Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
5h

I'd callout that it's actually a pattern in medicine — and actually mainstream science — vs only cancer and cystic fibrosis. In my book, I callout how the theory of evolution and dinosaurs, two separate theories, but supported each other, throughout this fact, fact, theory, theory, theory mentality. Essentially, they take one fact and make millions of theories and then treat that as truth. It's mainstream science and the religion of mainstream science with its multiple fallacies. I call it, "The Religious Tenets of Scientism" : https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-religious-tenants-of-scientism

Thanks for this post as usual!

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Richard Amerling, MD's avatar
Richard Amerling, MD
5h

This brings to mind Russian matryoshka dolls that reveal smaller and smaller versions when opened.

The perfect example of this phenomenon is the cholesterol theory of heart disease (which I’m sure will be covered in your next essay). “Cholesterol causes atherosclerotic heart disease,” but observing millions with high levels and no heart disease disproves the theory. Rather than abandon a lucrative concept, it’s reduced to LDL, aka “bad” cholesterol. But then LDL-C levels also fail to predict who gets heart attacks. The doll is opened again and we have Lp(a)! Similar issues emerge so we go down another level to LDL particles and the “small dense” vs “large buoyant” concept that keeps the original bogus hypothesis alive for another decade.

The net result is fifty plus years and trillions of dollars wasted on a theory that was obviously wrong from the beginning, and tens of millions of people harmed by drugs that interfere with complex systems designed to produce a substance that is absolutely crucial!

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