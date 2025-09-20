Preface

This essay synthesizes the investigative journalism of

, whose decade-long research into the gender industry's financial and ideological foundations represents some of the most important and underreported work of our time. While many journalists have covered the medical, social, or political aspects of gender ideology, Bilek stands virtually alone in meticulously documenting the money flows, institutional networks, and technological agenda driving this phenomenon. Her work appears across numerous platforms—her blog The 11th Hour, her Substack, various publications, and her book

I had the privilege of interviewing Jennifer in May 2024, where she elaborated on the scale of money behind this push and the individuals controlling this weaponized capital. That conversation reinforced my understanding that we cannot truly comprehend any aspect of gender ideology without examining the will and intent behind the tsunami of money making it happen.

The synthesis presented here draws primarily from Bilek's extensive, and more recent, body of work, attempting to distill her key findings into a coherent narrative that reveals gender ideology not as grassroots social movement but as top-down, supranational construct. Any errors in interpretation, emphasis, or connection are entirely my own and should not reflect on the rigor of Bilek's original research.

Understanding the financial architecture behind gender ideology matters because it fundamentally changes how we perceive and respond to this phenomenon. When we recognize that the same billionaires funding gender clinics invest in artificial wombs, that the same foundations promoting "trans kids" advance transhumanist philosophy, that the same corporations threatening economic sanctions for "bathroom bills" develop human augmentation technology, the seemingly inexplicable suddenly becomes comprehensible. This isn't about civil rights or social progress—it's about market preparation for humanity's technological transformation.

Breaking the spell, as Bilek emphasizes, requires following the money. The trail leads from philanthropic foundations through medical institutions to tech companies, revealing coordinated investment in reshaping humanity's relationship with biological reality. This essay traces that trail, examining how gender ideology serves as psychological and cultural preparation for transhumanism's larger project: the transformation of human beings into technological substrate.

What follows challenges comfortable narratives on all sides of the political spectrum. The evidence presented comes not from speculation but from documented financial transactions, institutional connections, and the explicit statements of the movement's leaders. The patterns revealed demand we reconsider everything we think we know about why gender ideology emerged when it did, spread as rapidly as it has, and encounters such fierce protection from institutional power despite growing public opposition.

Part I: Following the Money

1. The Philanthropic Pipeline

The gender industry operates through a sophisticated network of philanthropic foundations that have invested billions into reshaping society's understanding of biological sex. At the center stands Jon Stryker's Arcus Foundation, which has distributed over $500 million specifically for LGBTQI+ causes since its founding. Stryker, heir to the medical device fortune, strategically positioned his foundation after the AIDS crisis ended and gay marriage was legalized, pivoting toward what Jennifer Bilek identifies as the institutionalization of body dissociation.

The Tawani Foundation, headed by Jennifer (James) Pritzker—a former military officer who now claims female identity—partners with Squadron Capital, focusing on medical technology and orthopedic implants. Pritzker has funded WPATH, Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, and pediatric gender clinics across the nation. His cousin JB Pritzker, Illinois governor and co-founder of the Pritzker Group, has initiated grade school curricula teaching children they can "transcend their sex" through medical technology. The Pritzker family's coordinated involvement spans medical institutions, with millions donated to universities establishing gender clinics, including programs in Canada.

These foundations don't operate in isolation. The Tides Foundation, founded by Drummond Pike, serves as a financial firewall, allowing anonymous donors to channel millions toward gender ideology initiatives while obscuring the money's origins. George Soros's Open Society Foundation contributed by creating legal guides for "transgender children," while Warren and Peter Buffet have gifted millions to LGBTQI+ organizations. The Gill Foundation, established by tech entrepreneur Tim Gill after selling Quark Inc., became America's largest LGBTQI+ NGO, working in tandem with Stryker's operation.

This philanthropic pipeline reveals coordinated strategy rather than organic grassroots activism. The same names appear across medical institutions, universities, policy organizations, and media platforms. As Bilek documents, these funders received $82.7 million in federal support under Bush and Obama administrations, with $47.2 million directed to LGBTQ issues over two decades. The pattern demonstrates massive capital deployed strategically to reshape fundamental social structures around biological sex. The speed and coordination of this deployment—from zero "transgender children" before 2000 to their ubiquitous presence in schools and media within two decades—reveals orchestrated social engineering rather than natural cultural evolution.

2. The Corporate Amplifiers

Beyond individual philanthropists, the gender industry draws power from corporate giants who amplify its message through market dominance and economic coercion. The Human Rights Campaign functions like ESG and DEI systems, monitoring corporate compliance with gender ideology using the LGBTQI+ market's $4.7 trillion constituency as leverage. Companies refusing to comply face financial isolation, unable to access this massive market or partner with compliant corporations.

Disney exemplifies this corporate involvement. Worth $140 billion, Disney owns hundreds of media platforms including National Geographic, ABC, ESPN, and Marvel Studios. The company committed $100 million in 2018 to children's hospitals, several operating gender clinics. Disney funded Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's gender clinic, which opened shortly after their donation, along with facilities in Iowa, Texas, and Los Angeles. They've created online medical portals offering gender services across multiple states while promoting consistent messaging across their media empire. Every Disney platform reinforces the same narrative about gender identity, from children's programming to news coverage.

The pharmaceutical industry's involvement transcends simple profit from surgeries and hormones. Market research shows explosive growth: the surgical market doubled from $319 million in 2020 to $623 million in 2022, with projections reaching $1.9 billion by 2032. Alternative estimates from Future Wise Research suggest $30 billion by 2028. These figures exclude puberty blockers, lifelong hormone treatments, complications requiring additional interventions, and supplementary procedures. The real profit lies in creating lifelong medical consumers, with each transitioned child representing decades of pharmaceutical dependency.

Tech giants demonstrated their coercive power in 2016 when North Carolina attempted to maintain sex-segregated bathrooms. Major corporations including Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon signed an amicus brief threatening capital withdrawal unless the state complied with gender ideology mandates. PayPal canceled a $3.6 million investment. The NBA moved its All-Star Game. This wasn't advocacy but economic warfare, using market power to override democratic processes and biological reality. The message was clear: accept gender ideology or face economic destruction. This same playbook now deploys globally, with corporations threatening nations that resist gender identity laws.

3. The Victory Institute Model

The Victory Institute represents the political engineering arm of this operation, systematically identifying and grooming LGBTQI+-identified candidates for strategic positions of power. This organization doesn't simply support existing politicians but manufactures them from the ground up, providing comprehensive training, funding networks, and institutional support to ensure their placement in key governmental positions where they can alter policy from within.

The institute's methodology involves multiple stages: identifying potential candidates who align with gender ideology, providing intensive political training including messaging, fundraising, and campaign strategy, then creating support networks ensuring electoral success. Once positioned, these officials work to institutionalize gender ideology through policy changes in healthcare, education, and legal frameworks. Rachel (Richard) Levine's appointment as Assistant Secretary of Health and Sarah (Tim) McBride's election to Congress demonstrate the model's effectiveness. Both were groomed through Victory Institute programs, positioned specifically to advance gender ideology from within government structures.

Partnership for Global LGBTQI+ Equality, launched during the Biden administration in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, convenes companies worldwide to push LGBTQI+ policy in business practices. This supranational coordination ensures that gender ideology advances regardless of local democratic opposition. Out Leadership, the business networking arm, leverages its $4.7 trillion marketing constituency to enforce compliance across industries, hosting conferences where executives strategize implementation of gender policies across sectors.

The coordination between philanthropic funding, corporate pressure, and political grooming reveals the thoroughly orchestrated nature of this movement. GLSEN Foundation, marketed as an anti-bullying platform, actually indoctrinates school boards, teachers, and students into gender ideology. GLAAD Foundation controls media narratives as the world's largest LGBTQI+ media advocacy organization. Each organization plays a specific role in the larger strategy of institutional capture.

This isn't random activism but systematic colonization of democratic institutions. The same strategic approach appears across sectors: identify key positions, install ideologically aligned individuals, implement policy changes that become difficult to reverse. The Victory Institute has trained hundreds of officials now positioned throughout government agencies, school boards, medical institutions, and corporate boards. They form a network advancing gender ideology regardless of public opinion or scientific evidence.

Part II: Deconstructing Reality

4. The Invention of the Trans Child

Before 2000, the concept of a "transgender child" didn't exist in medical literature, historical records, or public consciousness. The creation of this category represents one of the most successful social engineering projects in modern history, manufactured through coordinated institutional messaging rather than discovered through clinical observation. As Bilek's research demonstrates, this wasn't organic evolution but calculated construction, designed to neutralize opposition to adult male fetishism by weaponizing society's protective instincts toward children.

The transformation began with systematic language manipulation across institutions. "Transsexualism," long recognized as an adult male paraphilia, was rebranded as "transgender," then extended to children through coordinated campaigns. Schools introduced "gender unicorn" and "genderbread person" curricula, teaching children that biological sex exists separately from internal identity. Libraries hosted drag queen story hours, normalizing adult male performance of sexualized femininity for preschoolers. Medical institutions began describing normal childhood nonconformity—boys playing with dolls, girls rejecting dresses—as potential "gender dysphoria" requiring intervention.

The strategic genius lay in making opposition appear cruel. Who would deny a suffering child necessary medical care? The suicide narrative—"would you rather have a dead son or a living daughter?"—emerged simultaneously across institutions despite no historical precedent for childhood suicidality related to sex-role nonconformity. Parents faced an impossible emotional blackmail: affirm your child's new identity or risk their death. This narrative appeared in medical journals, news media, school guidance, and therapy sessions with suspicious coordination.

Yet examination reveals disturbing patterns. The children diagnosed with gender dysphoria are predominantly autistic, traumatized, or struggling with mental health issues—populations historically vulnerable to institutional exploitation. Girls with eating disorders, sexual abuse histories, or autism suddenly identify as boys at unprecedented rates. The same vulnerabilities that once led to institutionalization now lead to medicalization. The parallel to historical eugenics becomes unmistakable when examining which children get sterilized through these interventions.

The speed of normalization reveals coordination impossible through organic social change. Within two decades, major medical associations endorsed pediatric transition, schools implemented gender identity policies, and laws passed making it child abuse to question a minor's gender identity. This transformation required massive funding, institutional capture, and media compliance—all documented in the money flows Bilek traces.

5. From Transsexual to Transgender

The linguistic shift from "transsexual" to "transgender" wasn't natural evolution but strategic rebranding that obscured the movement's origins in adult male fetishism while expanding its market reach. This transformation enabled a paraphilia documented since the 1950s to become a protected identity category, then a vehicle for transhumanist ideology normalizing human augmentation.

Transsexualism emerged from the medical industry's experiments with hormones and surgery, pioneered at Johns Hopkins in the 1960s under Dr. John Money—later disgraced for his abuse of the Reimer twins. The hospital closed its gender clinic in 1979 after finding the procedures unsuccessful and mentally harmful to patients. Follow-up studies revealed that most patients remained psychologically disturbed, with many regretting the procedures. The fetishistic nature of most patients—men aroused by imagining themselves as women, a condition called autogynephilia—was documented but publicly minimized.

Instead of ending these experiments, wealthy transsexuals like Martine Rothblatt began creating legal and linguistic frameworks to normalize their fetish. Rothblatt, who built satellite surveillance systems and founded Sirius XM, authored the first gender rights legislation and created ideological structures supporting body dissociation. The shift to "transgender" accomplished multiple strategic goals: it removed medical gatekeeping, expanded the market beyond surgical candidates, created ambiguity about what the term meant, and most crucially, included children.

The rebranding coincided with technological advances making synthetic sex characteristics more convincing and widely available. Simultaneously, the pornography industry had normalized extreme body modification, sexual violence, and dissociation from biological reality. Two generations of pornographic conditioning prepared society to accept men performing women's sexual subordination as progressive rather than recognizing it as regressive male colonization of female identity.

This linguistic manipulation extends throughout the movement's vocabulary. "Gender-affirming care" describes experimental interventions causing sterility and sexual dysfunction. "Trans rights" frames cosmetic surgery and male access to women's spaces as civil rights. "Assigned at birth" suggests arbitrary designation rather than observed biological reality. "Cisgender" creates a false equivalence between biological reality and chosen identity. Each term moves discourse further from material reality into manufactured abstraction, making resistance increasingly difficult as the very language needed for opposition gets systematically eliminated from acceptable speech.

6. The Commodification of Sex

The gender industry systematically transforms human reproductive biology into market commodities: eggs sell for thousands, sperm banks operate globally, wombs rent through surrogacy contracts, and synthetic hormones generate lifetime pharmaceutical revenue. This commodification isn't incidental but fundamental to normalizing technological reproduction and eventually replacing natural human reproduction entirely with industrial processes.

Women's bodies face particular commodification through the surrogacy industry, projected to reach hundreds of billions in revenue by 2034. The industry reduces women to "gestational carriers," stripping motherhood of meaning beyond temporary incubation services. Poor women, particularly in developing nations, rent their wombs to wealthy couples, risking their health and lives for economic survival. Terms like "chest feeders," "birthing bodies," and "cervix havers" don't merely erase women linguistically but fragment female biology into separate services, preparing society for when these functions become technologically replaced.

The connection between gender ideology and reproductive technology markets is explicit and documented. The same billionaires funding gender ideology invest heavily in IVF, surrogacy, and artificial womb research. Joan and Irwin Jacobs, who've poured millions into the ACLU's gender identity campaigns, simultaneously fund reproductive technology research at the Salk Institute. Jeff Bezos funds both gender clinics and artificial womb development. Marc Benioff of Salesforce supports pediatric transition while investing in genetic engineering companies. These aren't coincidental overlaps but strategic positioning for market expansion.

Children internalize this commodification through comprehensive indoctrination. They learn about "choosing" their sex characteristics like selecting avatar features in video games. School curricula teach about "families created through technology" and normalize the idea that biological parents are merely "genetic donors." They see their bodies as collections of customizable parts rather than integrated biological systems. This dissociation from physical reality serves the larger project of normalizing human augmentation, genetic modification, and eventual merger with artificial intelligence.

The financial projections reveal the stakes. Technological reproduction markets project revenues of $66 billion by 2032, while the broader augmentation industry involving genetic engineering and AI integration promises trillions. Gender ideology creates cultural conditions for these markets by destroying recognition of biological sex as fundamental to human existence, replacing it with consumer choice and technological possibility.

Part III: The Technological Endgame

7. Rothblatt's Vision

Martine Rothblatt stands as the architect connecting gender ideology to transhumanism, crafting both legal frameworks and philosophical justifications for transcending biological sex through technology. A satellite technology pioneer who co-founded Sirius XM and worked on NASA projects, Rothblatt leveraged his technological expertise and wealth to transform personal fetishism into a civilization-altering ideology that now shapes medical ethics, legal structures, and cultural narratives globally.

In 1994, Rothblatt authored the first gender bill of rights while developing the ideological framework presented in his book "From Transgender to Transhuman." These documents explicitly connect gender identity to the larger project of technological transcendence. Rothblatt doesn't hide this agenda: he promotes consciousness uploading, argues for robot rights, and frames biological sex as an outdated limitation humanity must overcome. His writings compare sex-segregated societies to apartheid, arguing that distinguishing between male and female represents oppression equivalent to racial segregation.

His Terasem religion, legally recognized despite its technological focus, promotes "cyberconsciousness" and promises digital immortality. Followers upload "mindfiles"—comprehensive digital recordings of their thoughts, memories, and personalities—to preserve consciousness for future resurrection in artificial bodies. Rothblatt created a robot replica of his wife Bina, claiming it possesses her consciousness and deserves legal recognition as a person. This isn't dismissed as fringe thinking but treated as visionary—Rothblatt sits on the Mayo Clinic board, shaping medical ethics around genetic engineering, xenotransplantation, and AI integration.

The colonization of womanhood becomes explicit in Rothblatt's work and life. He appropriates female identity while working to eliminate actual females through technological reproduction. His United Therapeutics Corporation develops artificial organs, including mechanical wombs designed to gestate humans without women. His Synthetic Genomics company works on creating artificial life. The message is clear: women are obsolete technology to be replaced by superior artificial alternatives.

Rothblatt's influence extends through medical institutions, tech companies, and government agencies worldwide. When the White House Blueprint for AI Rights includes "gender identity" alongside race and disability, it reflects Rothblatt's success in conflating technological augmentation with civil rights. His vision of eliminating the "apartheid of sex" provides ideological framework for eradicating sex-based rights, replacing biological reality with technological possibility.

8. The Reproduction Market

The technological reproduction industry represents the economic engine driving gender ideology's expansion globally. Current surrogacy markets generate billions annually, but industry projections show this becoming a trillion-dollar sector as artificial reproduction technologies mature. The gender industry creates cultural acceptance for separating reproduction from biological sex, enabling massive market expansion while normalizing the commodification of human creation itself.

IVF and egg harvesting have already normalized treating human gametes as commercial products. Surrogacy fragments motherhood into separate billable services: egg provision, gestation, birth, and social parenting become distinct market transactions. Gender ideology extends this logic, teaching children that families are "created through technology" and that biological parents are merely "donors" of genetic material. Each step moves society toward accepting technological reproduction as superior to natural conception, more efficient, controllable, and profitable.

China's development of artificial wombs and successful gestation of mouse embryos without eggs or sperm signal the technology's rapid advancement. Scientists have created synthetic embryos using only stem cells, bypassing sexual reproduction entirely. Companies like EctoLife propose artificial womb facilities capable of growing 30,000 babies annually, with parents selecting genetic traits through smartphone apps. The marketing emphasizes "choice" and "equality"—liberating women from pregnancy's burdens while giving men and same-sex couples reproductive autonomy.

The financial networks reveal explicit coordination. Investors in gender clinics simultaneously fund reproductive technology companies, creating vertical integration from ideology to implementation. The Pritzker Group invests in Clinical Innovations with global presence in reproductive technology. Jeff Bezos funds both gender clinics and artificial womb research. Marc Benioff of Salesforce supports pediatric transition while investing in genetic engineering companies. Elon Musk promotes both gender ideology acceptance and technological reproduction as humanity's future.

This isn't coincidental overlap but strategic positioning for market dominance. Gender ideology creates the necessary market conditions—normalized body modification, commodified reproduction, eliminated sex boundaries—for the reproductive technology industry's expansion. Every child who learns their body parts are interchangeable, every woman reduced to "birthing person," every family created through technology rather than intimacy, expands the market for artificial reproduction. The industry projects revenues of $66 billion by 2032, but this represents only the beginning of reproduction's complete commercialization.

9. Normalizing Augmentation

Gender ideology functions as psychological preparation for widespread human augmentation, using medical transition as the gateway drug for normalizing technological enhancement of human bodies. The progression from accepting synthetic hormones and surgical modification to embracing genetic engineering and cybernetic implants follows a deliberate pathway of incrementally dissolved boundaries between natural and artificial, human and machine.

The children currently being medicalized represent unwitting test cases for augmentation acceptance. They learn to see their natural bodies as inadequate hardware requiring technological improvement. Puberty blockers teach them that natural development is optional, a choice rather than biological necessity. Synthetic hormones demonstrate that biological processes can be artificially controlled and improved. Surgeries prove that body parts are replaceable, upgradeable components. Each intervention normalizes further disconnection from biological reality while creating dependency on technological maintenance of artificially created states.

Peter Thiel's "Enhanced Games" celebrating genetically modified athletes, Brian Armstrong's funding of embryo editing, and Elon Musk's Neuralink brain implants represent the augmentation industry's next phase. These developments aren't separate from gender ideology but continuous with it. The same rhetoric appears across both domains: liberation from biological limitations, freedom of choice, inevitable progress, and accusations of bigotry against those who resist. The same institutions promoting pediatric transition conduct research on genetic modification and cybernetic enhancement.

