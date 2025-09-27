Lies are Unbekoming

klimer
3h

I updated my post on 20 Sep 2025 - the fat loss that I was experiencing was not due to RIC, at least not solely (though my wife claims to have lost three pounds since she's been doing it). I'm trying to figure out which of a small number of supplements might have been what triggered the event for me (16 straight days of fat loss). But it might have been a combination of things working synergistically.

My wife and I continue to do RIC every evening. The clearest effect that I've noticed is increased energy. I can work hard for longer periods without exhaustion or a need for more rest. I had thought that increased fatigue was just a side effect of getting older, but it seems it is possible to train your body so that doesn't happen...

I've had other beneficial effects, but they are harder to quantify. Primarily, I seem to experience less Ill effects from sitting too long reading or writing. For me, there is a greatly reduced need to do a series of shoulder exercises to counteract the effects of prolonged sitting. Which sort of makes sense, since RIC is considered "exercise in a device."

Marc Girardot's avatar
Marc Girardot
4h

Hi,

It’s been a while :-). Interesting.

This is yet another hormetic therapy (acupuncture, light therapy, fasting, cryotherapy, heat therapy, walking...) The body is stressed to preempt damage, but the damage doesn’t occur, and surplus stem cells circulate throughout the body to revascularize tissue and rebuild the vasculature.

This is a local application of hypoxia therapy, which deprives the endothelium of oxygen, triggering repair. Some of this repair is systemic, extending to the brain or other areas in need of repair.

I have been reluctant to hypoxia, because it can cause harm.

Here, it might be acceptable because it’s the arm, though the long-term consequences could damage the hand or the nerves. Five minutes seems on the high end, and the idea of alternating arms makes sense. It would be interesting to ensure that no arteriosclerotic plaques emerge.

But, very interesting. Thank you. Marc

