healing in frogs, he found that the cells forming the blastema were not bone marrow cells but red blood cells. Frog red blood cells contain a nucleus with DNA, which can be reactivated to direct the cell back to its primitive state. Human red blood cells contain no nucleus and no DNA to reprogram. This meant red blood cells could not serve humans as raw material for dedifferentiation. Since there would never be enough bone marrow cells for major regeneration, Becker concluded reluctantly that human regeneration was probably impossible.

This changed when Becker began working with silver electrodes.

In the nineteenth century, silver’s antibacterial properties were well known. Pioneers reportedly placed silver dollars in milk containers to prevent spoilage. Medieval doctors advised putting silver spoons in children’s mouths to protect against plague — the likely origin of the phrase “born with a silver spoon in the mouth.”

Becker discovered that silver electrodes, when made electrically positive, killed all types of bacteria through the action of positive silver ions driven into the culture by applied voltage. This was significant because no single antibiotic works against all bacterial types, yet silver accomplished this at voltages harmless to human cells.

The problem was that silver electrode effects were too localized, extending only about an inch from the electrode. Becker found a solution in silver nylon — a cloth impregnated with silver ions that could deliver direct current over a larger area.

His test case was a patient named John, whose leg had been badly broken in a snowmobile accident. The bone was infected with osteomyelitis — a nightmare for orthopedic surgeons — complicated by a non-union fracture. A cavity in John’s leg harbored five different kinds of bacteria.

Becker explained his plan: use silver nylon with positive current to control the bacteria, then switch to negative current to heal the bone. He packed a large piece of silver nylon into the wound cavity, which ran almost from knee to ankle, and connected a battery. By the end of two weeks, all five bacterial types had disappeared. An X-ray showed unexpected bone growth — all the pieces were stuck together. After one month, the non-union fracture was nearly healed. By two months, John was walking on the leg.

The results were puzzling. Positive current should have killed the bacteria but not promoted healing; that was the domain of negative current. The mystery resolved itself during a routine examination of wound cultures.

Becker found dedifferentiated primitive human cells in the culture. He combined electrically generated silver ions with fibroblasts, a common human cell type, and watched a petri dish fill with dedifferentiated cells. He had found a way to produce the raw material for human regeneration — something he had thought impossible.

The silver electrode technique could dedifferentiate large quantities of a patient’s cells to a primitive state for storage and later use in emergencies. In 2000, NPR discussed stem cell research as if the problem of mass production remained unsolved. Becker had published the solution more than two decades earlier.

He also found an application to cancer. When positive charge delivered through silver electrodes reached cancer cells in his laboratory, cell division stopped completely. While growing tissue carries negative charge, cancer tissue is the most negative of all. Silver ions released from the electrodes appeared to halt mitotic activity in cancer cells. Using electrodes made of any material other than silver caused cancer cells to increase their growth rate.

Becker theorized that cancer cells might be stuck in a state of incomplete dedifferentiation — having reverted far enough to pick up the primitive cell’s ability to proliferate rapidly, but not far enough to become normal primitive cells that would redifferentiate appropriately. Dedifferentiation might unravel the cell’s malignant genetic program, permitting reprogramming as a normal cell. Before his lab closed, Becker demonstrated this principle by placing cancer cells in a petri dish with silver electrodes delivering positive current. The cells dedifferentiated. He later used the method to reverse two skin cancers on himself.

A young researcher at the National Cancer Institute submitted a proposal exploring the possible link between regeneration and cancer. One month later, he was forced out of NCI.

The Funding Termination

Becker’s research made him aware that human beings exist within an electromagnetic environment and are fundamentally electromagnetic in nature. This awareness made him increasingly concerned about electromagnetic pollution.

In mental hospitals, Becker found that admissions rose and patients’ behavior became more agitated immediately following magnetic storms on the sun, which disturb Earth’s magnetic field. Swedish research showed that male rats exposed to electromagnetic frequencies from standard TV sets for four hours daily experienced significantly reduced testicular weights. One can only speculate about connections to the sharp drop in human male sperm count observed worldwide in subsequent decades.

Becker was asked to serve on an environmental committee advising the U.S. Navy on Project Sanguine, a Cold War communications system designed to reach nuclear submarines submerged to 120 feet. The system required creating signals of 45-70 hertz from an enormous antenna buried under a large portion of northern Wisconsin.

When Becker testified before the New York State Public Service Commission about the dangers of electromagnetic field exposure, he noticed increasing resistance to renewing his VA research grants. Friends in Washington reported that opposition was coming from the Department of Defense. Their people were asking, “How do we shut this guy up?”

All grants ceased and his laboratory closed on January 1, 1980. It was the only facility in the world conducting regeneration research.

During twelve years of operation, Becker’s laboratory had discovered: the secrets of salamander limb regeneration; the DC control system traveling in semiconducting currents through perineural cells; techniques for electrical bone healing; the effects of low-frequency electromagnetic fields on human cells; how to dedifferentiate frog red blood cells (considered impossible); how to dedifferentiate human fibroblast cells (considered impossible); how to dedifferentiate some cancer cells (considered impossible); aspects of the electrical nature of acupuncture; the voltage threshold causing electrolysis in the body; how to cure osteomyelitis; electromagnetic anesthesia; and a clue to the cause and potential cure of osteoporosis.

All these discoveries were published in medical journals. Many warranted Nobel Prize consideration. Why Becker never received one remains unexplained.

Researcher Ruth Harvey observed: “We would have had regeneration fifteen to twenty years ago if it hadn’t been for the government. Nobody knew how the salamander regenerated its limbs until Dr. Becker came along.”

Becker’s work suggested solutions to spinal cord injuries. He found that the shock of such injuries produced a prolonged positive charge — the main roadblock to spinal cord repair, since negative charge drives regeneration. It should be possible to cancel that positive polarity and replace it with growth-stimulating negative current using proper electrical application. With sufficient funding, Becker believed spinal cord regeneration was achievable. As far as he knew, no one ever brought his work to the attention of Christopher Reeve.

Cranial Electrotherapy and the Alpha-Stim

Cutting off Becker’s funds did not stop the development of practical electromedicine. Dr. Daniel Kirsch, a neurobiologist who had studied acupuncture since age thirteen, founded Electromedical Products International in 1981. His Alpha-Stim device used microcurrents similar to the body’s own electricity — the currents Becker had shown were normal to biological tissue.

Kirsch’s approach differed from conventional TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) units, which suppress pain by overriding body electricity with stronger currents. The Alpha-Stim measured the body’s normal current, determined alterations at problem sites, and supplied appropriate microcurrent waveforms to restore normal bioelectrical flow. Standard TENS units relieve pain while connected, but pain often returns when the unit is turned off. Kirsch’s version frequently resolved pain permanently by eliminating electrical blockage.

The device could also deliver microcurrents through earclips in a variable square wave pattern designed to interrupt chaotic brain waves characteristic of stress, permitting them to return to normal, harmonious patterns. This cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) addressed anxiety, depression, and insomnia without drugs.

Becker evaluated Kirsch’s work and endorsed it: “He’s the only one that’s doing it right; the rest are using too much juice.”

Clinical results accumulated. Sister Louise Hentzen had suffered excruciating phantom limb pain for thirty-five years following a leg amputation. She could not tolerate analgesics due to severe allergies. In less than five minutes of Alpha-Stim treatment, her pain disappeared.

Stroke patient Elbert Jones had no use of his left side, could not move his arm, and could barely drag his leg. He could not walk unassisted. After treatments placing electrodes at the base of his brain and at the sacral spine, his improvement was described as phenomenal. Within three months, he was playing racquetball with much younger men. When a second stroke left him equally disabled, the same treatment produced the same recovery. He walked two miles daily.

A government official named Wilson Hulley had global reflex sympathetic dystrophy throughout his entire body — one of the worst pain-related conditions. His pain was severe enough that he considered suicide. Using only Alpha-Stim earclips, his pain was significantly reduced during his first treatment. After eighteen months, he was working thirty to forty hours weekly, completely off morphine, and had reduced his need for other medications.

A young medical student who had suffered a stroke at age twenty and had not walked or moved one arm in five years discovered that placing the earclips on the top of her ears rather than the lobes sent microcurrents to the cerebral cortex rather than the lower brain. Three days later, she went for a one-mile walk and could rotate her arm at the elbow.

Studies using CES devices on college students learning to type showed that those receiving microcurrents learned significantly faster than controls. Stenography students who had failed their tests multiple times passed when using Alpha-Stims. Research at the Harvard School of Public Health, published in the Journal of Nervous and Mental Diseases, confirmed CES as an effective treatment for anxiety.

Professional sports teams adopted the technology. A television clip of Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith wearing an Alpha-Stim at halftime became a prized piece of promotion.

The FDA Regulatory Assault

FDA could not conceive that medicine could be other than pharmaceutical. For pain, a drug. For stress, another drug. The agency understood drugs. An estimated sixty-five percent of FDA employees take jobs with pharmaceutical companies after their FDA careers — provided they have not made waves during their tenure.

