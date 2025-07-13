Lies are Unbekoming

David Rinker
3h

Thank you for bringing our attention to this book. Hoffman displays deep insight in his explanation of the hidden forces and techniques, that steer human society along its predestined path. I will admit skepticism regarding his theory on cereal killers.

Robert Townshend
4h

Um...you think the moon landings were real? In the junk pile made from old curtain rods, warped metal and art paper? Really real? Really? And the International Spray Salon? That's real? And the Tesla Roadster drifting through space in the sexy showroom shade of space trees? With space birdies in the space trees taking pics?

Really Michael!

