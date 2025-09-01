PREFACE

This essay draws upon the meticulous work of researchers who have spent decades investigating aluminum adjuvants despite significant professional and funding challenges. I am particularly indebted to the research of Romain K. Gherardi and Guillemette Crépeaux at Université Paris Est Créteil, whose work on macrophagic myofasciitis first revealed the biopersistence of aluminum at injection sites; Christopher Exley at Keele University, whose expertise in aluminum biology has illuminated the behavior of these particles in biological systems; Lluís Luján and his team at the University of Zaragoza, whose sheep studies provided crucial evidence of systemic effects; and Loïc Angrand, Jean-Daniel Masson, and their collaborators who have painstakingly traced the regulatory history and scientific gaps in our understanding of aluminum adjuvant safety.

These scientists have pursued uncomfortable questions with scientific rigor, often at personal cost. Their peer-reviewed publications form the foundation of this narrative. Any errors in interpretation, oversimplifications, or misrepresentations of their findings are entirely my own. The journey from complex immunology and toxicology papers to accessible prose necessarily involves choices about what to emphasize and how to explain; these choices, and any mistakes therein, belong to me alone.

- Unbekoming

The Injection

The needle enters the deltoid muscle of an infant's arm at the two-month checkup. Inside the syringe: a vaccine containing aluminum hydroxide or aluminum phosphate particles, each one smaller than a red blood cell but larger than the dissolved minerals in drinking water. The pediatrician withdraws the needle, applies a bandage, and tells the parents their baby might be fussy for a day or two. Everyone assumes that, like a medicine that dissolves in your stomach, the aluminum will quickly disperse through the body and exit through the kidneys within days.

This assumption shaped vaccine science for seventy years. When aluminum salts were first added to vaccines in the 1920s, they were understood as simple chemical irritants that made vaccines work better by creating a small inflammatory response. The amount of aluminum - typically 0.85 milligrams per dose or less - seemed negligible compared to environmental exposures. Safety regulators in 1947 set limits based on what worked to make vaccines effective, not on toxicology studies. Those limits remain unchanged today, even as the childhood vaccination schedule has expanded from a handful of shots to dozens of doses.

But aluminum adjuvants aren't dissolved aluminum, like what's in antacids or tap water. They're particles - tiny crystalline or amorphous structures engineered to provoke the immune system. And particles, whether they're asbestos fibers, silica dust, or aluminum adjuvants, play by different biological rules than dissolved substances. A fundamental principle of toxicology - "the dose makes the poison" - assumes the substance disperses evenly through the body. Particles don't disperse. They get eaten.

In the late 1990s, French researchers made an unsettling discovery. Patients coming to neuromuscular clinics with mysterious muscle pain and cognitive symptoms showed something unexpected in their deltoid biopsies: aluminum deposits surrounded by activated macrophages - immune cells that had engulfed the aluminum particles but couldn't digest them. Some of these patients had been vaccinated years earlier at the biopsy site. The aluminum hadn't dissolved. It hadn't been excreted. It was still there, wrapped inside immune cells like undigested meals, creating chronic inflammation at the injection site.

The researchers called this condition macrophagic myofasciitis. But the implications went beyond a new diagnosis. If aluminum particles could persist at the injection site for years, what else had science gotten wrong about their behavior in the body?

The Cellular Hijacking

Macrophages are the body's garbage collectors and security guards rolled into one. These white blood cells patrol tissues, eating cellular debris, bacteria, and anything else that doesn't belong. When aluminum adjuvant particles hit muscle tissue, macrophages rush to the scene like first responders to a fire. They see foreign particles and do what they're programmed to do: engulf them through a process called phagocytosis - literally "cell eating."

Under a fluorescence microscope, you can watch this process unfold. The macrophage extends pseudopods - temporary arm-like projections - that wrap around aluminum particles ranging from 0.5 to 10 micrometers. The cell membrane flows like water around a pebble, eventually sealing the particle inside a cellular compartment called a phagosome. Normally, the phagosome would fuse with lysosomes - cellular stomach acid - to digest whatever was captured. But aluminum adjuvant particles don't digest. They sit inside the macrophage like a stone in a bird's gizzard.

This is where the story takes an unexpected turn. Aluminum adjuvants were designed to stay at the injection site, creating what scientists call a "depot effect" - a slow-release mechanism that keeps presenting vaccine antigens to the immune system. But macrophages don't stay put. These cells are mobile, designed to travel through the body via lymphatic vessels and blood circulation. When they eat aluminum particles they can't digest, they become unwitting carriers - cellular vehicles with unintended cargo.

The Spanish veterinary researcher Lluís Luján discovered this phenomenon while studying sheep. After repetitive vaccinations with aluminum-containing vaccines, some sheep developed behavioral changes - increased aggression, decreased social interaction, repetitive behaviors. When Luján's team examined the sheep's tissues, they found aluminum-loaded macrophages far from the injection sites - in lymph nodes, spleen, and most surprisingly, in the brain. The macrophages had become a transport system, carrying their indigestible aluminum cargo throughout the body.

Scientists now call this the "Trojan horse" mechanism. Just as the ancient Greeks hid soldiers inside a wooden horse to breach Troy's walls, aluminum particles hide inside macrophages to breach biological barriers. The very cells meant to protect the body become vehicles for distributing a substance that might never have traveled far on its own. The particles are too large to dissolve into the bloodstream directly, but wrapped inside a macrophage, they gain an all-access pass to the body's highways.

Recent studies using fluorescent trackers have captured this journey in real-time. Scientists can label aluminum particles with fluorescent tags and watch them move through living tissue. Within hours of injection, fluorescent dots appear in nearby lymph nodes. Within days, they show up in the spleen. Within weeks, some reach the brain. The transport isn't random - it follows the normal trafficking patterns of immune cells responding to inflammation.

The Journey

The lymphatic system is the body's lesser-known circulatory network - a drainage system that collects fluid from tissues and returns it to the bloodstream. For aluminum-loaded macrophages leaving the injection site, lymphatic vessels become the first highway out. These thin-walled vessels have one-way valves and wide gaps between cells, perfect for immune cells to slip through. The macrophages, now carrying their aluminum cargo, squeeze between cells and enter the lymphatic stream.

First stop: the regional lymph nodes. If the injection was in the deltoid muscle, that means the axillary nodes under the armpit. Here, some macrophages get trapped in the node's mesh-like architecture, creating deposits of aluminum that researchers can detect months or years later using special stains. But not all macrophages stop here. Many continue through progressively larger lymphatic vessels until they reach the thoracic duct - the lymphatic superhighway that dumps into the bloodstream near the heart.

Once in the blood, aluminum-loaded macrophages face a new challenge: the spleen. This fist-sized organ filters blood like lymph nodes filter lymph, and it's particularly good at catching old or abnormal cells. Many aluminum-carrying macrophages get detained here, contributing to the aluminum deposits researchers find in spleen tissue. But the spleen can't catch them all. Some continue circulating, carried by blood flow to every organ in the body.

The journey's timeline depends on particle size and the type of aluminum adjuvant. Aluminum hydroxide forms larger aggregates that move more slowly, while aluminum phosphate particles tend to be smaller and more mobile. The smallest particles - those under 100 nanometers - might even escape from macrophages and travel independently through biological fluids. French researchers using radioactive aluminum trackers found that after intramuscular injection, aluminum levels in distant organs continued rising for weeks, suggesting ongoing migration rather than one-time distribution.

The route also depends on the age of the vaccine recipient. Infant immune systems respond differently than adult ones. Their macrophages are more mobile, their lymphatic drainage more active, and their organs still developing. A two-month-old infant receiving multiple aluminum-containing vaccines simultaneously creates a surge of aluminum-loaded macrophages, all beginning their journeys at once. By the time of the four-month vaccines, some aluminum from the two-month shots is still traveling, creating overlapping waves of distribution.

Christopher Exley, who spent his career studying aluminum biology, found aluminum in brain tissue from autopsies of young people who had died from unrelated causes. The levels were tiny - measured in micrograms per gram of tissue - but the aluminum was there, often inside cells that looked like macrophages or their brain-resident cousins, microglia. The particles had completed a journey no one thought possible when aluminum adjuvants were first approved: from arm muscle to brain tissue, carried by the very system meant to protect us.

Crossing the Border

The blood-brain barrier is one of evolution's most elegant security systems. Unlike the leaky vessels that allow immune cells to slip in and out of muscles or lymph nodes, brain capillaries are sealed tight. Endothelial cells are welded together with protein structures called tight junctions, creating an almost impermeable wall. Almost nothing gets through without a molecular passport - specific transporters that ferry approved substances like glucose and amino acids into the brain. The barrier is so effective that many drugs can't reach brain tumors because they can't breach this biological border.

Yet aluminum-loaded macrophages might have found multiple ways around the checkpoint. The first involves legitimate entry points where the blood-brain barrier is naturally more permeable. The circumventricular organs - small structures around the brain's ventricles - have looser barriers because they need to monitor blood chemistry. The choroid plexus, which produces cerebrospinal fluid, actively transports certain immune cells as part of normal surveillance. Aluminum-carrying macrophages might slip through these sanctioned gaps like tourists entering a country through official border crossings.

The second route exploits inflammation. When the brain detects a threat - infection, injury, or even systemic inflammation from a vaccine - it can temporarily loosen the blood-brain barrier to let immune cells in. Aluminum adjuvants trigger immune cells to release inflammatory molecules like interleukin-1β. These molecules loosen the tight junctions between blood vessel cells in the brain. This inflammation creates gaps in the blood-brain barrier. The aluminum adjuvant essentially creates the conditions for its own entry, like a burglar triggering a fire alarm to unlock security doors.

The third mechanism is the most unsettling: the "Trojan horse" pathway. Certain macrophages have legitimate business in the brain - they're supposed to cross the barrier to perform immune surveillance. These cells express special surface molecules that act like VIP passes at the blood-brain barrier checkpoint. When these authorized macrophages happen to be carrying aluminum particles, they bring their cargo with them. The aluminum doesn't have to sneak across; it gets a police escort.

Once inside the brain, aluminum-loaded macrophages can transfer their cargo to the brain's resident immune cells - microglia. These cells, unlike visiting macrophages, never leave. If they absorb aluminum particles from dying macrophages, the metal becomes a permanent resident. Microglia containing aluminum can survive for years, potentially decades, all while maintaining a state of subtle activation that researchers call "priming." Primed microglia overreact to subsequent challenges, creating excessive inflammation from normally harmless stimuli.

In his autopsy studies, Christopher Exley found aluminum not randomly distributed through brain tissue but concentrated in specific patterns. The metal appeared inside cells that looked like microglia and at the edges of blood vessels where macrophages might have squeezed through. The quantities were minuscule - often just a few micrograms per gram of tissue - but aluminum has no biological function in the brain. There's no safe level because there's no normal level. Every particle is an uninvited guest in an organ that evolved elaborate defenses to keep such guests out.

The Accumulation

The childhood vaccination schedule has transformed dramatically since aluminum limits were set in 1947. An American infant in 1950 might have received four aluminum-containing vaccines. Today's two-month-old receives three or four aluminum-containing vaccines in a single visit - hepatitis B, DTaP, pneumococcal, and sometimes hepatitis A. By eighteen months, a fully vaccinated child has received approximately 4-5 milligrams of aluminum adjuvant across multiple doses. Each injection starts a new journey of aluminum-loaded macrophages while previous journeys may still be underway.

Each vaccine dose contains between 0.125 and 0.85 milligrams of aluminum. A two-month-old receiving DTaP (0.625 mg), Hepatitis B (0.25 mg), Pneumococcal (0.125 mg), and Hib (0.225 mg) gets 1.225 milligrams in one day. By six months, following the CDC schedule, an infant has received approximately 3.975 milligrams across 14 doses. By 18 months: 4.925 milligrams across 20 doses.

But these numbers assume aluminum clears between doses. If 10% persists after each injection - a conservative estimate based on French biopersistence studies - the accumulation pattern changes. After the two-month vaccines, 0.12 mg remains. When the four-month vaccines add another 1.1 mg, the body now carries 1.22 mg total, with 0.122 mg persisting. By 18 months, even with 90% clearance between doses, approximately 0.5 mg has accumulated in tissues - ten times what regulators assume.

Unlike a drug that reaches peak concentration and then declines predictably, aluminum particles accumulate in tissues at different rates. Some aluminum gets trapped at injection sites for years. Some deposits in lymph nodes. Some reaches the spleen. And some - we don't know how much - crosses into the brain. The body has no active mechanism to excrete aluminum particles once they're inside cells. Macrophages die and release their aluminum cargo, only for other macrophages to consume it, perpetuating the cycle.

What makes this particularly concerning is that the developing brain is most vulnerable during the exact period of highest vaccine exposure. The first two years of life represent critical windows for synapse formation, myelination, and microglial programming. The blood-brain barrier is still maturing. The immune system is learning to distinguish between threats and normal stimuli. Into this delicate developmental process, we're introducing repeated pulses of aluminum-loaded macrophages without knowing their cumulative effect.

The FDA and CDC acknowledge this knowledge gap. In response to Freedom of Information Act requests, both agencies admitted they have no studies specifically examining the long-term effects of aluminum adjuvant accumulation from the current vaccination schedule. The safety studies they do have typically followed subjects for days or weeks, not the years or decades relevant to aluminum biopersistence. The NIH, when asked for studies supporting the safety of injecting infants with aluminum adjuvants, responded: "A search of our records failed to reveal any documents pertaining to your request."

The assumption that aluminum adjuvants are safe because we've used them for decades is circular logic. We assumed they were safe because we thought they dissolved and exited quickly. Now we know they persist and travel, yet the safety standards haven't been updated to reflect this new understanding.

Some researchers propose solutions. Calcium phosphate, a biocompatible adjuvant used successfully in some countries, doesn't trigger the same inflammatory cascades or cellular persistence. Newer adjuvants like AS04 and MF59 might offer similar efficacy with different safety profiles. But changing adjuvants requires new clinical trials, regulatory approval, and manufacturing adjustments - expensive propositions for vaccines that supposedly generate relatively modest profits.

Meanwhile, the aluminum highway continues to operate. Every day, thousands of infants receive aluminum-containing vaccines based on safety assumptions from the Truman administration. Their macrophages begin the journey from injection site to organs unknown, carrying cargo that wasn't supposed to travel. We've mapped the human genome, apparently, and landed rovers on Mars, but we haven't mapped where vaccine aluminum goes in the human body or what it does when it gets there.

The French researchers who discovered macrophagic myofasciitis called for basic pharmacokinetic studies - research tracking where aluminum travels, how long it persists, and what effects it might have on developing systems. Twenty-five years later, those studies remain undone. The aluminum highway continues to carry its traffic while we navigate with maps from 1947, hoping the old roads still lead where we think they do.

Bibliography

Primary Research Papers

Angrand, L., Gherardi, R. K., & Crépeaux, G. (2025). Regulatory limits of aluminium content of vaccines have not been set based on toxicological studies. Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology, 119, 104812.

Angrand, L., Masson, J.-D., Rubio-Casillas, A., Nosten-Bertrand, M., & Crépeaux, G. (2022). Inflammation and autophagy: A convergent point between autism spectrum disorder (ASD)-related genetic and environmental factors: Focus on aluminum adjuvants. Toxics, 10(9), 518. https://doi.org/10.3390/toxics10090518

Crépeaux, G., Authier, F.-J., Exley, C., Luján, L., & Gherardi, R. K. (2020). The role of aluminum adjuvants in vaccines raises issues that deserve independent, rigorous and honest science. Journal of Trace Elements in Medicine and Biology, 62, 126632.

Shardlow, E., Mold, M., & Exley, C. (2018). Unraveling the enigma: Elucidating the relationship between the physicochemical properties of aluminium-based adjuvants and their immunological mechanisms of action. Allergy, Asthma & Clinical Immunology, 14, 80. https://doi.org/10.1186/s13223-018-0305-2

Historical Documents and Regulatory Sources

NIH. (1947). Minimum Requirements for Diphtheria Toxoid, 4th Revision. National Institutes of Health.

NIH. (1952). Minimum Requirements for Tetanus Toxoid, 4th Revision. National Institutes of Health.

Federal Register. (2011). Revision of requirements for aluminum content in biological products. April 13, 2011. 76 FR 20513.

Workshop on Aluminum in Vaccines. (2000). Puerto Rico. U.S. Food and Drug Administration transcript.

Additional Scientific Literature Referenced

Baylor, N. W., Egan, W., & Richman, P. (2002). Aluminum salts in vaccines—US perspective. Vaccine, 20(3), S18–S23.

Exley, C. (2009). Darwin, natural selection and the biological essentiality of aluminium and silicon. Trends in Biochemical Sciences, 34(12), 589–593.

Glanz, J. M., Newcomer, S. R., Daley, M. F., DeStefano, F., Groom, H. C., Jackson, M. L., et al. (2015). Cumulative and episodic vaccine aluminum exposure in a population-based cohort of young children. Vaccine, 33(48), 6736–6744.

Glenny, A. T., Pope, C. G., Waddington, H., & Wallace, U. (1926). Immunological notes. XVII–XXIV. The Journal of Pathology and Bacteriology, 29(1), 31–40.

Gøtzsche, P. (2020). Vaccines: Truth, lies, and controversy. Copenhagen: People's Press.

Institute of Medicine (IOM). (2013). The childhood immunization schedule and safety: Stakeholder concerns, scientific evidence, and future studies. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press.

Leuthard, D. S., Duda, A., Alonso, M. A., et al. (2018). Microcrystalline tyrosine and aluminum as adjuvants in allergen-specific immunotherapy protect from IgE-mediated reactivity in mouse models and act independently of inflammasome and TLR signaling. Journal of Immunology, 200(9), 3151–3159.

Masson, J. D., Crépeaux, G., Authier, F. J., Exley, C., & Gherardi, R. K. (2018). Critical analysis of reference studies on the toxicokinetics of aluminum-based adjuvants. Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry, 181, 87–95.

Masson, J. D., Tran, L., Bailly, C., et al. (2017). Calcium phosphate: A substitute for aluminum adjuvants? Expert Review of Vaccines, 16(3), 289–299.

Pérez, M., García-Mendoza, D., de Pablo-Miró, L., et al. (2025). Safety evaluation of calcium phosphate as an alternative adjuvant in sheep vaccination. Veterinary Immunology and Immunopathology, 271, 110234.

Shardlow, E., Linhart, C., Connor, S., et al. (2021). The measurement and full statistical analysis of aluminum content in infant vaccines. Journal of Trace Elements in Medicine and Biology, 66, 126762.

Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Responses

NIH FOIA Case Number 50822 / HHS Appeal NO. 19-0083-AA. (2019). Response regarding human or animal studies on aluminum adjuvant safety.

NIH FOIA Case Number 63550. (2025). Response regarding NIH Minimum Requirements documents.

CDC/ATSDR FOIA 19-00465. (2019). Response regarding aluminum adjuvant safety studies.

