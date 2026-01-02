Lies are Unbekoming

INGRID C DURDEN
26m

I have read a large part of his book but obviously did not get to where he defends this one jab. There are way better preventive ways to avoid getting sick, and that is clean water, healthy food, and if you feel something come up, herbal and homeopathic remedies. No injections. Our bodies are not made to be injected. It is bad enough that we get bitten by mosquitoes, flies, snakes and the likes, but to be 'bitten' by a metal tube... no no no.

With this statement, De Becker loses all his credibility. Either he gets paid (bribed) to praise this one jab, or he is blinded by something else.

s r
1h

What is required is a study of BCG "poisoned" vacinated vs non vacinated children up to age 15 (14 year trial). I already know the outcome as it isn't based off the poison injected but the nutrition provided to the children or lack there of. As well preservatives in said foods that will dictate if this group gets TB. This is a scam, injecting this garbage into people. Only one conclusion can come from this and it is the Rockefellers based technocrats have a de-population agenda and are tuning their methods.

