In the early 20th century, as biochemistry ascended to dominate medical thought, the living body was recast as a chemical factory, its health reducible to isolated compounds like vitamins or hormones. This reductionist paradigm, which I once accepted, promised precision but often obscured the body’s integrated wisdom. Dr. Thomas Cowan’s New Biology, as explored in the Q&A below, challenges this model, proposing instead that health emerges from the body’s electrical coherence, akin to a garden where minerals, water, and emotional meaning interplay. In Beyond the Symptom, Kaufman describes symptoms not as defects to be silenced but as the body’s communicative adaptations, a perspective that reframes supplements as whole, living substances—plasma sea water, shilajit, charged water—chosen not for chemical constituents but for their capacity to restore bioelectric charge. I share Cowan’s conviction that clinging to an allopathic mindset, where isolated pills target specific deficiencies, is incompatible with natural healing’s holistic ethos. The biochemical claim that ascorbic acid, detected only through reagents that may alter living tissue, equates to “vitamin C” in lemons exemplifies this flawed logic.

Yet, the biochemical model persists, its roots deepened by decades of pharmaceutical dominance. Cowan’s approach, by contrast, draws on historical practices, like the century-long use of plasma sea water, which leverages ocean minerals to recharge the body’s electrical matrix. This view aligns with Symptoms as Adaptations, where symptoms are seen as purposeful responses to disruptions—be they vaccines, statins, or emotional disconnection. Consider the Japanese painter whose dementia-like decline reversed upon resuming his mountain paintings, a case Cowan cites to illustrate how meaning shapes physiology. Conventional medicine, he argues, often exacerbates such disruptions, creating dependencies through drugs like levodopa, which temporarily mask Parkinson’s tremors but worsen long-term outcomes. “We’re not treating diseases; we’re treating people with stories,” Cowan insists, a maxim that exposes the irony of standardized protocols. They hadn’t accounted for the individual’s narrative, nor the bioelectric role of fascia, which may conduct chi and, when impeded, precipitate organ dysfunction.

This perspective demands a new mental model, one I’ve come to embrace. Health is not a battle against symptoms but a restoration of harmony, where supplements support the body’s innate intelligence rather than override it. The garden analogy—where a wise gardener tends to soil, water, and sunlight rather than pruning distressed leaves—captures this shift. As I explored Cowan’s philosophy, I found its skepticism of biochemical reductionism both provocative and liberating. Why assume Alzheimer’s stems from a chemical deficit when statins, which deplete fat-soluble nutrients, often precede it? Why suppress a fever when it signals detoxification? Cowan builds on these questions, offering a framework where plasma sea water’s mineral charge, shilajit’s earthen potency, and practices like earthing restore what medical interventions disrupt. This introduction sets the stage for a deeper exploration of Cowan’s vision, one that invites us to question not just what we consume but how we conceive of life itself.

With thanks to Dr Thomas Cowan.

Q&A Webinar from 4/30/25

Analogy

Imagine your body as an ancient, self-maintaining garden rather than a mechanical factory. In a factory, you might fix problems by replacing specific parts or adding particular chemicals. But a garden operates as an interconnected living system where everything influences everything else.

In this garden, conventional medicine acts like someone who sees a struggling plant and immediately reaches for synthetic fertilizer, pesticides, or scissors to cut away "problem areas." They focus on eliminating visible symptoms without considering the entire ecosystem. But the approach described in this article is more like a wise gardener who, upon seeing the same struggling plant, examines the quality of the soil, the flow of water, the amount of sunlight, and even the companion plants nearby. This gardener knows that health emerges from harmony among all elements – the minerals in the soil (like the plasma sea water), the quality of water (charged water), the decomposed plant matter feeding the soil (like shilajit), and the plant's connection to its environment.

When a plant shows signs of distress, this gardener doesn't just treat the yellow leaves but investigates what disrupted the garden's natural balance. Perhaps someone introduced a foreign substance that altered the soil pH (like medical interventions), or maybe the plant was separated from companions it had evolved alongside (like the Japanese man separated from his mountain paintings). The gardener's goal isn't to force the plant into a predetermined idea of health through artificial means, but to restore the conditions that allow the plant's innate intelligence to express itself fully.

This perspective sees symptoms not as enemies to be eliminated but as the garden's way of communicating that something in the ecosystem needs attention. Health isn't achieved by controlling nature but by supporting its intrinsic wisdom and removing obstacles to its expression. Just as each garden is unique, with its own soil composition, microclimate, and plant communities, each person's path to health follows their own unique story rather than standardized protocols for labeled conditions.

12-point summary

1. The New Biology approach rejects conventional disease treatment. Instead of treating labeled diseases with standardized protocols, this approach treats people as individuals with unique stories. Each person's healing journey is different, even for those with the same conventional diagnosis. The New Biology Clinic offers consultation programs to help people understand this approach and determine if it's suitable for their needs.

2. The biochemical theory of life is challenged as fundamentally flawed. The argument presented is that we cannot verify chemicals like vitamins actually exist in living tissues without adding reagents that might create compounds not originally present. This perspective suggests we should focus on whole foods rather than isolated chemicals, questioning whether substances like "vitamin C" or hormones actually exist in living systems as discrete entities.

3. Medical interventions are implicated in serious diseases. After 35 years of clinical experience, the conclusion drawn is that conditions like Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, cancer, and autoimmune diseases almost always follow specific medical interventions - particularly vaccines, prescription drugs (especially statins), surgeries, and prolonged anesthesia. Identifying these precipitating factors is positioned as crucial to effective treatment.

4. Electrical "charge" is presented as fundamental to health. Minerals are described as essential not primarily for their chemical properties but for creating proper electrical charge in the body. Supplements like plasma sea water and charged water are valued for their contribution to this electrical aspect of health. Disease is framed as resulting from "losing our charge" due to mineral deficiencies or disruptions to the body's electrical systems.

5. Supplement philosophy emphasizes natural, unprocessed substances. The recommended approach to supplements prioritizes things that cannot be obtained through normal food and lifestyle, focusing on unprocessed natural products rather than isolated chemicals. The top five recommended supplements are plasma sea water, straphanthus, charged water, shilajit, and fire cider - all described as whole, natural substances rather than isolated compounds.

6. Daily wellness practices extend beyond supplements. In addition to supplements, daily practices are emphasized: splashing cold water on the face each morning, earthing (barefoot contact with natural ground) for 30 minutes daily, sun exposure without glasses for 30 minutes daily, and brief but intense physical exercise to the point of failure. These practices are presented as equally important to supplement intake.

7. Emotional meaning directly impacts physical health. The case of the Japanese painter demonstrates how disconnection from meaningful activities can manifest as physical decline resembling dementia, while reconnection can restore health without other interventions. This highlights a perspective where emotional well-being and purpose are not separate from physical health but fundamental components of it.

8. Conventional medications create dependencies that complicate healing. Patients who have been on conventional drugs for extended periods (like thyroid medications, dopamine drugs, or chemotherapy) are described as more difficult to treat successfully with natural approaches. These medications create dependencies similar to addictive substances, requiring increasing doses and making transition to alternative approaches more challenging.

9. Acute illnesses are viewed as healing processes to be supported rather than suppressed. Rather than blocking symptoms of acute conditions like colds and flus, the recommendation is to support the body's natural detoxification process with substances like sour food concentrates (amla berry), cell salts, or homeopathic remedies that help the process flow more smoothly and resolve more quickly.

10. Fascia is presented as a potential bioelectric circuit crucial to health. This connective tissue is described as possibly carrying chi or bioelectricity throughout the body, with impedances or stagnation potentially leading to organ dysfunction and disease. This represents an alternative understanding of how energy flows through the body and how disruptions might contribute to chronic conditions.

11. Organ meats are recommended for brain health and recovery from statin damage. High-fat diets including organ meats (particularly beef heart) are suggested for addressing cognitive decline and other conditions potentially linked to statin drug use. These foods are valued not for specific isolated nutrients they contain but for their whole-food benefits in supporting brain function.

12. Natural substances are presented as having specific detoxification properties. Horsetail plant (high in silica) is recommended for aluminum detoxification, particularly following vaccination. Turpentine is described as binding to fat-soluble toxins and helping the body excrete them. These natural substances are presented as working with the body's processes rather than against them, supporting overall function rather than simply targeting symptoms.

25 Q&As

Question 1: What general philosophy regarding supplements is presented, and what criteria are used to select them?

Answer: The philosophy presented views supplements as substances that should be consumed only when they can't be obtained through normal life – food, movement, sun, and earth. This approach rejects the conventional biochemical theory of life, questioning whether isolated chemicals like vitamins actually exist in living tissues without being created by the extraction process itself.

The criteria for selecting supplements emphasize unprocessed, natural products rather than isolated chemicals. The focus is on whole, living substances that provide elements not easily available in the modern diet. This perspective prioritizes minerals for creating "charge" in the body and views supplements as complementary to natural processes rather than as isolated chemical interventions.

Question 2: What are the five recommended supplements and why are they considered beneficial?

Answer: The five recommended supplements are plasma sea water, straphanthus, charged water, shilajit, and fire cider. Plasma sea water provides all minerals needed by humans in a highly structured form, collected from ocean vortexes where phytoplankton concentrate, helping create necessary "charge" in the body. Straphanthus supports the heart, longevity, and parasympathetic nervous system, while charged water (treated with an Analemma wand or MEA device) creates structure and coherence for innumerable benefits.

Shilajit, described as compressed plants formed over hundreds of years in mountain regions, provides earth elements and minerals in a concentrated form. Fire cider, a mixture of plant extracts including garlic, cayenne and apple cider vinegar, supports digestion and introduces beneficial acidity into the body. These supplements are taken together as a morning routine to support overall health.

Question 3: What is plasma sea water and why is it considered a primary supplement?

Answer: Plasma sea water is described as a second-generation version of quintan plasma, collected from unpolluted ocean areas with natural vortexes where phytoplankton concentrate. It's essentially the effluent from plankton (tiny sea vegetables) combined with all the minerals present in ocean water, cold-filtered and bottled. This creates a highly structured mineral and phytoplankton mixture.

It's considered a primary supplement because it provides all the minerals a human might need, along with nutrients from sea vegetables, in a highly charged form. The minerals are crucial for creating electrical charge in the body, and the vortex collection method preserves this charge. With over 100 years of research behind it through Quinton's work, it's described as helpful for preventing and remediating numerous health imbalances by restoring proper mineral balance and charge.

“Vitamin C” and Ascorbic Acid

Dr. Cowan fundamentally challenges whether ascorbic acid exists in living systems at all. He points out that to detect "vitamin C" in blood or tissues, we must add chemicals that might create compounds not originally present in living tissue. Since we can't observe these substances without adding reagents, we can't verify they naturally exist in our bodies, casting doubt on the entire biochemical approach to nutrition.

Rather than thinking in terms of ascorbic acid deficiency, Cowan recommends focusing on the observed benefits of sour foods like lemons or amla berries. He notes that these foods have demonstrated therapeutic properties for centuries, particularly during acute illnesses, without needing to attribute their effects to specific isolated chemicals. His preferred "vitamin C" supplement is actually an amla berry concentrate, which he describes not as vitamin C but as a "sour food concentrate."

This perspective represents a fundamental shift away from the chemical reductionism of conventional nutrition. Instead of viewing health as dependent on isolated molecules like ascorbic acid, Cowan sees value in whole food substances and their observed effects. The fact that synthetic chemicals produce physiological changes doesn't prove they're naturally present in our bodies or that their absence causes disease – just as the mood-enhancing effects of heroin don't mean depression is caused by a "heroin deficiency."

This approach to vitamin C exemplifies Cowan's broader philosophy of supplements as whole, living substances rather than isolated chemicals. He consistently prioritizes naturally occurring complexes over purified compounds, viewing the body as an integrated electrical system rather than a collection of biochemical reactions. The distinction between synthetic ascorbic acid and whole-food sources of what we call "vitamin C" represents a fundamental divide between conventional medicine's reductionist approach and Cowan's holistic understanding of human physiology as an expression of nature's integrated wisdom.

Question 4: How is the process of "charging" water described and what benefits are attributed to it?

Answer: The process of charging water involves taking healthy water (preferably primary spring water collected in glass jars) and treating it to increase its structure and coherence. This can be done by stirring it with an Analemma wand for about a minute or using MEA water devices that create vortexes between jars. The result is water with enhanced structure, charge, and coherence.

The benefits attributed to charged water are described as "innumerable," though specific details aren't elaborated in depth. The MEA water website is referenced as containing good information about these benefits. The charging process is presented as a way to enhance water's natural properties and life-supporting qualities, making it more beneficial for human consumption. This practice is considered so important that it's listed among the top five daily supplement recommendations.

Question 5: What daily wellness routines are practiced beyond taking supplements?

Answer: Beyond supplements, three key daily wellness routines are emphasized. First is splashing ice-cold water on the face five times each morning, which reportedly helps awaken the parasympathetic nervous system and possibly tones facial skin. This practice has been maintained for years as part of a consistent morning routine.

The other two practices focus on connecting with natural elements: spending at least 30 minutes daily barefoot on natural ground (sand, grass, garden, or mud) for "earthing," and getting at least 30 minutes of sun exposure without glasses, with the face turned toward the sun when comfortable. Additionally, a daily routine of physical stress is recommended – exercises done until failure, such as push-ups, hanging from a bar, or other movements that challenge the body for 5-10 minutes, providing beneficial physical stress to the whole being.

Question 6: How does the approach at the New Biology Clinic differ from conventional medical treatment of diseases?

Answer: The New Biology Clinic approach fundamentally differs by treating people with stories rather than treating diseases. Instead of applying standardized protocols to diagnosed conditions, they investigate each person's unique circumstances, history, and life situation. This approach recognizes that what might be most important for one person with a condition like dementia could be entirely different for another person with the same diagnosis.

The clinic moves away from the disease-treatment model of conventional medicine, viewing symptoms as expressions of a person's overall life story rather than isolated problems to be fixed with standardized interventions. They focus on finding meaningful connections in a person's life, such as the case of the Japanese man who needed to reconnect with painting mountains from his homeland. This personalized approach acknowledges that healing often comes through addressing unique aspects of a person's life rather than treating diagnostic categories.

Question 7: What case study is shared about treating dementia, and what does it reveal about this holistic approach?

Answer: The case study involves a Japanese man living in London who had fallen into a depressive, forgetful state resembling dementia after his wife's death and the COVID lockdown. For years, he had attended painting classes where he created images of mountains from his childhood region in Japan. When COVID forced the closure of his class, he stopped painting, and his mental decline began shortly afterward.

This case reveals that the holistic approach focuses on finding the unique, meaningful connections in a person's life rather than applying standard medical treatments. When asked what he missed most, the man mentioned seeing the mountains from his homeland. The simple "prescription" was to resume painting these mountains, which successfully restored his mental well-being within a month. This demonstrates how reconnecting someone with sources of meaning and joy in their life can be more effective than conventional medical interventions, highlighting the importance of addressing the whole person's story rather than just treating symptoms.

Question 8: What connection is suggested between serious diseases and medical interventions?

Answer: A strong connection is suggested between serious diseases and prior medical interventions, with the claim that these conditions rarely occur without such interventions. After 35 years of questioning patients, the conclusion drawn is that in "almost every single case" of serious conditions like Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, cancer, and autoimmune diseases, there was a medical intervention that served as a precipitating event – particularly vaccines, prescription drugs, surgeries, or prolonged anesthesia.

The text specifically highlights flu shots, COVID vaccines, statin drugs, and surgical anesthesia as common culprits for these conditions. It suggests these interventions are not just correlated but causative in many cases of serious disease. This perspective frames conditions like dementia not as random occurrences or inevitable aspects of aging, but as consequences of specific medical procedures or pharmaceuticals, suggesting that identifying and addressing these factors is crucial to treatment.

Question 9: What approach to detoxification is recommended for people who have received COVID vaccines?

Answer: The approach to detoxification for COVID vaccines focuses on addressing the specific symptoms or conditions that appear temporally connected to the vaccination. Rather than having a one-size-fits-all detoxification protocol, the recommendation is to identify what new condition emerged after vaccination and treat both the condition itself and implement appropriate detoxification strategies.

For different conditions that emerged post-vaccination, different approaches are suggested. For memory problems that appeared after COVID shots, supporting brain function with high-fat diets and organ meats might be combined with detoxification protocols. For heart issues, heart-specific support would be used alongside detox methods. While specific detoxification techniques aren't detailed extensively, the approach emphasizes treating the unique manifestation of symptoms in each person while acknowledging the vaccine as a potential causal factor requiring additional detoxification support.

Question 10: What critique is offered of the biochemical theory of life, particularly regarding vitamins and nutrients?

Answer: The critique challenges the fundamental assumption that isolated chemicals like vitamins exist naturally in living tissues. It points out that to detect these substances in blood or tissues, chemicals must be added during the extraction process, potentially creating compounds that weren't present in the living state. Since there's no way to directly observe these chemicals in living tissue without adding reagents, their existence as discrete entities in living systems is questioned.

This perspective rejects thinking about health in terms of specific chemicals like ascorbic acid or omega-3s, suggesting we can't be certain these substances actually exist in living bodies or have relevance to health. Instead, it proposes focusing on whole foods and their effects rather than their presumed chemical constituents. This critique extends to all vitamins, hormones, and inflammatory chemicals, suggesting the biochemical paradigm that dominates modern nutrition and medicine may be fundamentally flawed in its reductionist approach to living systems.

Question 11: How is the difference between natural vitamin C sources and synthetic ascorbic acid explained?

Answer: The text distinguishes sharply between natural sources of what we call "vitamin C" and synthetic ascorbic acid. It questions whether ascorbic acid naturally exists in living systems at all, pointing out that to find this chemical in blood or tissues, we must mix them with other chemicals that might create compounds not originally present. Rather than focusing on isolated chemicals, the emphasis is placed on the beneficial effects of whole sour foods like lemons or amla berries.

A specific liposomal "vitamin C" product is mentioned where the source is entirely from amla berry concentrate rather than synthetic ascorbic acid. This is described not as vitamin C supplementation but as a "sour food concentrate" that has traditionally been used in Ayurveda for acute illnesses. The perspective values the whole food's therapeutic effects without attributing them to specific isolated chemicals that may not exist in living systems as conventionally understood.

Question 12: What perspective is presented on Parkinson's disease and its potential causes?

Answer: Parkinson's disease is presented as a condition not found in healthy traditional cultures, suggesting it has modern causes rather than being a natural outcome of aging. The perspective emphasizes that this condition, characterized by tremors and an emotionless face, typically follows specific medical interventions, particularly vaccines (especially flu shots), statin drugs, and other pharmaceuticals that may contain mercury or disrupt fat metabolism.

Beyond physical causes, an emotional or psychological component is suggested, noting that the emotionless face of Parkinson's represents someone who has "turned off the emotional content" and no longer wishes to express emotions to the world. This multi-faceted view frames Parkinson's as the result of both physiological disruptions from medical interventions and potential psychological factors, requiring an approach that addresses both aspects rather than simply treating symptoms with dopamine drugs.

Question 13: How is the "doctrine of signatures" applied in relation to Parkinson's disease?

Answer: The doctrine of signatures—an old healing concept suggesting that natural items resemble what they can heal—is applied to Parkinson's disease through a visual comparison. The blank, staring face characteristic of Parkinson's patients is described as having an "eerie resemblance" to the face of a squid or octopus, with open eyes, a blank staring expression, and limbs moving in an uncoordinated way.

This comparison is presented as an insight into the "Parkinson archetype" in nature, suggesting a pattern or signature that might provide deeper understanding of the condition. While the text acknowledges this observation doesn't necessarily lead directly to therapeutic applications, it's offered as a way to conceptualize the condition through a natural archetype. This represents an alternative lens for understanding disease patterns beyond conventional medical frameworks.

Question 14: What concerns are raised about dopamine drugs for treating Parkinson's disease?

Answer: Dopamine drugs like levodopa are criticized for creating dependency patterns similar to street drugs. While they may temporarily alleviate Parkinson's symptoms, this relief is typically followed by worsening symptoms when the drug wears off. Over time, patients require increasing doses, developing dependency where they cannot function without higher amounts of the drug, which eventually causes negative effects.

The text challenges the logic that because dopamine drugs temporarily improve symptoms, Parkinson's must be a dopamine deficiency. This reasoning is compared to claiming that depression must be a "heroin or cocaine deficiency" because these substances temporarily make depressed people feel better. The argument emphasizes that while synthetic chemicals certainly affect living beings, these effects don't prove that deficiencies of these substances caused the disease or that the substances naturally exist in healthy bodies.

Question 15: Why is treating patients who have been on conventional medications described as more challenging?

Answer: Treating patients who have been on conventional medications for extended periods is described as more challenging because their bodies have developed dependencies and adaptations to these substances. Experience shows that people who were "untreated medically" (never started on thyroid drugs, dopamine drugs, dementia medications, or chemotherapy) were much more likely to successfully reverse their conditions compared to those on medications for years.

Long-term medication use appears to create resistance to alternative approaches, making it more difficult to achieve successful outcomes with natural therapies. This pattern was observed across multiple conditions, including Hashimoto's, hypothyroidism, cancer, Parkinson's, and dementia. The implication is that conventional treatments may provide symptomatic relief but often create dependency cycles that complicate true healing, making early intervention with alternative approaches potentially more effective than switching after years of conventional treatment.

Question 16: What role are statin drugs believed to play in conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's?

Answer: Statin drugs are identified as common precipitating factors in both Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. They appear to interfere with fat-soluble nutrients (like CoQ10) that are essential for proper brain function. Since the brain is highly dependent on fats for its structure and operation, these drugs' disruption of fat metabolism can impair cognitive function and neurological health.

For those whose cognitive decline appears connected to statin use, the recommendation is straightforward: discontinue the drugs and adopt a high-fat diet that includes organ meats, particularly beef heart. If patients cannot or will not eat beef heart directly, a beef heart supplement is suggested. This approach aims to restore the fat-soluble nutrients depleted by statins and provide the brain with the fatty substrates it needs for proper function and potential recovery.

Question 17: How is the relationship between emotions, meaning, and physical health characterized?

Answer: The relationship between emotions, meaning, and physical health is portrayed as deeply interconnected, demonstrated through the Japanese painter case. When the man lost access to a meaningful activity that connected him to his homeland (painting mountains from his childhood region), he developed symptoms resembling dementia. Restoring this meaningful practice reversed his decline without any other interventions, highlighting how emotional connections and purpose directly influence physical health.

This perspective views emotional well-being and meaningful engagement not as separate from physical health but as fundamental components of it. The text suggests that disconnection from meaning and purpose can manifest as physical symptoms, while reconnection can restore health. This holistic view contrasts with approaches that treat physical symptoms without addressing the emotional or purpose-driven aspects of a person's life, emphasizing that healing often requires reconnecting people with sources of meaning and joy.

Question 18: What approach to treating acute illnesses like colds and flus is recommended?

Answer: The approach to acute illnesses recognizes them as the body's way of healing through detoxification, while still supporting this natural process. Rather than suppressing symptoms, the recommendation is to use natural substances that work with the body to help the detoxification process flow more smoothly and resolve more quickly. Specifically, sour food concentrates like amla berry extract (described as "vitamin C" but emphasized as a whole food rather than ascorbic acid) are recommended.

This approach balances respecting the healing purpose of acute illnesses with pragmatic intervention to facilitate a more efficient resolution. The goal is not to block the body's natural healing processes but to support them, allowing a person to "heal more thoroughly and more quickly." Additional supportive measures like cell salts or homeopathic remedies that work with rather than against the body's processes are also mentioned as appropriate interventions during acute illness.

Question 19: What response is given to the question about children "born in the wrong body"?

Answer: The response expresses skepticism about the concept of being "born in the wrong body," stating "I don't even know what that means." Rather than accepting this framing, the suggestion is to look for complicating factors in the person's story, including medical interventions and family dynamics that might contribute to such feelings. The recommendation points to the book "Common Sense Child Rearing" for more detailed guidance on raising children.

The perspective presented suggests that gender identity issues wouldn't naturally occur in "healthy cultures and healthy families" without medical interventions and "toxic influences" that children today are exposed to. These factors are described as "working together to create the illusion of somebody not in the right body, which is not at all the case." This response frames the issue as arising from external influences rather than innate identity, diverging significantly from mainstream therapeutic approaches to gender dysphoria.

Question 20: What differences between gin and turpentine regarding their medicinal properties are described?

Answer: Gin and turpentine are described as having different primary medicinal properties despite both potentially benefiting joint pain. Gin (particularly in the gin-soaked raisins remedy for arthritis) contains plants that traditionally help with joint pain, stiffness, and swelling. While the specific plant that gives gin its properties isn't named in the moment (juniper berries), it's noted that gin must contain a certain percentage of this plant and often includes other wild plants with joint-healing properties.

Turpentine, by contrast, primarily functions as a fat-soluble toxin binder that helps the body excrete toxins lodged in fat tissues, particularly around organs like the pancreas and liver. While turpentine also has anti-inflammatory effects on joints (similar to gin in this respect), its main benefit comes from detoxifying fat tissues, allowing organs to function more efficiently. This fat-soluble binding property is not attributed to gin or its botanical components.

Question 21: How is fascia presented as a potential factor in chronic disease?

Answer: Fascia is presented as an underrecognized element in health that may function as a bioelectric circuit or carrier of chi, prana, or bioelectricity throughout the body. This white connective tissue covering all other tissues is described as potentially forming its own organ system that communicates with all other organs. When impedances, stagnation, or "kinks" develop in this fascial network, the proper charge doesn't reach organs, potentially leading to dysfunction and disease.

The text acknowledges work being done to map fascia as a bioelectric structure and recognizes the potential of "unwinding" fascial tension to restore proper energy flow. The website Unwindology.com is mentioned as exploring this concept, though with a caution about its association with the MAHA movement. Overall, fascia is framed as a promising area for understanding how energy flow affects health and how disruptions in this system might contribute to chronic conditions.

Question 22: How is the concept of "charge" described in relation to health and supplements?

Answer: The concept of "charge" is presented as fundamental to health, with minerals playing a crucial role in creating and maintaining this charge in the body. Supplements like plasma sea water and shilajit are valued precisely because they provide minerals that help establish proper electrical charge. Water is also described as needing to be "charged" through processes like stirring with an Analemma wand or using MEA water devices to create structure and coherence.

This electrical or energetic understanding of health sees diseases as resulting from "losing our charge" due to mineral deficiencies. The highly charged mineral supplements are believed to restore proper electrical function. This perspective views the body not primarily as a biochemical system but as an electrical one, where structure, coherence, and charge in tissues and fluids are essential for proper function. The emphasis on minerals is not about their chemical properties but their role in maintaining electrical charge throughout the body.

Question 23: What is the New Biology Clinic consultation program mentioned at the beginning of the transcript?

Answer: The New Biology Clinic consultation program is described as a recently established service where interested individuals can have a half-hour meeting with clinic staff to learn about the clinic's approach and services. This is not a medical consultation but rather an informational session where staff explain the clinic's details, rules, and programs like the "enrichment program," while also hearing the person's health concerns to direct them to appropriate resources.

The program helps people determine if the clinic's approach would be suitable for them and provides guidance on practical matters like choosing a primary wellness specialist and navigating the signup process. It's positioned as an orientation to the clinic's unconventional approach rather than a diagnostic or treatment session. The transcript indicates that signup information and links would be provided in the show notes for interested listeners.

Question 24: How are silica-rich plants like horsetail viewed in relation to aluminum detoxification?

Answer: Horsetail, a silica-rich plant, is recommended specifically for aluminum detoxification, particularly for those whose cognitive issues might be connected to aluminum exposure through vaccines. The plant is described as having a "strong crystalline connection" that can be physically felt in its Brillo-like texture. This quality indicates its relationship to the "earth element" of silica, distinguishing it from other crystalline structures like salt (sodium chloride).

This silica-rich plant extract (referred to as "silly plant") is believed to bind with aluminum and help the body excrete it, potentially addressing cognitive issues linked to aluminum toxicity. The explanation frames the relationship between horsetail and aluminum detoxification not through conventional biochemistry but through the plant's crystalline qualities and its relationship to earth elements, suggesting that the physical structure and energetic properties of the plant contribute to its detoxifying abilities.

Question 25: What advice is offered regarding organ meats and beef heart supplements?

Answer: Organ meats, particularly beef heart, are strongly recommended for addressing conditions potentially linked to statin drug use or conditions affecting the brain. They're presented as sources of fat-soluble nutrients that conventional medicine might call CoQ10, though the text questions whether such isolated compounds actually exist in living systems. For those who won't or can't eat organ meats directly, beef heart supplements are offered as an alternative.

The recommendation for organ meats fits within a broader advocacy for high-fat diets to support brain function and recover from conditions like Alzheimer's or dementia. Rather than focusing on specific chemicals these foods contain, the approach emphasizes the whole food's benefits. This aligns with the overall philosophy of prioritizing unprocessed natural foods over isolated nutrients, viewing the complete food as offering beneficial properties that might be lost or misunderstood when reduced to specific chemical components.

