Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carole's avatar
Carole
1h

Joe Tippens was advised by a veterinarian.

Reply
Share
XXX's avatar
XXX
24m

Anyone consider the fallout from all of the chemtrailing? The dogs all walk on the ground, lick their feet, they also lie on fire retardant rugs and pet beds. These should be a huge consideration also. How about the all pervading assault of electronic radiation? The dogs may be the canary in the coal mine.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture