Anxious fliers often experience a visceral dread before boarding, their bodies reacting with sweating palms and racing hearts to the prospect of being suspended 30,000 feet above the earth. This fear, possibly more widespread than commonly acknowledged, defies the statistical safety of air travel—one fatality per 23 million flights—and originates in the brain’s miscalibrated alarm system, the amygdalae. As Captain Tom Bunn details in Soar, these almond-shaped structures function like hypersensitive smoke detectors, releasing stress hormones in response to every unfamiliar noise or motion during flight. Conventional treatments, such as statistical reassurances or relaxation techniques, often fail to quiet this neurological alarm, akin to shouting logic at a blaring siren. They do not rewire the brain’s automatic responses. Bunn’s SOAR program, established in 1982, takes a distinct approach by linking flight triggers to memories of profound empathic connection, inhibiting the amygdalae’s panic response. This method resonates with the philosophy of Allen Carr’s Easy Way to Stop Smoking, which dismantles the psychological underpinnings of nicotine addiction without reliance on medical intervention, emphasizing empowerment through self-directed change.

The terror of anxious fliers stems not from the aircraft but from an internal cascade of stress hormones that overwhelms the brain’s executive function, leading to a state Bunn terms psychic equivalence, where catastrophic imagination becomes indistinguishable from reality. “When stress hormones disable reflective function,” Bunn explains, “catastrophic imagination feels utterly real.” SOAR’s Systematic Inhibition technique, paired with exercises like the 5-4-3-2-1 for manual regulation, trains the brain to suppress these hormonal surges, offering a toolkit for self-reliance. This approach aligns with the broader appeal of self-help resources that empower individuals to address challenges—whether fear of flying or smoking—without entanglement in costly medical systems. By equipping fliers with neurological insights and practical strategies, SOAR transforms the act of boarding a plane from a source of dread into an opportunity for mastery, much as Carr’s method reframes smoking cessation as an act of liberation. Both underscore a profound truth: understanding and reshaping the mind’s automatic responses can unlock freedom from seemingly intractable fears.

Soar: The Breakthrough Treatment For Fear Of Flying: Bunn, Tom

This deep dive is based on the book:

Discussion No.87:

23 insights and reflections from "Soar: The Breakthrough Treatment For Fear Of Flying"

Analogy

Imagine your brain as a sophisticated home security system with a particularly sensitive smoke alarm (your amygdalae). In most people's homes, this alarm is calibrated to recognize the difference between actual smoke and harmless steam from the shower. It knows which kitchen activities might produce a little smoke but are perfectly safe. When something truly dangerous happens, it sounds the alarm appropriately.

But for anxious fliers, their smoke alarm was never properly calibrated during installation (early childhood development). It goes off at the slightest hint of steam, cooking odors, or even dust particles in the air. Worse, when the alarm triggers, it doesn't just make noise—it locks all the doors and windows (removing your control and ability to escape) while projecting terrifying images of your house engulfed in flames onto every wall (psychic equivalence).

Traditional treatments are like trying to ignore the blaring alarm or reasoning with it ("statistically, houses rarely burn down"). These approaches don't work because they don't address the faulty calibration of the system itself.

SOAR is different—it's like a master technician rewiring your security system. The Strengthening Exercise recalibrates the smoke alarm by connecting it to the home's facial recognition system, which already knows not to trigger when it recognizes trusted faces. By linking flying situations to memories of profound connection, the alarm learns to stay quiet during flight. Meanwhile, the 5-4-3-2-1 Exercise serves as a manual override button when needed.

After SOAR, when you board a plane, instead of setting off false alarms about imminent disaster, your security system recognizes "This is just like being with someone I trust completely" and remains calm. You're finally free to enjoy the view from 30,000 feet, with your internal security system properly calibrated to protect you from real threats while letting you experience the wonder of flight without unnecessary alarm.

12-point summary

Fear of flying is psychological, not rational. Despite flying being statistically one of the safest forms of transportation (with only one fatality per 23 million flights), many people suffer from extreme anxiety when flying. This fear isn't about the actual danger, but about the feeling of losing control, being unable to escape, and the brain's inability to automatically regulate emotion in this unique environment. Understanding this psychological basis is the first step to overcoming flight anxiety. The amygdalae and stress hormones drive flight anxiety. The almond-shaped amygdalae in your brain act like smoke alarms, detecting anything non-routine and releasing stress hormones in response. During flight, unfamiliar noises and motions trigger multiple stress hormone releases in rapid succession. When these hormones build up, they can overwhelm Executive Function (your brain's CEO), leading to high anxiety or panic. The key to controlling flight anxiety is managing these stress hormone releases. Traditional treatments fail because they don't address the root cause. Most flight phobia treatments rely on statistics, relaxation techniques, or simulated exposure, but these often don't work because they fail to address the automatic neurological processes involved. Knowledge alone doesn't prevent the amygdalae from releasing stress hormones, and relaxation techniques that work on the ground often fail during actual flight when stress hormone release overwhelms cognitive control. Systematic Inhibition is the breakthrough technique. Unlike Systematic Desensitization (gradually getting used to something), SOAR's Systematic Inhibition technique prevents stress hormone release by linking flight situations to moments that naturally inhibit the amygdalae. By associating takeoff, turbulence, and other challenging flight moments with memories of profound empathic connection, the brain learns to respond with calming rather than alarm. The Strengthening Exercise establishes automatic protection. This core SOAR technique involves linking each challenging aspect of flying to a memory of deep connection with another person, typically remembering their face during a moment of empathic attunement. This creates automatic protection because such moments naturally trigger either oxytocin (which inhibits the amygdalae) or the Social Engagement System (which applies a calming "vagal brake"). After practicing this exercise, protection works automatically during flight with no conscious effort required. Early attachment shapes our ability to fly comfortably. Our capacity to regulate emotions when flying is largely determined by childhood development of our Internal Replica System and Social Engagement System. When caregivers are consistently empathically attuned during early childhood, the brain develops robust emotional regulation systems that work automatically even when not in control and unable to escape. Without this development, people become dependent on controlling situations or maintaining the ability to escape for emotional stability. The 5-4-3-2-1 Exercise provides manual backup regulation. This technique serves as a "manual override" when automatic protection isn't enough. By intensely concentrating on non-threatening sensory input (five things you see, hear, feel; then four; three; two; one), you occupy your mind completely while stress hormones burn off without being replaced. This breaks the cycle of anxiety and allows you to regain control of your focus. Meeting the captain resolves anticipatory anxiety. Anticipatory anxiety peaks in the boarding area due to uncertainty about surrendering control to unknown pilots. Meeting the captain transforms this experience from giving up control to a stranger into trusting someone you've personally evaluated. This face-to-face interaction creates confidence that cannot be achieved through general reassurance about pilot training, and many anxious fliers report their anxiety disappears immediately after this meeting. Understanding aircraft systems provides intellectual reassurance. Modern airliners have multiple layers of redundancy: primary, secondary, backup, and emergency systems for everything needed for flight. There are engineering "ways out" even when physical exit is impossible. Planes can glide for extended distances without engines, cannot flip over due to built-in stability, and are certified to withstand forces far beyond what natural turbulence can produce (5.0 Gs versus maximum 2.0 Gs in extreme turbulence). The Abstract Point of No Return (APNR) technique controls anticipatory anxiety. Making an absolute commitment to fly ("I'm doing this no matter what") signals the amygdalae to stop releasing stress hormones. This shifts you from victim of circumstances to agent of your situation. Rather than being forced past the point of no return when "they" close the door, you mentally advance to that point by making the commitment so certain it's as if it had already happened. Psychic equivalence explains catastrophic thinking. When stress hormones disable reflective function, anxious fliers lose the ability to distinguish between imagination and reality. This phenomenon, called psychic equivalence, makes catastrophic imagination feel utterly real, creating terror even in completely safe situations. Understanding this process helps explain why anxious fliers can be absolutely convinced the plane was in danger when it wasn't. Medication for flight anxiety often backfires. Research shows anti-anxiety medications like benzodiazepines actually increase physiological arousal during flight while blocking awareness of this arousal. More concerning, they make people more sensitive to flying, increasing the likelihood of panic on future unmedicated flights and blocking the natural desensitization process. The World Health Organization warns they also increase the risk of potentially fatal blood clots during flight. Most anxious fliers find better, safer results with the psychological techniques in SOAR.

30 Questions and Answers

What is the SOAR program and how does it differ from other fear of flying treatments?

SOAR (Seminars On Aeroanxiety Relief) was founded in 1982 by Captain Tom Bunn, who recognized the limitations of existing fear of flying courses. Unlike traditional programs that focus primarily on statistics and relaxation exercises, SOAR addresses the neurological roots of flight anxiety through a comprehensive approach that includes both aviation knowledge and psychological techniques. The program's breakthrough is its use of Systematic Inhibition, which trains the amygdalae to prevent stress hormone release during flight.

Traditional fear-of-flying courses typically have participants take a "graduation flight" but fail to provide lasting results, with many people unable to fly six months later. SOAR differs by establishing neurological links between flight situations and moments of emotional connection, using the Social Engagement System to automatically regulate anxiety. This creates unconscious protection that works during actual flights rather than just providing information or conscious coping strategies that often fail under the stress of real flying conditions.

How do the amygdalae affect fear of flying and what role do stress hormones play?

The amygdalae are two almond-shaped clusters of brain cells that act like smoke alarms, sensing anything non-routine and releasing stress hormones in response. During flight, these hormones force the mind to focus 100% on whatever triggered them—unfamiliar noises, motions, or sensations that are routine to flight crew but non-routine to passengers. When multiple stress hormone releases occur in rapid succession, as during takeoff or turbulence, they build up and can overwhelm Executive Function, leading to high anxiety or panic.

Stress hormones serve a protective function by activating the Mobilization System (producing an urge to escape) and the Executive Function system (for assessment and decision-making). The problem for anxious fliers is that when unable to escape and lacking sufficient information to make an assessment, stress hormones continue building up. With each noise or motion during takeoff or turbulence triggering a new release, the anxious flier experiences a cascade effect that can lead to mental overload and panic, creating a vicious cycle where anxiety produces more stress hormones.

What is the Strengthening Exercise and how does it help anxious fliers?

The Strengthening Exercise is SOAR's primary technique for establishing automatic protection against flight anxiety by linking each challenging aspect of flying to a moment of profound empathic connection. The exercise has three main phases: Phase One links routine flight situations to a regulatory moment of empathic attunement, Phase Two links non-routine situations (like the specific fears of the anxious flier) to the same regulatory moment, and Phase Three links the components of panic to that moment to prevent a domino effect.

The exercise works because when we experience moments of deep connection with another person, oxytocin is released or the vagal brake is activated, both of which counteract stress hormones. By mentally associating flight situations with memories of a loved one's attuned face (where their eyes show they understand and care about you), the amygdalae learn to respond to flight situations with calming rather than alarm. This creates automatic protection that works without conscious effort during the actual flight, transforming what were previously stress-triggering non-routine situations (NORs) into normal situations (NORMs).

What is the 5-4-3-2-1 Exercise and when should it be used?

The 5-4-3-2-1 Exercise is a manual backup technique that helps break the cycle of anxiety by fully occupying the mind while stress hormones are being burned off. It involves intense concentration on external sensory input: first naming five things you see in your peripheral vision, then five things you hear, then five things you physically feel (such as the chair under you). This process continues with decreasing numbers (four things you see, hear, feel; three things; two things; one thing).

The exercise should be used when anticipatory anxiety arises before a flight, when going into an internal "movie" of disaster, or as a backup if the Strengthening Exercise doesn't fully prevent anxiety during flight. It's particularly useful in the days and weeks before flying to stop rumination and catastrophic thinking. The goal is to make this technique automatic by practicing it frequently, even when not needed. After completing the exercise, the person regains the ability to direct their thoughts and should immediately focus on something pleasant or useful rather than returning to anxiety-producing thoughts.

How does Executive Function regulate anxiety, and what happens when it gets overloaded?

Executive Function, located in the orbitofrontal cortex (the "inner CEO"), regulates anxiety through a three-step ABC process: Assess whether a situation is a threat, opportunity, or irrelevance; Build a plan of action; and Commit to that plan. At the moment of commitment, a neurological pathway sends a signal to the amygdalae to stop releasing stress hormones. This process works well when dealing with one situation at a time, allowing the person to return to homeostasis after each challenge.

When Executive Function gets overloaded, such as during takeoff or turbulence where multiple unfamiliar noises and motions occur in rapid succession, it cannot complete the ABC process for each trigger. Stress hormones build up without being reset, eventually reaching levels that can overwhelm and collapse Executive Function entirely. When this happens, control reverts to the more primitive Mobilization System, which has only one solution—escape. Since escape is impossible during flight, panic results. Executive Function can also be compromised by impairment that fixates on tiny possibilities of disaster rather than probability, making commitment impossible.

What is Systematic Inhibition and how does it differ from Systematic Desensitization?

Systematic Inhibition is SOAR's breakthrough technique that inhibits stress hormone release by linking anxiety-producing flight situations to memories that naturally inhibit the amygdalae. It works by associating flight experiences with moments of profound connection with another person, which triggers either oxytocin release or activation of the vagal brake, both of which counteract stress hormones. This creates automatic, unconscious protection that works during actual flights without requiring conscious effort.

Systematic Desensitization, in contrast, attempts to gradually accustom a person to a feared situation through incrementally increased exposure, starting with mild exposure that doesn't trigger anxiety and slowly building up. While effective for many phobias, it's impractical for flight phobia because the incremental steps can't be controlled finely enough—there's too big a gap between taxiing on the ground and actually taking off. Systematic Inhibition solves this problem by changing how the brain responds to flight situations rather than trying to get it used to them through exposure, creating protection that works even during the most challenging moments of flight.

What is the Social Engagement System and how does it help regulate anxiety?

The Social Engagement System is a sophisticated neural network that unconsciously reads facial expressions, voice characteristics, and body language of other people to determine if they're trustworthy. When it senses trustworthiness, it counteracts stress hormones by applying a "braking action" to the vagus nerve, slowing heart rate and producing a general calming effect throughout the body. This system evolved to allow humans to interact socially despite the stress that unfamiliar people might otherwise cause.

This system helps regulate flight anxiety when linked to memories of empathic attunement through the Strengthening Exercise. When a person mentally associates flight situations with memories of a loved one's attuned face, the Social Engagement System provides calming even without the person physically present. It works through the Internal Replica System, which stores memories of relationships. A well-developed Social Engagement System connected to positive relationship memories provides automatic emotional regulation during flight, even when the amygdalae are detecting unfamiliar situations that would otherwise trigger stress.

How does the Internal Replica System develop and affect our ability to regulate emotions?

The Internal Replica System develops in early childhood as the brain builds mental representations of significant relationships, particularly with primary caregivers. When a child has consistent experiences of empathic attunement with caregivers, these interactions are recorded as "replicas" that can later provide emotional stability even when the caregiver is not physically present. The quality of these early interactions literally shapes the neurological wiring that will regulate emotions throughout life.

For anxious fliers, the Internal Replica System is crucial because it determines whether they can maintain emotional stability when physically disconnected from the earth and in situations they don't control. Those with well-developed replicas of secure relationships can draw on these internal resources during flight, maintaining psychological connection with the earth even when physically separated from it. Those with inadequate development of this system tend to depend entirely on physical connections and external control for emotional regulation, making flying particularly challenging because both are unavailable during flight.

What are the different types of attachment and how do they affect fear of flying?

The text describes three primary attachment types that significantly impact fear of flying. Secure attachment develops when a child experiences consistent empathic attunement with caregivers, building internal resources that allow emotional regulation even when disconnected from the earth or not in control. Avoidant attachment occurs when parents interact with children based on reason rather than empathy, leading to difficulty regulating emotions without being in control. Insecure attachment forms when parents either fail to recognize the child's authentic self or cannot handle separation, creating ongoing anxiety about approval or abandonment.

These attachment patterns directly affect flying experiences because flying removes both control and the ability to escape—two common compensatory strategies for those with avoidant or insecure attachment. The securely attached person can fly comfortably because their internal resources provide emotional regulation. Those with avoidant attachment often need to control every situation to feel safe and become anxious when they can't. Those with insecure attachment may fear public display of emotions during flight or feel overwhelming abandonment when physically separated from the ground or loved ones.

What is oxytocin and how does it help reduce anxiety?

Oxytocin is a hormone that plays a central role in the parasympathetic nervous system's "calm and connection" functions. It directly inhibits the amygdalae, preventing them from releasing stress hormones even in situations that would normally trigger them. Oxytocin is produced in high levels during experiences like nursing a baby, romantic moments, sexual foreplay, marriage proposals, and wedding vows—precisely the types of profound connection moments used in the Strengthening Exercise.

The SOAR program leverages oxytocin's anti-anxiety effects by having anxious fliers link flight situations to memories that naturally produced this hormone. When these links are established through practice, experiencing or even imagining flight situations can trigger oxytocin release, automatically preventing anxiety. This biological mechanism explains why linking flight to nursing memories or the face of a loved one during an intimate moment provides such powerful protection—it taps into our genetically encoded ability to be calmed through connection, creating automatic anxiety regulation that works without conscious effort.

What keeps aircraft maintain stability and why can't they "flip over"?

Aircraft have built-in dynamic stability that makes them naturally tend to move straight ahead unless forced to do otherwise. This stability comes primarily from the dihedral angle—the slight upward angle of the wings when viewed from the front. Like a paper airplane with wings bent into a V shape, this configuration creates a natural tendency for the plane to return to level flight. When the plane banks into a turn, dihedral constantly tries to bring the wings back to level.

For a plane to change direction, pilots must apply and hold pressure on the control wheel, which moves the ailerons (panels on the wing's trailing edge). The amount of banking is directly proportional to the pressure applied—more pressure creates more banking. Once the pilot relaxes the pressure, the plane naturally returns to straight and level flight. Unlike Hollywood portrayals, pilots don't need to struggle with controls, and the plane's stability makes it impossible for it to suddenly flip over—it would require sustained deliberate action against the plane's natural stability to create extreme banking.

What keeps planes from falling if the engines fail?

Planes don't rely on engines to stay in the air—they're essentially sophisticated gliders. The wings create lift by their shape and angle as they move through the air, not by engine power. When engines fail, the plane doesn't fall but simply glides down at a controlled rate. From cruise altitude, an airliner can glide for 20-30 minutes and cover more than a hundred miles—far longer than needed to find an airport for landing. In fact, the glide performance of a modern jetliner is twice that of a hang glider.

Many anxious fliers mistakenly believe the engines hold the plane up, but they only provide forward thrust. Even the space shuttle lands without any engine power, gliding to a perfect landing from space. For an airliner, a normal power-off descent requires only a 2-3 degree nose-down attitude to maintain flying speed. This explains why pilots are comfortable with engine failure scenarios—they practice them extensively in simulators, and the aircraft is designed to handle such situations gracefully. The certification process for twin-engine planes to fly trans-Atlantic routes required two million hours of domestic flying without any engine problems.

How do backup systems work on airplanes and why are they important?

Airliners employ multiple layers of redundant systems: primary, secondary, backup, and emergency systems for every critical function. These systems operate with sophisticated monitoring and automatic switching. If a primary system begins operating outside normal parameters, the plane automatically switches to an identical secondary system. If the secondary system doesn't restore normal operation, pilots are alerted and use a checklist to switch to a backup system, which is less sophisticated but more reliable. If needed, they can switch to an even more basic emergency system.

This multi-layered approach is illustrated by the braking system: if the primary anti-skid braking system develops a fault, it automatically switches to a secondary system. If that doesn't resolve the issue, pilots manually switch to a third system, which may automatically switch to a fourth if needed. If all these fail, pilots can use an emergency braking system that bypasses the anti-skid features entirely. This level of redundancy means that single-point failures cannot compromise safety—there's always another way to accomplish any flight-critical function, effectively providing engineering "exits" that anxious fliers may not be aware of.

What causes turbulence and why isn't it dangerous?

Turbulence comes from several sources: thermal differences causing air to move up and down, air flowing over terrain creating ripples, the jet stream's boundary where faster air meets slower air, and the mixing of different air masses. When a plane moves at high speed through these gentle air movements, the sensation is amplified—like hitting small bumps at high speed in a car—giving the impression of significant movement when the plane is actually moving only a fraction of an inch. The perceived intensity comes from speed, not from any violent air movement.

Despite feeling threatening, turbulence poses virtually no danger to the aircraft, which is certified to withstand forces far beyond what natural turbulence can produce. Airliners are built to withstand 5.0 Gs (five times normal forces), while the worst possible turbulence produces only about 2.0 Gs. In the cockpit, pilots often don't even notice the same turbulence that alarms passengers—they may need reminders to turn on the seat belt sign. The experience is primarily psychological: anxious fliers interpret normal movements as dangerous because they lack the visual references and understanding pilots have. This is why pilots sometimes use turbulence as an opportunity to visit the lavatory—they know it poses no threat whatsoever.

How do pilots handle weather conditions like storms and lightning?

Pilots work with dispatchers to plan flights well before departure, carefully examining weather at the departure airport, en route, and at the destination. If potentially unsafe conditions might develop at the destination, alternate airports with favorable weather are included in the flight plan, with sufficient fuel allocated. Pilots use radar to detect and navigate around thunderstorms, and Air Traffic Control provides additional guidance about storm cells. For conditions like lightning, the aircraft is designed with built-in protection—acting like a car with rubber tires, the plane is insulated from electrical discharge.

Weather minimums for takeoff and landing are strictly enforced, with precise measurements of visibility and cloud ceiling determining whether a flight can legally proceed. These limits are always more conservative than what would be actually unsafe. Contrary to media portrayals, weather itself rarely causes accidents; instead, regulatory systems ensure pilots stay within safe parameters. Strong crosswinds, fog, and other challenging conditions all have established procedures and limits. The modern airliner can even perform completely automatic landings when visibility is severely restricted, using guidance systems that don't rely on visual references.

What factors should anxious fliers consider when choosing an airline?

When choosing an airline, anxious fliers should consider whether the airline maintains its own mechanics and facilities versus outsourcing maintenance. Airlines with in-house maintenance have mechanics whose families fly on the planes they service, creating a powerful incentive for quality work. Another important factor is whether the pilots have a union, which allows individual pilots to refuse a plane with maintenance issues without fear of being fired—this provides an important safety check against management pressure to keep planes flying.

Additionally, anxious fliers should consider the airline's track record, looking for established carriers with a statistically significant history rather than newer airlines with less experience. An accident-free record on limited flights is less meaningful than a proven safety record over millions of flights. Major airlines in the US, Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan generally have similar safety standards, while some airlines in developing countries may have weaker regulatory oversight. Though even these are still safer than driving, consulting resources like the EU airline blacklist can provide guidance. Regardless of airline choice, flying remains statistically far safer than car travel.

Why is meeting the captain before a flight so important for anxious fliers?

Meeting the captain addresses one of the core issues for anxious fliers: giving up control to someone they don't know. By personally meeting the pilots, anxious fliers can assess their competence, confidence, and professionalism. This face-to-face interaction creates trust and confidence that cannot be achieved through general reassurance about pilot training. When pilots share personal details or photos of their families, it reinforces the reality that they have the same incentive as passengers to arrive safely—they want to return to their loved ones.

This interaction transforms the flying experience from surrendering control to a faceless system into a human relationship with someone the anxious flier has evaluated and trusts. After meeting the captain, anxious fliers report that their anticipatory anxiety disappears because they're no longer faced with uncertainty about who is in control. Throughout the flight, they can recall the captain's confident face when encountering unfamiliar noises or sensations, using this memory to reassure themselves. Captain Bunn identifies this as the single most important strategy for anxious fliers, with many clients reporting it makes an enormous difference in their comfort level.

What is anticipatory anxiety and how does it differ from flight anxiety?

Anticipatory anxiety occurs before the flight as a person imagines what might happen, while flight anxiety occurs during the actual flight when the amygdalae respond to real-time sensory input. This difference is crucial because they involve different brain processes—anticipatory anxiety stems from imagination entering through the amygdalae's "back door" (the mind's eye), whereas flight anxiety comes from real sensory data entering through the "front door" (physical senses). The Strengthening Exercise primarily addresses the latter by training the amygdalae not to release stress hormones in response to actual flight stimuli.

Anticipatory anxiety often feels worse than the flight itself because when imagining the flight, all concerns become concentrated into a single moment rather than spread throughout the experience. Additionally, imagination isn't constrained by reality and can generate worst-case scenarios that overwhelm Executive Function. Many anxious fliers report that once they board and especially after meeting the captain, their anxiety diminishes significantly. Strategies for managing anticipatory anxiety include the 5-4-3-2-1 Exercise, reframing techniques, the Anticipatory Anxiety Exercise, and making a clear commitment to fly despite uncertainty—what Captain Bunn calls the Abstract Point of No Return.

What is the Abstract Point of No Return (APNR) and how does it help with commitment?

The Abstract Point of No Return is a psychological technique where an anxious flier makes an absolute commitment to being on the plane when the door closes, regardless of how they might feel. This shifts the person from being a victim of circumstances to being the agent of their situation—they've made the decision ahead of time rather than letting anxiety determine the outcome. This absolute commitment signals the amygdalae to stop releasing stress hormones, providing relief from anticipatory anxiety.

The concept was discovered when Captain Bunn recognized that making an irrevocable commitment to a course of action—even one with risk—produced a state of calm. When commitment is absolute ("I'm doing this no matter what, even if it kills me"), the mind resolves the conflict between different facets of self, ending the internal struggle that produces anxiety. This is similar to what Tom Wolfe called "the right stuff" in test pilots—the ability to commit to a course of action despite risk. For anxious fliers, this commitment must be unconditional, with no secret "ways out" like "unless I don't sleep well" or "unless the weather looks bad." When truly implemented, this commitment transforms anticipatory anxiety into determination.

What are the various ways fear of flying can begin (onset types)?

Fear of flying can develop in several distinct patterns. Often it begins when a person who has flown without problems suddenly discovers they "just can't get on the plane." This seemingly mysterious onset usually occurs when accumulated stresses exceed the person's compensatory strategies. Other times, fear of flying begins after a significant loss, particularly of a parent, when the internalized emotional support that person provided is no longer available. Some cases start in childhood due to inadequate development of emotional regulation or in adolescence when anxiety regulation becomes challenging.

Adult onset can occur during major life transitions when entering a more complex world without sufficient preparation. Recognition of vulnerability—often after an accident or near-miss in another context—can shatter the illusion of invulnerability that previously kept anxiety in check. Marriage onset relates to relinquishing control in relationships. Learning to care deeply about someone can trigger fear of loss. Pregnancy onset stems from hormonal changes that heighten safety concerns, which sometimes persist after delivery. The common thread in all these patterns is that fear of flying develops when the sum of built-in emotional regulation abilities plus compensatory strategies becomes insufficient to handle the stresses of flying.

What is psychic equivalence and how does it affect anxious fliers?

Psychic equivalence is a psychological state where imagination is experienced as if it were reality. In this state, a person cannot distinguish between what they're imagining and what's actually happening. This phenomenon occurs when stress hormones rise high enough to disable reflective function, which normally provides quality control over thinking. When reflective function collapses, the mind loses its ability to examine its own processes critically, and whatever appears in the mind is accepted as fact.

For anxious fliers, psychic equivalence can transform a moment of turbulence into the certainty that the plane is plunging from the sky, or transform a random noise into proof of mechanical failure. This explains why some anxious fliers are absolutely convinced the plane they were on "fell thousands of feet" when in reality it moved only a fraction of an inch. Psychic equivalence makes catastrophic imagination feel utterly real, creating terror even in completely safe situations. The SOAR program addresses this by training the amygdalae not to release the stress hormones that disable reflective function, keeping anxious fliers anchored in reality rather than lost in catastrophic imagination.

