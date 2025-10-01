Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
5h

"Disease Transmission Through Vaccination Official government statistics revealed a horrifying truth: vaccination was transmitting deadly diseases to infants. "

Or that it was actually poisoning them instead.

The contagion theory of disease is superstitious nonsense.

That's why clean water and sanitation fixed many problems.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
larsetom1's avatar
larsetom1
3h

I think that there is a parallel between vaccination and Malthusian ideology. The ideology of Malthus blamed the poor for their poverty and chided them for having too many children, thus absolving the ruling class of the poverty that the Industrial Revolution created. The ideology of vaccination blamed the poor for their diseases, rather than the squalor produced by the inequalities of the Industrial Revolution. Today, vaccination distracts the public from toxins in food, water, the environment, EMFs and stress. Vaccines in the meantime, create chronic diseases, and therefore increase the medical establishments profits by providing costly and ineffective "care" over lifetimes. Take a pill, get a shot...they got ya coming and going.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture