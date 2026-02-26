Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
2h

The dentist and the doctor are satisfied to take money for continued attendance on this patient...

Reply
Share
1 reply
Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
2h

Well, they say don't look a gift horse in the mouth, but in the case of structured water, several subjects reported that their gum recession reversed as documented by their dentists!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture