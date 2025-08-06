Lies are Unbekoming

Factscinator
10h

🎪STEP RIGHT UP, FOLKS!!🎪

MoMurder-na Harmaceuticals Proudly Presents...

✨The Reduce Your Carbon Footprint Today Jab!!✨

Commercial Voiceover: 🎙️Why wait for slow, drawn-out, debilitating side-effects? With our cutting-edge Life Neutralizing Particles™, you can fast-track your way to R.I.P− because nothing screams sustainability more than immediate self-deletion!!🎙️

🚨 Act Now and Enjoy These Exclusive Perks!! 🚨

✅ No more being a monthly one-woman blood donation center!! Keep your plasma where it belongs − in the afterlife!!

✅ No more ruining Thanksgiving with uncontrollable Lockin’ & Poppin’ − you'll be the stillest guest at the table!!

✅ No more dramatic mid-game collapses messing up the match − just a straight shot to the finish line!!

💀 Plus Incredible Post-Jab Benefits!! 💀

💰 Student loans? Pfff!! 💨 Instantly forgiven − just like you'll be at your memorial. 💰

🏠Mort gage payments? Magically transformed into “somebody else’s problem!!“🏠

🍽️No more useless eating!! Help the planet by taking yourself off the menu. Become a true eco-warrior!!🍽️

⚡LIMITED-TIME OFFER!!⚡

The first 100 callers get our exclusiveThomas Malthus Platinum Package − guaranteed to by-pass ’vaccine’ injury and take you express lane to meet your maker!! 👼

☎️ Call Now!! 0120-666-666 ☎️

(Lines open until all callers have permanently checked out)

Today’s message has been brought to you in collaboration with Techocracy INC., the benevolent overlords ensuring our unwavering commitment to D.E.I. - Die Efficiently & Instantly™!!!

🎶[Final Farewell Jingle]🎶

🎵“One jab, two jab, three jab − floor!!

No more worries anymore!!“🎵

Lookatit
8h

American Murder Association

