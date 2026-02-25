In 2006, the FDA re-approved silicone gel breast implants for the American market after a fourteen-year ban. There was a condition: manufacturers Allergan and Mentor were required to conduct large postapproval studies — 40,000 women each, followed for ten years — to monitor long-term safety and risks. It was supposed to settle the question.

In 2018, researchers at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center published the results. The dataset covered 99,993 patients. Women with silicone gel-filled breast implants were 8 times more likely to be diagnosed with Sjögren’s syndrome than the general population. 7 times more likely to develop scleroderma. Nearly 6 times more likely to develop rheumatoid arthritis. The standardized incidence ratio for stillbirth was 4.50. For melanoma, 3.71.¹

These were not fringe findings from a dissident laboratory. This was the manufacturers’ own data, collected under FDA mandate, analysed by university researchers, and published in the Annals of Surgery. The largest cross-sectional study to date, by Watad et al., independently corroborated the pattern: among 24,652 silicone implant recipients compared to 98,604 matched controls, the hazard ratio for any autoimmune or rheumatic disorder was 1.45.² The signal was consistent across independent datasets, different methodologies, and different research teams. The very studies designed to prove the product safe had demonstrated that it was dangerous.

What happened next tells you everything about how this system operates. The FDA released a statement urging the public to view the findings “with caution” because the data collection process — designed by the manufacturers themselves — had “inconsistency and bias.”² The manufacturers continued selling the product. The following year, the FDA sent warning letters to Mentor and Sientra for failing to enroll enough women, follow them annually, or collect adequate data on complications.³ The studies that were supposed to resolve the question had produced alarming results, and the response was to discredit the study design that the agency itself had approved, while scolding the companies for not completing the work they were already failing to do properly.

Three hundred thousand women receive breast implants every year in the United States alone.⁴ The number has not declined.

This essay is the story of how a product stayed on the market for six decades despite mounting evidence of harm — evidence that came from the manufacturers’ own laboratories, their own internal documents, their own mandated postapproval studies, and the bodies of the women who trusted them. It is a story about corporate suppression, regulatory capture, and the deliberate construction of scientific ignorance. And it is a story about what happens when the science finally catches up.

Support Independent Investigative Journalism and Research

This work remains free because paid subscribers make it possible. If you find value here, consider joining them.

What paid subscribers get: 1-2 free books per month. e.g. The PSA Trap, Breast Cancer, Chlorine Dioxide, and Drilling for Profit.

Plus: Access to the Deep Dive Audio Library — 180+ in-depth discussions (30-50 min each) exploring the books behind these essays. New discussions regularly added. That’s 100+ hours of content for less than the price of a single audiobook.

[Upgrade to Paid – $5/month or $50/year]

unbekoming@outlook.com

Give a gift subscription

Two quick things please.

Unbekoming is featured on Sidestack this week for Substack of the Week. If you have a moment, please head over and give me an upvote: https://sidestack.io/week

I’ve also been relisted on the Reality of Illness site, and an upvote there would be much appreciated too.

That’s it. Thank you.

The Boxes in Midland

Every product liability case begins with discovery — the legal process of demanding documents from the defendant. In 1983, a young law clerk named Dan Bolton flew to Midland, Michigan, the company town where Dow Corning had its headquarters, to review documents for the case of Maria Stern, a double mastectomy patient whose silicone breast implants had ruptured, sending silicone into her lymph nodes and triggering severe immune dysfunction.⁵

Bolton was locked in a large, cold room. There were approximately 200 boxes. They were not labelled. The contents were not organised. Dow Corning’s legal team appeared to believe that no one would bother going through them.⁶

Bolton went through every box. What he found, as he later described it, “could not have been scripted any better.” Internal memos documenting concerns about the lack of long-term testing. Letters from the company’s own sales representatives relaying complaints from surgeons. Safety studies that contradicted the company’s public assurances. Every evening, Bolton called his supervising attorney, Nancy Hersh, in San Francisco to report another damaging discovery.⁷

Among the documents: a published article co-authored by Dow Corning’s own scientist, Si Braley, describing a two-year study in which four dogs were implanted with miniature silicone breast implants. The article reported the results at the six-month mark as though they were the study’s conclusions — even though it was published after the study’s completion. At six months, the dogs showed minor inflammation. At two years, when the full data was examined, one dog had died. The other three had varying degrees of severe chronic inflammation, thyroiditis, autoimmune response, and spots on the spleen. The identifying numbers on the dogs had been altered between the two sets of documents, making it harder for outsiders to connect the published article to the full data.⁸

There were the complaint letters from Charles Vinnick, a Las Vegas plastic surgeon, who had written to Dow Corning about ruptured implants in which the gel had become “terribly runny” after contact with body tissue. Vinnick told the company it had “both a moral and legal obligation to make this information available” — then added that he was reluctant to publish his own case series because he feared it might “open a Pandora’s Box.”⁹

There was the “crossed-fingers” memo from marketing executive Chuck Leach, assuring plastic surgeons at a convention that the company had an active study underway to determine whether leaking silicone could migrate to other organs — an assurance that appears to have been, at best, premature.¹⁰

Dow Corning fought the release of these documents with extraordinary aggression. The company’s legal team employed every delay tactic available, violated court motions, and refused to produce documents even after being ordered to do so. United States District Court Judge Marilyn Hall Patel sanctioned the company at least twice and took the unusual step of barring Dow Corning’s attorneys from deposing the plaintiff’s experts. She later described the litigation as marked by “an appalling lack of cooperation between the parties, particularly on the part of the defendant, regarding discovery.”¹¹

Despite the documents Bolton had uncovered, Dow Corning offered only $75,000 to settle. Stern refused. The jury returned a $1.7 million verdict — including punitive damages — in 1984. A former Dow Corning executive later reflected that the company’s legal strategy of making things as difficult as possible for the plaintiff’s lawyers had backfired catastrophically: “They pissed off the judge. That is always destructive.”¹²

The Stern verdict attracted almost no media attention. A few paragraphs in the San Francisco papers. A brief mention in the Wall Street Journal. The incriminating documents were sealed under a protective order as part of the settlement appeal. They would not reach the FDA for almost seven years.¹³

What the Company Knew, and When

Dow Corning was aware of silicone’s toxic effects in laboratory animals as early as 1954.¹⁴ This was not disputed. It was established through the company’s own internal research, later uncovered through litigation discovery.

In 1956, researchers at Dow Chemical — one of Dow Corning’s two parent companies — established that liquid silicone injected into animals migrated to all major organs, affecting the brain, heart, lungs, and spleen. In 1970, further research at both Dow Corning and Dow Chemical confirmed this migration, finding silicone in bone marrow and noting a reduction in brain weight in the test animals.¹⁵

Silicone breast implants were first sold in 1963. The product was brought to market without human safety studies. The decision to implant silicone in human beings was based on the belief — held by the company’s engineers and scientists — that silicone was biologically inert. As one former Dow Corning public relations executive later admitted: “We were naive. But there was no conspiracy. We were too dumb to conspire. Our engineers and scientists told us silicone was completely inert, and women would look good with them for the rest of their lives.”¹⁶

This belief persisted within the company even as evidence accumulated that it was false. Thomas Talcott, a senior Dow Corning materials engineer, quit the company in a dispute over implant safety. He told a reporter: “The manufacturers and surgeons have been performing experimental surgery on humans.”¹⁷ An internal company report concluded that “a preponderance of evidence suggested that silicone produces immune-mediated diseases.” Dow Corning continued to state publicly that breast implants were safe.²⁰

The human cost of this disconnect was concentrated in the bodies of women who had been assured, in writing, that the product was harmless. Colleen Swanson received her implants in 1974, seeking only to make her small, uneven breasts more proportional. Her surgeon assured her the risks were negligible. Over the following years, she developed severe migraines, debilitating joint pain, extreme fatigue, frozen shoulder, memory loss, hair loss, and periodic nausea. Her husband, John Swanson, was an executive at Dow Corning — the company that made the implants. He was, specifically, the director of the company’s much-admired ethics programme. For years, neither he nor Colleen connected her deteriorating health to the product his company manufactured. “Like most people at Dow Corning,” he later reflected, “I didn’t take the case seriously at the time.”¹⁸

The product literature given to women considering implants reinforced this ignorance. Dow Corning’s consumer-facing brochure, “Facts You Should Know About Your New Look,” said nothing about the likelihood that silicone would bleed from the shell into surrounding tissue. Nothing about the possibility of rupture and migration. Nothing about the potential for systemic illness. It assured women that their implants would last “for a natural lifetime” — a claim based on no scientific study.¹⁸ When Marc Lappé, an expert on informed consent at the University of California at Berkeley, reviewed this brochure against the internal safety studies during the Stern trial, he concluded that Dow Corning had conducted a thirty-year “medical experiment” on more than a million women who had not been given the information necessary to make an informed choice.¹⁹

The Regulator’s Abdication

The regulatory failure began with a structural defect. When Congress passed the Medical Device Amendments in 1976, giving the FDA authority to regulate medical devices for the first time, breast implants were already in hundreds of thousands of women. They were “grandfathered” — manufacturers were not required to provide scientific evidence of safety unless questions arose about devices already on the market.²¹

Questions did arise. Reports linking silicone gel implants to autoimmune symptoms had been appearing in medical literature since the 1970s and 1980s. But the grandfathering loophole meant the burden fell on the FDA to demand evidence, not on the manufacturer to provide it. In 1988, the FDA reclassified breast implants as higher-risk devices and required manufacturers to submit safety data. The manufacturers failed to comply with the requirement for years.²²

It was not until 1992 — after the Stern trial documents became public, after thousands of women had filed lawsuits, after the evidence of corporate suppression became impossible to ignore — that FDA Commissioner David Kessler banned silicone gel implants from the market. The ban was based not on proof that implants caused disease, but on the simple fact that manufacturers had never proven they didn’t. The burden of proof had always been on them.²³

The ban lasted fourteen years. During that period, Congress asked the Institute of Medicine to study the safety of silicone gel breast implants. In 1999, the IOM released a 400-page report. The committee reviewed available literature and concluded that there was “no convincing evidence” for a link between silicone implants and systemic disease.²⁴ The report acknowledged that women with implants were “indeed very ill” but stated that the committee could “find no evidence” that implants were the cause.²⁵

This conclusion carried enormous weight. It also contained an embedded limitation that received far less attention. The IOM report explicitly noted that the studies it reviewed were too small and too short to detect small or moderate increases in rare diseases. It acknowledged that the question was not settled — it was unanswered. The absence of evidence was not evidence of absence.²⁶ But the headline finding — “no convincing evidence” — was the one that shaped policy.

In 2006, the FDA lifted the ban and re-approved silicone gel implants, requiring the postapproval studies that would eventually produce the Coroneos data. The agency was now relying on the manufacturers to generate the safety evidence that should have existed before the first implant was placed in 1963.

The re-approval carried another structural defect that would not become visible for over a decade. From 1999 to 2019, the FDA had allowed some breast implant manufacturers to submit adverse event reports through an alternative pathway that kept them out of the public-access MAUDE database. Tens of thousands of reports of malfunctions, injuries, and complications — including cases of implant rupture — were submitted in a form that only FDA employees could see. These hidden reports were not published online until June 2019, when the FDA released them as part of a broader disclosure of millions of previously concealed device malfunction reports.²⁷ For twenty years, the public record of breast implant adverse events was incomplete by design.

What Happens Inside the Body

The biological case against breast implants does not depend on a single mechanism. It operates along multiple, convergent pathways.

When silicone gel escapes the implant shell — through the gradual weakening process called gel bleed, through microscopic shell defects, or through outright rupture — macrophages, the immune system’s scavenger cells, attempt to engulf and digest the foreign material. They cannot. Silicone is not biodegradable. The macrophages, unable to process the material, release it elsewhere in the body, where it is picked up by other macrophages, initiating a cycle of chronic inflammation. This process triggers elevated cytokine release — the chemical signals that mediate the inflammatory response — producing local inflammation, burning pain, and progressive tissue damage.²⁷

The question of whether silicone escapes the shell is not in dispute. It is a question of when and how much. In 1995, FDA Commissioner David Kessler estimated that the rupture rate of silicone implants ranged between 5% and 51%. Dr. Lu-Jean Feng, a plastic surgeon at Mt. Sinai Medical Center, presented data to the Plaintiff’s Steering Committee showing that the rupture rate for implants in the body for less than seven years was 11%, while the rate for implants in the body for longer than seven years was 61%.²⁸ The IOM’s own review found reported rupture frequencies ranging from 0.3% to 77%, with extreme variability depending on implant generation, model, and duration. Second-generation implants — those manufactured between 1972 and the mid-1980s — showed rupture rates of 50-95% after twelve or more years.²⁹ Even intact implants allow silicone to bleed through the shell at the molecular level, a phenomenon the manufacturers acknowledged internally but did not disclose to patients.

Free silicone enters the lymphatic system and migrates. Research at Baylor College of Medicine in 1998 demonstrated that silicone injected into mice spread to ten different organs. A 1999 study found that silicone injections in mice resulted in fatal liver and lung damage. As researchers at the University of Tennessee concluded, “There is little if any difference between the effects of direct injections of silicone and the effects of gel-filled devices.”²⁸

The implant shell itself, whether ruptured or intact, generates a second pathway of harm. A biofilm — a colony of bacteria, predominantly Cutibacterium acnes and Staphylococcus epidermidis — forms on the implant surface. This bacterial biofilm triggers chronic, low-grade inflammation that can stimulate autoimmune responses. The biofilm hypothesis helps explain a finding that initially confused researchers: women with saline-filled implants, which still have silicone shells, also develop systemic symptoms. The problem is not limited to silicone gel. It extends to the implant-microenvironment interaction itself.²⁹

The chemical composition of silicone gel adds a third dimension. Dr. Douglas Shanklin, a pathologist at the University of Tennessee who conducted extensive chemical analysis of breast implants, described them as “a bag full of silicone garbage.” The gel contains multiple chemical compounds, some of which are neurotoxic, some carcinogenic. When these chemicals leak into the body — as they inevitably do, given that implant shells degrade over time — they produce a predictable pattern of chemical toxicity superimposed on the immune dysfunction.³⁰

The resulting illness — variously called breast implant illness, silicone immune disease, or atypical connective tissue disease — produces a recognisable constellation of symptoms: severe fatigue, joint pain, cognitive dysfunction, burning chest pain, hair loss, skin rashes, vision and hearing impairment, and progressive neurological deterioration. These symptoms do not correspond neatly to any single established autoimmune diagnosis. They share features with scleroderma, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and multiple sclerosis, but they are not quite any of these. They are, instead, a new category of illness — one that could not be detected by epidemiological studies designed to look for known diseases.³¹

This observation — that you cannot find a disease you have not characterised — is critical to understanding why the early epidemiological studies appeared to exonerate implants. The Harvard, Duke, and Mayo Clinic studies looked for established autoimmune diagnoses. The women were not suffering from established autoimmune diagnoses. They were suffering from something adjacent, something the studies were not designed to detect.³²

The Women

Maria Stern, the Forest Service worker whose case cracked open Dow Corning’s files, lost more than thirty pounds after her implants ruptured. She lost half her hair. Her sight, hearing, and sense of touch deteriorated. “My body was shutting down,” she later recalled. “I was dying. I went to five different doctors, and I couldn’t get an answer for what was happening to me.” It was a Stanford rheumatology fellow who, after reviewing Japanese research on silicone injections, suggested her implants be removed. The silicone had reached her lymph nodes. After the accessible silicone was removed, her most severe immune reactions significantly diminished.³³

Colleen Swanson, wife of Dow Corning’s own ethics director, had her implants for seventeen years before the decision to explant. Her surgeon warned her that most of her breast tissue had been destroyed. When she removed the bandages alone in her bedroom in Midland, Michigan — she had purposely not told her husband it was the day — she saw six-inch scars curving across her chest, wrinkled skin like deflated balloons, nipples inverted into the cavity where breast tissue had once been. “I cried and cried and cried,” she said. “I cried for a long time.” Even after explantation, Colleen continued to suffer severe migraines, joint pain, memory loss, hair loss, and debilitating fatigue for years.³⁴

Robyn Towt, a physically active mother of two who had undergone a double mastectomy for breast cancer, developed progressive fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, and pain so severe she became confined to her couch. “I’ve had cancer three times in my life,” she said, “and those breast implants made me feel worse than all of my cancers put together.” She had the implants for four months. All of her symptoms disappeared within a week of removal.³⁵

