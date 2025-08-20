In 1857, Antoine Béchamp observed something that should have revolutionized medicine forever: tiny living particles he called microzymas, smaller than any cell, that could transform into bacteria when their environment changed. These weren't foreign invaders but the fundamental units of life itself, present in every tissue, surviving in limestone millions of years old, capable of building cells or breaking them down depending on the body's internal conditions. While Béchamp meticulously documented how disease arose from within when these microzymas responded to disturbed terrain, Louis Pasteur was busy stealing his discoveries, distorting them into a simplistic "germ theory" that portrayed bacteria as external enemies requiring warfare. This theft wasn't merely academic rivalry—it was a calculated hijacking of scientific truth that would cost millions of lives and trap medicine in a profitable but fundamentally flawed paradigm that persists today.

The key to escaping this trap lies in understanding pleomorphism—the ability of microorganisms to change form based on their environment. This isn't some abstract theory but observable reality that destroys the foundation of modern medicine's "one germ, one disease" model. When Béchamp watched microzymas associate in pairs, form chains, and evolve into bacteria under changing conditions, he was witnessing life's fundamental adaptability. These transformations follow predictable patterns: in healthy terrain, microzymas maintain cellular function and produce enzymes for digestion; when conditions deteriorate through poor nutrition, toxic accumulation, or pH imbalance, they evolve into bacterial forms to clean up damaged tissue. Understanding pleomorphism reveals that bacteria aren't attackers but adaptive responses to environmental conditions—they arrive at the scene because there's work to be done, not to cause problems.

The evidence of Pasteur's fraud, meticulously documented by Ethel Hume in 1923, reads like a criminal indictment. He plagiarized Béchamp's work on fermentation while denying microzymas existed, stole solutions to the silkworm disease crisis that Béchamp had already solved, and manipulated data to support his vaccines even as they killed thousands of sheep across Europe. His own laboratory notebooks, finally released by his family, revealed he had falsified his most famous experiments. The Flexner Report of 1910 then institutionalized Pasteur's lies, eliminating any medical school that taught terrain theory while establishing a pharmaceutical monopoly based on attacking germs. Even Pasteur himself, on his deathbed, admitted the truth: "Bernard was right. The germ is nothing, the terrain is everything."

Modern technology has vindicated Béchamp in ways he could never have imagined. When Harvey Bigelsen peered through Gaston Naessens' microscope at 60,000x magnification, he saw exactly what Béchamp had described—living microzymas in constant motion, transforming in response to terrain changes. But he saw something more: holographic images called symplasts appearing in living blood, revealing trapped inflammation, emotional patterns, and disease processes in real-time. These aren't physical objects but three-dimensional interference patterns created when the body's energy fields interact with areas of stagnation and trauma. Bigelsen discovered that what appears as "viruses" in conventional analysis might actually be fragments of our own tissues broken apart by intense trapped inflammation—not invaders at all, but our own proteins fragmenting under pressure, exactly as Béchamp's theory would predict.

Contemporary practitioners are proving daily that terrain medicine works where conventional treatment fails. Dr. Marizelle Arce demonstrates that bacteria are "gardeners of our internal environment," appearing and changing form based on tissue conditions—when antibiotics force them to adapt through pleomorphism, they don't die but transform into fungi, explaining why yeast infections follow antibiotic treatment. Dr. Thomas Cowan reveals that tumors aren't attacks but the body's attempt to contain toxins it cannot eliminate, like a pristine lake creating concentrated pockets to prevent total contamination. Dr. Rashid Buttar showed that systemic detoxification could reverse "incurable" conditions by removing the toxic burden that forces microzymas into pathological forms. These physicians share a common understanding: symptoms are intelligent communications from a body trying to heal, not enemies to suppress.

The implications cascade through every aspect of health and medicine. If microzymas are imperishable, surviving millions of years in geological deposits while maintaining their fermentative abilities, then life and death aren't opposites but different organizational states of the same eternal particles. If inflammation is the body's healing mechanism and suppressing it with drugs drives disease deeper, then our entire pharmaceutical approach is not just wrong but actively harmful. If what we call "contagious diseases" are actually similar environmental conditions triggering similar microzymal responses in multiple people, then pandemic preparedness treaties and mandatory vaccination programs are based on fundamental misunderstandings. Every chronic disease becomes not a mystery to manage with lifetime medications, but a comprehensible process of trapped inflammation and disturbed terrain that can be resolved by supporting the body's inherent wisdom.

This understanding transforms you from a helpless victim of random disease into the conscious guardian of your own terrain. Your microzymas aren't waiting to betray you—they're responding to the conditions you create through nutrition, emotional patterns, toxic exposures, and medical interventions. Every surgery creates scar tissue that traps inflammation, every antibiotic forces microbial adaptation to more resistant forms, every suppressed symptom drives the problem deeper. But knowing this empowers you to make different choices: support your body's elimination pathways, address emotional patterns that create physical armoring, work with practitioners who understand terrain and structure, and most importantly, trust your body's profound wisdom to heal when you stop interfering with its processes. The path forward isn't through more sophisticated weapons against imaginary enemies, but through understanding and supporting the magnificent microzymian symphony that maintains life itself.

With thanks to Antoine Béchamp.

The Blood and its Third Element, Bechamp, Antoine

Analogy

Imagine a vast city where every building, vehicle, and piece of infrastructure is built from intelligent, living LEGO blocks - microscopic builders that know exactly what they're supposed to create and maintain. These special blocks (microzymas) don't just stack together passively; they actively construct walls, repair damage, produce the energy the building needs, and even manufacture specialized tools for different tasks. When a building is functioning normally, all these intelligent blocks work in perfect coordination - those in the plumbing system maintain water flow, those in the electrical system generate power, and those in the structural walls maintain integrity.

But when conditions change - perhaps an earthquake hits, the power fails, or extreme weather strikes - these intelligent blocks shift their behavior. No longer receiving their normal supplies and signals, they stop maintaining the building and begin dismantling it for materials, eventually reducing everything back to basic components. Yet remarkably, the blocks themselves never die - they simply change from builders to recyclers. Buried in the earth after the building's complete destruction, these blocks remain alive and ready, waiting perhaps millions of years until conditions allow them to build again. The dust in the air, rather than containing blueprint instructions falling from the sky, actually contains these ancient builder-blocks from structures that existed long ago, each still capable of construction given the right conditions. Disease in this city isn't invasion by foreign wrecking crews, but the city's own builder-blocks beginning demolition while the building still stands, confused by disrupted conditions into thinking it's time to recycle rather than maintain.

The One-Minute Elevator Explanation

Your body isn't made of passive chemical matter that somehow becomes alive - it's built from trillions of microscopic living beings called microzymas, smaller than any cell, that are the true foundation of all life. These microzymas construct every cell in your body, produce the enzymes needed for digestion and metabolism, and maintain your tissues in health. When you get sick, it's not because germs invade from outside, but because your own microzymas, stressed by poor conditions like cold, exhaustion, or poor nutrition, transform into bacteria to break down damaged tissue. That's why some people exposed to disease don't get sick - their microzymas remain stable and don't undergo this transformation.

Here's the astounding part: when any organism dies and decomposes completely, everything returns to mineral matter except the microzymas, which survive eternally. The chalk cliffs, limestone rocks, and dust in the air contain living microzymas from organisms that died millions of years ago, still capable of fermentation. What scientists call "germs" in the air aren't seeds of disease but these ancient microzymas from decomposed life. This discovery completely overturns germ theory - bacteria aren't foreign invaders but your own anatomical elements transformed by disease conditions. Your health depends not on avoiding germs but on maintaining the proper conditions for your microzymas to function harmoniously.

[Elevator dings]

Follow these threads: Look into pleomorphism, the work of Royal Rife and Gaston Naessens, and why Pasteur allegedly recanted on his deathbed saying "the terrain is everything."

12-Point Summary

1. Microzymas: The Fundamental Living Units Microzymas are the smallest living organisms known, appearing as tiny spherical bodies about 0.0005 millimeters in diameter, visible only under the strongest microscopes. They exist in every cell, tissue, and organ of all living beings from conception through death and beyond. Unlike cells which are temporary and can be destroyed, microzymas are physiologically imperishable, surviving in geological deposits for millions of years while maintaining their ability to ferment. These are not merely particles but autonomous living beings that construct cells, produce enzymes, conduct fermentation, and can transform into bacteria under changed conditions, representing the true elementary units of life that Bichat theorized must exist.

2. Blood as Living Tissue, Not Liquid Blood is not a liquid with cells floating in it but a flowing tissue with three anatomical elements: red globules, white globules, and microzymian molecular granulations. The third element, previously unknown, consists of microzymas surrounded by soft albuminoid atmospheres that occupy all space between globules, creating a continuous tissue structure. This organization explains blood's viscosity and why globules don't settle during circulation. The discovery proves blood is as much a living tissue as muscle or liver, merely with a flowing consistency maintained by specific physical properties of its elements.

3. The Truth About Blood Coagulation Blood coagulation is not the blood dying or solidifying but the first phase of tissue alteration when removed from normal conditions. The albuminoid atmospheres surrounding blood microzymas rapidly transform from a soft, mucous state to a coagulated condition, fusing together to create the fibrin network that traps blood cells. The clot's subsequent contraction and serum expulsion represent progressive tissue decomposition, not simple coagulation. This understanding reveals that fibrin pre-exists in blood as the substance of microzymian granulations, not dissolved or generated from other components.

4. Spontaneous Alteration vs. External Contamination Natural organic matters - all tissues and fluids from living organisms - alter spontaneously because they contain living microzymas that begin independent fermentation when normal conditions change. Mixtures of pure chemical compounds, even when identical in composition to natural substances, never alter spontaneously and remain indefinitely preserved when protected from atmospheric germs. This fundamental distinction, proven through creosote experiments that prevent external contamination while permitting internal microzymal activity, demonstrates that life's organizing principle resides in morphologically defined elements, not in chemical composition itself.

5. The Revolutionary Fermentation Discovery Fermentation is not a chemical process but a physiological phenomenon of nutrition occurring within living ferments. Microzymas and the cells they create perform fermentation by consuming nutrients, transforming them internally, and excreting products like alcohol and acids. Each type of microzyma produces specific fermentation products while secreting particular enzymes (zymases) for external digestion. This discovery revealed that soluble ferments (enzymes) are products of living organisms, not results of chemical decomposition, fundamentally changing our understanding of biological chemistry and metabolism.

6. Disease as Internal Discoordination Disease originates from the functional disturbance of the body's own microzymas, not from invasion by external germs. When normal conditions are disrupted by cold, trauma, toxins, or stress, microzymas cease coordinated function and may evolve into bacteria while the organism still lives. The bacteria observed in disease are consequences, not causes - evolved forms of the host's own anatomical elements indicating that disease conditions already exist. This explains natural immunity (microzymas resistant to morbid transformation), variable susceptibility, and why diseases can't be caught from normal air, only transmitted through contact with materials containing actively morbid microzymas.

7. The Geological Persistence of Life Microzymas survive in chalk, limestone, and other sedimentary rocks from all geological periods, maintaining their fermentative abilities across millions of years. These geological microzymas are the remains of organisms from past epochs - after death and complete decomposition to minerals, only microzymas remain. Béchamp's experiment with the buried kitten proved this directly, showing that after seven years of decomposition, the surrounding chalk contained living microzymas identical to those in ancient rocks. This discovery reveals that atmospheric "germs" are not pre-existing seeds but the eternal microzymas from all past life.

8. Pasteur's Plagiarism and Its Consequences Pasteur systematically plagiarized Béchamp's discoveries while distorting their meaning, first claiming germs cause all fermentation after Béchamp proved their existence, then denying microzymas exist while secretly confirming their presence. His false germ theory, claiming diseases come from external microbes, replaced Béchamp's truth that bacteria arise from internal microzymas. This scientific fraud, maintained through a "conspiracy of silence" around Béchamp's work, misdirected medicine toward fighting imaginary invasions instead of maintaining healthy internal conditions, causing incalculable harm to human health and scientific progress.

9. The Individual Coefficient of Resistance Each organism possesses an "individual coefficient" - the sum of energy in its microzymas enabling them to resist disturbing influences and maintain normal function. This coefficient varies between species (explaining why anthrax affects sheep but not dogs), between races (African vs. French sheep), between ages (adults vs. young), and between individuals, determining susceptibility to disease. The coefficient represents the microzymas' capacity to maintain coordinated function despite adverse conditions, explaining immunity without invoking mysterious properties or external factors. This concept reconciles why identical exposure produces different results and why health fundamentally depends on internal vitality rather than external protection.

10. The Imperishable Nature of Life's Foundation While organisms die and species become extinct, microzymas are physiologically imperishable, representing an unbroken chain of living elements from Earth's first life to the present. Death is merely the discoordination of microzymal function - they transition from cooperative builders maintaining organization to independent ferments decomposing it, eventually reducing everything to minerals while themselves surviving unchanged. This imperishability ensures life's continuity through geological time and the recycling of matter, revealing that at the fundamental level, life itself cannot be destroyed, only transformed in its organization and function.

