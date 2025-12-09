Preface

This essay draws extensively from Virus Mania: Corona/COVID-19, Measles, Swine Flu, Cervical Cancer, and Other Alleged Infectious Diseases—Why They Are Actually Caused by Microbes? (3rd edition, 2021) by Torsten Engelbrecht, Claus Köhnlein, Samantha Bailey, and Stefano Scoglio. The book presents a detailed examination of how modern virology relies on indirect testing methods—particularly the polymerase chain reaction (PCR)—rather than direct virus isolation, and how this fundamental methodological shift has enabled the construction of pandemic narratives without corresponding medical realities.

The Test That Broke the World

Twenty-seven user manuals. All from different PCR test manufacturers. All containing the identical disclaimer: “Research Use Only (RUO), not for diagnostic purposes.”

This fact emerged in a Dutch courtroom in November 2020, presented by entrepreneur Jeroen Pols to the German Corona Committee. The tests that shut down the global economy, that separated families, that justified trillions in pharmaceutical expenditures—every single manufacturer explicitly stated these tests were not intended for diagnosis.

The American CDC and FDA admitted the same thing. The instructions for use of SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR tests explicitly state they are not suitable for diagnosing SARS-CoV-2 infection. Yet diagnosis is precisely what happened, on a scale never before seen in human history. By early 2021, billions of these tests had been administered worldwide, each one generating data that determined whether someone was “infected” with a virus, whether they could work, travel, see family, or attend school.

The polymerase chain reaction cannot distinguish between viral particles and cellular debris. Kary Mullis, who won the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for inventing PCR, stated repeatedly that it cannot detect infection. In a 1993 interview, Mullis was direct: “PCR doesn’t tell you that you are sick. These tests cannot detect free, infectious viruses at all.”

This is not a technical quibble about testing methodology. This is the foundation upon which modern pandemic response has been built—and that foundation is absent.

What PCR Actually Does (and Doesn’t Do)

To understand how billions of people came to be diagnosed with infections that may not exist, you need to understand what PCR actually measures.

The polymerase chain reaction amplifies genetic material. It takes tiny fragments of RNA or DNA and replicates them through successive cycles until there’s enough material to detect. Each cycle doubles the amount of genetic material present. Run enough cycles, and you can find almost anything.

Stephen A. Bustin, Professor of Molecular Medicine and author of what’s been called “the bible of qPCR,” pointed out a fundamental problem with the RNA-to-DNA conversion process that precedes PCR testing for RNA viruses: the amount of DNA obtained from identical RNA source material can vary by a factor of ten. The transformation process is, in his words, “widely recognized as inefficient and variable.”

This means the same sample, tested twice, can produce wildly different results before the actual PCR amplification even begins.

But the more fundamental issue is this: PCR detects genetic sequences. It does not—cannot—determine whether those sequences come from intact, infectious viral particles or from fragments of cellular debris, dead virus particles, or contamination. Australian infectious diseases specialist Sanjaya Senanayake confirmed this in a 2020 interview: “For COVID-19 we don’t have a gold standard test.”

A gold standard is the most accurate method available against which new tests are validated. For a pregnancy test, the gold standard is the pregnancy itself. For a bacterial blood infection, the gold standard is blood culture—growing the actual bacteria from the patient’s blood. For viral infection, the gold standard should be isolating the actual virus from patient samples and demonstrating it can cause disease.

This has never been done for SARS-CoV-2. Or HIV. Or most of the viruses that have generated pandemic-level responses.

Instead, PCR tests are “calibrated” against other PCR tests, or against samples from people who are already sick—creating a circular definition where the test defines the disease, and the disease validates the test.

The Inventor’s Warning

Kary Mullis was not shy about the limitations of his invention. In his 1998 memoir Dancing Naked in the Mind Field, he described searching for a scientific paper proving that HIV causes AIDS—a search that led him into increasingly hostile territory with AIDS orthodoxy.

“People keep asking me, ‘You mean you don’t believe that HIV causes AIDS?’” Mullis wrote. “And I say, ‘Whether I believe it or not is irrelevant! I have no scientific evidence for it!’ I might believe in God, and He could have told me in a dream that HIV causes AIDS. But I wouldn’t stand up in front of scientists and say, ‘I believe HIV causes AIDS because God told me.’ I’d say, ‘I have papers here in hand and experiments that have been done that can be demonstrated to others.’ It’s not what somebody believes, it’s experimental proof that counts. And those guys don’t have that.”

Mullis understood that PCR could find almost anything if you ran enough cycles. The question wasn’t whether you could detect genetic sequences—it was whether those sequences meant anything clinically. Did they indicate active infection? Contagiousness? Disease? Without virus isolation and proper validation, PCR results were just molecular noise.

The medical establishment ignored this warning. In fact, they built an entire diagnostic infrastructure on precisely what Mullis said couldn’t be done.

The Missing Gold Standard

Tests need validation. This is basic scientific methodology. You develop a new test, then you compare its results against the most accurate method available—the gold standard—to determine how well it performs.

For SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests, no such gold standard exists. Jessica C. Watson from Bristol University acknowledged this in her May 2020 BMJ paper “Interpreting a COVID-19 test result.” She wrote about the “lack of such a clear-cut ‘gold-standard’ for COVID-19 testing.”

But instead of concluding that tests without a gold standard cannot be trusted for diagnosis, Watson claimed that “clinical adjudication may be the best available ‘gold standard’”—essentially suggesting that doctors’ clinical judgment, combined with repeat PCR swabs, should serve as the validation standard.

This is scientific circular reasoning. The test is validated by clinical symptoms, but the clinical symptoms aren’t specific to COVID-19. Respiratory illness, fatigue, loss of taste and smell—these symptoms occur with influenza, common cold, bacterial pneumonia, and dozens of other conditions. As Thomas Löscher, an infectious diseases physician, stated in 2020: “For most respiratory diseases there are no unmistakable specific symptoms. Therefore a differentiation of the different pathogens is purely clinically impossible.”

Without specific symptoms and without virus isolation, there’s no way to know what a “positive” PCR test actually means. You’re testing for genetic sequences that might come from a virus, might come from cellular debris, might be contamination, might be anything—and then using the presence of those sequences to diagnose a disease that has no specific clinical definition.

To prove that PCR can measure viral load—the amount of virus in a patient’s body—you would need to conduct a simple but rigorous experiment: Take tissue samples from hundreds or thousands of people. Have one group collect the samples without knowing anything about the test subjects. Have a separate group run the PCR tests without knowing anything about who the samples came from. Then identify the people who tested positive for high viral loads. If PCR truly measures active viral infection, these people should be sick with disease symptoms. If they’re healthy, the test is measuring something other than clinically relevant viral infection.

This experiment has never been done.

The Qualitative Deception

Here’s another problem: the product descriptions of RT-qPCR tests for SARS-CoV-2 state they are “qualitative” tests. The “q” in “qPCR” stands for “quantitative”—meaning the test should measure how much of something is present. But the manufacturers admit these are qualitative tests—they can only say whether something is present or absent, not how much.

This matters enormously. To cause disease, a patient would need millions or billions of viral particles actively replicating in their body. A few fragments of genetic material, or dead viral particles, or cellular debris that happens to match the test’s primers, won’t make anyone sick.

When journalist Jon Rappoport investigated whether PCR tests had ever been proven to measure viral load, he concluded: “This has never been proven. That is an enormous scandal.”

Even the term “viral load” is deceptive. At a dinner party, if you asked what viral load means, people would assume it refers to viruses circulating in the bloodstream. They’d be surprised to learn it actually refers to RNA molecules—genetic sequences that may or may not come from intact viruses.

The Charité hospital in Berlin, when pressed by lawyer Viviane Fischer, refused to confirm that the Drosten PCR test protocol was a quantitative test. Instead, they wrote: “If real-time RT-PCR is involved, to the knowledge of the Charité in most cases these are limited to qualitative detection.”

So the tests can’t measure viral load. They can’t distinguish between infectious virus and genetic debris. They have no gold standard for validation. And the manufacturers explicitly state they’re not for diagnostic purposes.

Yet these tests generated the case numbers that justified lockdowns, mask mandates, vaccine passports, and a multi-trillion-dollar pharmaceutical response.

