Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Em's avatar
Em
6h

I learned more in reading this article than I learned in 4 years of working as a medical librarian at an Osteopathic Hospital. Now I understand. That was 30 years ago, where do I find a classically trained DO in this day and age?

Reply
Share
3 replies
Sevknorr's avatar
Sevknorr
8h

Suffering from a foot injury that was progressively getting worse, I reluctantly sought allopathic care. “World renown” local clinic couldn’t see me for a month! I looked into traveling to a larger city’s stand alone orthopedic clinic. Instead I found a competing allopathic medical system closer to home with an apt that week. Visit was as usual: X-ray, (no breaks found) meds and shot offered, and brace. I declined. The Dr insisted on PT, made a call -set me up.

When I left the FIRST PT apt I was 90% healed! Unbeknownst to me, I was blessed with a practitioner who solely utilized Fascial Counter Strain because of remarkable results. It is extremely gentle and has restored my aging feet to BETTER than what they were, improved my balance and other tight areas around my body. God has designed our bodies with amazing abilities. I’m thanking Him for practitioners who listen with their whole being. Look up the Jones Institute for more info.

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture