Lies are Unbekoming

Aliss Terpstra
4h

I think the twentieth century should be called the Fluoride Century, but it's also the bastard grandchild of the Arsenic Century. Fluoride exposure from air pollution from coal-burning industries, aluminum refining and uranium enrichment enhanced the body's uptake of arsenic (and other heavy metals, especially lead) and caused significant public health illness. Dr. Devra Davis' book "When Smoke Ran Like Water" is a stark historical analysis. Industrial smog had to be curbed, hence Clean Air legislation. But due to the Cold War's dependence on fluorine for enriching uranium, and the zeal for burying industrial waste fluoride in drinking water as magic tooth medicine, the fluoride toxicity aspect of smog was left out. No one was told that fluoride in air or water gives toxic metals a free ride. No one dared to reduce arsenic and lead uptake by refusing water fluoridation. Eighty years on, the cities taking pristine source drinking water from the Great Lakes, with non-detectable natural arsenic levels, are adding fluoridation chemicals to it, with inherent arsenic. Toronto's Ashbridges Bay sewage treatment plant, for example, is the largest single-point source of pollution entering Lake Ontario. The detectable level of arsenic flowing into Lake Ontario in wastewater, entering the aquatic food chain, the fish-eating birds, and settling permanently in lakebed sediment, is almost all from the addition of fluorosilicates.

1 reply
Lisa
5h

Still happening today and people remain oblivious… mercury in fillings and vaccines, aluminum in vaccines, deodorants and baking soda, lead in lipsticks, fluoride in tap water etc

1 reply
10 more comments...