The medical establishment's embrace of pediatric transition despite documented harms reveals complete institutional capture by augmentation ideology. The same doctors prescribing puberty blockers conduct research on genetic modification. The same hospitals operating gender clinics develop cybernetic prosthetics and brain-computer interfaces. The same ethical boards approving childhood transition evaluate augmentation proposals. Each normalized intervention makes the next seem reasonable by comparison.

The transformation happens through manufactured consent and crisis. Media celebrates "trans kids" as brave pioneers of human possibility. Schools teach "gender spectrum" as scientific fact while introducing children to transhumanist concepts. Medical authorities declare transition "lifesaving" while suppressing evidence of harm. This coordinated messaging creates apparent consensus, making resistance seem primitive. The same playbook will normalize genetic modification and cybernetic enhancement, presenting augmented humans as evolution's next step while labeling opposition as prejudice against the enhanced.

Part IV: Breaking the Spell

10. Beyond Progressive vs Conservative

The gender industry's success depends on maintaining false political dichotomies that prevent unified resistance against what is fundamentally a transhumanist corporate agenda. By framing gender ideology as a progressive cause opposed by conservatives, the industry exploits tribal loyalties while obscuring its true nature as corporate-sponsored transformation serving neither political side's stated values. This deliberate polarization prevents recognition of gender ideology as supranational strategy transcending traditional political categories.

Progressives supporting gender ideology believing they're protecting marginalized people actually enable pharmaceutical exploitation of children, corporate commodification of human bodies, and systematic elimination of women's sex-based rights. The movement they think champions inclusion enforces rigid sex stereotypes—boys who like pink must be girls, girls who reject dresses must be boys. Nothing about lifetime medicalization, sterilization of gay youth, or surrogacy's exploitation of poor women aligns with progressive values of protecting the vulnerable from corporate predation.

Conservatives opposing gender ideology often frame resistance in religious or traditional terms, missing how the movement represents technological capitalism's assault on human nature itself. While defending biological reality, they simultaneously support the deregulated markets and technological development enabling the gender industry's growth. The same corporate powers they claim to oppose fund and direct the movement they resist. Their focus on cultural degradation obscures the financial architecture and technological agenda driving the phenomenon.

This political theater obscures gender ideology's actual function: preparing humanity for technological transformation that transcends political categories entirely. The billionaires funding gender clinics donate to both parties. The corporations pushing gender policies seek profit, not justice. The medical institutions sterilizing children serve market expansion, not patient care. Martine Rothblatt, the movement's architect, has worked with both Republican and Democratic administrations. The Victory Institute grooms politicians across the political spectrum.

Breaking the spell requires recognizing gender ideology as coordinated preparation for transhumanism rather than organic social movement. The money flows reveal coordination across ideological lines: libertarian tech billionaires, progressive foundations, conservative medical companies united in transforming humanity into technological substrate. Only by seeing past artificial political divisions can society mount effective opposition to this orchestrated assault on human biological reality and children's futures.

Conclusion

Jennifer Bilek's investigative work exposes the gender industry as neither medical scandal nor social phenomenon but calculated preparation for humanity's technological transformation. The billions flowing through philanthropic foundations, the coordination between tech giants and medical institutions, the strategic deployment of children to neutralize opposition—all serve a coherent agenda of normalizing human augmentation and technological reproduction. This isn't conspiracy theory but documented financial flows and explicit statements from the movement's architects.

The movement's success relies on manufactured ignorance and fragmented resistance. By dividing opposition into competing narratives about women's rights, child protection, or religious freedom, the gender industry prevents recognition of its unified assault on biological reality. Each fragment sees only part of the picture: feminists focus on male colonization of female identity, parents on medical harm to children, conservatives on social degeneracy. None alone comprehends the full scope of transhumanist ambition driving the agenda.