How does childhood development influence fear of flying in adults?

Childhood development directly shapes the neurological systems that regulate emotions throughout life. During the first two years, when the brain grows rapidly, interactions between a child and caregivers literally wire the neural pathways that will regulate emotion. When caregivers are consistently emotionally available and empathically attuned, the child develops robust systems for emotional regulation that work automatically and unconsciously. Without this development, a person becomes dependent on controlling situations or maintaining the ability to escape for emotional regulation.

Flying presents a perfect storm for people with inadequate development of these systems because it removes both control and the possibility of escape. Those whose emotional regulation depends on physical connection to the earth or on being in control have no built-in way to regulate anxiety when flying. The parent-child relationship also establishes internal replicas that either stabilize or destabilize emotions. When a child internalizes that they are securely held in a parent's mind, they develop the ability to maintain psychological security even when physically disconnected. Without this foundation, separation from the earth during flight can trigger profound feelings of abandonment, making flying emotionally overwhelming.

What is the Erasure Exercise and how does it help with traumatic flight memories?

The Erasure Exercise is an optional technique designed to reduce the emotional impact of traumatic flight memories. It involves creating an alternative memory of the flight running backward in time, from the end to the beginning, with particular attention to experiencing turbulence in reverse. By building this backward version and repeatedly visualizing it after briefly recalling the original memory, the exercise effectively writes a competing memory on top of the traumatic one, reducing its emotional impact when recalled.

The process works by having the person create a detailed, step-by-step outline of what happened during the difficult flight, then constructing a backward version that runs from arrival through the entire flight in reverse to departure. When practicing, the person briefly views the original memory like a small video on a phone screen, then immediately runs the backward version at full size in their imagination. After several repetitions over multiple days, the emotional impact of recalling the original flight diminishes significantly. This helps prevent past difficult flights from continuing to cause anticipatory anxiety about future flying.

What are Als's Seven Levels of Arousal and how do they relate to flight anxiety?

Als's Seven Levels of Arousal provide a framework for understanding different states of mental activation, from deep sleep to emotional flooding. Level One is deep sleep, Level Two is active sleep (dreaming), Level Three is drowsy, Level Four is alert but not processing, Level Five is alert and processing with Executive Function available, Level Six is agitation where emotion begins to occupy mental capacity, and Level Seven is flooding where emotion takes over completely, leaving no capacity for executive control.

Understanding these levels helps anxious fliers recognize that high arousal states are temporary and manageable. Level Six (agitation) is where reflective function begins to disappear and Executive Function weakens—the point where an anxious flier starts to "go into their own movie." Level Seven (flooding) has five sub-levels (A through E) of increasing intensity, from loss of control through loss of location, loss of time, threat of loss of identity, and finally complete loss of identity. Recognizing these states helps anxious fliers understand that even panic, like other forms of flooding, is temporary—the chemical connections causing the experience wear off in seconds. This knowledge can reduce fear of the feeling itself, which often perpetuates anxiety.

What are the pros and cons of using medication for flight anxiety?

The pros of medication for flight anxiety are few and short-term. Benzodiazepines like Xanax, Ativan, Klonopin, and Valium may temporarily reduce anticipatory anxiety before a flight, and some people report they help them get through a flight they otherwise couldn't manage. However, research shows their effectiveness varies greatly between individuals, and they provide only temporary relief at best.

The cons are numerous and significant. Research at Stanford University School of Medicine found that benzodiazepines actually increase physiological arousal during flight (higher heart and breathing rates) while blocking awareness of this arousal. More concerning, they make people more sensitive to flying, increasing the likelihood of panic on future unmedicated flights and blocking the natural desensitization process. Additionally, sedatives increase the risk of venous thromboembolism (potentially fatal blood clots) during flight, according to the World Health Organization. By reducing reflective function, they can worsen psychic equivalence, causing passengers to believe catastrophic events are occurring. Over time, medication leads to deteriorating ability to fly at all, often requiring increasing doses for diminishing effect.

What is the "going into your own movie" concept and how does it apply to anxious fliers?

"Going into your own movie" describes how anxious fliers shift from experiencing reality to becoming absorbed in an internal catastrophic narrative. When something triggers stress hormone release (like an unfamiliar noise), instead of simply noting it and returning to reality, the anxious flier begins constructing an internal disaster narrative. As stress hormones reduce reflective function, imagination becomes indistinguishable from reality—the person becomes convinced the plane is in danger despite no actual evidence.

This process typically begins with a trigger (noise, motion, or sensation), followed by a "what's that?" moment. While non-anxious fliers quickly dismiss this as irrelevant when nothing follows, anxious fliers are primed to interpret it as evidence of danger. Each subsequent thought ("maybe it's engine failure," "what if we crash?") triggers additional stress hormone release, creating a cascading effect that locks the person into their internal disaster movie, completely disconnected from the safe reality around them. The SOAR program addresses this both by preventing initial stress hormone release and by teaching the 5-4-3-2-1 Exercise to break this cycle and return to reality when it begins.

How can anxious fliers effectively handle turbulence?

Anxious fliers can handle turbulence effectively through several practical approaches. The "gelatin exercise" helps visualize air at cruise speed as thick as gelatin, understanding that while the plane may jiggle within this medium, it cannot fall through it. Calibrating your physical sensations helps distinguish between actual movement and the impression of movement—by lifting arms and legs off armrests and floor during smooth flight, you can feel your true weight in the seat, then compare this reference point during turbulence to realize how little the plane actually moves.

Visual confirmation of minimal movement can be achieved by placing a half-filled cup of water on your tray table during turbulence—if the plane were actually "dropping" as it might feel, the water would rise above the cup, but it typically remains level with minimal rippling. Developing a library of "turbulence chunks" by studying each variation helps the Reticular Activating System filter out these sensations as irrelevant over time. Adopting a scientific attitude of curious detachment rather than fear helps process turbulence objectively. Conceptualizing turbulence visually (drawing its pattern on paper) and navigational awareness (tracking your position on a map) both help maintain Executive Function during turbulence, preventing stress hormones from overwhelming your ability to think clearly.

What are the recommended strategies for planning and starting a flight?

Planning should begin by choosing an airline wisely—considering factors like whether they maintain their own aircraft rather than outsourcing maintenance, whether pilots have a union (allowing them to refuse unsafe conditions), and the airline's statistical safety record over millions of flights. In the days before flying, track your actual flight online to see it operating routinely. Prepare two letters—one to the gate agent requesting early boarding, and another to the captain explaining your anxiety and requesting a brief meeting.

On flight day, arrive early to reduce time pressure, board at the beginning to ensure time to meet the captain, and proactively ask a flight attendant to take your letter to the cockpit. Meeting the captain transforms the experience from surrendering control to a stranger into trusting someone you've evaluated face-to-face. When seated, use visual techniques to maintain contact with reality rather than slipping into imagination—focus on the magazine, look around the cabin, or use the 5-4-3-2-1 Exercise if needed. Remember that anticipatory anxiety typically peaks in the boarding area and diminishes significantly once you've met the captain and the flight is underway, when the Strengthening Exercise protection activates automatically.

How should anxious fliers reframe their thinking about flying?

Anxious fliers should shift from "what if" thinking to "what is" thinking, focusing on present reality rather than catastrophic possibilities. Instead of fixating on the one flight in twenty million that crashes, they should adopt "even if" thinking—acknowledging they're flying even if theirs might be that extremely rare flight. This shift from possibility to probability is essential, as impaired Executive Function tends to focus on tiny possibilities while dismissing overwhelming probabilities of safe arrival.

Reframing techniques can defuse troublesome thoughts by creating cognitive confusion that weakens their emotional impact. For example, if worried about turbulence, reframe it as: "The best place to be during turbulence is inside the plane, which keeps the turbulent air outside." When counting turbulence bumps, reframe them as progress markers—each bump means you're that much closer to your destination. For feeling trapped, reframe by listing five places you'd rather not be instead. By viewing yourself as the agent who makes flying decisions rather than a victim of circumstances, you transform the experience. Commit to being on the inside when the door closes rather than letting anxiety decide, making the commitment so absolute it's "carved in stone," which signals the amygdalae to stop stress hormone release.

What checklists can anxious fliers use to prepare for different flight stages?

The book provides comprehensive checklists for every stage of flying, starting with a Consideration Checklist that evaluates flying versus alternatives, listing pros and cons of each option. The Tentative and Absolute Commitment Checklists help anxious fliers make and solidify their decision to fly. The Day of Flight Checklist covers monitoring for tension, using the 5-4-3-2-1 Exercise when needed, and early departure for a leisurely approach to the airport.

Additional practical checklists include: Take With You (essential items like letters of introduction, distractions, and anxiety management tools), Airport (techniques for grounding yourself in the terminal environment), Boarding (strategies for early boarding and meeting the captain), Seated in Cabin (focusing on present reality rather than imagination), Door Closure (mental preparation), Takeoff (understanding normal sounds and sensations), Turbulence (practical coping techniques), and Descent/Landing (knowledge of typical procedures and sounds). These detailed checklists provide structure and predictability, transforming the unknown into the known and giving anxious fliers concrete steps to follow throughout their journey.