11. The Transformation of Scientific Understanding The microzymian theory validates Bichat's conception that only morphologically defined elements in organisms are truly living, refuting the protoplasm theory that imagines life in structureless chemical mixtures. Every phenomenon previously attributed to mysterious vital forces or chemical properties - fermentation, disease, immunity, decomposition, heredity - actually results from the activities of living microzymas. This understanding demands complete revision of biology and medicine, replacing the false doctrine of external invasion with recognition that health depends on maintaining proper conditions for our internal living elements.

12. The Experimental Foundation Every aspect of the microzymian theory rests on rigorous experimentation, from proving atmospheric germs exist to demonstrating blood's tissue nature, from showing fermentation requires living ferments to revealing disease's internal origin. The antiseptic method using creosote distinguished external contamination from internal alteration, while comparative studies across species, tissues, and conditions revealed microzymal diversity and function. These experiments can be repeated and verified, providing solid scientific foundation for overthrowing current medical dogma and establishing true biological science based on life's actual organization rather than imaginary chemical theories.

The Golden Nugget

The most profound and least known idea in this work is that microzymas from organisms that died millions of years ago still live in the rocks, soil, and air around us, fully functional and capable of fermentation. When Béchamp discovered living ferments in chalk and limestone from every geological period, then proved through his buried kitten experiment that these were the surviving microzymas from ancient organisms, he revealed something extraordinary: while every organism completely decomposes to minerals, its microzymas persist eternally. This means the dust we breathe, the chalk we write with, and the limestone in our buildings contain the living foundational elements of creatures from Earth's deep past - not as fossils but as functional living beings. These geological microzymas aren't dormant spores waiting to create life but the imperishable remains of life that was, still capable of fermentation when given nutrients, representing an unbroken chain of living matter spanning billions of years. This discovery reveals that Earth's biosphere operates as one continuous living system where death returns borrowed matter to the mineral realm while preserving life's organizing elements eternally in the microzymas.

30 Questions and Answers

1. What are microzymas and why are they considered the fundamental anatomical elements of all living organisms?

Microzymas are the smallest living organized beings, appearing as tiny molecular granulations visible only under the strongest microscopes, measuring approximately 0.0005 millimeters in diameter. They are spherical, exhibit Brownian movement, and function as living ferments capable of producing various chemical transformations. These microscopic entities exist in every cell, tissue, and organ of all living beings, from the moment of conception throughout life, serving as the true building blocks from which all cellular structures arise.

The microzymas are fundamental because they are both the beginning and end of all organization - they construct cells through synthesis, produce the specialized ferments (zymases) necessary for biological processes, and remain as the only living remnants after an organism's complete decomposition. Unlike cells, which are transitory structures that can be destroyed, microzymas are physiologically imperishable, surviving even in geological formations from ancient epochs. They possess the remarkable ability to evolve into bacteria under changed conditions, yet can return to their original microzymian form, demonstrating their role as the permanent, autonomous living units that satisfy Bichat's conception of what constitutes a true anatomical element.

2. How does Béchamp's discovery prove that blood is a flowing tissue rather than a liquid?

Blood contains three distinct anatomical elements - red globules, white globules, and microzymian molecular granulations - that exist throughout its entire volume in a specific structural relationship. The microzymian granulations, consisting of microzymas surrounded by a soft, mucous albuminoid atmosphere, occupy all the space not taken up by the globules, creating a continuous tissue structure. This arrangement means that at every point in the blood, there are organized living elements separated only by a thin intercellular substance, exactly as in solid tissues like liver or muscle.

The flowing characteristic results from the peculiar physical properties of these elements: the globules maintain their elasticity while being constantly lubricated by the intercellular liquor, and the microzymian granulations possess swollen albuminoid atmospheres with density nearly equal to the surrounding medium. This allows the elements to move past each other while maintaining their structural relationships. When blood is shed, the rapid formation of the clot demonstrates this tissue nature - the albuminoid atmospheres of the microzymian granulations undergo an allotropic transformation and fuse together, creating the fibrin network that entraps the globules, proving that blood's fluidity depends on maintaining specific conditions of existence for its anatomical elements, just as any tissue requires proper conditions to maintain its characteristics.

3. What are the three anatomical elements that constitute blood, and how do they interact?

The three anatomical elements of blood are the red globules (erythrocytes), the white globules (leukocytes), and the haematic microzymian molecular granulations. The red globules are true cells with definite envelopes containing hemoglobin and their own microzymas, functioning primarily in oxygen transport. The white globules are likewise cellular elements with their distinct microzymas. The third element, the microzymian molecular granulations, consists of microzymas each surrounded by a soft, hyaline, mucous atmosphere of special albuminoid matter that is absolutely insoluble in the blood serum.

These elements interact through their distribution and mechanical relationships within the flowing tissue. The microzymian granulations, numbering in the hundreds of billions per liter, pervade the entire blood volume with their swollen albuminoid atmospheres occupying all space not filled by globules. Their near-equal density with the serum prevents sedimentation and maintains the uniform distribution of all elements. The globules move through this matrix of granulations, which provides the viscous character of blood and prevents the heavier globules from precipitating during circulation. The intercellular liquor provides the medium for nutrient exchange while maintaining the independence of each element. This intricate arrangement allows blood to function as a coordinated tissue while maintaining its flowing properties, with each element preserving its anatomical integrity until conditions change, such as when blood leaves the vessels.

4. What actually happens during blood coagulation, and why is the term "coagulation" misleading?

When blood leaves the vessels, the microzymian molecular granulations immediately experience a dramatic change in their conditions of existence. The albuminoid atmosphere surrounding each microzyma undergoes an allotropic transformation - from being immediately soluble in very dilute hydrochloric acid to becoming insoluble in it except as a function of time and temperature. These altered atmospheres, being soft and mucous, begin to fuse together as the granulations come into contact during the blood's state of rest. This fusion creates a three-dimensional network of what becomes fibrin, mechanically entrapping the blood globules within its meshes before they have time to settle, thus forming the clot.

The term "coagulation" is misleading because blood itself does not truly coagulate - only the albuminoid substance of the microzymian granulations undergoes this change. The blood globules remain intact initially, and the serum maintains its liquid state. What appears as blood coagulation is actually the first phase of blood's spontaneous alteration as a tissue removed from its normal conditions. The subsequent retraction of the clot, expulsion of serum, and eventual destruction of globules demonstrates that this is not simple coagulation but progressive tissue decomposition. The process represents the discoordination of a living tissue's anatomical elements beginning to function independently rather than harmoniously, marking the commencement of fermentative changes that would ultimately, given sufficient time and oxygen, reduce all organic matter to its mineral constituents while leaving the microzymas intact.

5. How did Béchamp's cane sugar experiments verify the hypothesis of atmospheric germs?

Béchamp demonstrated that pure cane sugar dissolved in distilled water remains completely unaltered indefinitely when either absolutely protected from air or when exposed to a limited volume of air with small amounts of creosote added. Under these controlled conditions, no fermentation occurs, no inversion of the sugar takes place, and no organized beings appear in the solution. However, when the same sugar solution is exposed to ordinary air without creosote, molds develop and the sugar becomes inverted to glucose, proving that something in the air causes these changes.

The crucial proof came from showing that the developed molds themselves could invert sugar even in creosoted solutions, demonstrating they were true ferments producing specific zymases. Since neither water nor sugar can spontaneously generate living organisms, and since creosote prevents the development but not the action of already-formed ferments, the only logical explanation is that air contains pre-existing living ferments - the atmospheric germs. These experiments definitively verified Schwann's neglected hypothesis while simultaneously disproving the notion of spontaneous generation of ferments. The discovery led to the fundamental principle that mixtures of pure proximate principles are naturally unalterable, only changing through the action of external living ferments, while natural organic matters containing microzymas alter spontaneously from within.

6. What is the relationship between microzymas and bacteria, and how do microzymas evolve?

Microzymas possess the remarkable ability to evolve into bacteria when their normal conditions of existence change, passing through specific developmental phases. The evolution begins with slight changes in the microzyma's form, then progresses to associations of two, three, or more microzymas forming chains (like streptococcus), eventually elongating into rod-shaped bacteria and other bacterial forms. This evolution occurs when tissues are removed from the body, when disease alters the internal environment, or when any disruption affects the microzymas' normal functioning. Each type of microzyma - whether from blood, liver, or other tissues - produces bacteria according to its specific nature, maintaining its fermentative characteristics throughout the transformation.

The relationship is cyclical and reversible: bacteria are not permanent entities but temporary evolutionary forms of microzymas. When bacteria complete their lifecycle, they undergo destruction and return to the microzymal state, though these resulting microzymas differ from the original anatomical microzymas in having acquired a kind of permanence that allows them to survive in geological deposits. This explains why the microzymas found in chalk, soil, and air are actually the remnants of bacteria that evolved from the anatomical microzymas of organisms from past epochs. The process demonstrates that bacteria are not foreign invaders but transformed anatomical elements, and that the innumerable species of bacteria correspond to the innumerable types of specialized microzymas in different tissues and organisms.

7. How do microzymas differ functionally across different anatomical systems and species?

Microzymas, while morphologically identical appearing as tiny spherical granulations, exhibit profound functional differences depending on their anatomical location and species origin. The microzymas of the circulatory system decompose oxygenated water with the greatest energy, particularly those of blood, lung, and liver, while microzymas from other tissues like muscle or brain show much less activity. Within digestive systems, human salivary microzymas powerfully liquefy and saccharify starch, whereas those from dogs or horses liquefy starch slowly without saccharification, demonstrating that morphologically identical microzymas produce entirely different zymases based on their origin.

These functional variations extend to fermentation capabilities and evolutionary potential. Blood microzymas produce alcohol and various acids without gas when fermenting, while liver microzymas generate gas during fermentation. The microzymas of different species show varying susceptibility to environmental changes - African sheep blood microzymas resist becoming carbuncular even when exposed to anthrax, while French sheep microzymas readily undergo this morbid transformation. During development, ovular microzymas contain less carbon than vitellin microzymas, showing they undergo substantial chemical changes while multiplying. These differences ensure that each species maintains its unique characteristics, that each organ performs its specific functions, and that the individual variations we observe in immunity, disease susceptibility, and physiological responses all stem from the fundamental functional diversity of microzymas.

8. What evidence demonstrates that fibrin is not a simple chemical compound but contains living microzymas?

When fibrin is placed in creosoted starch at body temperature, it liquefies the starch before any bacteria appear, demonstrating the presence of active ferments within its structure. Subsequently, bacteria develop from the fibrin despite the creosote that prevents atmospheric contamination, proving these organisms arise from pre-existing living elements within the fibrin itself. When fibrin is treated with dilute hydrochloric acid, most of it dissolves but leaves an insoluble residue of microzymas - tiny granulations that retain all the biological activities including the ability to decompose oxygenated water and liquefy starch.

The isolated fibrinous microzymas exhibit properties impossible for simple chemical compounds: they evolve into bacteria under suitable conditions, produce various fermentation products including alcohol and organic acids, and lose their biological activities when heated, just as living organisms die from excessive heat. The microzymas compose only about 0.5% of dried fibrin by weight, yet they are responsible for all of fibrin's biological activities. When fibrin spontaneously alters in carbolized water, it leaves molecular granulations containing these same microzymas wrapped in transformed albuminoid matter. Furthermore, fibrin from different animals and different vascular regions shows varying properties and solubilities, inconsistent with it being a uniform chemical compound but perfectly explained by the presence of functionally different microzymas creating diverse fibrin types.

9. How did Pasteur plagiarize Béchamp's work, and what were the consequences for medical science?

Pasteur initially believed in spontaneous generation, asserting that ferments arose spontaneously from albuminoid matter, but after Béchamp published his 1857 experiments proving atmospheric germs cause fermentation, Pasteur repeated these experiments and suddenly claimed credit for discovering that all ferments come from atmospheric germs. In 1872, eight years after Béchamp discovered that grape ferments exist naturally on the grape surface, Pasteur announced this as his own discovery. When Béchamp and Estor discovered microzymas in milk and chalk in 1865-1866, demonstrating that living organisms contain inherent ferments, Pasteur first denied these findings, then later attempted to claim he had discovered that animal tissues contain ferments that cause their alteration.

The consequences were catastrophic for medical progress: Pasteur's influence led to the adoption of the erroneous germ theory of disease, which claims all disease comes from external microbes, ignoring the fundamental role of internal microzymas in health and disease. This created the false doctrine of specific diseases with specific external causes, leading medicine to focus on killing invading germs rather than understanding the internal conditions that allow microzymas to evolve morbidly. The conspiracy of silence organized around Béchamp's work prevented physicians from understanding that bacteria are evolutionary forms of internal anatomical elements, not foreign invaders. Modern medicine's failures in understanding immunity, the variable responses to infection, and the true nature of contagion all stem from accepting Pasteur's plagiarized and distorted version of Béchamp's discoveries while rejecting the profound truths of the microzymian theory.

10. Why do natural organic matters alter spontaneously while mixtures of pure chemical principles do not?

Natural organic matters - tissues, blood, milk, and all parts of living organisms - contain microzymas as inherent anatomical elements, and these microzymas are living ferments that continue to function when the normal conditions of existence change. When protected from atmospheric germs with creosote and kept in limited air, these natural matters still ferment, producing alcohol, acids, and eventually bacteria through the evolution of their microzymas. The microzymas act as organized ferments, transforming the surrounding organic matter according to the new conditions they encounter after removal from the living organism, functioning now for themselves rather than in coordination with the organism's needs.

Mixtures of pure proximate principles - even complex combinations of sugars, proteins, fats, and minerals that might seem identical in composition to natural substances - lack these living microzymas and therefore remain completely unalterable under the same conditions. When creosote is added to prevent atmospheric germs from developing, these chemical mixtures can be preserved indefinitely without any change, fermentation, or appearance of organized beings. This fundamental distinction proves that what makes natural matter "living" or "organized" is not its chemical composition but the presence of microzymas as anatomical elements. The experiment definitively refutes the protoplasm theory, which incorrectly views life as a property of chemical mixtures, and validates Bichat's conception that only morphologically defined elements within organisms are truly living.

11. What role does creosote play in distinguishing between external germs and inherent microzymas?

Creosote, when added in small doses to fermentable media, prevents the germination and development of atmospheric germs while not killing already-developed organisms or preventing their fermentative action. In Béchamp's experiments, creosote added to sugar solutions or mixtures of proximate principles completely prevents fermentation and the appearance of any organized beings when exposed to limited air, proving that any changes in unprotected solutions come from external atmospheric ferments. However, when the same dose of creosote is added to natural organic matters like milk, blood, or muscle tissue, these still undergo fermentation and produce bacteria, demonstrating that the ferments responsible are already present within these substances.

The differential action of creosote provides the crucial experimental tool for distinguishing between external and internal sources of fermentation. Developed molds from sugar solutions can still invert sugar in creosoted solutions, proving creosote doesn't stop fermentation by existing organisms, only their initial development from germs. This selective action revealed that while atmospheric germs are responsible for changes in chemical mixtures, the alteration of natural organic matters proceeds from their inherent microzymas. The technique established that every natural organic substance contains its own microzymas that function as ferments independently of any external contamination, fundamentally changing our understanding of fermentation, disease processes, and the nature of living organization.

12. How do microzymas decompose oxygenated water, and what does this reveal about their nature?

Microzymas decompose oxygenated water not through simple catalytic action like platinum or manganese dioxide, but through a true chemical reaction where they sacrifice part of their own substance. When fibrinous microzymas exhaust their decomposing action on oxygenated water, they lose their ability to liquefy starch and cannot evolve into bacteria, showing that a specific component has been consumed. The reaction involves an albuminoid substance within the microzyma that functions as a zymas, and this substance, once oxidized and transformed by the oxygenated water, cannot be regenerated, leaving the microzyma morphologically intact but functionally altered.

This decomposition reveals fundamental aspects of microzymal nature: they are not simple catalysts but living organized beings with complex internal chemistry. The ability to decompose oxygenated water varies dramatically among microzymas from different sources - those from blood and circulatory tissues are highly active, while others show little activity, demonstrating functional specialization. The property can be preserved for years in properly dried microzymas but is destroyed by heat, confirming these are living entities with delicate organizational requirements. Most significantly, the fact that microzymas must sacrifice their own substance to perform this decomposition, unlike true catalysts, proves they are living ferments that operate through physiological processes, producing and secreting specific substances that undergo transformation while protecting the essential living core of the microzyma itself.

13. What are geological microzymas, and how do they demonstrate the permanence of these organisms?

Geological microzymas are living ferments found in chalk, limestone, and other sedimentary rocks from all geological periods, from the most ancient to recent formations. These microzymas appear morphologically identical to those in living organisms - spherical, brilliant, exhibiting Brownian movement, and smaller than any known bacteria. When provided with appropriate nutrients, they function as active ferments, transforming sugar and starch into alcohol, acetic acid, and other products exactly as do microzymas from contemporary organisms. Béchamp's crucial experiment with the buried kitten proved their origin: after seven years, the entire body had decomposed to the mineral state except for the microzymas, which remained in the surrounding chalk, identical to those found in ancient geological deposits.

These geological microzymas represent the surviving remnants of all organisms that have lived throughout Earth's history, demonstrating the physiological imperishability of microzymas. While the tissues, cells, and even bacteria of ancient organisms have completely decomposed, their microzymas persist, maintaining their fermentative functions across millions of years. They prove that microzymas are the only truly permanent biological entities - the beginning of all organization when functioning as anatomical elements in living beings, and the end of all organization when remaining after complete decomposition. This geological persistence reveals that what scientists call "atmospheric germs" are not pre-existing seeds of life but the microzymal remains of organisms that have died and decomposed, fundamentally changing our understanding of the continuity of life through geological time.

14. How does the microzymian theory explain disease origin differently from germ theory?

The microzymian theory establishes that disease originates from within the organism when normal microzymas undergo morbid changes due to altered conditions of existence - cold, poor nutrition, psychological stress, or other disrupting influences. When microzymas cannot maintain their normal coordinated functioning, they begin to evolve abnormally, potentially becoming bacteria while still within the living organism. Disease is thus not an invasion but a discoordination of the organism's own anatomical elements. The bacteria observed in diseases are not causes but consequences - the evolved forms of morbid microzymas that indicate the diseased condition has already been established. This explains why diseases have prodromal periods before bacteria appear and why not everyone exposed to disease develops it.

Germ theory, conversely, claims diseases result from invasion by external microbes that multiply within the body, making disease a battle between the organism and foreign invaders. This theory cannot explain natural immunity, variable susceptibility, or why specific diseases affect only certain species or individuals. It ignores that Béchamp proved normal air contains no pathogenic microbes, only the microzymal remains of decomposed organisms. The anthrax bacteridium, rather than being a foreign invader, is actually the evolved form of the host's own blood microzymas that have become morbid. The fundamental error of germ theory lies in viewing the body as a passive chemical mixture vulnerable to any external ferment, rather than understanding it as composed of living anatomical elements whose functional changes determine health and disease.

15. What is the "individual coefficient" and how does it explain immunity and susceptibility to disease?

The individual coefficient represents the sum of energy within an organism's microzymas that enables them to resist influences that might disturb their functioning and cause morbid changes. Just as in algebra where a coefficient multiplies a variable to determine the result, the individual coefficient modifies how microzymas respond to potentially harmful influences. This coefficient varies based on the functional differences of microzymas between species, races, individuals, and even between different ages and anatomical systems within the same individual. The coefficient is complex, incorporating factors of heredity, diathesis, age, nutrition, and the particular functional state of each anatomical system's microzymas.

This concept explains why identical exposure to supposed pathogenic conditions produces different results: adult African sheep possess microzymas with coefficients that prevent carbuncular evolution even when inoculated with anthrax, while French sheep readily develop the disease, and African lambs, unlike adults of their species, remain susceptible. The individual coefficient determines whether microzymas maintain their harmonious functioning despite adverse influences or undergo morbid evolution into bacteria. It explains why during epidemics many remain healthy - their microzymas possess sufficient resistance to maintain normal functioning despite exposure to the same environmental conditions that cause others to fall ill. This understanding reveals that immunity is not about resisting invasion but about maintaining the functional integrity of one's own anatomical elements, making disease susceptibility a matter of internal vitality rather than external exposure.