The Cycle Threshold Shell Game

The Cq value—cycle quantification, sometimes called cycle threshold (Ct)—is the number of amplification cycles required before a PCR test detects a signal. The more cycles you run, the more genetic material you amplify, and the more likely you are to get a “positive” result.

The MIQE guidelines—Minimum Information for Publication of Quantitative Real-Time PCR Experiments, developed under the guidance of Stephen A. Bustin—state clearly: “Cq values higher than 40 are suspect because of the implied low efficiency and generally should not be reported.”

Many COVID-19 PCR tests ran at Cq values of 40, 42, or even 45. The Drosten protocol, which became the basis for approximately 70 percent of PCR tests worldwide, used a Cq of 45.

On August 29, 2020, the New York Times published an article titled “Your Coronavirus Test Is Positive. Maybe It Shouldn’t Be.” Harvard epidemiologist Michael Mina stated he would set the Cq cutoff at 30 or even less. The article revealed that at Cq values commonly used in the United States, up to 90 percent of people testing positive carried barely any virus at all—levels so low they couldn’t possibly infect anyone.

But the public never learned about Cq values. Test results came back simply as “positive” or “negative.” The Robert Koch Institute in Germany couldn’t even provide data on what Cq values were being used in practice to determine positive tests.

This is not a minor technical detail. At a Cq of 35, you might have 1,000 times less genetic material than at a Cq of 25. At a Cq of 45, you’re detecting infinitesimal amounts of genetic material that could come from anywhere—old infections, dead viral fragments, contamination, or normal cellular processes.

By manipulating the Cq threshold, authorities could effectively turn the pandemic on or off at will. Lower the threshold, and cases disappear. Raise it, and cases explode—without any change in actual disease prevalence.

The HIV Dress Rehearsal

This was not the first time PCR had been misused to manufacture a pandemic.

In the 1980s, HIV antibody tests followed the same pattern. The tests were calibrated using blood samples from seriously ill AIDS patients. Proteins that caused the strongest reactions were selected and used to calibrate all future tests. But whether these proteins actually came from HIV, or were similar to any retrovirus, was never proven.

The test manufacturer’s insert acknowledged this: “There is no recognized standard for establishing the presence or absence of antibodies to HIV-1 and HIV-2 in human blood.”

Dozens of conditions could trigger a “positive” result: pregnancy, flu, tuberculosis, malaria, multiple sclerosis, hepatitis, and many others. A German newspaper ran the headline “The AIDS Test Lottery,” noting that tests reacted to people who had overcome tuberculosis infections—yet leading AIDS researchers at the Institut Pasteur had reviewed and approved the methodology.

PCR viral load tests for HIV faced the same fundamental problem. Without proof that HIV exists and has been properly isolated, the tests cannot be calibrated to detect it. Heinz Ludwig Sänger, professor of molecular biology and winner of the 1978 Robert Koch Prize, stated: “HIV has never been isolated, for which reason its nucleic acids cannot be used in PCR virus load tests as the standard for giving evidence of HIV.”

A 2006 JAMA study by Benigno Rodriguez and Michael Lederman examined 2,800 HIV-positive people and found that viral load measures failed in more than 90 percent of cases to predict or explain immune status. The tests could only predict disease progression in 4 to 6 percent of cases studied.

Yet these tests determined who received toxic antiretroviral drugs, who was told they would die without treatment, who was stigmatized as infectious.

The pattern was established: use indirect testing methods that can’t actually detect infection, claim they’re detecting a virus that hasn’t been properly isolated, interpret any positive result as infection regardless of clinical symptoms, and build an entire treatment infrastructure on this fundamentally flawed foundation.

COVID-19: The Same Script, Bigger Scale

When COVID-19 emerged, the same methodology deployed for HIV was scaled to global proportions.

Christian Drosten and colleagues at Charité hospital in Berlin published a PCR protocol in Eurosurveillance on January 23, 2020. This protocol became the first in the world accepted by the WHO and was used in approximately 70 percent of PCR test kits worldwide by late 2020.

The protocol had severe problems. In November 2020, a team of 22 scientists—including virologists, molecular biologists, immunologists, and microbiologists—published a detailed analysis exposing ten major scientific flaws at the molecular and methodological level. The review team included Ulrike Kämmerer, Professor of Virology and Cell Biology, Michael Yeadon, former chief scientist at Pfizer, and Stefano Scoglio.

The problems they identified were fundamental:

The Drosten protocol used the E-gene assay as a preliminary test. This assay detects genetic sequences present in all Asian coronaviruses—it’s inherently nonspecific. In April 2020, the WHO changed its algorithm to allow tests to be considered “positive” based solely on the E-gene assay result. A test known to be nonspecific was officially declared specific, dramatically increasing case numbers.

The protocol was developed without any virus isolate available. Drosten’s team designed the test based on genetic sequences from a database—sequences that had been assembled computationally, not extracted from an actual isolated virus. As physician Thomas Cowan wrote in October 2020, this was like claiming to have found a unicorn because you found what you believe might be a piece of a hoof, a hair from a tail, and a snippet of a horn, then using a computer to recreate the unicorn and claiming the computer model is the real thing.

The review team also exposed conflicts of interest. Two authors of the Drosten paper—Christian Drosten and Chantal Reusken—were members of the Eurosurveillance editorial board. The paper was published in record time, accepted within one day of submission. And at least four authors had financial ties to companies producing PCR tests based on the protocol.

The primers used in the test—the short genetic sequences designed to match the target virus—represent only 0.07 percent of the alleged SARS-CoV-2 genome. Scoglio compared this to searching for a specific unknown love poem in a database of 28 billion poems using only 18 characters: “my love I miss you.” The chances of finding the specific poem you’re looking for versus a different one are near zero.

The Test Epidemic

By February 2020, even Wang Chen, President of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, stated on television that PCR tests were only “30 to 50 percent accurate.” Patients tested negative, then positive, then negative again. In Guangdong province, 14 percent of patients who had fully recovered and tested negative twice subsequently tested positive again.

The chaos in test results was predictable given the methodology. If you’re not detecting intact infectious virus, if you’re just amplifying any genetic sequence that matches your primers, if those sequences could come from cellular debris or normal biological processes or contamination, then of course results will be inconsistent and meaningless.

But instead of reconsidering the testing approach, authorities doubled down. More testing was presented as the solution to the pandemic. Countries competed over who could administer the most tests. “Cases” became the primary metric driving policy decisions, even though the vast majority of people testing positive had no symptoms of disease.

A 2007 incident at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center should have served as a warning. Hospital workers convinced they had whooping cough demanded testing. PCR tests came back positive for eight workers. An epidemic was declared. Vaccinations were mandated. For eight months, the hospital operated in crisis mode.

Then it was discovered that no one had whooping cough. Traditional culturing methods—actually growing the bacteria from patient samples—were finally performed. All cultures were negative. The New York Times ran the story under the headline “Faith in Quick Test Leads to Epidemic That Wasn’t.”

The article noted that epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists had declared an epidemic without foundation by placing too much trust in molecular biological diagnostic methods like PCR. But this cautionary tale was completely ignored in 2020.

Wolfgang Wodarg, a physician and former member of the German Bundestag, characterized the corona situation as fundamentally a test epidemic: “The horror reports from Wuhan were something that virologists all over the world are waiting for. This would have meant looking only at test results and not at clinical findings.”

As testing increased, cases increased—exactly as you would expect if you were simply detecting background levels of genetic material that had always been present in the population.

The Financial Architecture

Understanding why flawed testing methodology became global policy requires following the money.

The pharmaceutical industry operates with extraordinary conflicts of interest woven throughout the regulatory apparatus. The FDA receives 45 percent of its annual budget from industry. The WHO gets roughly half its budget from private sources, including pharmaceutical companies and allied foundations. The CDC owns 56 vaccine patents and distributes $4.6 billion in vaccines annually, representing over 40 percent of its total budget. Pharmaceutical companies directly fund and control dozens of CDC programs through the CDC Foundation.

A 2006 JAMA study found conflicts of interest were present in 73 percent of FDA advisory panel meetings. Panel members received payments exceeding $100,000 in nearly a quarter of cases. When panel members with conflicts were excluded from voting, recommendations became significantly less favorable to pharmaceutical products. Yet panel members with conflicts were disqualified in only 1 percent of cases.

HHS employees can personally collect up to $150,000 annually in royalties for products they work on. Key HHS officials collect money on every sale of Merck’s HPV vaccine Gardasil, which also generates tens of millions annually for HHS in patent royalties. As Michael Carome, former HHS employee and current director of Public Citizen, stated: “Instead of a regulator and a regulated industry, we now have a partnership.”

The vaccine manufacturers themselves have extraordinary legal protection. The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act granted vaccine makers blanket immunity from liability. Since vaccines are liability-free and effectively compulsory for a captive market of 76 million children, there is minimal market incentive to ensure safety. The industry has grown from a billion-dollar sideline in 1986 to a $50 billion behemoth today.

The four companies that make virtually all recommended vaccines—Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, and Pfizer—are all convicted felons. Collectively they have paid over $35 billion since 2009 for defrauding regulators, bribing government officials and physicians, falsifying science, and selling dangerous products under false pretenses.

The Pandemic Business Model

The swine flu pandemic of 2009 demonstrated how profitable manufactured pandemics could be.

Sir Roy Anderson declared on May 1, 2009: “Now we have a swine flu pandemic.” Anderson was a British government advisor, rector of Imperial College London, and member of the Scientific Advisory Council for Emergencies developing Britain’s pandemic plan. He was also a highly paid board member of vaccine manufacturer GlaxoSmithKline.

The German government ordered 50 million doses of GlaxoSmithKline’s Pandemrix vaccine at a cost of €700 million. Worldwide, the company sold 440 million doses in short order, generating billions in revenue. GlaxoSmithKline’s share value rose 10 percent immediately after the pandemic declaration. Quarterly profits reached €2.4 billion in Q3 2009, with another €2.3 billion expected in Q4 when the vaccine was delivered.

The terms of the contract between the German government and GlaxoSmithKline were not made public. The government jointly and severally dispensed GlaxoSmithKline from claims for damages—an extraordinary concession that cannot be explained as legitimate oversight. At €28 per vaccination, the price was double that of standard flu vaccination.

This pattern repeated with even greater intensity for COVID-19. Remdesivir became the first drug to receive emergency approval for COVID-19 treatment on May 2, 2020, despite highly dubious clinical trial results. Virologist Hendrik Streeck, who promoted the drug, had received funding from Gilead Sciences, remdesivir’s manufacturer.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation plays a central role in this financial architecture. The WHO’s dependence on the Gates Foundation has fundamentally altered how global health policy is made. As psychologist Thomas Gebauer wrote in 2011: “Increasingly, private money or earmarked donations from individual states are deciding on the goals and strategies of the WHO. The extent of their influence was recently demonstrated by the way the WHO dealt with the ‘swine flu.’”

The Gates Foundation’s influence over vaccine policy, combined with Gates’s investments in pharmaceutical companies developing vaccines, creates conflicts of interest that dwarf anything previously seen in public health. Yet these conflicts are rarely acknowledged in media coverage that presents Gates as a philanthropist rather than an investor with financial stakes in the interventions he promotes.

The Scale of the Deception

At the beginning of the 21st century, vaccine manufacturers had turnover around $5 billion annually. By 2014 this had grown to over $30 billion. By 2020 the industry approached $60 billion. COVID-19 vaccines pushed the market to previously unimaginable heights—Pfizer alone reported $37 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue for 2021.

This growth was enabled by a fundamental shift in how infectious disease is defined and diagnosed. Instead of requiring isolation of a pathogen and demonstration that it causes disease, modern virology relies on indirect markers—antibody tests, PCR tests, computer-modeled genomes. These indirect methods allow “pandemics” to be declared and sustained without corresponding increases in severe illness or mortality.

The REMAP trials—massive human experiments conducted at 200 sites in 14 countries during COVID-19—tested combinations of drugs on patients without proper informed consent. As one publication noted: “This could entail an extra procedure for patients.” These trials occurred in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, and the USA—all countries that reported excess mortality during the pandemic period.

The treatments being tested included corticosteroids, ribavirin, and HIV protease inhibitors—the same drugs that had been used experimentally during SARS in 2002-2003 with poor results and high toxicity. A 2007 WHO review had documented the problems with these approaches. Yet the same drugs were deployed again, at scale, with minimal consideration of historical evidence.

What Changed in 2020

Nothing about respiratory virus behavior changed in 2020. What changed was the scale and intensity of PCR testing, combined with aggressive public health measures implemented based on those test results.

