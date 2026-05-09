Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
7h

OMG they smear a newborn's eyes with antibiotic salve? I have no children and was born and raised in Europe and this is so appalling! Just like the vitK (which is still very un-research obviously) and the numerous jabs for babies and kids. America is totally off when it comes to health-care. It is rather sick-making!

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helping hands's avatar
helping hands
7hEdited

"The cream" was not put on my newborns eyes. I don't think...

As I laid on the operating room table I screamed "no shots and no eye ointment" as they pulled him out of me and took him to the other side of the room to do their obligatory "testing" and whatnot.

The pediatrician yelled back "IT'S THE LAW!".

"SHOW IT TO ME!" I screamed back. (No reply.)

A day later, I was visited and interviewed by a woman from "Child Welfare" while I recovered (in a private room... why was I given a private room??) from a traumatic, excruciating, unplanned and very badly botched cesarean section.

That happened over 29 years ago. I still remember and am suffering PTS in doing so now.

The Canadian Medical Industry didn't get my boy until over 24 years later when, as an adult, he secretly acquiesced to being fully Pfizered in order to have his "freedoms" partially restored by Turd-Eau et al.

He is now "vaccine" injured. "Incurable" autoimmune disease.

"Oh well".

You can't despise, or fight, the guvmint enough folks.

#AccountabilityNotAmnesty

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