Crixcyon
Tyrants and control freaks like Genghis Khan still die like everyone else. All his terrorism was for nothing in the end as is all of today's terrorism designed to control humanity. The control freaks have gained nothing.

eileen
This essay illustrates why they tried so hard to get vaccine compliance. When a significant percentage of the population gets vaxed, the society loses its ability to passively resist because the vax converted those who got vaxed into transhuman, or people whose ability to be human was sabotaged by the technology and nanobots assembled inside once the person was put on a booster cycle. With each booster, you become closer to an automaton that can be remotely controlled and less governed by conscious and free will (less human).

This means that you will be less able to withstand incoherence. To get this structural collapse, you need people to experience cognitive dissonance, which is the result of narrative incoherence. Cognitive dissonance, while painful emotionally, turns passive disengagement into anger, then active resistance. Because of technology and social media, the active resistance spreads like a wildfire because people are now aware of how many feel like they do. This whole medical-pharma cartel is collapsing because the covid scam accelerated the cycle of cognitive dissonance so people did not forget.

Controlling social media keeps people in isolation so their resistance takes on one of the forms above. However, when those wishing to control us lost social media (think Twitter or X), they lost control over the narrative and the resistance became a lot more visible. Other social media companies still censored, but they weren't the platform of choice for those wishing to report the news. Eventually, they too stopped censoring since their business model relied on trust.and their reach was nowhere near as much as X.

