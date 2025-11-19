Preface

This essay is based on the research and analysis of

, as presented in her four-part series “Weaponization of Disease Agents” published on her Substack,

, between November 2023 and October 2025.

Due Diligence and Art

Latypova’s meticulous investigation into declassified military documents, government programs, and suppressed experimental data reveals how the Black Death has been transformed from a medieval catastrophe bound to specific historical conditions into a modern tool of fear and control. Her work exposes the fundamental impossibility of pandemic conditions recurring in the modern world, using the government’s own bioweapons research as evidence.

While I have endeavored to accurately present her findings and maintain fidelity to her arguments, any errors in interpretation, organization, or emphasis are entirely my own. Readers are encouraged to consult Latypova’s original articles for the complete context of her groundbreaking research into what she aptly terms the “bioweapons fearporn” industry.

The importance of her work cannot be overstated—in an era where pandemic preparedness has become a trillion-dollar enterprise built on impossible threats, Latypova’s careful documentation of historical facts provides an essential counter-narrative to the mythology of perpetual biological catastrophe.

With thanks to Sasha Latypova.

Part I: The Artifact of Fear

As Sasha Latypova reports in her October 2025 article, “The Black Death struck Lake Tahoe beaches and camp sites!” She provides this translation from CDC to English: “an mRNA vaxxed tourist from the Bay Area developed some ‘long vaccine’ symptoms ranging from soup to nuts to vomit, diarrhea and swollen lymph nodes. The CDC wasted no opportunity to start the climate lockdown propaganda, i.e. ‘don’t go to the forest! You will be bit by a mad flea and get the Black Death!’”

This Lake Tahoe announcement serves as a perfect example of how the Black Death continues to be invoked as a modern threat. As Latypova notes, she is “marked safe from the plague, no worries.” She points out that this may be “fake news or maybe real, but that would be typical for the ‘Black Death’ today - someone gets bit by a rodent or a flea and gets a bacterial infection. The illness is cured by antibiotics, and no epidemics of the plague happen since we no longer live in flea infested, raw-sewage-in-the-streets environments.”

The transformation of the Black Death from historical event to modern policy tool represents what Latypova calls “fearporn” - deliberately manufactured fear to serve specific agendas. Her four-part series on the weaponization of disease agents reveals through government documents and suppressed experimental data that those invoking plague fears know perfectly well that pandemic conditions cannot recur in the modern world.

As Latypova states: “When I write about pandemics being a fiction, impossible and never happening in human history, I get invariable - buuuuttt… what about the Black Death!!! That’s one of the favorite boogey-bug of the Biodefense Criminal Cartel.”

Part II: Medieval Realities—The Perfect Storm That Cannot Return

Latypova explains the specific conditions that made the Black Death possible: “The plague outbreaks happened in the middle ages in the cities due to extreme crowding, absence of sanitation, cohabitation with domestic animals in tiny urban dwellings resulting in inevitable infestation of mice and rats carrying fleas.”

She emphasizes a crucial point that modern fearmongers deliberately omit: “However, they did not occur simultaneously all over the world (as per definition of a pandemic). The fear mongers also forget that the plague is considered bacterial and not an alleged virus, and it does not transmit person to person. Therefore, the Black Death does not prove that pandemics can happen as it has never occurred as a pandemic.”

According to her research, “European cities in the middle ages do not represent the entire world, and definitely not the modern version of it.” The environmental conditions were specific and unique to that time period - conditions that have been completely eliminated by modern sanitation.

Latypova notes that the bacterium Yersinia pestis “occurs naturally in the soil. It is not typically dangerous, it affects cattle typically when they are grazing too low to the ground. It can affect humans who work closely with cattle or process leather and wool, but this is extremely rare.” She cites Chinese research showing that “in a period of about 10 years of targeted effort, there were 68 patients with b.anthracis infection found in China” - only “7 human cases/year in a country of 1.3 billion people! Mind you, nobody died.”

The key finding from military research that she highlights: “You need a substantial exposure to the spores to cause a significant risk. Anthrax is NOT transmissible human to human or animal to animal.”

Part III: The San Quentin Revelation—When Direct Injection Failed

Latypova reveals one of the most damning pieces of evidence against the plague pandemic narrative: “One experiment that the Merck Report made no mention of at all was the US Navy use of 50 San Quentin prisoners (San Francisco) as human guinea pigs in bubonic plague (’LE’) experiments conducted by the Naval Research Unit at the UC Berkeley.”

She reports: “It is reported that approximately 200 prisoners volunteered and 50 were selected to be injected with the plague organism, Yersinia pestis.”

The result? “Aaaannd… …Nobody got ill!”

As she explains: “Some subjects developed sore arms and headaches two days after the injections. That was that.” This experiment, she argues, “disproved Yersinia as the causative agent of the epidemics of Black Death, but nobody told this good news to the public…”

Latypova notes that “Turns out, the Black Death is much more complicated than just having a single encounter with the bacterium in question. Other factors must be present, specifically the fleas, and it is likely a single bite/injection is not sufficient.”

She points out that plague outbreaks “occasionally happen in San Francisco homeless drug addict populations, because you need a consistent exposure to rats and fleas, not just 1 flea bite.”

The Japanese data confirmed this: “Prisoners were placed in a flea infested room and it was found that if the concentration of fleas in the room was 20 fleas per square meter, then 6 of 10 got infected and of the 6, 4 died.”

Part IV: Bioweapons Programs—27 Years of Expensive Failure

According to Latypova’s research, “The United States biological weapons program officially began in spring 1943 on orders from U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt.” Over its 27-year history, “the program weaponized and stockpiled seven bio-agents — Bacillus anthracis (anthrax), Francisella tularensis (tularemia), Brucella (brucellosis), Coxiella burnetii (Q-fever), Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus, Botulinum toxin (botulism), and Staphylococcal enterotoxin B.”

She emphasizes: “So, the offensive US bio-weapons development program officially operated for 27 years and successfully ‘weaponized’ 7 bugs (further discussed below). They also used unsuspecting servicemembers and civilians as guinea pigs, and used lots of guinea pigs as guinea pigs, too.”

Despite massive infrastructure - “Building 470 was the tallest structure on the Fort Detrick grounds” with “two 2,500-gallon, three-story high fermentors” - the program failed in its ultimate goal. As Latypova states: “This did not produce anything that could start a pandemic or even a reasonably-sized epidemic.”

She quotes from Ed Regis’s “The Biology of Doom” (p.221): “The great mystery of biological warfare, in the end, was why it had never been used. Other than for small-scale sabotage attempts that amounted to live field experiments and isolated covert attacks against individuals [assassinations undertaken by the CIA with weaponized toxins], biological weapons had never been used by any nation, either in war or peace.”

Regarding plague specifically, she notes that General Ishii, head of the Japanese biowarfare effort, “was adamant that it was not possible to cause an epidemic by dropping the plague from airplanes as the bacteria would die.”

From Operation Big Itch testing: “The weapon proved able to cover a battalion-sized target area and disrupt operations for up to one day. The one-day limit was due to the activity of the fleas; the air dropped fleas were only active for about 24 hours.”

Part V: Operation LAC and the “Asian Flu”—Manufacturing Epidemics Through Environmental Poisoning

Latypova describes Operation Large Area Coverage: “Operation LAC was conducted by crews from Ft. Detrick, bombing the entire territory of the US with ‘fluorescent particles’ (FP) - zinc cadmium sulfide, by means of high-flying aircraft.”

She provides specific details: “In subsequent tests (200 different trials), a typical flight line covering 400 miles would release 5,000 pounds of zinc cadmium sulfide (FP), and in fiscal year 1958 around 100 hours were spent in flight for LAC.”

Regarding the health effects, she notes: “FP is far from a benign agent. According to the CDC, the substance can be absorbed into the body by inhalation of its aerosol and by ingestion.” She lists the symptoms of metal fume fever from exposure: “fever, chills, nausea, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, joint pains, lack of appetite, shortness of breath, pneumonia, chest pain, change in blood pressure, dizziness, and coughing.”

Latypova then makes this observation: “Wait… a flu that’s NOT caused by a virus? You don’t say!”

She notes the timing correlation: “Curiously, in 1957-58 winter season (perfectly coinciding with operation LAC) the US experienced ‘Asian flu’ epidemic. The official narrative is that it was a ‘global pandemic’ originating in China! It is astonishing how the same bullshit cover stories by Ft. Detrick never change…”

She also cites Senator Schweiker’s observation: “In 1952 the Army conducted tests using Serratia and Bacillus globigii in Fort McLellan, Alabama. The year before the Army tests, the county reported 4.6% of Alabama’s pneumonia cases. During the testing year, that percentage was 12.3%. The following year, it dropped back to 4%.”

Part VI: Modern Theater—From Anthrax Letters to COVID Countermeasures

Latypova connects historical bioweapons programs to modern events. She notes that former FDA CBER head Peter Marks “has issued veiled threats about deploying biological weapons,” but states clearly: “Despite popular fear-based beliefs to the contrary, Peter is rattling an imaginary weapon.”

She explains the evolution after the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention: “More prosaically however, renaming an offensive bioweapons development into ‘defensive medical countermeasures’ program enabled continuation of the bioweapon development without interruption.”

Regarding the anthrax attacks, she notes: “Steven Hatfill can probably explain where it came from! And why this ‘outbreak-by-mail’ happened to hit the offices of the only 2 US Senators who were blocking the Patriot Act?”

About Operation Dark Winter (conducted June 2001), she explains it was designed so “the National Security Council struggles to determine both the origin of the attack as well as deal with containing the spreading virus.” She notes: “The timing--just a few months before the 9/11 attack--was eerily prescient.”

Latypova describes how the medical countermeasures industry has grown, mentioning that “MCDC Consortium which was heavily involved in ‘covid countermeasures’ and currently lists 300+ companies and academic institutions as members.”

She argues that modern “bioweapons” are actually synthetic chemicals: “synthetic anthrax toxins (factors) can be manufactured. They are not derived from bacteria, these are synthetic ‘spike proteins’, and, based on symptomatology they produce, they could have been involved in ‘seeding’ covid illness.”

Part VII: The Economics of Fear—Following the Money

Latypova describes the biodefense industry as a “trillion dollar behemoth of ‘Pandemic Preparedness’ racket.” She traces its origins to fiction, noting that “President Clinton’s reading of [Preston’s novel The Cobra Event] sensitized him to the bioterrorist threat.”

She explains how the programs evolved: “By now it should be clear that we are talking about unrestricted warfare using prohibited chemical and biological weapons (toxins) camouflaged as ‘pandemics’ in humans and animals, as well as other acts of state terrorism against the people. The racketeers initiate the attacks, and then offer ‘protection’ in the form of poisonous injections and digital slavery.”

Regarding the PREP Act, she notes it provides “ironclad license to kill” and was developed based on experience from Gulf War Syndrome, which she describes as caused by the anthrax vaccine that “produced 100,000+ injured ‘Gulf Syndrome’ service members.”

About current funding, she mentions “trillions of funding for DARPA, BARDA, other defense and intelligence outfits for capturing key areas of scientific research and biopharmaceutical manufacturing.”

Part VIII: Breaking the Spell—Why Truth Matters

Latypova’s conclusion is unequivocal: “Nobody can make a super-virus in a lab.” She emphasizes that “these bioweapon deployments are not anything alive and they don’t spread by themselves. Fear and lies are self-spreading, however, and can be skillfully used to drive people to self-destruction and to killing of others.”

She states plainly: “There is no evidence of any working GOF, but lots of evidence of the PCR/DNA modeling bullshit used to generate virus fearporn and clickbait, both in peer review literature and on social media.”

Regarding why this mythology persists, she explains: “Other people are not talking about it, because biodefense is a huge grift on both sides. ‘Their’ side appropriates money and power, and new billion dollar agencies for ‘Pandemic Preparedness’. ‘Our’ side gets millions of followers talking about them evil guys, or spinning stories about biolabs in Wuhan, Ukraine and lately California.”

Her assessment of biological weapons is clear: “these weapons are extremely weak as weapons but very powerful as a psychological manipulation tool. And as such, it is best to keep it secret while spinning fantasies about its potential: this way nobody can find that it doesn’t work as advertised.”

She points to a pattern with military testing: “Note that language - the Army believed it’s harmless, end of story. Doesn’t matter that it wasn’t harmless to many people and that experts testified that it can be harmful. Only the government’s OPINION mattered.”

Latypova’s ultimate message about the plague specifically: “no matter the form of weaponization - it is not possible to start an epidemic or a pandemic using anthrax” [or plague]. She emphasizes that “the Black Death does not prove that pandemics can happen as it has never occurred as a pandemic.”

Her broader conclusion about pandemic preparedness: “tales of gain-of-function (GOF) viruses that are kept in secret biolabs are one of the most effective fake stories to ever infect (see what I did here?) the human narrative spaces.”

And finally, her assessment of those claiming to protect us: “The government has never, ever hurt or experimented on the public ever. Thank you DARPA man!” [This is clearly sarcasm, as she has just documented extensive illegal human experimentation.]

