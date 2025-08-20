Lies are Unbekoming

Tony Porcaro
7h

An excellent and thorough analysis of the life and work of this forgotten genius of medical science and there is still so much more to learn from Bechamp's remarkable insights; "The Blood and its Third Element" alone provides a master class in meticulous experimentation using the scientific method; Bechamp was ignored and vilified in his own time so that the fraud of germ theory could take root for a number of reasons as outlined in "The Pasteurization Of France" by Bruno Latour; so much more needs to be said but your exposition is deeply appreciated and most needed to help correct the imbalance and deceit in the false paradigm we all have been forced to live in.

ABIGAIL REPORTS
8h

Excellent as usual.

AFTER CATARACT AND LASER SURGERIES. I HOPE YOU LIKE BUYING EYEDROPS FOR DRY EYES FOREVER. SIDE EFFECTS: However, if the cornea has an irregular curve, it results in conditions such as nearsightedness (myopia) and farsightedness (hyperopia).

HOPE YOU LIKE BUYING EYEDROPS.

HOPE YOU LIKE BUYING EYEDROPS.

Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape the eye.

https://newatlas.com/medical-devices/emr-vision-cornea-lasik/

Imagine correcting your vision in under a minute – no lasers, blades, or pain. Scientists have developed a novel, non-invasive technique that reshapes the cornea using only a mild electric current and a temporary pH shift. In early trials, it reversed myopia without the need for traditional surgery. However, if the cornea has an irregular curve, it results in conditions such as nearsightedness (myopia) and farsightedness (hyperopia).

Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape the eye.

https://newatlas.com/medical-devices/emr-vision-cornea-lasik/

Imagine correcting your vision in under a minute – no lasers, blades, or pain. Scientists have developed a novel, non-invasive technique that reshapes the cornea using only a mild electric current and a temporary pH shift. In early trials, it reversed myopia without the need for traditional surgery.

Nothing is said about blood vessels, rods, or cones.

