Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
7h

Poisoning and filth... almost as bad as the broken feet of Chinese women. What people do to comply with the trends of the time. Nothing has changed. Lots of women still use poisonous cosmetics. While working in a lab I threw out all my cosmetics, reading the safety sheets of most products!

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Christine's avatar
Christine
6h

It seems humans never learn. The fashion nowadays is also to look like death by glp-1 injections. I'm glad I've never been fashionable. 😅

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