16. How do the blood characteristics of different animals (horse, ox, sheep, fowl, duck) reveal important differences in their microzymas?

Horse blood uniquely separates into two distinct layers when left to stand - the lower cruor containing settled globules and the upper transparent layer containing the microzymian granulations that subsequently forms its own clot. This separation occurs because horse blood serum contains seven to eight times less mineral matter than ox or sheep blood, creating greater density difference between globules and serum, while the albuminoid atmospheres of its microzymian granulations are particularly soft and swollen. The microzymas of horse blood thus demonstrate how variations in the blood medium reflect fundamental differences in microzymal properties between species.

Birds present even more striking differences: fowl blood fibrin barely dissolves in dilute hydrochloric acid that readily dissolves mammalian fibrin, and when fowl blood granulations are washed with alcohol and then water, they transform into a mucous mass unlike the powder that mammalian blood produces. Duck blood granulations retain their reddish-brown color despite prolonged washing, while mammalian blood granulations become white, indicating different chemical compositions of their albuminoid atmospheres. The microzymas within fowl and duck blood globules, when isolated, show the nucleated globules' microzymas behave differently from those in non-nucleated mammalian cells. These species-specific differences in blood behavior directly reflect the functional specialization of their respective microzymas, explaining why diseases affect species differently and why blood from one species cannot successfully substitute for another's.

17. What happens to microzymas after death, and how do they ensure the return of organic matter to the mineral state?

After death, the coordinated functioning of microzymas ceases and they begin operating independently, each according to their specific nature and location. No longer receiving regulated nutrition or maintaining their normal environmental conditions, microzymas initiate fermentative processes that break down the surrounding tissues. They evolve into bacteria that produce various acids, alcohols, and gases while progressively destroying all organized structures. The cells lose integrity, organs liquefy, and all the complex organic compounds begin decomposing into simpler substances. This process continues with different microzymas evolving into different bacterial forms depending on their tissue origin and the local conditions.

As decomposition advances and oxygen becomes available, the bacteria themselves are eventually destroyed, returning to the microzymal state while the organic matter they've been transforming becomes completely oxidized to carbon dioxide, water, nitrogen, and mineral salts. The microzymas alone survive this complete destruction, remaining as organized living entities after everything else has returned to the mineral condition. Béchamp's experiment with the buried kitten proved this process takes years in temperate climates but would require centuries in cold regions. These surviving microzymas become incorporated into soil, water, and air as geological microzymas, maintaining their fermentative capabilities indefinitely. This process ensures that all borrowed matter returns to the mineral state for use by new life, while the microzymas themselves provide continuity between life of the past and present.

18. How do microzymas function as both ferments themselves and producers of soluble ferments (zymases)?

Microzymas operate as organized ferments by directly transforming substances through their physiological activity - they can ferment sugar into alcohol and acids, liquefy starch, and decompose various organic compounds through their own life processes. When functioning as ferments, they remain intact and multiply while consuming nutrients and producing waste products, exactly as beer yeast ferments sugar. Their fermentative action depends on their specific nature: blood microzymas produce different fermentation products than liver microzymas, and each type maintains its characteristic fermentative pattern whether free or within cells.

Simultaneously, microzymas manufacture and secrete zymases - soluble ferments that act chemically on substances the microzymas cannot directly affect. These zymases are specialized proteins produced within the microzyma and released to perform specific transformations: salivary microzymas produce ptyalin to digest starch, gastric microzymas produce pepsin-like substances, and fibrinous microzymas produce zymases that liquefy starch. The production of specific zymases depends entirely on the microzyma's origin and functional state - human salivary microzymas produce powerful starch-digesting zymases while horse salivary microzymas from the same gland produce different, less effective zymases. This dual function explains how insoluble microzymas can affect changes in their environment and why the same microzyma can participate in different chemical processes depending on whether it acts directly as a living ferment or through the specialized zymases it produces.

19. What experimental evidence proves that red blood globules are true cells with envelopes and microzymas?

When blood is mixed with a solution of soluble starch, the globules remain visible for weeks as their contents slowly diffuse out, leaving intact cellular envelopes that can be seen under the microscope, definitively proving the existence of cell walls. In experiments with duck blood, after prolonged washing removes all coloring matter, colorless globular vesicles remain with visible nuclei rolling within them, and these emptied envelopes can be stained to reveal their structure. When bird blood globules are observed over time, their nuclei eventually resolve into fine molecular granulations - microzymas - while the envelope remains intact, demonstrating that globules contain their own microzymas distinct from those free in the blood.

Treatment of isolated blood globules with alcohol extracts their contents while preserving molecular granulations that possess all the properties of microzymas: they decompose oxygenated water, liquefy starch, and can evolve into bacteria. The quantity and properties of these globular microzymas differ between species - fowl blood globular microzymas become mucous when washed, while mammalian ones remain powdery, and duck blood microzymas retain color that others lose. When globules are destroyed, their microzymas add to those obtained from whole blood, explaining why defibrinated blood yields fewer molecular granulations than whole blood. These experiments definitively establish that blood globules are not simple organites or solid masses but true cells with defined envelopes, specific contents including hemoglobin, and their own living microzymas that differ functionally from the free microzymas in blood.

20. How does the spontaneous alteration of milk demonstrate the presence and activity of inherent microzymas?

Fresh milk treated with sufficient creosote to prevent atmospheric germs from developing still sours and curdles, proving the alteration comes from within rather than from external contamination. The souring occurs without any visible organisms initially, resulting from microzymas fermenting milk sugar into lactic acid, alcohol, and acetic acid. Only after the milk has soured and begun to clot do the milk's microzymas become visible under the microscope, and eventually, despite the creosote, they evolve into vibrios and bacteria. When milk is filtered through special methods to remove all microzymas while retaining all chemical components, this filtered liquid never sours or curdles even without creosote, definitively proving that microzymas, not the chemical components, cause milk's alteration.

The process follows distinct phases revealing microzymal activity: first, the cream separates as milk globules rise; then acid production begins, causing souring; next, the acid precipitates casein, forming the curd; finally, bacteria appear from the evolved microzymas. Different milk types demonstrate their different microzymas - cow and goat milk contain casein and curdle, while human and donkey milk lack casein, sour without curdling, and won't coagulate even with rennet. The microzymas continue fermenting even after curdling, eventually destroying milk globules and releasing their fats. This spontaneous alteration cannot be explained by chemical theories since identical chemical mixtures remain stable, nor by external contamination since it occurs despite antiseptics, proving that milk is a living tissue containing autonomous microzymas that begin independent fermentation when removed from their normal conditions in the mammary gland.

21. What is the significance of the molecular granulations discovered in blood, and how do they relate to fibrin formation?

The haematic microzymian molecular granulations constitute the third anatomical element of blood, consisting of microzymas each surrounded by a soft, mucous atmosphere of special albuminoid matter. These granulations exist throughout the entire blood volume - hundreds of billions per liter - with their swollen albuminoid atmospheres occupying all space not filled by blood globules. Their discovery resolved the longstanding mystery of fibrin's origin and state in blood, confirming the prescient observations of Hewson, Milne-Edwards, and Dumas that fibrin exists as fine granulations rather than in solution.

When blood is shed, these molecular granulations undergo the critical transformation that produces fibrin: their albuminoid atmospheres rapidly change from a soft, mucous state to a coagulated condition, fusing together where they contact each other. This creates the three-dimensional fibrin network that entraps blood globules before they can settle, forming the clot. The granulations themselves become the fibrin - it doesn't precipitate from solution or generate from globules, but forms through the aggregation and transformation of pre-existing anatomical elements. This understanding explains why blood appears to coagulate uniformly, why the clot contracts as the altered atmospheres continue condensing, and why fibrin contains microzymas. The discovery revealed that blood coagulation isn't death or disorganization of plasma, but the first phase of spontaneous alteration of a living tissue whose third anatomical element has responded to changed conditions of existence.

22. How do microzymas in eggs demonstrate their role in development and fermentation?

During normal incubation, egg microzymas orchestrate the complete transformation of yolk and white into the tissues and organs of a bird, conducting complex chemical processes that produce no abnormal fermentation products, only normal respiratory gases. The microzymas begin in the ovule, multiply enormously as they transform into vitellin microzymas with different chemical composition, then differentiate further to create every specialized tissue of the developing bird. Throughout this process, they maintain perfect coordination, each type producing the specific zymases and chemical transformations required for their designated developmental role.

When eggs are violently shaken to mix contents that should remain separate, the disrupted microzymas find themselves in abnormal media and respond with pathological fermentation instead of development. They produce alcohol, acetic acid, and butyric acid from the egg's sugars while generating carbonic acid and hydrogen gas, transforming the egg's contents into fermentation products rather than bird tissues. Remarkably, throughout this aberrant fermentation, the microzymas never evolve into bacteria, maintaining their form while completely altering their function. The albuminoid substances remain largely unchanged while all glucose disappears, showing that microzymas selectively ferment specific substances. This dramatic functional shift from coordinated development to chaotic fermentation, triggered solely by placing microzymas in wrong relationships to their substrates, demonstrates their fundamental role as living anatomical elements whose proper positioning and environmental conditions determine whether they create organized life or decomposition.

23. Why does anthrax affect some animals but not others, according to the microzymian theory?

Anthrax susceptibility depends entirely on whether an animal's blood microzymas can undergo the specific morbid evolution that produces bacteridia when exposed to conditions that disturb their normal functioning. Adult African sheep possess blood microzymas that maintain their functional integrity even when exposed to anthrax materials, resisting the influences that would cause them to evolve into bacteridia. Their individual coefficient - the sum of resistant energy in their microzymas - prevents the morbid transformation regardless of exposure. French sheep possess microzymas readily susceptible to these same influences, evolving into bacteridia when their functional harmony is disrupted, while African lambs, despite their species, lack the resistant coefficient their adults possess.

The theory explains why anthrax cannot affect dogs or birds even through direct inoculation - their microzymas are functionally incapable of undergoing bacteridial evolution regardless of exposure to anthrax materials. The chemical composition of blood is essentially identical across these species, containing the same proteins, salts, and nutrients that should support bacterial growth if the disease were simply bacterial multiplication. The difference lies solely in the functional nature of each species' microzymas. This understanding reveals why Davaine found that anthrax blood loses its virulence over time - the morbid microzymas return to their normal state - and why anthrax cannot be contracted from normal air, only from contact with material containing actively morbid microzymas capable of disturbing the recipient's microzymas if they're susceptible to that particular morbid influence.

24. What is the relationship between microzymas, life, and death at the cellular and organism level?

Life at every level manifests through microzymas functioning in coordination - within cells they maintain cellular life through their collective chemical and physiological activities, producing necessary zymases, conducting fermentations for energy, and maintaining structural integrity. The life of a cell is the coordinated sum of its microzymas' individual lives, while tissue life represents the harmonious functioning of all cellular microzymas in that tissue, and organismal life emerges from the coordinated activity of all microzymas throughout all anatomical systems. Death at any level represents the discoordination of microzymal function - when cells die, their microzymas cease coordinated activity but remain individually alive, beginning independent fermentation that destroys cellular structure.

Organismal death is the complete and irreversible discoordination of all microzymal functions throughout the body, but crucially, the microzymas themselves never die. They transition from coordinated anatomical elements maintaining organizational structure to independent ferments decomposing that structure. The microzymas that functioned harmoniously to maintain life now work independently in decomposition, eventually evolving into bacteria that complete tissue destruction. After reducing all organic matter to minerals, these bacteria return to the microzymal state, demonstrating that microzymas are physiologically imperishable. This reveals the profound truth that what we call death is merely a change in microzymal organization and function - from coordinated to independent, from constructive to decompositive - while the fundamental living units, the microzymas themselves, continue eternally. Life and death are thus states of microzymal coordination, not presence or absence of living matter.

25. How does beer yeast destruction reveal the lifecycle and capabilities of microzymas?

Beer yeast, reduced to a single cell, demonstrates the complete microzymal lifecycle in observable form. When placed in creosoted water without nutrients, yeast cells consume their own contents through fermentation, producing alcohol and acids while maintaining their cellular form until their reserves are exhausted. The cell membrane eventually ruptures, releasing the microzymas that had functioned as the cell's anatomical elements. These liberated microzymas immediately begin evolving through characteristic phases - first appearing barely changed, then forming chains, elongating into vibrios, and developing into various bacterial forms including large motile bacteria and amylobacters.

The remarkable revelation comes in observing the reverse process: these bacteria spontaneously destroy themselves, producing progressively smaller forms until only microzymas remain, virtually identical to those originally released from the yeast cell. When yeast is placed in starch, which it cannot normally ferment, the cells completely dissolve as their microzymas work to liquefy the starch, leaving nothing but free microzymas in the liquefied medium. This demonstrates that microzymas can sacrifice their cellular organization to perform necessary chemical work. The yeast lifecycle proves that microzymas are simultaneously cell builders and cell destroyers, that bacteria are temporary evolutionary forms rather than permanent species, and that the microzyma represents both the beginning and end of cellular organization. This single-celled organism thus provides a complete model for understanding how microzymas function in all living organisms.

26. What experimental evidence refutes the idea that oxygen causes blood alteration?

Béchamp's experiment with ox blood saturated with carbonic acid to expel oxygen demonstrated that blood globules still undergo complete destruction without any oxygen present. The blood was defibrinated, treated with phenol to prevent bacterial putrefaction, and kept under pure carbonic acid for a month. Despite the absence of oxygen, the globules gradually deteriorated and eventually disappeared entirely while molecular granulations appeared - the freed microzymas from the destroyed globules. The same destruction occurred whether the blood was kept in air, pure oxygen, or carbon dioxide, though the rate varied with temperature rather than oxygen availability.

Further evidence came from comparing blood maintained under different gases: blood kept under a continuous stream of air remained arterialized with intact globules much longer than blood simply exposed to atmospheric oxygen, yet destruction eventually occurred regardless. Blood crystals formed readily in carbonic acid at appropriate temperatures, occurring even faster than in oxygenated conditions. The alteration products - alcohol, acids, and the breakdown of albuminoid matters - formed identically with or without oxygen, though oxygen's presence allowed final oxidation to mineral substances. These experiments proved that oxygen merely influences the final oxidation of alteration products but doesn't cause the initial alteration. The destruction of blood elements and their fermentative changes result entirely from the autonomous action of microzymas responding to changed conditions of existence, not from any chemical effect of oxygen itself.

27. How do ovular microzymas transform into vitellin microzymas, and what does this reveal about development?

Chemical analysis reveals that ovular microzymas in the Graafian vesicle contain significantly less carbon than vitellin microzymas - a two percent difference representing profound changes in their constituent molecules. As the ovule develops into the complete vitellus, its original milligram of microzymas multiplies to several grams while simultaneously undergoing chemical transformation. This transformation involves not just multiplication but maturation - the microzymas synthesize new molecular components while proliferating, changing their functional capabilities to match their developmental destiny. The ovular microzymas must acquire the capacity to produce all the specialized microzymas that will form every tissue and organ of the future bird.

This transformation demonstrates that microzymas are not fixed entities but living anatomical elements capable of controlled evolutionary change while maintaining their essential identity. The process reveals how a single cell (the ovule) contains microzymas with the potential to generate all the functionally different microzymas of a complete organism - those that will form bone, muscle, nerves, and every specialized tissue. Each multiplication involves more than simple division; it includes functional differentiation guided by unknown factors that ensure vitellin microzymas acquire precisely the capabilities needed for embryonic development. This shows that heredity operates through microzymas - they carry and express the information determining species characteristics, individual traits, and the entire developmental program. The transformation from ovular to vitellin microzymas represents nature's fundamental mechanism for transmitting life's organizational patterns across generations.

28. What is the true nature of atmospheric "germs" according to Béchamp's discoveries?

Atmospheric "germs" are not pre-existing seeds of life waiting to generate organisms, but are actually microzymas - the living remains of plants and animals that have died and undergone complete decomposition. When organisms die, their microzymas eventually evolve into bacteria that decompose all organic matter to the mineral state, then these bacteria themselves destruct back to microzymas. These surviving microzymas from all past life become incorporated into dust, soil, water, and air, maintaining their fermentative capabilities indefinitely. Béchamp's experiments with the buried kitten proved this directly - after complete decomposition, the surrounding chalk contained microzymas identical to those in geological deposits.

The air contains no specific disease germs or pre-formed species of microbes, only these geological microzymas from decomposed organisms of all types and epochs. When these environmental microzymas enter fermentable media, they develop according to their ancient nature and the new conditions they encounter, potentially forming molds, yeasts, or bacteria. This explains the enormous variety of fermentations and growths possible from atmospheric exposure - the air carries microzymas from countless different sources, each capable of unique development. The profound implication is that there is no panspermy, no cosmic seeding of life, and no spontaneous generation - only the continuous cycling of imperishable microzymas from the organized beings of the past. What scientists mistook for atmospheric germs of specific diseases are simply these ancient microzymas, incapable of causing disease unless the recipient organism's own microzymas are susceptible to disturbance.

29. How does the microzymian theory align with Bichat's conception of living organization versus the protoplasm theory?

Bichat conceived that life in organisms resides only in anatomically defined elements with specific form and structure - the elementary tissues - not in the chemical substances composing them. The microzymian theory perfectly validates this conception by demonstrating that microzymas, as morphologically defined anatomical elements, are the only truly living things in any organism. All life phenomena - fermentation, growth, development, disease, and decomposition - result from the activities of these structured, formed elements, not from any property of chemical matter itself. The microzymas satisfy Bichat's requirement for anatomical elements that possess "in themselves a permanent principle of reaction" enabling organisms to resist destruction while maintaining themselves through nutrition.

The protoplasm theory, conversely, claims that life is a property of unstructured matter - a mixture of proteins, water, and other chemicals without definite form - that somehow possesses vital properties. This theory cannot explain why identical chemical mixtures remain inert while natural organic matters spontaneously alter, why fermentation requires living ferments, or how organization arises from disorganized matter. Béchamp proved that protoplasm, when it exists, always contains microzymas as its living elements, and that removing these microzymas leaves only an inert chemical mixture incapable of any vital activity. The protoplasm theory represents a return to pre-scientific vitalism, imagining life as mysteriously inherent in certain chemical combinations. The microzymian theory demonstrates that life exists only in definitely formed anatomical elements - the microzymas - that build all other organization, validating Bichat's profound insight that life requires morphological definition and cannot exist in structureless matter.

30. What are the implications of microzymas being physiologically imperishable across geological epochs?

The discovery that microzymas survive functionally intact in geological deposits millions of years old revolutionizes our understanding of life's continuity and nature. These ancient microzymas, when provided appropriate nutrients, ferment exactly as modern ones, proving that the fundamental units of life have remained unchanged throughout Earth's history. This imperishability means that every current living organism contains microzymas whose essential nature connects directly to the first life on Earth - an unbroken chain of living anatomical elements spanning all geological time. The microzymas in today's organisms will similarly persist after death, joining the geological reservoir that future life may encounter.

This permanence reveals that individual death is not life's end but its transformation - while organisms perish and species go extinct, their microzymas continue eternally, carrying forward life's potential in imperishable form. The implications extend to evolution and heredity: if microzymas are imperishable yet capable of functional modification, they may carry accumulated influences from their entire geological history. Disease, immunity, and species characteristics may reflect not just immediate heredity but the deep history encoded in microzymal nature. The discovery suggests that Earth's biosphere operates as a continuous living system where death returns matter to minerals while preserving life's organizing elements in the eternal microzymas. This understanding transforms death from an ending to a transformation, reveals the mechanism ensuring matter's circulation while preserving life's continuity, and demonstrates that at the fundamental level, life itself is physiologically imperishable.

