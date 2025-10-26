Lies are Unbekoming

Isn’t it crazy that all the people who create something— actually WARN us that “hey what I created shouldn’t be used this way!”

I feel like we have Albin in this article, then we have:

- the guy who created the PCR test

- I think, don’t quote me, the guy who created the diagnosis of “adhd”

- I think as well, the guy who created the 401K, who committed suicide

— and so many others.

It’s as if they create something, but then what they create goes into the wrong hands — those wrong hands exploit it — which was never the inventors original intention.

Thankful for more truths like these — especially against cancer. I’m going to have to deep dive here and produce some work on this topic becuase this is the next frontier to be tackled.

We’re winning the war with vaccination as we’re seeing decrease in vaccine rates. When we begin to see decrease in cancer screenings— and ultimately cancer products utilizations (eg, drugs), then we know the tide is turning.

This is our next health frontier — the true : Make Humanity Healthy Again

My man! Thanks for this post and thanks for this charge.

Seeing my 3rd neighbor diagnosed with cancer and seeing them frail away due to chemo made me write this post on drugs as poison— but I can definitely go a lot harder on cancer overall:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/modern-medicine-as-poison

Same with women and the BRAC gene. False testing, false positives, false outcomes and so many women get their breasts cut off just in case!

