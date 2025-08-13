On August 6th, 2025, we marked eight decades since what Michael Hoffman calls the "completely unnecessary holocaust in Hiroshima"—an event that becomes even more sinister when examined through Michael Palmer's meticulous research suggesting the atomic bombings may have been elaborately staged using conventional weapons, mustard gas, and reactor waste to simulate nuclear destruction. The Japanese had been desperately attempting to surrender since 1944, requiring only the guarantee of Emperor Hirohito's personal security, yet 33rd degree Freemason Harry Truman rejected this minimal condition. Whether the 200,000 civilians were incinerated by actual atomic weapons or, as Palmer's evidence suggests, by napalm and chemical agents designed to mimic nuclear effects, the result was the same: a mass ritual sacrifice that launched the nuclear age and its accompanying fear-based control system. Admiral William D. Leahy, chief of staff to both Roosevelt and Truman, condemned the attacks as barbarous acts against an already-defeated enemy, inadvertently supporting Palmer's thesis when he noted Japan's defeat came through conventional means—naval blockade and standard bombing—making any "super weapon" unnecessary for victory but perhaps essential for establishing a new world order built on nuclear terror.

The targeting of Nagasaki three days later reveals the calculated cruelty behind these operations, particularly in the deliberate selection of the Urakami district where the atomic bomb—or its simulated equivalent—detonated less than 850 yards from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception during Mass. Hoffman exposes how this predominately Catholic suburb was filled with worshippers preparing for the Feast of the Assumption when they were instantly vaporized, while two Catholic crew members aboard the American bomber became unwitting accomplices in what Hoffman calls fratricide "plotted by our noble Bomb Fathers in Washington D.C." The official narrative's claim that weather dictated Nagasaki's selection crumbles under scrutiny, as does the entire atomic bombing story when Palmer's research reveals the absence of expected radiation effects, the mysterious lack of retinal burns in survivors who witnessed the flash, and the presence of mustard gas symptoms that official histories desperately tried to suppress. This pattern of targeting Christians while obscuring the true nature of the weapons used suggests these events served as more than military operations—they were occult rituals disguised as acts of war, designed to traumatize humanity into accepting a new age of technocratic control.

This intersection of mass murder and occult ritual becomes explicit when Hoffman turns to Albert Pike, the Sovereign Grand Commander of Scottish Rite Freemasonry whose statue stood in Washington D.C. for 119 years until anarchists accomplished what Christians never managed—tearing down this monument to one of Satan's most notorious advocates. Pike's "Morals and Dogma," distributed to a quarter-million American Freemasons, openly declared Lucifer as the "Light-bearer" and promoted the worship of Sirius, the blazing star that Pike identified not with Divine Providence but with "Liberty and Freedom, blazing with a steady radiance amid the weltering elements of good and evil of Revolutions." The protection Pike received during the Civil War, when Federal Masonic officers prevented Union troops from burning his home while non-Masonic Southern civilians enjoyed no such protection, exemplifies the secret society's preference for its own members over fellow Americans—a pattern that would manifest decades later when Freemason Truman authorized the incineration of Japanese civilians while his Masonic brothers remained untouched by the moral weight of their crimes.

The pattern of deception surrounding Hiroshima and Nagasaki extends across the entire landscape of twentieth-century atrocities, as revealed through the supporting research of Palmer, Irving, and others who dare to challenge official narratives. Irving's documentation of Dresden's destruction—where 135,000 refugees were deliberately incinerated through carefully orchestrated firestorms while official histories claim only 35,000 died—mirrors the systematic undercounting and misrepresentation of Japanese casualties. Both operations employed what Hoffman elsewhere calls "Revelation of the Method," the cryptocracy's technique of hiding their crimes in plain sight, knowing that a properly conditioned population will remain passive even when confronted with evidence of their manipulation. This connects directly to what Peter Myers identifies as Illuminism's core goals: the destruction of religion, family, nation-states, and traditional morality—all advanced through traumatic events that appear as military necessity but function as ritual programming. The Luciferian doctrine that Greenwood traces from Sabbatai Zevi through Jacob Frank to modern power structures reveals how "purification through transgression" justifies these mass sacrifices, with sociopathic elites viewing civilian populations not as human beings deserving protection but as expendable resources in their pursuit of a technocratic world order where, as the Protocols suggest, their "super-government" will reign supreme.

Hoffman's revelation that Trump intends to re-erect Pike's toppled statue demonstrates how this occult system of power continues to operate today, with the same networks that orchestrated two world wars now managing new forms of mass manipulation and control. The "doublethink" of a supposedly Christian administration restoring a monument to a Satanist parallels the original deception of presenting mass murder as life-saving necessity, revealing what Hoffman calls "the induction of mass hypnosis and mass insanity" that has been underway for decades. Just as the atomic bomb narrative—whether real or fabricated—created a fear-based foundation for the post-war order, today's psychological operations continue to use trauma, deception, and revelation to advance what Ronald Bernard identified as a Luciferian system that demands the sacrifice of conscience and ultimately of children. The blood of Hiroshima and Nagasaki's innocents, like that of Dresden's refugees and Gaza's Palestinians, testifies to an enduring truth: those who serve the Cryptocracy rather than humanity will always find justifications for mass murder, whether through atomic weapons that may never have existed, chemical weapons disguised as nuclear radiation, or conventional bombs marketed as precision strikes. Recognizing these patterns of manipulation—from 1945's elaborately staged nuclear theater to today's biosecurity state—becomes essential for those who refuse to participate in what Hoffman warns is a war not just against human bodies but against the human soul itself.

With thanks to

.

80th Anniversary of the completely unnecessary Holocaust in Hiroshima

Cryptocracy

The hidden government behind the visible government - a shadow network that operates through secret societies, intelligence agencies, and influential institutions. According to Hoffman, this "shadow government" practices psychological warfare and ritual programming, using both ancient occult techniques and modern technology to maintain control over the population.

Key characteristics Hoffman attributes to the cryptocracy:

Operational Channels: They operate through specific institutions including the FBI, Department of Justice, halls of Congress, and the corridors of finance, industry, and media. Methods of Control: They maintain power through mass mind control achieved via psychodrama and ritualistic events broadcast through mass media, rather than through obvious force like traditional tyrannies. Revelation of the Method: The cryptocracy employs a sophisticated technique where they actually reveal their methods of control, knowing that a properly conditioned population will remain passive even when confronted with evidence of manipulation. Occult Foundation: They are deeply connected to occult practices and secret societies, particularly Freemasonry, using both ancient magical techniques and modern technology to achieve their goals. Historical Continuity: The cryptocracy represents a continuous tradition traced through figures like John Dee, Aleister Crowley, and various secret societies, demonstrating centuries of development in psychological manipulation techniques.

80th Anniversary of the completely unnecessary Holocaust in Hiroshima

The Japanese had been attempting to surrender since 1944

Michael Hoffman

C O N T E N T S

I. 80th Anniversary of the completely unnecessary Holocaust in Hiroshima

II. Trump intends to Re-erect in the capitol the idol of Satanist Albert Pike

Today is the 80th anniversary of the completely unnecessary holocaust in Hiroshima. Japan had been trying to surrender since 1944 on the condition that the personal security of the emperor would be guaranteed.

As I wrote back in July: At the White House meeting where Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu made public his nomination of Trump, his partner in war crime, for the Nobel Peace Prize, Mr. Trump glorified the U.S. atomic bombing of Japan during which killed 200,000 civilians. His praise is predicated on belief in the enduring myth that by burning to death hundreds of thousands of women, children and non-combatant men, the lives of tens of thousands of U.S. troops who would otherwise have been commanded to invade Japan, were spared.

However, according to Roosevelt and Truman’s chief of staff, Admiral William D. Leahy, the Japanese had been attempting to surrender since 1944 on conditional terms —the main condition being the preservation of Emperor Hirohito’s dignity and freedom from prosecution or imprisonment. 200,000 Japanese people were incinerated on the altar of the doctrine of unconditional surrender.

In his 1950 history, I Was There, Leahy wrote:

“The Japanese were already defeated and ready to surrender because of the effective sea blockade and the successful bombing with conventional weapons...The use of this barbarous weapon at Hiroshima and Nagasaki was of no material assistance in our war against Japan. In being the first to use it, we had adopted an ethical standard common to the barbarians of the Dark Ages." — William D. Leahy, Chief of Staff to the Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy (1942–1949).

The blood of the Palestinians of Gaza and the Japanese of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are of no value to Dark Age barbarian Donald Trump.

Collectively those war crimes amount to approximately 280,000 innocents killed on orders of 33rd° Freemason Harry Truman in 1945, and “America’s greatest ally,” Zionist “Bibi” Netanyahu, 2023-2025. If you are the "wrong" type of civilian, the U.S. has you in its crosshairs.

Trump serves the Cryptocracy, not Jesus.

The Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, Nagasaki, Japan, August 9, 1945. It was filled with worshippers when the atomic bomb was detonated almost on top of it.

In Nagasaki the atomic bomb was detonated in the predominately Catholic suburb of Urakami, less than 850 yards from the Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, which was blown to rubble. Attending Mass and confession in preparation for the forthcoming Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary the following week, more Japanese Catholics were in the cathedral that day than would usually be present. They were all killed.

Between 40,000 and 75,000 human beings, almost all of them civilians, were incinerated in Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945; another 60,000 were seriously injured. Lethal cancer caused by radiation from the bomb would kill thousands more over the years.

Of the crew of thirteen American personnel aboard the aircraft that dropped the bomb, two were Catholics: the pilot, Major Charles Sweeney, an Irish-American from Quincy, Massachusetts, and Lt. Fred Olivi from Chicago. Thus did the "Good War" by the "Greatest Generation" make Americans complicit in the massacre of their own brothers and sisters in the Faith; yet another fratricide plotted by our noble Bomb Fathers in Washington D.C.

II. Trump will Re-erect a Masonic Idol

Albert Pike in the regalia of the masonic priesthood

The con-game continues in the carnival sideshow: Satanist Albert Pike's graven image will be re-erected by the "Christian" administration of Donald Trump. Orwell termed pathological comedies like this, "doublethink." It tears one's psyche in two. The induction of mass hypnosis and mass insanity has been underway in America for decades.

Pike’s idol was torn down in Washington D.C. by anarchists and Leftists on June 19, 2020. They accomplished what Christians had not managed in 119 years. An honored image of one of Satan’s most nororious advocates had stood in our nation’s capitol since 1901. There was a lot of talk over the years about the idolatrous and self-defeating nature of such a statue looming over the seat of government, and that’s all it was, impotent right-wing chatter.

In his book The Better Angels of Our Nature: Freemasonry in the American Civil War (University of Alabama Press, 2010), Michael A. Halleran documents numerous cases in which masonic Southerners were rescued from uniformed Federal looters by the timely intervention of Freemasons who were Federal officers. Needless to say, non-masonic Southern civilians were not so fortunate when it came to fending off marauding Union troops.

Rank-and-file Union soldiers enraged by the deployment of Indian combatants against them, sought to burn the home of Confederate General Albert Pike in Arkansas. Pike had organized some of the Native American forces that fought against the North. He also happened to be the Sovereign Grand Commander of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Southern Jurisdiction, which was headquartered on the 33rd degree of north parallel latitude in Charleston, South Carolina—alleged by some to be the most powerful masonic body on earth.

There was no way the Cryptocracy was going to permit an assault on the Sovereign Grand Commander’s residence. It was spared the torch by the intervention of an officer of the 29th Iowa Infantry, Col. Thomas Hart Benton Jr., Grand Master of the Masons of Iowa.

Freemason Halleran offers page after page of similar instances, and in so doing he has inadvertently written a trenchant exposé of American Masonry. His own status as a member of that “Brotherhood” burnishes the credibility of his research, unearthing the disturbing extent to which a U.S. secret society preferred its own members over fellow Americans. (For further research see this writer’s, “Freemasons in the American Civil War: A Conspiracy of Preferential Treatment”).

Albert Pike’s toppled statue burns on the eve of the Summer, Solstice, June 19, 2020

Pike’s Satanism

Pike’s book Morals and Dogma, was first published in 1871 by the Supreme Council of the Thirty-Third Degree for the Scottish Rite Southern Jurisdiction and distributed to Freemasons in America in the 19th and 20th centuries. The total print run is estimated to have been a quarter-million. It was the standard practice to give a copy to every Scottish Rite Mason who had reached the 14th degree. Non-Masons also obtained it. In 2011 an annotated edition was issued by the Scottish Rite, edited by by Arturo de Hoyos and Rex Hutchens.

In the Knight of the Brazen Serpent degree (chapter XXV), Pike wrote:

“The Blazing Star in our Lodges, we have already said, represents Sirius, Anubis, or Mercury, Guardian and Guide of Souls.”

The reference to Anubis is to the jackal-headed god of the Egyptians, while Mercury is another name for Hermes, personifying the theology of Pharaonic Egypt and the Hermetic tradition, which invaded the hierarchy of the Church of Rome beginning in the 15th century, and was later transmitted to the court of Protestant Queen Elizabeth I, eventually giving rise to the Rosicrucians, out of which was born Freemasonry.

Pike declares that Sirius was not a celestial body emblematic of “Divine Providence,” and that it had not guided the Three Wise Men to the infant Jesus. In the dog star Sirius, he saw the emblem of masonic revolution, propelled by the sorcery of the goddess Isis:

"To find in the BLAZING STAR of five points an allusion to the Divine Providence, is also fanciful; and to make it commemorative of the Star that is said to have guided the Magi, is to give it a meaning comparatively modern. Originally it represented SIRIUS, or the Dog-star, the forerunner of the inundation of the Nile; the God ANUBIS, companion of Isis in her search for the body of OSIRIS, her brother and husband. Then it became the image of HORUS, the son of OSIRIS, himself symbolized also by the Sun, the author of the Seasons, and the God of Time; Son of Isis, who was the universal nature, himself the primitive matter, inexhaustible source of Life, spark of uncreated fire, universal seed of all beings. It was HERMES, also, the Master of Learning, whose name in Greek is that of the God Mercury. It became the sacred and potent sign or character of the Magi, the PENTALPHA, and is the significant emblem of Liberty and Freedom, blazing with a steady radiance amid the weltering elements of good and evil of Revolutions; and promising serene skies and fertile seasons to the nations, after the storms of change and tumult." (Morals and Dogma, chapter I).

In chapter III, he camouflages his celebration of the demonic deities of Egypt with the following statement:

“The true name of Satan, the Kabalists say, is that of Yahveh reversed; for Satan is not a black god, but the negation of God. The Devil is the personification of Atheism or Idolatry. For the Initiates, this is not a Person, but a Force, created for good, but which may serve for evil...”

This is masonic doublespeak. On the one hand the devil, according to Pike, is the personification of atheism and idolatry. But on the other hand, to insiders, that is to say, Masonic Initiates, this is a force “created for good but which may serve for evil.”

The doublespeak continues in our time when the holocausts of Asian people in Hiroshima and Nagasaki are presented as glorious, life-saving measures.

Moreover, the approval by Freemason Truman of the targeting of Nagasaki three days after Hiroshima, on August 9, with its large Catholic population, is said to have been due to inclement weather over the original targeted site. If you believe that, I have some moon rocks for sale. You can have them cheap.

— Michael Hoffman • www.RevisionistHistory.org • On X: @HoffmanMichaelA

Revisionist historian Michael Hoffman explores the ascendance of the Neoplatonic-Hermetic-Kabbalistic mind virus in his book The Occult Renaissance Church of Rome. He explicates the alchemical processing of humanity in Twilight Language. He is the author of eight other volumes of history and literature including Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare, as well as Usury in Christendom, Judaism Discovered, and Adolf Hitler: Enemy of the German People.

Michael has written extensive introductions to Alexander McCaul’sThe Talmud Tested, Johann Andreas Eisenmenger’s Traditions of the Jews, and The 1582 Rheims New Testament. Purchase our 2025 Revisionist History® Calendar here.

Mr. Hoffman is a former reporter for the New York bureau of the Associated Press and a former paid consultant to the news department of the New York Times. Michael’s books have been published in translation in Japanese and French. Listen to his broadcasts on the Revisionist History® podcast, and find him on X (Twitter).

Revisionist History® is registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office as the trademark of Independent History and Research, Box 849, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 83816. All Rights Reserved. www.RevisionistHistory.org