Countries that tested extensively found extensive “cases.” Countries that tested less found fewer “cases.” The correlation between testing and cases was nearly perfect—exactly what you would expect if the tests were detecting background noise rather than clinically significant infection.

Matthias Schrappe, Professor of Medicine and former co-head of the German Advisory Council on Health, stated in 2020: “We are in the field of speculation. Basic rights are restricted without having exactly usable numbers, and I consider this to be an absurdity. The daily infection figures of the Robert Koch-Institute are worth nothing.”

Jürgen Windeler, head of Germany’s most important independent institution for evaluating healthcare measures, noted: “There is very little conclusive evidence as to whether measures such as school or restaurant closures are actually effective. Not every question or doubt is trivialization or conspiracy mania. It would be worthwhile to deal with the arguments.”

Stanford epidemiologist John Ioannidis wrote in March 2020: “We are making decisions without reliable data.” This assessment proved accurate. The reliable data—mortality statistics, hospitalizations for severe respiratory illness, deaths from pneumonia—did not support the pandemic narrative. In Germany and many other countries, overall mortality in 2020 remained within normal ranges for the population age structure.

What created the appearance of a pandemic was mass testing with a technology that its inventor said couldn’t detect infection, using tests that manufacturers said weren’t for diagnostic use, at cycle thresholds that detected clinically meaningless fragments of genetic material, calibrated against computer-modeled viral genomes rather than isolated virus, and interpreted without regard for clinical symptoms or actual disease prevalence.

The Pattern Emerges

From HIV in the 1980s through COVID-19 in 2020, the same pattern repeats:

A new pathogen is announced. Genetic sequences are assembled computationally or selected from sick patients. Tests are developed and calibrated against these sequences rather than isolated virus. The tests are deployed widely despite lacking validation against a gold standard. “Positive” results are interpreted as infection regardless of symptoms. Case numbers drive policy decisions and pharmaceutical interventions. Enormous profits flow to pharmaceutical companies and allied institutions. Questioning the methodology is characterized as dangerous misinformation.

The test becomes the disease. The diagnosis creates the epidemic. The epidemic justifies the intervention. The intervention generates the revenue. The revenue ensures the cycle continues.

This is not conspiracy. This is simply following the documented financial incentives, regulatory capture, and methodological fraud that have been exposed repeatedly in Congressional investigations, Inspector General reports, and peer-reviewed publications.

The CDC spends $4.6 billion annually on vaccines—over 40 percent of its budget. The FDA gets 45 percent of its budget from pharmaceutical industry user fees. The WHO receives roughly half its funding from private sources aligned with pharmaceutical interests. HHS officials collect royalties on vaccine sales. Regulatory panel members hold pharmaceutical company stock and consulting contracts.

When the same institutions that profit from declaring pandemics are responsible for defining what constitutes a pandemic, for developing and approving the tests that diagnose the pandemic, and for recommending and mandating the interventions that treat the pandemic—the structural incentives all point in one direction.

The Nobel Laureate’s Question

Kary Mullis asked a simple question: Where is the scientific proof that HIV causes AIDS? He could not find it. When he asked colleagues, they referred him to other colleagues. When he tracked down references, they led to papers that assumed what they were supposed to prove.

The same question applies to SARS-CoV-2: Where is the scientific proof that a specific virus called SARS-CoV-2 has been isolated from human patients and shown to cause a disease called COVID-19?

The answer is the same: there is no such proof. There are genetic sequences assembled in computers. There are PCR tests calibrated against those sequences. There are antibody tests that react to proteins of uncertain origin. There are electron microscope images of particles of varying sizes, none proven to be the specific virus in question.

What there is not—what has never been provided—is isolation of a virus directly from patient samples, purification of that virus, demonstration that it causes disease when introduced to healthy subjects, and re-isolation of the identical virus from those subjects. This is Koch’s postulates, the gold standard of infectious disease proof for over a century.

Modern virology abandoned Koch’s postulates, claiming they were outdated or impractical. In their place came indirect methods: PCR, antibody tests, computer modeling, genetic sequence analysis. All of these methods share a common characteristic—they can be manipulated to produce desired results without corresponding to biological reality.

The Human Cost

The human cost of pandemic creation goes far beyond pharmaceutical profits and regulatory corruption.

People diagnosed HIV-positive based on faulty antibody tests were told they would die within years. They were prescribed toxic antiretroviral drugs that caused the very immune system destruction attributed to the virus. Healthy people were transformed into patients, their lives defined by a diagnosis that may have been completely spurious.

During COVID-19, the same pattern occurred at global scale. Healthy people were quarantined based on positive PCR tests. Elderly patients were isolated from family in nursing homes. Cancer screenings were delayed. Mental health crises spiked. Economies collapsed. Children lost years of education and social development.

And throughout it all, the tests kept running. More testing led to more cases. More cases led to more restrictions. More restrictions led to more interventions. More interventions led to more profits.

The architecture of pandemic creation is self-perpetuating. Once established, it requires no actual increase in disease to continue operating. The tests themselves generate the crisis. The crisis justifies the response. The response enriches the institutions that created the tests.

Breaking the Cycle

Breaking this cycle requires confronting several uncomfortable realities:

The institutions charged with protecting public health have been captured by the industries they are supposed to regulate. Financial conflicts of interest are not occasional lapses but structural features of the system. The testing technologies used to diagnose infectious disease cannot do what they claim to do. The pharmaceutical products developed in response to these manufactured crises are of questionable benefit and often significant harm.

Most fundamentally, it requires acknowledging that the virus-centric model of disease has been weaponized to serve financial and political ends that have nothing to do with human health.

When test manufacturers explicitly state their products are “not for diagnostic purposes,” perhaps we should believe them. When the inventor of PCR says it cannot detect infection, perhaps we should listen. When mortality data does not support pandemic claims, perhaps we should question the narrative.

The alternative is to continue allowing indirect testing methods that measure fragments of genetic material to determine global policy, to continue enriching pharmaceutical companies that face no liability for their products, to continue granting emergency powers based on case numbers generated by tests that cannot distinguish between infection and noise.

Twenty-seven user manuals. All from different manufacturers. All stating clearly: “Research Use Only. Not for diagnostic purposes.”

The tests told us what they were. We simply chose not to listen.

Everything that followed—the lockdowns, the mandates, the multi-trillion-dollar pharmaceutical response—was built on a foundation that never existed. Not because the technology failed. But because it was used for a purpose its own creators said it could not serve.

The billion-dollar diagnosis was always an illusion. The question now is whether we have the courage to acknowledge it.

References

Bustin, Stephen A. “The reproducibility of biomedical research: Sleepers awake!” Biomolecular Detection and Quantification (2014).

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel, For Emergency Use Only, Instructions for Use” (July 13, 2020).

Corman, Victor M., et al. “Detection of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by real-time RT-PCR.” Eurosurveillance 25.3 (2020).

Cowan, Thomas. “Only Poisoned Monkey Kidney Cells ‘Grew’ the ‘Virus.’” drtomcowan.com (October 15, 2020).

Engelbrecht, Torsten, Claus Köhnlein, Samantha Bailey, and Stefano Scoglio. Virus Mania: Corona/COVID-19, Measles, Swine Flu, Cervical Cancer... 3rd ed., 2021.

Engelbrecht, Torsten, and Konstantin Demeter. “COVID-19 PCR Tests Are Scientifically Meaningless.” OffGuardian (June 27, 2020).

Kämmerer, Ulrike, et al. “Review report Corman-Drosten et al. Eurosurveillance 2020: External peer review of the RTPCR test to detect SARS-CoV-2 reveals 10 major scientific flaws at the molecular and methodological level: consequences for false positive results.” cormandrostenreview.com/report (November 27, 2020).

Mandavilli, Apoorva. “Your Coronavirus Test Is Positive. Maybe It Shouldn’t Be.” The New York Times (August 29, 2020).

Mullis, Kary. Dancing Naked in the Mind Field. Vintage Books, 1998.

Rodriguez, Benigno, et al. “Predictive value of plasma HIV RNA level on rate of CD4 T-cell decline in untreated HIV infection.” JAMA 296.12 (2006): 1498-1506.

Watson, Jessica C. “Interpreting a COVID-19 test result.” BMJ 369 (2020).

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you’ve found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While 99% of everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I’m always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.