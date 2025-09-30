Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
22m

As much as I dislike Darwin and his obsession over competition fueling evolution while ignoring cooperation, the creation/ intelligent design hypothesis fails.

Occam's razor.... So then, who created this intelligence that created intelligence? It's also circular just like the fossil circle jerk.

We don't know because we are still using flawed models to explain life. We saw how genetics was bullshit especially during the COVID hype.

FYI, quantum mechanics is another fantasy that fails to satisfy Occam's razor. The double slit experiment ASSumes that the detector doesn't influence the photons/electrons etc.

Every detector takes energy to detect what it's detecting. Thus, there is a direct physical observer... The detector.

Here's a good playlist on why quantum mechanics contradicts itself and is built on traditional wave theory.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UaUzq4YuErs&list=PLkdAkAC4ItcFyNFBywN0wiZ45pCnMr-Ay

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Utopian Fool's avatar
Utopian Fool
1h

Still brilliant over 30 years later 💊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture