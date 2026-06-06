Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Deb.Butler's avatar
Deb.Butler
1h

The only thing missing from the list, that I can think of, is sunshine. Prior to the Rockefeller’s creation of the industrial medical complex in the early 1900’s, natural medicine was the norm. When people were hospitalized, they would be submitted to sunshine daily. Sunlight has powerful healing properties. Why do you think we have been told that sunshine is harmful to our health?

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
1h

Thanks! always handy to have all the home remedies together. I already knew quite a few and thanks to you I gather more all the time! Trying to stay away from the doc as much as possible!

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