By the early 1990s, FDA regulation of medical devices had become nearly as complex as drug regulation, despite Congressional intent to the contrary. Dr. Andrew Bassett, who pioneered microcurrent bone healing with Becker, served on the committee that planned the 1976 Medical Device Amendments. The law’s intent was clear: medical devices should not be regulated like drugs, and devices “substantially equivalent” to pre-existing ones should be grandfathered with minimal bureaucratic friction. The law required FDA to grant such approvals within ninety days.

For Kirsch’s Alpha-Stim, approval took twenty-two months. When finally granted, FDA declared he could not market it for anxiety, depression, and insomnia — its main therapeutic purposes.

In August 1995, FDA published a proposed regulation requiring all CES device manufacturers to prepare a Pre-Marketing Approval application within ninety days or leave the market. A PMA is a massive undertaking requiring exhaustive documentation of all scientific research on all similar products. Kirsch’s application eventually contained 155 CES studies, twenty-eight of them double-blinded, and twenty experimental animal studies.

FDA’s tactics appeared designed to force EPII out of business rather than evaluate safety or efficacy. The agency’s computers contained an entry stating that Kirsch’s company had gone out of business in 1993 — false when entered, and still false when discovered years later. The agency demanded production of documents dating back to the 1970s, documents Kirsch no longer had and that FDA was required to retain on microfiche.

An electrical engineer was produced to pronounce on the relationship between anxiety and depression; EPII maintained that electrical engineers are not qualified to render psychiatric opinions. A government dentist acknowledged that CES research showed benefits for anxiety in dentistry but said she could not see any need for that application.

At an August 1996 meeting, the head of FDA’s Office of Device Evaluation openly acknowledged that there was no safety issue with EPII’s CES device. The Alpha-Stim had passed Underwriters Laboratories registration and earned the European CE Mark of Approval. Yet FDA continued to classify it as Class III — significant risk — alongside pacemakers.

Kirsch sued the FDA. In January 1997, the agency completely withdrew its proposed PMA requirement for CES manufacturers.

EPII was the last man standing. Every other CES manufacturer had folded under FDA pressure. At the Tenth International Congress on Stress in Montreux, Switzerland, a senior FDA official approached Kirsch. “It was really unnecessary that you were put through all that,” he said. “The treatment is harmless. The FDA should not bother companies with a twenty-year marketing history.”

The Medical Device Manufacturers Association reported that twenty-four percent of the American medical device industry had relocated to Europe to escape FDA regulation. A European industrial development official told Kirsch: “We love the FDA. They send us some of your most technologically advanced companies, which can’t stand their excessive regulation.”

ABC’s 20/20 accused FDA of killing people through excessive red tape and of being more interested in paperwork than scientific fact. The segment described FDA’s refusal to approve a simple lubricated pad with a twenty-year history designed to help women detect breast tumors through self-examination. After twelve hundred pages of documentation and nine years of effort, FDA classified this harmless pad as “high risk.” Meanwhile, the FDA barred heart pumps standard on ambulances in Europe and Japan because patients had not given informed consent for their use. The agency did not explain how a patient with no heartbeat could provide informed consent.

The Chemical Paradigm

The twentieth century was the century of pharmaceutical medicine. The Flexner Report established chemical intervention as the scientific basis of treatment. The pharmaceutical industry became the richest in the world — richer than oil. A 1997 Tufts University study found that FDA approval for a new drug cost upward of two hundred million dollars and might take ten years. By 2000, the New England Journal of Medicine estimated costs between three hundred and six hundred million dollars.

These economics create structural bias. No company can introduce a new medicine without patent protection. Unpatentable treatments — including most electromagnetic applications — cannot generate the revenue necessary to navigate the regulatory system. The result is systematic exclusion of non-pharmaceutical approaches regardless of their efficacy.

Electromagnetic healing threatens pharmaceutical revenue across multiple domains. Pain management medications represent tens of billions in annual sales. Antidepressants and anti-anxiety drugs represent tens of billions more. Sleep medications, addiction treatments, and cancer therapies add further billions. Every condition the Alpha-Stim addresses — pain, anxiety, depression, insomnia, addiction — is currently treated with patented drugs. Every application Becker researched — bone healing, infection control, cancer treatment, spinal cord repair — represents pharmaceutical and surgical territory.

