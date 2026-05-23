In April 2018, a Goldman Sachs analyst named Salveen Richter published a research report for the bank’s biotech investor clients titled The Genome Revolution. The opening question of the report, posed seriously and on behalf of investors holding pharmaceutical equity, was whether curing patients was a sustainable business model.

The report explained the analytical concern with reference to specific evidence. Gilead Sciences had developed a hepatitis C treatment that cured over 90% of patients, and US sales had peaked at $12.5 billion in 2015 before collapsing to under $4 billion by 2018 — not because the drug stopped working but because the available pool of treatable patients had been exhausted. Cured patients had stopped paying. The same year the Goldman report appeared, GlaxoSmithKline divested its entire pipeline of one-time curative treatments for rare diseases, and the reason given in the company’s own filings was commercial: single-intervention therapies do not generate recurring revenue. Goldman’s analyst, looking at this evidence, asked the question its biotech clients needed answered.

That investor question is the framework on which modern medicine has been built. It explains why MS, type 2 diabetes, depression, hypertension, and most autoimmune conditions are described to patients as incurable and progressive even when the longitudinal data on most of these conditions show stability or improvement in the majority of patients, and even when documented reversals exist for several of them. It explains why Chronic Care Management codes generate monthly reimbursement for any condition expected to last twelve months or until death, and why the diagnostic categories that trigger those codes have multiplied to over seventy thousand. It explains why the FDA receives 45% of its budget from the companies it regulates, why two-thirds of medical school department chairs hold financial relationships with pharmaceutical companies, why approximately forty percent of journal articles are ghostwritten by industry, and why the United States now spends $4 trillion annually on healthcare while seventy-six percent of adults live with at least one chronic condition. What appears to be a healthcare system that has accumulated failures is actually a wealth-extraction system that uses healthcare as its medium, and which is functioning as designed.

I have completed The Architecture of Deception: How Modern Medicine Was Built to Extract Wealth From Sickness — twenty-one essays, three appendices, and a foreword, totalling approximately 110,000 words. The essays were originally published on Unbekoming over the past two years, and the book collects them in sequence with new front and back matter that does not appear anywhere else.

The book is included with paid subscription.

Why sequencing matters. No single essay carries the structure on its own. Each essay was written to stand by itself, and each works in isolation as a finding, but reading them in sequence does something the standalone essays cannot — it allows the reader to see the architecture rather than the individual pieces. Streetlight Effect establishes that the questions which would implicate powerful interests are systematically not asked, and Four Causes, Seventy Thousand Diseases shows what the system manufactures instead. Epistemic Capture documents how the institutions that produce and validate medical knowledge have been colonised by the financial interests their findings are meant to evaluate. Mortgages Create Beliefs explains why the practitioners inside the system cannot reason their way out of it even when they begin to suspect the structure they are working within. By the time the reader reaches Iatrogenic Slavery, Biological Colonialism, and Extraction: The Middle Class as Colony, the analytical framework is in place to recognise what those essays document. The closing essays — The Three-Legged Stool and Plato’s Cave — give the reader a portable instrument for evaluating any pharmaceutical intervention and a final framework for understanding why most readers cannot yet see what the book has documented.

What’s inside. The book argues, across these essays, that the overwhelming majority of chronic illness traces to four categories of cause: toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic radiation, and psychological strain. The institutions that determine what gets investigated have systematic incentives to ensure these causes go uninvestigated, because investigating them would implicate industries whose profits depend on the causes remaining hidden. The book documents the captured architecture in detail, including the regulatory agencies funded by the companies they regulate, the medical schools whose department chairs hold equity in the products they teach about, the journals owned by investment firms holding pharmaceutical positions, the corporate ownership patterns that put the same asset managers on both sides of every healthcare transaction, the marketing apparatus that exceeds the entire NIH budget, the revolving door between regulators and industry, and the legal immunity that protects vaccine manufacturers from consequences for products they cannot be sued over. The book also documents specific failures of the existing framework, including the placebo controls that were never inert, the comparison studies that have never been funded, the diagnostic categories created specifically to trigger billing pathways, and the products whose harm profiles were known and marketed regardless.

The new material. For subscribers who have already read the essays, the new material in this volume is the foreword and the three appendices. They have been written specifically for the book and exist nowhere else.

Appendix A — The Glossary of Inversion is a translation guide covering twenty-eight terms the medical establishment uses, with each entry stating what the term actually describes when examined against the evidence and naming the work the term performs for the institutions that use it. The entries include antibody, autoimmune disease, evidence-based medicine, immune system, incurable, informed consent, peer-reviewed, placebo-controlled, prevention, safe and effective, surveillance, and vaccine hesitancy, among others. The mechanism documented across the book is, at its base, linguistic, and the glossary is designed to make that mechanism portable.

Appendix B — The Captured Architecture maps the structural data behind the book’s argument across seven layers: regulatory agencies, medical schools, journals, corporate ownership, marketing apparatus, revolving door, and legal immunity. The numbers are drawn from public filings, conflict-of-interest disclosures, FOIA releases, and SEC submissions, none of which is hidden information. The appendix exists because the missing piece in the broader discourse has always been a single document that places these pieces alongside one another.

Appendix C — The Questions They Never Fund catalogues twenty-five studies that have not been conducted, with each entry identifying what the study would test, why it has not been funded, and which institutions benefit from the answer remaining unknown. The catalogue includes the vaccinated-versus-fully-unvaccinated comparison study, the long-term cardiovascular and oncological outcome study for hormonal contraception, the statin all-cause mortality study in primary prevention, the benzodiazepine cognitive decline study, the bisphosphonate-induced fracture study, the dental amalgam mercury removal outcome study, the polypharmacy harm-versus-benefit audit in adults over sixty-five, and eighteen others.

This subject required a book rather than more essays because the architecture is only visible at scale, and a reader encountering one essay every few weeks meets each piece of evidence in isolation rather than seeing the structure that connects them. The book exists to hold the evidence together long enough for the structure to come into view.

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