Roxane Vermeland developed significant swelling and pain around her left implant in 2018. She discovered online that her symptoms matched BIA-ALCL — breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system found exclusively in women with breast implants. When she asked her plastic surgeon to test her, he told her the condition was too rare to warrant testing. She insisted. The test came back positive.³⁶

These are not exceptional cases. They are representative of a pattern documented across tens of thousands of women. The timeline from implantation to systemic collapse is often measured in years or decades — long enough for the causal connection to be obscured by intervening diagnoses, specialist referrals, and the gradual normalisation of chronic illness. Women move from doctor to doctor, accumulating prescriptions for conditions that are treated individually but never connected: antidepressants for fatigue and cognitive dysfunction, anti-inflammatories for joint pain, sleep medication for insomnia, muscle relaxants, anti-anxiety drugs. Each prescription addresses a symptom. None addresses the source.³⁸

Lory D’Addario, from Connecticut, developed BIA-ALCL two years after breast reconstruction following a double mastectomy. “You realise that this is something you put in your body to help you get your life back to normal,” she said, “only to find out you’ve developed a second cancer from an implant.”³⁹

A systematic review by de Boer found that 75% of patients — 469 out of 622 — experienced symptom improvement after explantation. Multiple additional studies confirm improvement rates above 50%.⁴¹ If the symptoms were psychosomatic, as industry defenders have periodically suggested, removal of the implant would not produce this consistent physiological resolution. The explantation data is, in some respects, the most difficult evidence for the defence to address, because it establishes a direct causal chain: insert implant, develop symptoms; remove implant, symptoms resolve. No amount of epidemiological argument about population-level relative risk can explain away what happens in individual bodies when the foreign object is removed.

The Strongest Defence, and Why It Collapsed

In 1996, Marcia Angell, executive editor of the New England Journal of Medicine, published Science on Trial: The Clash of Medical Evidence and the Law in the Breast Implant Case. The book argued that the scientific evidence did not support a causal link between breast implants and systemic disease, that the courts had been driven by sympathy and plaintiff’s attorney manipulation rather than by evidence, and that the breast implant panic represented a broader American failure to evaluate scientific claims rationally.

Angell was intellectually serious and disclosed her own priors candidly: she was a self-described feminist and liberal Democrat, inclined to see corporate iniquity. “The facts were simply not as I expected they would be,” she wrote. “But my most fundamental belief is that one should follow the evidence wherever it leads.”³⁸

Her core argument rested on the epidemiological studies available at the time — primarily the 1994 Mayo Clinic study and the Nurses’ Health Study — which had not found a statistically significant association between implants and connective tissue disease. She acknowledged the confidence intervals were wide (the Mayo Clinic study’s relative risk ranged from 0.5 to 3.0, meaning a threefold increase in risk could not be ruled out), but argued that the accumulating weight of negative studies made a strong association “extremely unlikely.” She conceded that a small risk — a relative risk of perhaps 1.2 — might eventually be found, but argued that such a risk would be too small to attribute causation to any individual woman’s illness.³⁹

The book also made a legitimate structural criticism: plaintiffs’ attorneys had been remarkably successful in shifting the courtroom focus from whether implants caused disease to whether manufacturers had demonstrated safety. This rhetorical manoeuvre, Angell argued, relieved the plaintiff of the burden of proving causation.⁴⁰

Science on Trial was the most sophisticated defence breast implants ever received. For two decades, it served as the intellectual foundation for the “no evidence of harm” position. It was endorsed by Time magazine as “an instant classic on junk science.”

The book also contained a chapter — “Breast Implants and the Rejection of Science: Other Ways of Knowing” — that framed women who believed their implants made them sick as participants in a broader anti-science movement. Angell grouped implant sceptics alongside radical environmentalists, multiculturalists, and feminist philosophers who rejected the scientific method itself. Women who ignored the epidemiological studies in favour of their own bodily experience were, in Angell’s framework, choosing “other ways of knowing” over evidence-based medicine.⁴⁰ The implication was clear: to believe implants caused disease was to reject science.

This framing was effective. It was also, in retrospect, a category error. The women were not rejecting science. They were reporting symptoms that the available science had not been designed to detect. The difference matters.

Angell’s argument was defensible in 1996. It is not defensible now. The ground beneath it has shifted in three fundamental ways.

The studies she called for were conducted, and they showed elevated risk. The Coroneos 2018 analysis — 99,993 patients, drawn from the FDA-mandated postapproval studies — found standardized incidence ratios that dwarf the “small risk” Angell had speculated might eventually emerge. An 8-fold increase in Sjögren’s syndrome is not a relative risk of 1.2. It is a signal that would have been unmistakable in any of the earlier studies if those studies had been large enough and long enough to detect it. They were not. This is precisely the limitation Angell herself acknowledged: the early studies were too small. What she did not anticipate — and could not have — was that when the large studies finally arrived, they would contradict her conclusion.

The Coroneos findings were not isolated. The largest meta-analysis to date, by Balk et al., pooled outcomes from 32 observational studies and found statistically significant increased incidence of autoimmune and rheumatic disorders, Sjögren’s syndrome, systemic sclerosis, and sarcoidosis in women with silicone breast implants.⁴² These were not marginal findings from a single research group. They were the convergent signal from three decades of accumulated data, finally large enough to detect what the early studies had been too underpowered to find.

The timing of the evidence reveals something additional. An interim analysis of the same Coroneos dataset, covering 55,279 women over five years of follow-up, was published in 2017. It found no increased risk. The final analysis, with longer follow-up and the complete dataset, found significant associations. The interim paper appeared four months after the final data was already publicly available.⁴² In other words: the data that showed no risk was published after the data that showed risk already existed. Shorter follow-up concealed what longer follow-up revealed. Any assessment of the evidence based on the interim analysis alone — as many were — was looking at an incomplete picture.

The disease she was looking for was the wrong disease. Angell’s framework assumed the relevant question was whether breast implants caused known connective tissue diseases: scleroderma, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis. The early epidemiological studies were designed to detect these specific diagnoses. But the women were not developing textbook scleroderma or lupus. They were developing an atypical constellation of symptoms — an illness that shared features with multiple autoimmune conditions without matching any single one. As Dr. Susan Kolb, a plastic surgeon who developed silicone immune disease from her own implants, observed: “It is not possible to perform an epidemiological study on a disease that has not yet been characterised.”⁴³ The early studies did not exonerate implants. They asked the wrong question.

A cancer linked specifically to implants was identified, confirmed, and led to a global recall. BIA-ALCL, a T-cell lymphoma found exclusively in the scar tissue surrounding breast implants, was first identified in 1997 — one year after Angell’s book was published. By July 2019, at least 33 women had died from the condition. All confirmed cases involved textured implants. The FDA requested a global recall of Allergan Biocell textured implants that year — after 38 other countries had already banned them.⁴⁴ Patient advocates called BIA-ALCL a “man-made cancer” because it was linked to a specific medical device and had no natural occurrence outside the implant context.

Angell could not have known about any of this in 1996. That is precisely the point. The strongest version of the defence was an argument from absence — from the studies not yet conducted, from the diseases not yet characterised, from the cancers not yet identified. The evidence Angell said would be needed has arrived. It does not support her conclusion.

The Industry’s Own Literature

Perhaps the most revealing source in the evidentiary record is a 2021 review article published in Gland Surgery by Jordan Kaplan and Rod Rohrich. The paper is sympathetic to the industry position. Its stated conclusion: “there have not been any concrete or evidence-based studies which support the formation of a new syndrome.”⁴⁵

And yet the paper, read carefully, undermines its own conclusion.

It acknowledges the Coroneos 2018 data showing elevated autoimmune incidence. It notes that patients who underwent revision of prior breast reconstruction had standardized incidence ratios greater than 2.0 for scleroderma, Sjögren’s syndrome, and both dermatomyositis and polymyositis. It reports 500 autoimmune events in the silicone implant cohort compared to five events in those with saline devices.⁴⁶

It also reveals a critical detail about the previous generation of reassuring studies. Lipworth et al., whose 2011 review concluded “no association” between silicone implants and connective tissue disease, were paid consultants of the implant manufacturers.⁴⁷ This does not automatically invalidate their findings. But the financial relationship was not prominently disclosed, and their conclusion became a frequently cited pillar of the “implants are safe” consensus. The curious reader is entitled to know who funded the reassurance.

The Kaplan and Rohrich paper also documents the structural problem with the postapproval studies: manufacturers failed to ensure continued patient participation, follow-up rates were poor, much of the Mentor data was patient-reported rather than physician-confirmed, and the data collection protocols were designed by the manufacturers themselves rather than by independent researchers.⁴⁸ The FDA acknowledged these limitations. The agency chose to discount the alarming findings rather than require better studies.

When an industry-sympathetic review paper, trying to defend the product, inadvertently documents the conflicts of interest in the favourable studies, the data collection failures in the mandated studies, and the elevated disease rates in the completed studies, the defence has a structural problem that no amount of careful framing can resolve.

There is also the matter of statistical power — the minimum study size needed to detect a rare condition. Systemic sclerosis, for example, has a background rate of approximately 1-2 per 10,000 in the general population. To detect even a doubling of that rate with statistical confidence would require a study of approximately 62,000 implant patients and 124,000 controls.⁴⁹ No study prior to the Coroneos analysis came close to this size. The early studies that found “no association” were, in many cases, mathematically incapable of finding one. This was not a secret. The confidence intervals were published. The IOM acknowledged the limitation. And yet the conclusion — “no evidence of harm” — was reported and cited as though the studies had the power to detect harm and had ruled it out. They had not.

The Architecture of Manufactured Ignorance

The breast implant story follows a sequence that anyone familiar with pharmaceutical and medical device scandals will recognise. It has been repeated with Vioxx, with OxyContin, with the opioid approvals, with DES, with the Dalkon Shield. The specific product varies. The architecture does not.

Step one: market the product without adequate safety data. Silicone breast implants were sold to women beginning in 1963 with no human safety studies and no federal regulatory oversight. When oversight arrived in 1976, the product was grandfathered in. Japan had banned silicone injections in the late 1940s due to serious complications including infection, chronic inflammation, organ migration, and an association with cancers. In the United States, silicone injections remained legal until the 1970s, and solid silicone implants — a different delivery mechanism for the same substance — were never subjected to equivalent scrutiny.⁵⁰

Step two: suppress internal evidence of harm. Dow Corning knew of silicone’s toxic effects in animals from 1954. Internal research confirmed migration to organs. Internal memos documented surgeon complaints. Sales representatives were instructed to towel-dry leaking implants before showing them to surgeons.⁵⁵ A published animal study misrepresented its own findings by reporting six-month data as final results while concealing the two-year outcomes. When litigation discovery threatened to expose these documents, the company’s legal team employed every tactic available to keep them sealed.

Step three: attack and marginalise critics. Thomas Talcott, the engineer who quit over safety concerns, was a lone voice. Women who complained of systemic illness were told their symptoms were psychological. At the Stern trial, a Dow Corning scientist suggested that Stern must be suffering from “some kind of mental disease” to think her immune problems were caused by silicone.⁵⁶ This dismissal of patient testimony as psychiatric pathology — a pattern with deep roots in the treatment of women’s health complaints — served the dual purpose of discrediting individual plaintiffs and discouraging other women from coming forward.

Step four: fund the studies that ask the wrong questions. The early epidemiological studies — Harvard, Duke, Mayo Clinic — looked for known autoimmune diagnoses in implant recipients. They did not find them, because the illness produced by silicone does not correspond to known autoimmune diagnoses. The studies were too small to detect rare conditions, too short to capture the long latency periods involved, and designed to test a hypothesis that missed the actual phenomenon. Prior to the onset of litigation, manufacturers had never conducted, proposed, nor sponsored any epidemiologic study of any known problem associated with their product. They had never established a registry of users or a systematic complaint mechanism.⁵¹ When the studies were eventually funded — often with manufacturer money flowing through medical institutions — the research questions were framed in ways that made negative results more likely.

Step five: use the absence of evidence as evidence of absence. The IOM’s “no convincing evidence” finding in 1999. Angell’s “science does not support” conclusion in 1996. The FDA’s re-approval in 2006. Each of these decisions treated the failure to find harm as proof of safety, eliding the difference between “we looked and didn’t find it” and “we didn’t look properly.” The re-approval itself was overseen by an FDA whose independence was, at minimum, compromised: in 2005, FDA Commissioner Lester Crawford resigned when it was discovered he held stocks in food, beverage, and medical device companies he was responsible for regulating. He later pleaded guilty to conflict of interest and making false statements.⁵⁵ Three company whistleblowers alleged that Mentor had falsified data, failed to disclose information about leaky valves and rupture rates, and failed to report accurate levels of a harmful form of oxidised platinum in the implants. In all three cases, the FDA did not require new studies to evaluate the allegations.⁵⁶

Step six: when the evidence finally arrives, discredit it. The Coroneos 2018 data showed elevated autoimmune incidence in the manufacturer’s own postapproval studies. The FDA’s response was to cast doubt on the data collection process it had approved. The manufacturers’ response was to fail to complete the studies. Mentor and Sientra received warning letters. The product remained on the market. Three hundred thousand women per year continued to receive implants.⁵²

This sequence is not a conspiracy theory. Each step is documented. The internal memos are public record. The regulatory timeline is a matter of congressional and FDA archives. The financial relationships between manufacturers and researchers are disclosed (if not prominently) in the published literature. The Coroneos data is in the Annals of Surgery. The pattern becomes visible not through secret information, but through the assembly of information that is publicly available and has never been assembled in one place.

What Comes Next

The breast implant story is not over. Over 300,000 women receive breast implants annually in the United States. The number choosing explantation due to complications exceeds 30,000 and is rising every year.⁴⁴ In October 2021, the FDA issued boxed warning guidelines — the agency’s most serious labelling category — requiring that patients be alerted to the possibility of BIA-ALCL and breast implant illness before implant placement.⁵³ This was the first official acknowledgement that breast implant illness, a condition the FDA had spent decades refusing to recognise, was real enough to require a warning label.

“Something is shifting,” observed Diana Zuckerman, president of the National Center for Health Research. “For decades, the FDA insisted there was no evidence that breast implants caused any systemic illness. Then the clear evidence on BIA-ALCL had a big impact. And I think the FDA has become more concerned about BII because more plastic surgeons are publicly saying that they believe BII is a real illness and that they’ve seen their patients get better after having their implants removed.”⁵⁸

But a warning label on a product that has been on the market for sixty years, that has been implanted in millions of women, and that has produced documented rates of autoimmune disease many times higher than the background population — this is not accountability. It is managed liability.

The breast implant case is worth understanding not only for what it reveals about this specific product but for what it reveals about the structure through which dangerous medical products survive. The sequence — market without adequate testing, suppress internal evidence, fund inadequate studies, use the absence of evidence as a shield, discredit the evidence when it arrives — is not unique to breast implants. It is the operating playbook of an industry that has learned, over decades, that the cost of harming people is manageable as long as the evidence of harm can be delayed.

Nancy Hersh, the attorney who won the Stern verdict in 1984, had worked on DES — the drug given to women to prevent miscarriages, later found to cause vaginal and cervical cancer in thousands of their daughters. She had worked on the Dalkon Shield — the birth control device that caused widespread injuries. Those cases and her own experience left her with what she called “a healthy, cynical disbelief in the integrity of big corporations.”⁵⁹ Each of these products followed the same trajectory: marketed without adequate testing, defended past the point of plausibility, withdrawn only after the damage was undeniable. The corporations paid. The women paid more.

Dow Corning filed for bankruptcy in 1995, overwhelmed by claims from over 410,000 women. The company ultimately paid $3.2 billion.⁶¹ And then, in 2006, silicone implants went back on the market.

The documents exist. The data exists. The signatures are on the memos, the standardised incidence ratios are in the published literature, and the women’s symptoms resolve when the product is removed from their bodies. Whatever word you choose for what happened here — negligence, recklessness, regulatory capture — the record is not ambiguous. And the fact that this record exists for breast implants, and that the product is still sold, and that 300,000 women a year still receive it, raises a question that extends far beyond silicone: What else is on the market right now, defended by the same absence of evidence, that will require another sixty years and another million injured women before the science is allowed to speak?

References