The FDA claims regulatory authority over anything used to diagnose or treat disease, potentially making prune juice a controlled substance for treating constipation. This authority allows the agency to censor health claims for products lacking FDA approval, even when the claims are true. Manufacturers of saw palmetto — proven in clinical studies more effective and safer for prostate issues than approved drugs — cannot state this on labels without FDA prosecution.

In January 1999, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals held that FDA had violated the First Amendment by denying health claims that conveyed truthful information. The FDA paid no attention. In November 1999, the agency denied a health claim for saw palmetto’s prostate benefits, stating it considered the claim to require a new drug application.

The pattern extends beyond regulatory obstruction to active suppression. A 1953 report by Benedict Fitzgerald of the U.S. Department of Justice to the Senate Interstate Commerce Committee found that a conspiracy existed to stop the free flow of drugs with solid therapeutic value. “Public and private funds have been thrown around like confetti at a county fair to close up and destroy clinics, hospitals, and scientific research laboratories which do not conform to the viewpoint of medical associations.”

The Scale of Loss

Robert Becker died in 2008. Daniel Kirsch continues operating EPII from Texas, having survived the regulatory assault that destroyed every competitor.

The research published in Becker’s twelve years of operation remains largely unexplored. The techniques for dedifferentiating human cells to stem-cell-like states have not been developed. The silver electrode methods for treating osteomyelitis have not replaced antibiotics. The applications to spinal cord regeneration have not been funded. The cancer dedifferentiation research was abandoned when his laboratory closed.

CES devices remain classified as prescription-only in the United States while their safety is acknowledged by the regulatory agency requiring prescriptions. The electromedical potential demonstrated in anecdotal cases — stroke reversal, Parkinson’s tremor cessation, multiple sclerosis improvement — has not been systematically researched because FDA restrictions prevent manufacturers from making claims that would justify such research.

The Alpha-Stim’s capabilities extend to domains where conventional medicine offers nothing. Stroke victims could potentially benefit from cranial electrode placement discovered accidentally by practitioners. Parkinson’s patients might find tremor relief through scalp stimulation. These possibilities remain unexplored because pursuing them would constitute “making claims” in FDA terminology, exposing manufacturers to prosecution even for stating what happened in specific cases.

Electromedicine can stop pain, dissolve stress, accelerate learning, raise IQ scores, reverse long-standing stroke damage, halt Parkinson’s tremors, regrow bone, regenerate flesh, and dedifferentiate cancer cells. These are not theoretical possibilities but documented occurrences. The medicine of basic biological forces — the body’s currents, frequencies, and resonances — exists now.

Twenty-one thousand Americans die annually from hospital-acquired infections. Silver electrodes kill all bacterial types at voltages harmless to human cells, without creating antibiotic resistance. This capability, demonstrated by Becker before 1980, is not deployed in American hospitals.

One American dies of cancer every minute. Becker’s silver electrode dedifferentiation of cancer cells — published in peer-reviewed journals — is not being researched by the National Cancer Institute. The young researcher who proposed investigating the connection between regeneration and cancer was forced out of NCI within a month of submitting his proposal.

The economic analysis is straightforward. Electromagnetic healing devices are not patentable in ways that generate pharmaceutical-scale returns. They cannot fund two-hundred-million-dollar approval processes. They threaten existing revenue streams across pain management, psychiatry, addiction treatment, cancer care, and infection control. The institutional structure of American medicine — the FDA’s revolving door with industry, the pharmaceutical funding of research, the chemical-paradigm training of physicians — has no mechanism to absorb them.

Becker summarized it in The Body Electric: “I wanted the public to know that science isn’t run the way they read about it in the newspapers. As research is presently funded and evaluated, we’re learning more and more about less and less, and science is becoming our enemy instead of our friend.”

The suppression of electromagnetic medicine is not a conspiracy requiring secret coordination. It is the predictable outcome of institutional structures that define medicine as pharmaceutical, fund research through patent-protected revenues, and regulate non-toxic alternatives with the same bureaucratic burden applied to dangerous drugs. The result is the systematic elimination of competition to the chemical paradigm — not through disproof but through defunding, obstruction, and regulatory exclusion.

What was lost between 1980 and the present cannot be calculated. The regeneration research stopped. The stem cell production method was ignored. The spinal cord applications were never funded. The cancer dedifferentiation remained at the petri dish stage. These were not failures of science but successes of suppression.

The question is not whether electromagnetic healing works. That was established in peer-reviewed publications decades ago. The question is whether the institutional structure of American medicine will ever permit it to compete with pharmaceutical alternatives on equal terms. The evidence suggests it will not — at least not while that structure remains intact.

