Lies are Unbekoming

The Cosmic Onion
13h

Sepsis is sold to us as a bacterial invasion, but the numbers don’t even support their own story—40% of cases show no bacteria at all. What we’re really looking at is blood poisoning, a body overwhelmed by toxins, with bacteria showing up afterward to clean up the damage. For over a century, surgeons and experimenters have seen the same pattern: damage first, microbes second. Yet the system keeps firing more toxic drugs into already failing bodies and calling the decline “worsening infection.” Wrong target, wrong tool. Ask the right question—what poisoned the blood and how do we help the body clear it—and the whole picture flips. Lone wolves have been saying it for years: the terrain matters, and the cleanup crew isn’t the enemy.

—Lone Wolf 🐺

Janet
10h

Thanks for the truth. How would someone counter this when confronted in a hospital? The last thing I want to take these days is an antibiotic. I have an antibiotic in a bottle that the doc who did my 1/2 hip replacement after a fall a few years back said I should take if any dental work is needed. I have researched this stuff. Horrific side effects could occur. This post is certainly eye opening. Also so disturbing, as the whole medical system we confront is. I have read Thomas Cowan. I read him during Covid. Should I load up on oranges or glutathione supplementation? I am extremely healthy as an almost 78 yo gal. I stay away from conventional treatments and processed food. Right now I’m using chlorine dioxide and DMSO for a couple of issues.

