Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
9h

Brilliant! By far the best explanation of this phenomenon I've seen.

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Graphite's avatar
Graphite
9h

Thanks - what a clear essay!

There are 'cancer specialists' who would rather live out their last days than take the 'treatment' that they give to their patients!

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