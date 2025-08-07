Preface

When I published "The Birth Control Deception: What 60 Years of Lies Cost Women," I expected pushback. What I didn't expect was the flood of personal testimonies that followed—many readers sharing experiences that no medical study has captured.

These stories revealed patterns I hadn't seen: the candida-cancer connection, synthetic hormones burning partners' skin, middle school students recording abusive sex ed teachers, nurses with 80% infertility rates in their workplace. The comments section became a repository of suppressed truth.

This follow-up piece compiles and examines these testimonies. While I've woven in insights from my recent treatise on feminism to show how birth control serves the same anti-human agenda, the heart of this work remains the readers' own words and experiences.

The awakening continues.

Leave a comment

Share

The Birth Control Deception: What Readers Revealed

The statistics I'd compiled—70% higher depression risk, doubled suicide attempts, altered brain chemistry—transformed into human faces through readers' testimonies. Real women describing strokes at 21, producing breast milk without pregnancy, developing diabetes within weeks of starting the pill. Real men watching partners transform into strangers. One nurse reporting eight of ten colleagues with unexplained infertility.

These weren't just individual tragedies but patterns revealing systematic harm. Older women who lived through pre-pill restrictions alongside younger women forced onto hormones before they could consent. Christians recognizing spiritual warfare against the family alongside Muslims whose traditional values protected them. Mothers mourning damaged daughters alongside daughters discovering their mothers' generation had been deceived too.

What emerged was a collective testimony more damning than any study—because these stories reveal not just what the pill does to bodies, but what it does to souls, relationships, and entire societies.

Physical Harm: Beyond the Studies

The research I'd compiled showed increased cancer risk, blood clots, and stroke. But readers' stories went further. One nearly died from a DVT after three months on the pill at 21. Another started producing breast milk in college—no pregnancy, just confused hormones. A woman developed Type 1 diabetes within six weeks of starting the pill.

A nurse reported that eight of ten colleagues had unexplained infertility. Another traced four miscarriages to hormone depletion from years on the pill. Several readers raised something I hadn't covered—the candida connection. The pill creates conditions where fungal infections thrive, and some alternative practitioners now link chronic candida to various cancers. Women aren't just accepting cancer risk for clearer skin—they may be creating the conditions for cancer through multiple pathways.

The poly-pharma danger also emerged from comments. Birth control plus antidepressants plus ADHD medications—young women on chemical cocktails no one has studied long-term. As one reader pointed out, we'd be horrified at giving teenage boys daily steroids, yet we accept giving teenage girls daily hormones. The only difference is which serves the agenda.

But there's a darker pattern at work here. This pattern of invisible female harm extends beyond individual health. As I documented in my analysis of feminism's sanctioning of female violence, society permits the ultimate brutality—women killing full-term babies for "psychosocial reasons." The same system that allows mothers to abort healthy babies at 37 weeks dismisses birth control's violence against women's bodies as minor "side effects." The readers' testimonies about strokes, blood clots, and permanent damage represent the same pattern: when women harm or are harmed in service of the agenda, their suffering doesn't register as real.

Psychological Damage: More Than Depression

The 70% higher depression risk I'd cited from Danish studies became human through readers' stories. Women described decades lost to depression they never connected to that daily pill. Many were prescribed antidepressants to manage pill-induced depression, creating what one reader called "poly-pharma" dangers—layers of medication no one has studied together.

Candace Owens' experience, which I'd referenced, resonated with many. She'd stopped the pill after weeks when it made her so irrationally angry she wanted to "physically assault" her boyfriend. She recognized this wasn't her true self. But countless women spent years wondering why they felt like strangers in their own minds, never making the connection.

The teenage statistics are particularly haunting—adolescent girls on the pill were 80% more likely to be prescribed antidepressants. Readers shared their daughters' stories: girls given the pill for acne or cramps, then sliding into depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts. Parents watching their daughters transform, not knowing the little pink pill was responsible.

Relationship Destruction: The Stories Behind the Science

Research shows the pill alters partner selection at a biological level, causing women to be attracted to men they wouldn't naturally choose. Readers confirmed this with devastating personal accounts. Women who met partners while on the pill, married them, had children, then stopped the pill only to realize they felt no attraction. Marriages built on false chemical attraction crumbling when natural hormones returned.

The Mirena IUD stories added another dimension. Multiple women reported their male partners developing visible irritation—synthetic hormones literally burning their partners' skin. When reported to doctors, they were dismissed, told it was impossible. The medical gaslighting compounded the physical harm.

Men's perspectives, rarely heard in birth control discussions, revealed equal devastation. They described partners transforming—loving women becoming angry, sexual women becoming frigid, stable women becoming suicidal. One commenter observed how "hookup culture" benefits only a small percentage of high-status men while leaving most people lonely and disconnected. The pill didn't create sexual freedom—it created a sexual marketplace that satisfies no one.

This chemical disruption of natural attraction compounds what feminism has already accomplished ideologically. As I've written, feminism systematically destroyed trust between the sexes, teaching women to see men as enemies rather than partners. The pill adds a biological layer to this poisoning—women literally cannot feel proper attraction to men while on synthetic hormones. The oligarchic bargain is complete: feminism separated women from men psychologically, while birth control separates them chemically. No wonder marriages built on this double deception crumble when women's natural hormones return.

Fertility Theft: The Cruelest Deception

Readers' fertility struggles illustrated what researchers call "unplanned childlessness." Women shared spending their twenties and thirties on the pill, assured they could have children "when ready." Then discovering at 35, 38, 40 that their window had closed. One took the pill for 17 years before struggling to conceive. She was lucky—pregnancy came after three months. Many weren't.

Several readers connected dots I'd missed. The same industry that profits from preventing conception profits from treating infertility. IVF becomes necessary after pill-induced fertility problems. As one reader summarized: "BCP coupled with toxins = no fertility. Antidepressants for sterile mom to be. Then: IVF becomes the next cash cow. After which: cancer."

The bitter irony, as Nancy Fraser admitted, is that feminism became "capitalism's handmaiden." The pill enabled exactly what the oligarchs wanted: women reduced to their economic function, valued only for productivity, their worth measured in GDP contribution rather than human connection. When you double the labor force, you halve its value. The "liberation" to work became the obligation to work, with mothers now paying strangers to raise the children they managed to have despite the chemical assault on their fertility.

One nurse reported that among her specific group of colleagues, eight out of ten experienced unexplained infertility. While this is just one workplace sample, it raises questions—these were medical professionals, presumably health-conscious and informed. If such high rates appear even among nurses, what might be happening more broadly?

The Spiritual Dimension: A Battle Readers Recognized

Many readers saw this as spiritual warfare. Multiple comments identified birth control as an attack on Christianity and God's design for families. One cited Psalm 127:3—children are a gift from God. Of course those who hate humanity would create tools to refuse that gift.

Readers described how the pill severed them from natural cycles connecting women to larger rhythms—lunar, seasonal, spiritual. One found healing only after rediscovering "the sacredness of women and their bodies, their rhythms, their purpose for the evolution of humanity." The pill doesn't just prevent pregnancy—it disconnects women from their spiritual power.

A Muslim reader observed how Islamic communities remain largely protected because relationships center on marriage where pregnancy is welcomed. When children are seen as blessings rather than burdens, there's little pressure for preventive measures from early age. Traditional wisdom, whether Christian or Islamic, protected women from chemical assault disguised as liberation.

The spiritual attack goes deep. One reader referenced "The 1916 Project" documentary, tracing efforts to destroy the nuclear family back over a century. Long before the pill, forces worked to reduce humanity to economic units. The pill became their perfect weapon—voluntary sterilization embraced as freedom.

As I explored in my treatise on feminism, the oligarchic-feminist alliance against the family has deep roots. In 1974, Henry Kissinger's NSSM 200 explicitly promoted birth control as a tool of empire, identifying "raising the status of women" as essential to reducing birth rates. The document wasn't concerned with women's wellbeing but with their utility in suppressing population. The oligarchs understood what took feminists decades to admit: educated, working women have fewer children. The pill became their perfect weapon—voluntary sterilization embraced as freedom, accomplishing what Soviet communism could not: the willing destruction of fertility by those who should defend it most fiercely—mothers.

Generational Perspectives: Different Experiences, Different Interpretations

A clear divide emerged in the comments between older women who lived through pre-pill times and younger women discovering its risks today. Older readers shared memories of when women couldn't get mortgages without male co-signers, were paid less by law, were denied educational opportunities on the assumption they'd "just get married." From their perspective, younger women shouldn't romanticize that era.

Younger readers offered different interpretations. Some saw a "problem, reaction, solution" pattern—suggesting that restrictive conditions for women in earlier decades made them more receptive to solutions like workforce participation and birth control. They questioned whether both the restrictions and the solutions came from the same sources.

These different generational experiences shaped how readers view the pill. Women who came of age in the 1950s and 60s often saw it as escape from limited options their mothers faced. Women who came of age in the 1990s and later experienced it as something pushed on them from adolescence, before they could make informed choices. Each generation's experience reflects the context of their times, and the comments revealed how these different contexts lead to very different conclusions about the same technology.

Stories of Resistance and Recovery

Not everything readers shared was tragic. A mother described how her daughter's class secretly recorded an abusive sex education teacher, getting her removed. Women who refused the pill despite enormous pressure reported easy fertility and stable moods. Those who stopped early minimized damage.

Several found healing through alternative medicine after leaving what one called "the False Religion that is the Allopathic Industrial Medical Complex." Natural practitioners who treated root causes rather than suppressing symptoms. Fertility awareness methods that worked with rather than against their bodies.

Male readers offered wisdom about protecting women from both medical harm and cultural degradation. They recognized that "consequence-free sex" damaged both sexes, creating boys who never learned to value women beyond availability. Strong men, they argued, must protect women from predation—whether pharmaceutical or personal.

New Revelations From Readers

Comments revealed tactics beyond what I'd found in research. The sex education psychological manipulation went further—students forced to practice putting condoms on bananas, shown graphic STD photos, subjected to "values clarification" exercises designed to break traditional beliefs. One reader shared how her middle school class secretly recorded their antagonistic sex ed teacher who was using these shock tactics. Using a micro-cassette recorder (this was before smartphones), students captured her inappropriate lecture and took it to the principal, eventually getting her removed. Even children recognized these tactics as abusive.

Readers connected birth control to war efforts—women needed for factory work during World Wars couldn't be pregnant. The pill ensured a reserve labor army available for whatever needs arose. It wasn't just about suppressing wages through doubling the workforce, but creating workers unencumbered by biology.

Rising IUD (intrauterine device) rates among young women represent the next phase. Having failed to hook the current generation on daily pills, the industry pushes these devices—small objects inserted into the uterus that pump synthetic hormones continuously for years. Readers reported battling doctors for removal of the Mirena IUD (a hormonal version) after severe side effects doctors insisted were "impossible."

With awareness of these tactics and ongoing harms growing, readers also shared how they're responding—from personal choices to community action to demands for systemic reform.

Individual to Systemic Solutions

Readers outlined solutions at every level. Individually: refusing hormonal contraception, learning fertility awareness, finding practitioners who treat root causes. Women sharing stories, warning others, creating support networks outside the medical system.

Community solutions emerged organically. One reader's traditional Reformed church averaged 3-5 children per young family, celebrated femininity rather than suppressing it. These aren't backward enclaves but forward-thinking communities honoring female biology.

Systemic change requires multiple fronts. True informed consent including all risks. Environmental cleanup of endocrine disruptors. Educational alternatives to shock-based sex education. Research into recovery from birth control damage. Most importantly, cultural change that sees female fertility as power, not pathology.

What These Testimonies Reveal

Readers' stories confirm that we face systematic destruction of female biology, psychology, relationships, and spirits. This isn't failed policy but successful population control. The birth control deception ranks among history's greatest crimes against humanity, specifically targeting the half capable of creating life.

As William Briggs warned about feminism's corruption of science through "Equality," we see the same poison at work here: poor research accepted as good because it serves the agenda. The annual "Women in Medicine" conferences that promote gender ideology over medical truth ensure that birth control's harms remain unstudied, unreported, unbelieved. The DIE agenda Briggs identifies—Diversity, Equity, Inclusiveness—means doctors who question birth control orthodoxy face career destruction. The systematic suppression of truth about female bodies serves the same masters who benefit from feminism's broader war on human nature.

Yet hope emerges too. Women are awakening. Each who refuses hormonal contraception, who warns others, who chooses natural cycles over chemical suppression, joins the resistance. Each couple building natural rather than pharmaceutical relationships creates foundation for healthy families. Each child born to parents who rejected sterilization represents victory.

The testimonies make clear this isn't just about individual choice. We need systematic change in how medicine approaches women's bodies, how education presents sexuality, how culture values fertility. We need recognition that the birth control experiment has failed—not at preventing pregnancy, but in its hidden costs to female humanity.

Young girls prescribed hormones for acne deserve truth about depression, suicide risk, future infertility, cancer. Teenagers told the pill will "regulate" periods deserve to know it eliminates natural cycles entirely. Young women assured they can delay childbearing deserve to know about involuntary childlessness awaiting those who believe that lie.

These testimonies represent countless more suffering in silence, not connecting their struggles to that daily pill. Each story shared adds to our understanding. Each woman recognizing her experience and speaking truth helps others see more clearly.

Perhaps the birth control deception weakens when women testify. When young girls hear these warnings before that first prescription. When couples choose natural connection over pharmaceutical illusion. When more women break free from chemical chains and rediscover what it means to be fully, naturally female.

The stories keep coming. The truth spreads. The awakening continues.

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While 99% of everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.