Author’s Note

This essay moves between two registers, and the reader should know which is operating at any moment. When it prosecutes the historical and medical record, it uses the establishment’s own vocabulary as those sources used it: tuberculosis, consumption, bacillus, infection. That is the language of the people being quoted, and their words are most damning when left intact. When the essay states what was actually happening to these bodies, it shifts to the language of terrain: toxic load, malnutrition, mechanical injury, the visible signs of how a person lived. The first register is borrowed. The second is mine.

I started looking into this after watching a drama about Marie Antoinette, and finding that I could not stop staring at the faces of her court. The aristocracy of eighteenth-century Europe had painted themselves to look, to my eye, half dead: the skin a flat chalk white, the life powdered out of it, the whole face a fixed and bloodless mask. The question that would not leave me was why anyone would want that. Why was the look of death the height of fashion?

A Face Painted with Poison

The white was poison. The dominant face cosmetic of the period, worn across the courts of Europe for three centuries, was a lead-based compound called ceruse: white lead, often ground with vinegar and painted over the skin to produce the smooth, luminous, dead-white finish that signalled rank and leisure. A pale face announced that its owner did no work in the sun. The whiter the better, and the surest route to white was lead.

Lead is a poison that enters the body readily when swallowed or inhaled. Recent work by the McMaster physicist Fiona McNeill, reconstructing the old recipes, found that some formulations, the white-lead-and-vinegar mixture among the worst, let lead pass through the skin as well.¹ The effects were catalogued at the time: skin eruptions and discoloration, eroded tooth enamel, swollen and inflamed eyes, hair loss, and a slow general decline. The red was no safer. The rouge and lip colour that completed the face were often built on vermilion or cinnabar, which is mercury sulphide, or on red lead.² The fashionable face of the eighteenth century was a layer of two heavy metals worn against the skin for a lifetime.

It killed people. Maria Gunning, Countess of Coventry, one of the celebrated beauties of her day, died in 1760 at the age of twenty-seven, her death attributed to the lead cosmetics she would not give up.³ The mechanism had a particular cruelty. The lead damaged the skin and raised eruptions, and the response was to cover the damage with more white lead, which deepened the poisoning, which worsened the skin. The remedy was the cause, applied more thickly.

So the deathly pallor I had been staring at was not only cosmetics imitating a pale complexion. In part it was the genuine pallor of people being slowly poisoned, and choosing to be, because the look was worth it to them. The court had found a way to wear the appearance of illness by manufacturing a real one. Within a generation, the cult of pallor would find a more powerful source than paint.

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Consumptive Chic

The more powerful source was a disease. By the end of the eighteenth century, consumption, the wasting condition later renamed pulmonary tuberculosis, had become inescapable. At its peak it accounted for roughly a quarter of all deaths in Europe.⁴ Fashionable society, rather than recoiling from it, took its appearance as an ideal. The historian Carolyn Day, trained in both microbiology and history, dated the phenomenon precisely: between roughly 1780 and 1850 there was a tubercular moment in which the visible signs of the disease were reclassified as beauty.⁵ The look became known, then and since, as consumptive chic.

Charlotte Brontë, watching her sister Anne decline, wrote in 1849 that consumption was a flattering malady.⁶ She meant it literally. The disease made its sufferers look, by the standards of the day, more beautiful, and it did so by intensifying exactly what the lead paint had only approximated.

The features that defined the consumptive ideal were a specific set of physical states. Pallor: the skin drained of colour. The hectic flush: a high colour confined to the cheek, produced by low-grade fever. Brightness of the eye, also a febrile effect. Emaciation: the body wasting, the waist narrowing, the collarbones and shoulder blades surfacing through thinning flesh. Languor: the breathlessness and fatigue of a body running low on oxygen and reserves.

An entire beauty standard organised itself around these states. The pale complexion signalled that a woman did no outdoor labour and belonged to the genteel class. The thinness read as refinement and spiritual delicacy. Fashion plates of the period were shaded between the shoulder blades to suggest the bony, drooping posture of the wasting body. Day describes the result as an aesthetics of consumption, a coherent visual language in which the signs of a deadly illness were reclassified as the marks of an elevated nature.⁵

Literature and music supplied the heroes and heroines. John Keats died of it in a small room above the Spanish Steps in Rome. The Brontë sisters, Frédéric Chopin, and Robert Louis Stevenson carried it. On the stage it gave a beautiful death to Violetta in Verdi’s La Traviata, to Mimì in Puccini’s La Bohème, and to Marguerite in Dumas’s La Dame aux Camélias.⁷ Susan Sontag, examining this romantic cult more than a century later, identified what it had really discovered: the idea that sadness and frailty were themselves interesting, that to waste away was to be sensitive, refined, set apart.⁸ Lord Byron understood the currency exactly. Standing at a mirror, by his friend Thomas Moore’s account, he remarked that he should like to die of a consumption, because then the women would find him interesting in his dying.⁹

The cult demanded its imitators, and they obliged. Those who lacked the disease produced its appearance by other means. They whitened their skin and reddened their lips with the cosmetics an earlier generation had worn to signal rank, now turned to a new purpose. They drank vinegar and lemon juice to wash out their natural colour.¹⁰ And they laced.

A look that can be applied with a brush, swallowed in a glass, and tightened with a cord is not the signature of a particular organism living in the body. It is a description of physiological states: a body low on oxygen, running a slight fever, wasting, and short of breath. These are the visible face of how a person lived. The genteel woman lived indoors, away from sunlight, on a refined and increasingly processed diet, under emotional cultivation that prized melancholy, and inside a garment that crushed the air out of her. The consumptive look was the look of that life carried to its conclusion.

The Garment That Imitated the Disease and Caused It

The corset did more than fake the consumptive silhouette. It manufactured, by mechanical force, the very condition the silhouette advertised.

This was not a fringe suspicion. Britain’s leading medical journal, The Lancet, ran more than one article a year on the dangers of tight-lacing from the late 1860s into the early 1890s, by the count of the fashion historian Valerie Steele.¹¹ The anatomist Samuel Thomas von Sömmerring had published on the harms of the corset as early as 1793.¹² The documented effects read like a catalogue of injury to the chest: reduced lung capacity, compressed and sometimes fractured ribs, displaced internal organs, chronic shortness of breath, and a condition contemporaries named, plainly enough, the corset cough.¹³

The most direct evidence came from an experiment. In 1889, Dr Boris Kianovsky published in the Russian journal Vratch a study of thirty female patients, twenty-eight of them habitual tight-lacers. He measured what the corset did to the body: it reduced the movement of the chest, diminished vital capacity and the force of breathing, and produced what he called a chronic state of oxygen starvation, which accounted for the breathlessness, faintness, and palpitations his subjects reported.¹⁴ Among thirty-eight corset-wearers he examined, he recorded disease at the apex of the lungs in six of them.¹⁴

The apex of the lung is the upper tip, and it is the site where pulmonary consumption characteristically settles. A garment worn for fashion was producing damage in precisely the location where the era’s deadliest disease took hold, in precisely the population, fashionable women, among whom the disease was being romanticised.

The terrain reading of this is straightforward. The corset compressed the upper chest, restricted the breath, and starved the lung tissue of oxygen, and damaged lung tissue is exactly what is found at the scene of consumption. The bacterium that Robert Koch would later blame for the disease, when it appears, appears in tissue already injured. It is the firefighter at the building, not the cause of the fire. Weston Price, studying populations free of the disease, came to a parallel conclusion from the opposite direction: he held that consumption took root in lungs that were malformed, and that it was the dead and dying tissue, not the microbe, that drew the bacteria in as nature’s cleanup crew.¹⁵ Price was describing a developmental malformation, set down in poorly nourished bodies before birth. The corset adds an acquired one, crushed into the chest of a grown woman over years, for the sake of a waist that might measure seventeen inches.¹³

The claim carries two limits. First, the corset was not the sole cause of consumption, and I am not claiming that lacing alone produced the disease. Second, the worst of the tight-lacing craze ran slightly later in the century than the height of consumptive chic, which means the corset intensified an aesthetic that other factors had already established. What the evidence does establish, and establishes firmly, is the mechanical injury: the corset measurably reduced breathing and damaged the lung apex. What follows from that, in terrain terms, is an inference, but not a strained one. The fashion that imitated the consumptive body also helped to produce it. The performance and the cause had collapsed into a single garment.

Day records the part that completes the picture. The medical writers of the period already believed that the fashionable way of life rendered women susceptible to the disease. They named the culprits: riding, dancing, late hours, and impractical dress.⁵ The reasoning that disease followed from how a woman lived was not imposed by later critics. It was the contemporary medical view, voiced before germ theory arrived to overwrite it.

The Disease the Rich Admired and the Poor Died Of

The romantic image of consumption was aristocratic and artistic: the pale poet, the fading heroine, the genteel woman wasting beautifully on a chaise. The actual mortality fell, overwhelmingly, on the poor.

The figures are not subtle. In Hamburg between 1885 and 1894, deaths from the disease ran at roughly 1.3 per thousand in the wealthiest districts, 2.6 in the working-class areas, and 3.4 in the waterfront tenements where casual dock labourers lived, as the historian Helen Bynum documents.¹⁶ By the end of the century, public-health figures attributed around forty per cent of urban working-class deaths to tuberculosis.¹⁷ The disease tracked, with brutal precision, the conditions of poverty: inadequate food, overcrowding, sunless rooms, coal smoke, and exhausting labour. These are terrain conditions. Three of the four categories of insult the framework recognises are written across this population at once: toxic load, malnutrition, and unrelenting strain.

The wealthy could romanticise an affliction that was slaughtering the poor in the same cities because the two groups were not living the same disease. The well-fed body declined slowly, and the genteel sufferer could pass through the early, photogenic stage of wasting and pallor while remaining, for a time, an object of beauty. The labourer in the tenement, already malnourished and poisoned by his surroundings, went down hard and fast, coughing blood in a crowded room, and there was nothing beautiful in it. The rich could afford to aestheticise the appearance because they were not, for the most part, dying of the substance. The poet at the spa and the docker in the slum shared a name for their condition and almost nothing else.

The romantic cult is also, on its own terms, a piece of evidence against contagion. It demanded intimacy with the dying. Family members nursed consumptives through their final months, lovers shared their beds, and admirers crowded the deathbeds of beautiful young sufferers to witness the scene. If the disease spread as readily as the later airborne model insisted, this would have been a slow form of mass suicide, and the cult would have killed off its own devotees. It did not. The physicians who worked among consumptives for decades, whose records I have set out elsewhere, found almost no transmission to the people in closest contact with the sick.¹⁸ Consumptive chic is that same finding reached from the opposite direction: people did not merely tolerate proximity to the dying, they sought it out and called it beautiful, and they did not, as a rule, fall ill from it.

The End of Consumptive Chic

In 1882 Robert Koch announced that he had found a bacterium in the lungs of the consumptive, and the meaning of the disease changed almost overnight, though the disease itself did not.

Koch’s announcement was received as the founding proof of germ theory, and it recast consumption as a contagion, spread from person to person through the air and through spit.¹⁹ The romantic glow drained out of it within a generation. The disease that had signified refinement and heightened sensibility was reclassified as dirty, dangerous, and shameful, the mark of the crowded poor rather than the sensitive artist. Anti-spitting laws appeared. In 1902 the British health official Alfred Hillier could declare that the sputum of the consumptive was practically the sole means by which the disease spread, and that abolishing public spitting would be a gain to civilisation.²⁰ Sufferers who had once been admired were now isolated in sanatoria, removed from society, objects of fear.

Nothing about the body had changed; the wasting, the pallor and the flush were what they had always been. What changed was the story told about its cause, and the story changed the moment a single external agent, the bacillus, became the useful explanation. A contagion can be quarantined, notified, legislated against, and eventually sold a vaccine and a course of drugs. A disease of poverty, malnutrition, sunless labour, and a crushing garment indicts the society that produces those conditions and offers no product to sell. Germ theory did more than rename the disease. It relocated the blame, from the conditions of life to an invisible particle, and from the powerful to the afflicted.

The relocation was not universally accepted. Rudolf Virchow, one of the founders of modern pathology and no fringe figure, held that tuberculosis was a social disease bound up with poverty, and disputed Koch’s germ-theory framing.²¹ Decades later René and Jean Dubos, writing from inside the establishment that had developed the first antibiotics against the disease, reached the same verdict: tuberculosis, they wrote, was a social disease, one that the conventional medical approach to drugs and individual patients could not reach.²² The people best placed to know kept saying that the bacterium was not the story.

The body the Regency woman painted herself to resemble, and the body the sanitarium of 1905 locked away as a source of filth, were the same body, responding to the same insults: poverty and hunger for most, sunless confinement and a corset that crushed the breath from the lungs for the few who could afford to make a fashion of it. The bacterium arrived late, in 1882, to a disease that malnutrition, foul air, and fashion had been explaining for a hundred years. It was found at the scene. It was never shown to have started the fire. And for one strange stretch of those hundred years, the people of an entire continent looked at the visible signs of that fire, the wasting and the pallor and the failing breath, and decided they were beautiful, and reached for the brush and the laces to wear them.

Explain It To A Six Year Old

A long time ago, lots of people got very sick with an illness that made them thin and pale and gave their cheeks a pink glow. So many people had it that everyone was used to seeing it.

Then something strange happened. People started to think that the sick look was pretty. Ladies who were not sick at all wanted to look like the sick people, so they put white powder on their faces, drank sour drinks to make themselves paler, and tied their dresses so tightly around their middles that they could hardly breathe.

But here is the important part. Tying the dress that tightly squeezed their chests and made it hard for their lungs to work. So the very thing they did to look sick could actually help to make them sick. And the people who really suffered most from the illness were not the rich ladies at all. They were poor people who did not have enough food and lived in crowded, dirty rooms with no fresh air or sunshine.

For a long time, doctors said the illness came from how people lived. Then one doctor said it came from a tiny germ, and everyone decided the germ was to blame. But the germ only showed up where the lungs were already hurt. It was like blaming the firefighters for the fire, just because they were the ones standing next to it.

References

McNeill, Fiona E., and colleagues, McMaster University, reconstruction of historical white-lead cosmetic recipes and tests of skin absorption, reported in “Dying for Makeup: Lead Cosmetics Poisoned 18th-Century European Socialites in Search of Whiter Skin,” The Conversation, 2022 (lead readily toxic when eaten or inhaled; some recipes, notably white lead and vinegar, allowing absorption through the skin). Vermilion and cinnabar (mercury sulphide) and red lead as bases for period rouge and lip colour (histories of cosmetics; the entry on Venetian ceruse and associated lead and mercury preparations). Maria Gunning, Countess of Coventry, died 1760 at the age of twenty-seven, her death attributed to her lead-based cosmetics (history-of-cosmetics literature). Day, Carolyn A. Consumptive Chic: A History of Beauty, Fashion, and Disease. Bloomsbury Academic, 2017 (peak mortality of approximately 25 per cent of European deaths, citing the book’s own text). Day, Carolyn A. Consumptive Chic, 2017 (the 1780 to 1850 tubercular moment; the aesthetics of consumption; medical writers blaming fashionable life, riding, dancing and dress). Brontë, Charlotte. Letter, 1849, on Anne Brontë’s illness (quoted in Day, Consumptive Chic, and in contemporary surveys of the period). Bynum, Helen. Spitting Blood: The History of Tuberculosis. Oxford University Press, 2012 (the literary and operatic canon of consumptive figures: Keats, the Brontës, Stevenson, La Traviata, La Bohème). Sontag, Susan. Illness as Metaphor. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 1978 (sadness and frailty as “the interesting”; refinement through wasting). Moore, Thomas, recollection of Lord Byron at the mirror, cited in Sontag, Illness as Metaphor, 1978, and in Bynum, Spitting Blood, 2012. The date of the remark is uncertain; Sontag’s text places it in Athens around 1810, while one secondary account erroneously dates it to 1828, after Byron’s death in 1824. Dubos, René and Jean. The White Plague: Tuberculosis, Man, and Society. Little, Brown, 1952 (healthy women dosing with lemon juice and vinegar to acquire the consumptive look). Steele, Valerie, on The Lancet publishing more than an article a year on the dangers of tight-lacing from the late 1860s to the early 1890s (cited in surveys of nineteenth-century corset medicine). Von Sömmerring, Samuel Thomas. Über die Wirkungen der Schnürbrüste (On the Effects of the Corset), 1793. Royal College of Surgeons of England, library essay “The dangers of tight lacing: the effects of the corset” (rib deformation, organ displacement, restricted breathing, the seventeen-inch waist, the Hunterian ribcage specimen); and contemporary accounts of the “corset cough.” Kianovsky, Boris I. “The Effects of Tight-Lacing,” Vratch, 1889, summarised in the contemporary medical press (reduced vital capacity; chronic oxygen starvation; disease at the apex of the lungs in six of thirty-eight corset-wearers). Price, Weston A. Nutrition and Physical Degeneration, 1939, as summarised in Thomas Cowan and Sally Fallon Morell, The Contagion Myth, 2020 (malformation of the lungs; dead and dying tissue drawing in bacteria as a cleanup crew). Bynum, Helen. Spitting Blood, 2012 (Hamburg mortality by district, 1885 to 1894). Harvard University, Contagion digital exhibit, “Tuberculosis in Europe and North America, 1800 to 1922” (approximately 40 per cent of urban working-class deaths attributed to tuberculosis by the end of the nineteenth century). Dulles, Charles Winslow. “Consumption Not Contagious,” 1897, and the hospital and health-resort transmission data discussed in my earlier essay on tuberculosis (see Additional Sources). Koch, Robert. Announcement of the tubercle bacillus, 1882, received as the founding demonstration of germ theory. Hillier, Alfred, British health official, 1902, on sputum as the means of spread and the abolition of public spitting (cited in scholarship on the Progressive-era anti-spitting campaigns). Virchow, Rudolf, characterisation of tuberculosis as a social disease tied to poverty and his dispute with Koch’s germ theory (discussed in the medical-history literature on holism and reductionism in tuberculosis). Dubos, René and Jean. The White Plague, 1952 (”tuberculosis is a social disease” that the conventional drug-and-patient approach cannot reach).

Additional Sources