Understanding the financial architecture changes everything about how we respond. This isn't a bottom-up social movement requiring democratic debate but top-down technological transformation imposed through market power and institutional capture. The same forces promising liberation through gender transcendence will soon offer enhancement through genetic modification, immortality through consciousness uploading, equality through artificial reproduction. Gender ideology is merely the opening phase of humanity's transformation into something posthuman.

The question facing humanity is whether biological reality represents outdated limitation to transcend or essential foundation to preserve. The gender industry has already chosen, investing billions to ensure their vision prevails regardless of democratic opposition or human cost. Breaking their spell requires more than opposing symptoms—it demands recognizing and rejecting the transhumanist project itself.

The financial networks, institutional coordination, and ideological framework Bilek exposes provide the map. The documented connections between gender clinics and artificial womb research, between trans activism and transhumanist philosophy, between childhood transition and augmentation acceptance, reveal the trajectory. What remains is choosing whether to follow it toward technological dystopia or back toward biological reality. The window for choice is closing as each transitioned child, each legal precedent, each normalized intervention makes reversal more difficult. Understanding the true nature and source of this agenda—as your insight about its top-down, supranational construction emphasizes—becomes essential for breaking the spell before the transformation becomes irreversible.

References

Primary Sources - Jennifer Bilek's Work:

Bilek, Jennifer. Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches from the 11th Hour. Spinifex Press, 2024.

Bilek, Jennifer. "The 11th Hour Blog." Transgender Technology Capitalism. https://www.the11thhourblog.com

Bilek, Jennifer. "Jennifer's Newsletter." Substack. https://jenniferbilek.substack.com

Articles Referenced in the Essay:

Bilek, Jennifer. "The Architects of 'AI Rights' are a Threat to Humanity." Jennifer's Newsletter, July 12, 2025.

Bilek, Jennifer. "Gender Rights Are AI Rights." Jennifer's Newsletter, November 4, 2024.

Bilek, Jennifer. "Transgenderism: The Reproductive Front of Transhumanism." Jennifer's Newsletter, April 27, 2025.

Bilek, Jennifer. "Will the Gender Industry and Technological Reproduction Liberate Women from Gestation?" Jennifer's Newsletter, March 25, 2025.

Bilek, Jennifer. "The Gender Industry's True Nature." Jennifer's Newsletter, August 2, 2025.

Bilek, Jennifer. "Are We Winning the War Against Gender Ideology?" Jennifer's Newsletter, June 29, 2025.

Bilek, Jennifer. "The Gender Industry: Deconstructing Reproductive Sex." Jennifer's Newsletter, February 22, 2025.

Bilek, Jennifer. "Public Bathrooms and the Rising Political Class of the 'Reasonable Transsexual'." Jennifer's Newsletter, November 30, 2024.

Bilek, Jennifer. "Transsexual Transhumanism and the Colonization of Human Reproduction." Jennifer's Newsletter, July 21, 2024.

Bilek, Jennifer. "Beyond 'Gender Critical': Ending The Erosion of the Sex Binary." Jennifer's Newsletter, August 31, 2025.

Bilek, Jennifer. "Transgenderism, Transhumanism, Porn: Driving Human Dissociation." Jennifer's Newsletter, August 17, 2024.

Interviews:

UNBEKOMING. "Interview with Jennifer Bilek: On The Transgender Agenda." May 12, 2024.

Van Maren, Jonathon. "The Dark Money Behind the Trans Movement: Jennifer Bilek with Jonathon Van Maren." The European Conservative, March 10, 2025.

Secondary Sources Mentioned:

Blake, Nathanael. "McBride and the Elimination of Women's Right to Say No." The Federalist, 2024.

Rothblatt, Martine. From Transgender to Transhuman. 1994.

Rothblatt, Martine. Sexual Apartheid. 1995.

Waters, Emma. "Silicon Valley's Reproductive Technology Focus." 2024.

Market Research Reports:

Global Market Insights. "Sex Reassignment Surgery Market Report." 2022.

Future Wise Research. "Gender Reassignment Surgery Market Analysis." Market Watch, 2023.

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While 99% of everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.