Discussion about this post

AaronKM
9h

Reading this just makes me all the more angry. I think that it is perfectly reasonable to believe that big pharma knew/knows that by administering this junk to newborns/young children/anyone under the age of 18, or age of consent depending upon what state a person is in, that they (big pharma) will have accomplished their objectives in seeing that at some point, we become ill & diseased, that we remain ill & diseased, and that we become forever generators of revenue to big pharma, having to take their medicinal poisons. What makes me so angry is that once vaccinated, we can't be unvaccinated. We didn't have an option, we did not make the decision to be vaccinated. Vaccines were imposed upon us. I would love to know who I was before I was vaccinated. I would like to know how my health and my mentation would be had I not been vaccinated. I would like to know if vaccines have a role in affecting sexual orientation, masculinity/femininity. They say no one is born gay but I'll swear to my dying day that I was and if I wasn't, vaccines are the only logicical alternative explanation considering they are administered early enough as to initiate changes that would certainly give me, or anyone else, reason to believe that we were born gay. I certainly have never known myself to be anything other than gay. And no, I wasn't groomed, molested as a child, and was raised in a healthy Christian home as only child. Might vaccines have some role in developing secual orientation? What about having allergies? Would I have needed my tonsils removed? My appendix removed? How about my faults and shortcomings? Would I have the same faults and shortcomings had I not been vaccinated?

I will never know the answers to any of these questions. And neither will anyone else. This absolutely infuriates me because from birth, we were turned into people other than just who we were born to be and we will never have the opportunity to know that person.

I don't fault my parents or anyone's parents. They too, were manipulated and pressured to vaccinate us with threats of being denied medical care, education, and potential fatal illnesses. I deem all of this to be a crime against humanity perpetrated by big pharma and the American healthcare system (more like deathcare). There is no amount of money or otherwise than will ever recoup for us what was taken away. For all I care, the US Healthcare system can fuck off and die.

Jimi
8h

The aluminum adjuvant story boils down to one fact: regulators in 1947 set a “dissolved-molecule” safety limit for particles that DO NOT DISSOLVE.

Seventy-eight years later the schedule expanded twenty-fold, but nobody ever ran pharmacokinetics to find out where those particles actually go. The French, Spanish and English groups which have been cited have simply done the missing homework and shown a clear highway—muscle → lymph → blood → brain—driven by the immune cells meant to mop the stuff up.

The NIH’s FOIA “no such studies” letter is the smoking gun: they simply DON’T KNOW. Until long-term, dose-cumulative toxicology is done on infants, the current policy runs on an assumption as obsolete as a floppy disk.

But, well—what do I know–I ain't an expert.

