Parts 1 and 2 of Anthropological Reversibility built the argument in sequence. Part 1 established the foundational claim: every system of domination depends on continuous human inputs—belief, compliance, cooperation—and when these thin, power does not collapse but hollows out. Part 2 identified the four mechanisms through which this hollowing operates—variability, adaptation, withdrawal, and silent non-cooperation—and traced their contemporary signatures in the disappearance of loyal opposition, the rise of procedural authority without relational grounding, and the strategic disengagement misread as apathy. Together, the first two essays asked why total control fails and how its failure becomes visible. Part 3 asks the harder question: whether anything about the present moment changes the answer.

The essay confronts the most common objection to Lelièvre’s framework—that digital surveillance, artificial intelligence, biometric identification, and algorithmic governance represent not merely improved tools but a qualitative rupture, a technological threshold beyond which the old limits no longer apply. His response is anthropological rather than technological. From Genghis Khan’s intelligence networks to modern data infrastructures, he traces a single structural continuity: power seeks closure, human behavior resists finality. Technology amplifies the speed, scale, and intensity of control; it does not alter the substrate on which control depends. The essay draws on Judith Shklar’s analysis of post-utopian governance—systems that have abandoned belief and rely entirely on procedure—to identify the precise vulnerability this creates: compliance without conviction, legitimacy without meaning, order without durability. The Covid doxa serves as contemporary illustration, and Canada as structural stress test. Across every case, the same constraint reasserts itself. Systems that attempt to make human behavior permanent accelerate the conditions of their own fragility.

The Anthropological Reversibility of Power (Part 3, final argument)

Why Human Nature Has Not Changed Since Genghis Khan – Only the Technology Has

I. INTRODUCTION — THE FALSE IDEA OF A “NEW WORLD”

A widespread narrative dominates contemporary discourse: the belief that we have entered an entirely new historical condition. According to this view, the convergence of digital surveillance, artificial intelligence, biometric identification, and global technocratic governance has fundamentally transformed the nature of power itself. What once required violence, proximity, or mass mobilization can now be achieved silently, remotely, and continuously. Control is said to be total, predictive, and irreversible.

This narrative fuels both technocratic confidence and dystopian anxiety. On one side, it sustains the belief that governance can finally be optimized—human behavior rendered transparent, compliant, and manageable through data and automation. On the other hand, it produces “technate” and “doom” scenarios in which resistance becomes obsolete and human autonomy a relic of the past. In both cases, the underlying assumption is the same: something essential has changed.

This essay challenges that assumption.

From an anthropological perspective, the present moment is not unprecedented. While the instruments of power have evolved, the human material upon which they act has not. Fear, ambition, loyalty, betrayal, adaptation, resistance, and withdrawal are not historical variables; they are constants. Human beings respond to domination today in structurally similar ways to how they responded in the 13th century—or in any other era marked by concentrated power.

The desire to dominate, to secure obedience, and to eliminate uncertainty is not new. Nor is the experience of fragility that accompanies such ambitions. Systems of control have always encountered the same limits: incomplete compliance, hidden defection, symbolic obedience without loyalty, and the gradual erosion of legitimacy. These dynamics were visible in empires built on cavalry and terror, just as they are visible in systems built on algorithms and administrative procedure.

What changes across time is not human behavior, but the style of domination. Technology alters the speed, scale, and reach of power. It allows control to be exercised more efficiently, more discreetly, and over larger populations. Nevertheless, it does not eliminate the structural constraints imposed by human variability. On the contrary, amplification often accelerates contradiction: the more a system attempts to close itself, the more strain it places on the human substrate that sustains it.

The central thesis of this essay follows directly from this observation: technology amplifies power, but it does not transform human nature. Attempts at total control—whether religious, imperial, ideological, or technocratic—fail for the same reasons in every era. They fail not because of moral awakening or heroic resistance, but because human systems cannot be made final.

The illusion of a “new world” obscures this continuity. By mistaking technological novelty for anthropological rupture, contemporary systems repeat ancient errors—only faster, and at greater cost.

II. THE DESIRE FOR DOMINATION: A HUMAN CONSTANT

Across history, the desire to dominate others—to secure obedience, extract resources, and reduce uncertainty—has been a persistent feature of human organization. It precedes ideology, technology, and even the modern state. What varies across time is not the impulse itself, but the means through which it is exercised and justified.

1. Genghis Khan as a Timeless Model of Domination

Genghis Khan offers a useful archetype, not because of his brutality alone, but because of the structural completeness of his system of domination. His empire relied on several elements that remain instantly recognizable today.

First, total control was pursued through a combination of overwhelming force and administrative rationality. Conquest was rapid, decisive, and designed to discourage prolonged resistance. However, domination did not rely solely on violence. It required organization.

Second, surveillance networks were central. Intelligence gathering, informants, and strict internal discipline allowed the Mongol system to detect disloyalty early—information, not merely force, sustained control.

Third, propaganda played a decisive role. The reputation of Mongol cruelty was carefully cultivated and transmitted ahead of the armies. Cities often surrendered without a fight, not because violence was constant, but because it was credible.

Fourth, punishment and fear were applied selectively but visibly. Exemplary destruction was used to shape expectations, not to govern daily life. Terror functioned as a signaling mechanism, not as a permanent governing tool.

Fifth, territorial management required pragmatism. Local elites were often preserved, religious practices tolerated, and administrative systems adapted rather than destroyed. The empire endured not by annihilating social structures, but by instrumentalizing them.

Crucially, this model also reveals a limit: terror alone never stabilizes power. Continuous violence exhausts resources, provokes rebellion, and undermines cooperation. Even the most feared regimes must eventually rely on routine compliance, local collaboration, and a minimum of perceived order. Domination that cannot transition from shock to administration inevitably destabilizes itself.

2. The Anthropological Invariants

Within every system of domination, certain human patterns reappear. These are not ideological reactions; they are anthropological constants.

Ambition drives both rulers and subordinates. Those within the system seek advantage, status, and security, often by aligning with power—but just as often by exploiting its weaknesses.

Loyalty and betrayal coexist. Allegiance is rarely absolute; it is conditional, strategic, and reversible when circumstances change.

Resistance emerges not only as open revolt, but as delay, sabotage, irony, and symbolic compliance.

Adaptation allows individuals to survive within constraints by adjusting behavior without internal assent.

Withdrawal appears when engagement becomes too costly—psychologically, socially, or materially.

Opportunism flourishes in rigid systems, as actors learn to navigate rules rather than obey their spirit.

These responses do not require coordination or ideology. They arise spontaneously wherever power seeks closure.

3. Why These Invariants Persist

The persistence of these patterns is not accidental. It is rooted in several structural features of human existence.

At the cognitive level, humans interpret rules, narratives, and commands rather than execute them mechanically. Meaning is filtered, contested, and reinterpreted in light of lived experience. No system can fully control interpretation.

At the social level, individuals are embedded in multiple, overlapping loyalties—family, community, profession, belief. No centralized authority can fully monopolize these affiliations without provoking fragmentation.

At the psychological level, there are limits to fear, obedience, and cognitive dissonance. Sustained contradiction between discourse and reality generates stress, cynicism, and disengagement. Compliance may persist, but belief erodes.

At the symbolic level, power requires legitimacy, not merely enforcement. Symbols must resonate with shared meaning to function. When symbols lose credibility, rituals continue, but their binding force disappears.

These constraints explain why domination repeatedly encounters the same obstacles, regardless of era or technology. Power can be expanded, refined, and prolonged—but it cannot escape the anthropological terrain on which it operates.

The desire for domination is constant. Its success, however, is always provisional.

III. TECHNOLOGY: AMPLIFICATION, NOT TRANSFORMATION

1. What technology actually changes

Technology alters the means through which power is exercised, not its underlying logic. Across historical periods, technological innovation consistently modifies the operational parameters of domination rather than its anthropological foundation. What changes is not what power seeks, but how efficiently it can pursue it.

Specifically, technology increases:

speed

Decisions, enforcement, and responses occur faster, reducing deliberative friction but also increasing systemic brittleness.

scale

Control can be extended across larger populations and territories, often without proportional increases in administrative personnel.

intensity

Pressure can be applied more continuously, with fewer pauses, making control feel omnipresent rather than episodic.

data collection

Information about populations becomes more granular, frequent, and comprehensive.

data processing

Classification, sorting, and prediction are automated, accelerating bureaucratic and disciplinary functions.

These changes can produce the appearance of qualitative novelty. In reality, they represent quantitative escalation.

Historical bridge: from pre-modern empire to digital governance¹

From pre-modern empires to contemporary digital regimes, the trajectory of power shows continuity rather than rupture. The Mongol Empire relied on messengers, informants, and exemplary punishment to coordinate vast territories. Early modern states replaced overt terror with bureaucracy, documentation, and procedural authority. Twentieth-century regimes added surveillance, normalization, and internalized discipline. Digital governance intensifies this lineage by embedding control within data infrastructures and automated decision systems.

Across these transitions, the instruments of domination evolve. However, the logic remains the same: power seeks predictability and compliance, yet must always operate through human agents whose behavior cannot be fully stabilized.

2. What technology does not change

Despite its expanding capabilities, technology does not eliminate the structural limits of domination. Certain features of human behavior persist across all technological regimes.

Technology does not change:

human variability

Individuals continue to differ in motivation, interpretation, tolerance, and response.

resistance

Opposition persists, whether overt, covert, symbolic, or passive.

the limits of obedience

Compliance remains situational, conditional, and reversible.

the fragility of centralized systems

As systems grow more complex and interconnected, they become more vulnerable to error, misalignment, and cascading failure.

These constraints are not moral objections to power; they are structural facts. No increase in computational capacity abolishes them.

3. The technocratic fantasy

Modern technocratic governance revives an old illusion in a new form. It assumes that technological sophistication can finally resolve the problem that earlier systems of domination failed to address.

This fantasy rests on three core beliefs:

belief in perfect control

That behavior can be directed reliably if systems are sufficiently optimized.

belief in perfect surveillance

That enough data can eliminate uncertainty about intentions and actions.

belief in perfect compliance

That rational incentives, monitoring, and automation can close the gap between rule and behavior.

Each of these beliefs collapses for the same reason they always have: human behavior does not become final. Individuals adapt, reinterpret, withdraw, comply strategically, or disengage altogether. Control can be prolonged and intensified, but never rendered permanent.

Technology amplifies power. It does not transform the human substrate on which power depends.[1]

IV. ANTHROPOLOGICAL REVERSIBILITY: THE STRUCTURAL LIMIT

1. Definition

Anthropological reversibility names a structural constraint inherent to all systems of domination.

It refers to the fact that any attempt to close a human system — to render behavior final, stable, and permanently predictable — inevitably activates forces that reopen it. These forces do not arise solely from ideology, morality, or organized resistance. They emerge from the basic properties of human behavior under constraint.

Reversibility does not imply sudden collapse or liberation. Systems of control can persist for long periods and can inflict significant harm. What reversibility denies is the possibility of finality. Human systems never reach a terminal state of obedience.

This limit is anthropological, not political. It applies regardless of regime type, technological level, or declared ideology.

2. The four mechanisms of reversibility

Reversibility manifests through a small set of recurring behavioral mechanisms. These mechanisms appear across historical contexts and intensify as control tightens.

a) Variability

Human behavior never fully standardizes. Individuals interpret rules differently, respond unevenly to incentives, and act inconsistently over time. Even under strong pressure, variation persists in motivation, compliance, risk tolerance, and understanding.

Attempts to eliminate variability through classification, scoring, or normalization reduce visible diversity but increase hidden divergence. What cannot be expressed openly reappears informally.

b) Adaptation

Humans adjust behavior strategically in response to constraints. They learn how systems operate and modify their actions to minimize exposure or cost. Adaptation does not necessarily involve defiance; it often takes the form of tactical compliance.

As control mechanisms become more elaborate, adaptation becomes more sophisticated. This creates an ongoing asymmetry: systems must be rigid to function, while individuals remain flexible.

c) Withdrawal

When participation becomes costly, meaningless, or humiliating, individuals reduce engagement. Withdrawal can be physical, psychological, or symbolic: disengagement from institutions, avoidance of formal channels, minimal participation, or emotional detachment.

Withdrawal weakens systems quietly. It reduces the quality of information, erodes legitimacy, and hollows out compliance without triggering confrontation.

d) Silent non-cooperation

The most destabilizing form of reversibility is often the least visible. Silent non-cooperation includes delay, underperformance, literalism, selective obedience, and passive obstruction.

Because it does not openly violate rules, it is difficult to detect and costly to punish. However, it degrades effectiveness over time and forces systems to increase monitoring, thereby accelerating their own rigidity.

3. Why technology cannot abolish reversibility

Technological escalation does not eliminate these mechanisms. It intensifies the conditions under which they emerge.

More data creates more contradictions

Large datasets reveal inconsistencies in behavior that cannot be reconciled without simplifying assumptions, which, in turn, distort reality.

More control creates more avoidance

As systems tighten, individuals invest more energy in evasion, gaming, and surface compliance.

More surveillance creates more cynicism

Continuous monitoring undermines trust and meaning, converting obedience into performance rather than commitment.

More rigidity creates more fragility.

Highly optimized systems lose tolerance for deviation. Small disturbances produce disproportionate effects.

Anthropological reversibility, therefore, increases rather than diminishes as systems approach totalization.

Technology accelerates the cycle. It does not escape it.

Addendum — After Utopia: When Control Replaces Belief

Judith Shklar’s After Utopia (1957) helps clarify a critical misunderstanding in modern theories of power.

Shklar argues that modern political systems no longer operate on shared visions of the good. Grand utopias have collapsed. What remains is not belief, but administration. Not hope, but management. Not moral purpose, but damage control.

In a post-utopian world, power no longer claims to make people better. It claims only to make things safer, more efficient, and more predictable. Political authority shifts from persuasion to procedure.

This matters because systems built without belief depend entirely on compliance.

They do not ask citizens to agree.

They ask them to conform.

Shklar shows that when politics loses its moral horizon, it becomes defensive. Its primary concern is no longer justice or meaning, but the avoidance of disorder, risk, and embarrassment.

Stability replaces legitimacy as the governing aim.

Anthropological reversibility explains why such systems remain fragile.

When power is no longer grounded in shared belief, it relies increasingly on:

rules instead of trust,

expertise instead of consent,

surveillance instead of loyalty,

procedure instead of legitimacy.

However, human beings do not sustain systems they no longer believe in. They may obey, but they disengage. They comply formally while withdrawing psychologically.

This is the post-utopian form of collapse.

The system does not fall because people rebel.

It weakens because people stop investing themselves in it.

They follow the rules, but without conviction.

They repeat the language, but without belief.

They perform compliance, but without attachment.

Shklar’s insight converges with anthropological reversibility at this precise point: a system that no longer offers meaning cannot demand permanence.

Without utopia, power becomes managerial.

Without belief, authority becomes procedural.

Without legitimacy, control becomes brittle.

Anthropological reversibility does not predict revolt. It predicts erosion.

In post-utopian systems, collapse begins not with resistance, but with indifference.

V. COMPARATIVE STUDY: FROM GENGHIS KHAN TO THE TECHNATE

1. The same domination patterns

Across radically different historical contexts, systems of domination converge toward a limited set of operational patterns. These patterns recur not because rulers imitate one another, but because power faces the same functional problems in every era.

a) Surveillance

The Mongol Empire relied on informant networks, census practices, and delegated oversight to monitor populations and territories. Information was uneven, delayed, and often distorted, yet sufficient to maintain control over vast spaces.

Contemporary technocratic systems replace informants with sensors, platforms, and data aggregation. Surveillance becomes continuous rather than episodic, automated rather than interpersonal. The function, however, remains identical: reducing uncertainty about human behavior.

What changes is visibility. What does not change is incompleteness.

b) Propaganda

Under Genghis Khan, propaganda was direct and symbolic: reputational terror, myth-making, and ritualized displays of power. Compliance was encouraged as much by narrative as by force.

Modern systems deploy abstraction rather than myth. Expertise, statistics, procedural legitimacy, and crisis framing replace overt symbolism. However, the aim remains the same: shaping perception to normalize domination.

Propaganda shifts from fear of punishment to trust in systems—but still depends on belief.

c) Punishment

Pre-modern punishment was visible, physical, and exemplary. It aimed to deter through spectacle.

Technocratic punishment is procedural, financial, administrative, and reputational. It is often opaque rather than spectacular. Sanctions are distributed through systems rather than decreed by individuals.

In both cases, punishment functions less to correct behavior than to signal boundaries.

d) Identity control

Empires classified subjects by loyalty, origin, and function. Identity was tied to status, obligation, and proximity to power.

Modern governance classifies individuals through credentials, risk profiles, compliance scores, and access permissions. Identity becomes modular and continuously updated.

The form changes. The logic persists: identity as a mechanism of predictability.

e) Territorial management

The Mongol system relied on fortified cities, controlled routes, and logistical dominance. Space was organized to facilitate the movement of power and to restrict subjects.

Technocratic governance reorganizes space through zoning, infrastructure, access control, and mobility regulation. Territory becomes dynamic rather than static.

Both systems treat space as an instrument of governance rather than a neutral backdrop.

2. The same structural limits

Despite differences in scale and technology, domination systems encounter the same internal constraints.

a) Internal conflict

Complex systems generate competing interests within their own elites. Mongol administrators, military leaders, and local intermediaries often pursued divergent goals.

Technocratic systems reproduce this through bureaucratic fragmentation, institutional rivalry, and conflicting mandates. Control produces coordination problems that it cannot fully resolve.

b) Betrayal

Empires depended on loyalty that was always conditional. Betrayal was endemic, not exceptional.

Modern systems rely on compliance from experts, operators, and intermediaries whose incentives are never perfectly aligned. Information distortion and strategic misreporting persist.

Betrayal is not a moral failure; it is a structural outcome of delegated power.

c) Fragmentation

As domination expands, coherence decreases. The Mongol Empire fractured under its own administrative weight.

Technocratic systems fragment due to over-specialization, procedural overload, and the loss of shared meaning. Centralization increases operational complexity faster than it increases control.

d) Psychological withdrawal

Subjects under domination rarely resist continuously. More often, they disengage. Historical accounts describe apathy, fatalism, and quiet withdrawal under imperial rule.

Modern populations exhibit similar patterns: disengagement from institutions, performative compliance, cynicism, and loss of identification with governance structures.

Withdrawal reduces system effectiveness without triggering a visible crisis.

e) Collapse through incoherence

Domination systems rarely collapse solely because of opposition. They collapse when internal contradictions accumulate faster than they can be managed.

Incoherence — between rules, incentives, narratives, and lived reality — erodes functionality. Technology accelerates this process by amplifying mismatches rather than resolving them.

3. Technology changes the style, not the structure

Technological evolution alters how domination is exercised, not the constraints it faces.

Digital surveillance vs. informants

Automation increases coverage but reduces contextual understanding.

AI vs. scribes

Processing capacity increases, but interpretation remains dependent on assumptions.

15-minute cities vs. fortified cities

Spatial control becomes softer and more granular, but still restricts movement.

Technocrats vs. warrior elites

Authority shifts from force to expertise, but legitimacy remains fragile.

Technology refines technique.

It does not rewrite anthropology.

The comparison between Genghis Khan and the technate, therefore, reveals not historical repetition but structural continuity under changing conditions. The ambition of total control persists. So do the limits that prevent it from ever becoming final.

VI. WHY MODERN DYSTOPIAS ALWAYS FAIL[2]

1. The myth of total domination

The idea of total domination exerts a powerful hold on the modern imagination. It appears simultaneously as a promise and a threat.

a) Why does it fascinate

Total domination fascinates because it offers an escape from uncertainty. It promises an end to unpredictability, deviation, conflict, and error. In this vision, society becomes an optimized system: measurable, governable, and stable.

For those who govern, it suggests final mastery.

For those who fear disorder, it suggests safety.

For technocratic elites, it suggests that politics can be replaced by administration.

The fantasy is seductive precisely because it presents control as a technical problem rather than a human one.

b) Why it terrifies

At the same time, total domination provokes deep unease. It threatens autonomy, spontaneity, moral agency, and meaning. Dystopian narratives exaggerate these fears, depicting systems in which surveillance, rules, and algorithms fully absorb human life.

What these narratives intuit correctly is not the danger of technology itself, but the danger of closing the human system — of attempting to eliminate openness, ambiguity, and reversibility.

c) Why it is impossible

The impossibility of total domination is not ethical; it is structural.

Human behavior cannot be finalized. Compliance is never total, interpretation is never uniform, and participation is never unconditional. Any system that depends on human agents inherits their variability.

Total domination fails because it assumes what it cannot achieve: complete alignment between system logic and human behavior.

2. Totalizing systems collapse from within

Historical cases illustrate this pattern repeatedly. Collapse rarely comes from external overthrow alone. More often, systems undermine themselves.

a) The Soviet Union

The Soviet system aspired to total ideological, economic, and social coordination. Over time, the gap between official narratives and lived reality widened.

Compliance became performative. Information became distorted. Bureaucratic incentives rewarded appearances rather than functionality. The system persisted outwardly while hollowing out internally.

Collapse occurred when incoherence became unmanageable.

b) Chinese dynasties

Imperial China developed sophisticated administrative systems to manage population, territory, and resources. Nevertheless, dynastic cycles repeatedly ended not because control was insufficient, but because it became brittle.

Corruption, elite fragmentation, peasant withdrawal, and loss of legitimacy eroded effectiveness long before overt rebellion succeeded.

The system failed when it could no longer adapt.

c) Hyper-bureaucratic regimes

Highly procedural states prioritize rule-following over judgment. Over time, rules multiply faster than meaning. Actors comply formally while disengaging substantively.

Such regimes generate paralysis: decisions are delayed, responsibility diffused, and innovation suppressed. Control increases, effectiveness declines.

d) Modern technocratic experiments

Contemporary governance experiments often aim to optimize behavior through data, incentives, and predictive systems. While highly efficient in the short term, they tend to underestimate long-term human responses.

As systems grow more abstract, individuals experience governance as external, opaque, and unresponsive. Trust erodes, participation weakens, and legitimacy becomes fragile.

The failure is not sudden—it is cumulative.

3. Technology accelerates collapse

Technology does not create the contradictions of domination. It accelerates them.

a) Faster contradictions

More data reveals inconsistencies faster than institutions can reconcile them. Metrics expose gaps between models and reality. Attempts to correct these gaps often generate further complexity.

Control systems chase their own outputs.

b) Faster resistance

Resistance no longer requires overt opposition. It takes the form of evasion, gaming, reinterpretation, and selective compliance. Digital systems are particularly vulnerable to strategic adaptation.

Resistance becomes quiet, distributed, and difficult to detect.

c) Faster fragmentation

As systems scale, coordination costs rise sharply. Specialized units optimize locally while undermining global coherence. Shared narratives weaken.

Fragmentation increases even as central control tightens.

d) Faster loss of legitimacy

Legitimacy depends on perceived fairness, intelligibility, and responsiveness. Automated or technocratic governance often struggles to communicate meaningfully with those it governs.

When decisions appear arbitrary or incomprehensible, legitimacy decays rapidly.

e) Coordination fatigue and meaning collapse as core failure modes

The deepest failure is not technical, but semantic.

Actors become exhausted by coordination demands. Rules multiply without purpose. Signals lose meaning. Participation becomes ritualized rather than engaged.

At this point, systems still function mechanically, but no longer socially. They persist administratively while collapsing anthropologically.

Modern dystopias fail not because they are too cruel, too ambitious, or too technologically advanced — but because they attempt to escape the human condition they depend on.

Technology accelerates ambition.

Anthropology reintroduces limits.

This asymmetry ensures that total domination remains a recurring illusion—compelling, terrifying, and structurally unattainable.

VII. CANADA AS A CASE STUDY OF HIGH REVERSIBILITY

Canada provides a particularly instructive case for examining anthropological reversibility under modern conditions. Not because it is immune to technocratic ambition, but because its structural and cultural characteristics amplify reversibility effects early and visibly.

1. Institutional fragmentation

Canada is not organized as a centralized state. Its institutional architecture embeds fragmentation by design.

a) Federalism

Power is constitutionally divided between federal and provincial levels. This division is not merely administrative; it is political, legal, and symbolic. Authority must be negotiated rather than imposed.

Attempts at uniform, nationwide control inevitably encounter jurisdictional friction. Policies that function centrally often unravel in implementation.

b) Provincial autonomy

Provinces control key domains directly affecting daily life: health, education, policing, and civil administration. These are precisely the domains most technocratic systems seek to standardize.

Autonomy creates multiple veto points, varied interpretations, and uneven compliance. Central directives are filtered, reshaped, or delayed at the provincial level.

c) Independent courts

The judiciary operates with a high degree of independence and procedural rigor. Executive authority is routinely subject to review, injunctions, and reinterpretation.

This does not prevent overreach, but it prevents closure. Legal contestation reopens decisions that technocratic systems would prefer to render final.

d) The Charter of Rights and Freedoms

The Charter introduces a rights-based logic that conflicts with purely instrumental governance. Policies must be justified not only in terms of efficiency, but also in terms of proportionality, necessity, and reasonableness.

Rights discourse creates semantic friction: it reframes administrative decisions as ethical and legal questions, reintroducing ambiguity into control systems.

2. Political culture

Beyond institutions, Canadian political culture reinforces reversibility.

a) Negotiation

Canadian governance relies heavily on consultation, compromise, and incrementalism. Authority is expected to explain itself.

This culture slows decision-making, but it also prevents decisive closure. Negotiation reopens issues that technocratic systems would prefer to resolve once and for all.

b) Rights consciousness

Citizens are accustomed to framing grievances in legal and rights-based terms. Even when compliance occurs, it is often accompanied by contestation.

This produces a pattern of formal obedience combined with ongoing challenge—a classic expression of reversibility.

c) Low tolerance for overt centralization

While Canadians often accept regulation, there is limited tolerance for explicit concentration of power. Centralization triggers suspicion even among otherwise compliant populations.

As a result, technocratic expansion tends to proceed indirectly—and is therefore structurally fragile.

3. Why a technate cannot stabilize in Canada

From the perspective of anthropological reversibility, Canada exhibits high system openness.

a) Early resistance

Resistance emerges quickly, often before systems are fully implemented. It takes legal, procedural, and rhetorical forms rather than violent or revolutionary ones.

Early resistance prevents consolidation.

b) Legal challenges

Judicial review introduces delay, reinterpretation, and rollback. Even unsuccessful challenges generate uncertainty and adaptive behavior.

Control systems lose predictability.

c) Provincial dissent

Disagreement between provinces fragments authority. Compliance becomes uneven. Central narratives lose coherence.

A technate requires uniformity; Canada generates variation.

d) Psychological withdrawal

Perhaps most importantly, resistance often takes the form of disengagement rather than confrontation. Citizens comply minimally, reinterpret rules creatively, or withdraw trust.

This quiet withdrawal erodes effectiveness without producing visible conflict—the most difficult form of failure for technocratic systems to address.

Canada does not refute technocratic ambition. It exposes its limits early.

High reversibility does not prevent control attempts. It prevents their stabilization.

For this reason, Canada functions less as a dystopian endpoint than as a stress test — revealing how quickly human, institutional, and cultural variability reassert themselves when closure is attempted.

VIII. Reversibility in Practice: The Covid Doxa and Narrative Closure

The Covid crisis offers a revealing contemporary example of how attempts to close a human system inevitably activate the mechanisms of anthropological reversibility. While the pandemic was a biological event, the political and institutional response produced a narrative structure—a doxa—that functioned as a comprehensive interpretive framework. This narrative was not merely descriptive; it operated as a mechanism of social coordination, legitimacy, and control. Its trajectory illustrates, with unusual clarity, the structural limits of domination in a post-utopian world.

1. The construction of a closed narrative

As Laurent Mucchielli has shown, the Covid doxa emerged rapidly and coherently across Western institutions. It presented itself as the only legitimate interpretation of the crisis, grounded in the authority of science, expertise, and emergency governance. Its core features included:

a unified account of the threat,

the disqualification of alternative interpretations,

the centralization of legitimate information,

and the moralization of compliance.

This narrative was not simply persuasive; it was protective. It insulated institutions from uncertainty by reducing the interpretive field to a single, authorized storyline. In doing so, it attempted to eliminate variability—precisely the condition that anthropological reversibility identifies as irreducible.

The Covid Doxa How Propaganda Censorship And The Politicization Of Covid Have Destroyed Our Intellectual And Moral Bearings (1) 216KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2. The technocratic fantasy of closure

The Covid doxa exemplified the modern belief that uncertainty can be eliminated through:

data,

modeling,

surveillance,

and procedural authority.

This belief mirrors the technocratic fantasy described earlier: the conviction that human behavior can be stabilized if systems are sufficiently optimized. The pandemic intensified this fantasy by framing compliance as a moral duty and dissent as a threat to collective safety.

Nevertheless, the very attempt to impose a totalizing narrative revealed the structural fragility of such systems. The more the doxa sought to close the interpretive field, the more strain it placed on the human substrate that sustains legitimacy.

3. The emergence of reversibility mechanisms

As the narrative hardened, the four mechanisms of anthropological reversibility reappeared with remarkable regularity.

a) Variability

Despite efforts to standardize perception, individuals and groups interpreted the crisis differently. Scientists, physicians, and citizens produced divergent analyses, even when censored or marginalized. Variability persisted beneath the surface, reemerging through alternative channels.

b) Adaptation

Actors adapted strategically to the constraints imposed by the doxa. Some complied symbolically while privately dissenting. Others shifted their behavior to minimize exposure to institutional sanctions. Adaptation did not challenge the narrative openly; it eroded its internal coherence.

c) Withdrawal

As contradictions accumulated—between predictions and outcomes, rules and lived experience—large segments of the population disengaged. Trust declined. Compliance became performative rather than substantive. Withdrawal hollowed out the system from within, reducing its capacity to function without visible rebellion.

d) Silent non-cooperation

The most destabilizing responses were subtle: delays, selective obedience, literalism, and passive resistance.

These forms of non-cooperation did not violate the rules; they exposed the limits of rule-based governance. They forced institutions to intensify monitoring, thereby accelerating their own brittleness.

4. The erosion of legitimacy

The Covid doxa did not collapse through confrontation. It eroded through incoherence—the gap between narrative claims and empirical realities. As inconsistencies multiplied, belief weakened.

Compliance persisted, but conviction disappeared. This is the hallmark of post-utopian governance: systems rely on procedure rather than belief, and therefore cannot withstand prolonged contradiction.

Anthropological reversibility predicts precisely this outcome. When a system depends on a single narrative to maintain stability, it becomes vulnerable to any deviation that exposes its incompleteness.

The Covid doxa, by attempting to monopolize interpretation, only intensified the very forces it sought to undermine.

5. Why this case is structurally significant

The Covid crisis is not an exception; it is a contemporary illustration of a universal pattern. It demonstrates that:

technological sophistication does not eliminate human variability,

censorship does not produce belief,

procedural authority does not generate legitimacy,

and narrative closure accelerates systemic fragility.

The Covid doxa is therefore not merely a sociological episode. It is a case study in the structural impossibility of final domination. It shows that even under conditions of global coordination (lockstep), digital surveillance, and emergency governance, human systems cannot be made terminal.

The mechanisms of reversibility reappear because they are anthropological constants, not ideological reactions.

Conclusion

The Covid doxa reveals the same structural dynamics that constrained imperial, bureaucratic, and technocratic systems across history. It confirms the central thesis of anthropological reversibility:

attempts to close human systems do not produce stability; they produce strain, erosion, and eventual reopening.

The pandemic did not inaugurate a new form of power. It once again exposed the ancient limits of domination.

IX. CONCLUSION — HUMAN NATURE ALWAYS WINS

This essay began with a simple observation and ends with an unavoidable constraint.

Across history, systems of power repeatedly commit the same error. They assume that domination can be perfected — that human behavior can be stabilized, rendered predictable, and ultimately closed, if only the instruments of control become sufficiently advanced.

This belief did not originate with digital technology. It animated ancient empires, bureaucratic monarchies, ideological states, and modern administrative regimes alike. What changes from one era to the next is not the ambition, but the means through which it is pursued.

1. The technocratic fantasy fails for the same reasons ancient empires failed

From the Mongol Empire to modern technocracies, domination relies on the same fragile foundation: human participation. Obedience must be enacted, rules must be interpreted, and commands must be carried out by people whose motivations are never fully aligned with power.

Ancient empires collapsed when internal incoherence, overextension, and withdrawal undermined their capacity to govern. Contemporary technocratic systems face the same dynamics — only faster, and at a greater scale.

The failure mode is structural, not moral.

2. Technology does not change human nature; it only accelerates its expression

Technology amplifies power. It increases speed, reach, coordination, and informational density. However, amplification is not transformation.

Fear, ambition, conformity, evasion, loyalty, betrayal, and disengagement remain constant. Digital tools do not abolish these traits; they intensify their visibility and consequences.

What once unfolded over generations now unfolds over years—sometimes months. Technology accelerates contradiction as efficiently as it accelerates control.

3. Anthropological reversibility is the structural law that limits all totalizing systems

The concept of anthropological reversibility names the boundary that power cannot cross. Any attempt to render human systems final generates adaptive responses that reopen them.

Closure produces variability.

Control produces avoidance.

Surveillance produces cynicism.

Rigidity produces fragility.

Reversibility is not resistance in the heroic sense. It is the quiet, uneven, cumulative effect of human behavior reasserting itself under constraint.

4. Human variability, resistance, and unpredictability remain undefeated

No system has ever eliminated variability. None has abolished ambiguity, interpretation, or withdrawal. Even the most coercive regimes depend on informal compliance, selective enforcement, and tolerated deviation.

These margins are not weaknesses to be corrected. They are conditions of governability — and the source of every system’s eventual instability.

Human behavior never becomes uniform enough to sustain total control.

5. Power can change its tools endlessly. It cannot escape the human substrate it depends on.

This is the essay’s final claim.

Power may refine its instruments indefinitely. It may replace violence with procedure, informants with algorithms, and ideology with data. However, it cannot eliminate its reliance on human actors whose behavior remains fundamentally non-final.

The belief that domination can be made permanent is the most persistent illusion of governance.

History does not refute it once. It refutes it endlessly.

Anthropological reversibility is not a promise of liberation, nor a prediction of collapse. It is a limit — quiet, structural, and unavoidable — within which all systems of power must operate.

Moreover, it is that limit, more than any technology or ideology, that ultimately prevails.

Bibliography

Arendt, Hannah. Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil. Viking Press, 1963.

Arendt, Hannah. The Origins of Totalitarianism. Harcourt, Brace & Company, 1951.

Bourdieu, Pierre. Outline of a Theory of Practice. Translated by Richard Nice, Cambridge University Press, 1977.

Foucault, Michel. Discipline and Punish: The Birth of the Prison. Translated by Alan Sheridan, Vintage Books, 1995.

Foucault, Michel. Security, Territory, Population: Lectures at the Collège de France, 1977–1978. Edited by Michel Senellart, translated by Graham Burchell, Palgrave Macmillan, 2007.

Hay, Iain. Qualitative Research Methods in Human Geography. Oxford University Press, 2016.

(Referenced for methodological influence and comparative framing.)

Meerloo, Joost A. M. The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing. Cleveland, World Publishing Company, 1956.

Mucchielli, Laurent. “The Covid Doxa: How Propaganda, Censorship and the Politicization of Covid Have Destroyed Our Intellectual and Moral Bearings.” Kritische Gesellschaftsforschung / Critical Society Studies, vol. 2, 2023, pp. 151–157.

Scott, James C. Domination and the Arts of Resistance: Hidden Transcripts. Yale University Press, 1990.

Shklar, Judith N. After Utopia: The Decline of Political Faith. Princeton University Press, 1957.

Turing, Alan M. “Computing Machinery and Intelligence.” Mind, vol. 59, no. 236, 1950, pp. 433–460.

Weber, Max. Economy and Society. Edited by Guenther Roth and Claus Wittich, University of California Press, 1978.

Final synthesis (implicit but crucial)

Together, these authors support a single, coherent claim:

Power can refine its instruments endlessly. It cannot eliminate human variability, meaning, and non-cooperation.

My essay does not invent this claim — it integrates it across history, theory, and contemporary governance.

[1] Genealogy of domination across technological regimes.

The analytical lineage underlying this comparison runs across distinct but connected traditions. Pre-modern domination is exemplified here by imperial systems such as that of Genghis Khan, where power relied on delegated violence, intelligence networks, and explicit terror to enforce compliance. Max Weber’s analysis of rational-legal authority marks the transition to bureaucratic domination, in which control is exercised through rules, documentation, and procedural legitimacy rather than personal force. Michel Foucault’s work further extends this trajectory by showing how modern power operates through surveillance, normalization, and internalized discipline rather than overt coercion. Contemporary digital governance represents the latest configuration in this lineage: it intensifies bureaucratic and disciplinary mechanisms through datafication, automation, and predictive control. Across these stages, the instruments of power change, but the structural problem remains constant: domination must still operate through human agents and human behavior, which never becomes fully predictable or permanently compliant.

[2] Footnote — On Discursive Symptoms, Structural Critique, and Analytical Caution

In contexts of highly saturated governance, certain texts should be read less as empirical demonstrations and more as discursive symptoms. They often emerge where systems of power become opaque, centralized, and difficult to contest through ordinary institutional channels.

Such texts frequently identify real structural tensions — concentration of authority, procedural insulation, moralization of compliance — but reframe them in personalized or dramatized terms. Power is described as arrogant or omnipotent, intentions are over-specified, and systemic limits are transformed into moral antagonists. The result is not fabrication, but misattribution.

Hannah Arendt already warned that when power becomes increasingly bureaucratic and responsibility diffuse, political language tends to radicalize. As accountability disappears, critique shifts from institutional analysis toward moral exposure and denunciation. What appears as exaggeration is often a response to the invisibility of decision-making rather than a claim of total control.

Judith Shklar similarly described how late-modern governance produces forms of administration without belief: rules persist even as their moral legitimacy erodes. In such conditions, citizens experience obedience as empty and law as selective, which encourages discursive escalation — not because domination is total, but because justification has become thin.

James C. Scott’s work on infra-politics helps clarify this further. When formal channels of contestation narrow, critique moves into symbolic, rhetorical, and performative registers. These expressions are not evidence of coordinated conspiracy, but of adaptive resistance under constraint. They signal strain in the system’s capacity to absorb dissent.

For the purposes of this essay, such texts are therefore treated neither as evidence nor as delusion, but as indicators of systemic stress. They reveal how attempts at total coordination generate discursive distortion — a predictable byproduct of anthropological reversibility, whereby efforts to close human systems provoke cognitive, rhetorical, and symbolic forms of reopening.

This distinction allows critique without endorsement, and analysis without moral escalation.