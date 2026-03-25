Every statin sold in the United States comes with an FDA-approved prescribing document — the package insert. It runs between 20 and 35 pages of small type. It lists what the drug does, what it doesn’t do, what it might do to you, and what no one has bothered to find out.

Most patients have never seen it. Most doctors don’t walk through it. But it exists, it’s publicly available, and it says what it says. Among the things it says: one of these drugs produced liver carcinomas in 90% of male mice at high doses. Another increases the risk of hemorrhagic stroke. All five raise blood sugar — in some cases past the diagnostic threshold for diabetes. The effects on male fertility have not been adequately studied. The effects on female hormones are unknown. These are not allegations from the margins. They are statements from the FDA-approved label, written by the manufacturers, reviewed by the regulators, and filed with the agency.

This is the first installment of The Package Insert — a series that reads the documents your prescriber should have discussed with you. We’re starting with the five best-selling statins in the United States: Lipitor (atorvastatin), Crestor (rosuvastatin), Zocor (simvastatin), Pravachol (pravastatin), and Mevacor (lovastatin). Between them, these drugs have been prescribed to tens of millions of Americans. The oldest has been on the market since 1987. The newest since 2003. Their labels have been revised dozens of times — warnings added, sections removed, language quietly changed.

What follows comes directly from the FDA-approved prescribing information — the same documents filed with the agency and available on its website. Every claim below can be verified by reading the label.

The Package Insert is a series for paid subscribers. Each installment reads the FDA-approved prescribing information for a major drug class — the document that comes with every prescription but that most patients never see. If you’re currently taking a statin, considering one, or have a family member on one, this is the installment to start with.

In the full post below, paid subscribers will find:

What the Labels Say They Can Do — Which statins are actually approved to reduce your risk of death, and which only change your cholesterol numbers.

Muscle Damage: From Pain to Organ Failure — The 45-fold difference in myopathy risk between two doses of the same drug, and the autoimmune condition that persists after you stop taking it.

Liver Damage — What the trial data shows about liver enzyme elevations, and why routine monitoring was quietly dropped.

Diabetes: The Warning They Added Later — The blood sugar warning that wasn’t in the original approvals, the trial that crossed the diabetes diagnostic threshold, and the paradox no label addresses.

Cognitive Effects — Memory loss, confusion, depression, and the CNS toxicity warning one label removed without explanation.

Reproductive and Endocrine Effects — What the animal data shows about testicular damage and sperm, what has never been studied in human men, and what is explicitly unknown about women.

What the Labels Admit Has Not Been Studied — The pattern of gaps: children, fertility, female hormones, long-term cancer risk, and the mortality question no one answered.

Drug Interactions — The combinations that amplify risk, including one statin that alters oral contraceptive levels.

Two Warnings Worth Isolating — Kidney markers and hemorrhagic stroke: findings buried deep in the documents.

10 Questions to Take to Your Doctor — A printable list drawn directly from what the labels say and don’t say.

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