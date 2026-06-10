Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
karen welden's avatar
karen welden
1h

I am 67. I opted out of my last mammogram when I was 55. Same for colonoscopy. They've been trying to get me on statins since I was 40. I'm experimenting with going off my thyroid med that I've been on since I was 49. Weaned myself off of all mood stabilizers, anti anxiety and benzos for sleep.

Nonetheless, my heart breaks because my 34 son opted for statins. Additionally, he and his wife took the shots and have been brainwashed into the vaccine cult. They want me to take shots to see my grandson due in August. I want them to opt out of the entire schedule for the baby. They think I'm off my rocker.

I pray that someone other than me will give them the message in a way they can absorb.

Unbekoming, I thank you for your work.

Reply
Share
Allie Varga_Spousal Caregiver's avatar
Allie Varga_Spousal Caregiver
1h

The concept of "manufacturing patients" gets straight to the heart of what feels like a massive systemic shift in modern medicine: the medicalization of the well.

From a sociological standpoint, it is fascinating (and deeply concerning) to watch how moving a diagnostic line by just a few millimeters or a couple of points can instantly reclassify millions of healthy individuals as "pre-diseased." It creates a profound psychological shift. The moment a threshold is lowered, a person’s relationship with their own body changes—they are no longer a person living their life; they are a patient-in-waiting, tied to a cascade of monitoring, anxiety, and eventual intervention.

As someone who spends a lot of time observing the "invisible scaffolding" of caregiving and health tracking, the downstream effects of these screenings are incredibly clear. The clinical trial data might show a statistical shift on paper, but the lived reality is a massive burden of overdiagnosis and unnecessary medical cascades that real people have to navigate every single day.

Thank you for pulling back the curtain on these thresholds. Truly an eye-opening essay.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture