Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)'s avatar
Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)
10m

Iatrogenesis is the name of the game in dentistry.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Maxine shaverin's avatar
Maxine shaverin
11m

Except that during convid, my impacted wisdom tooth which had some months earlier, started to erupt and had been treated previously with excessive amounts of antibiotics which turned out to be a temporary measure. Difficulties in accessing a dentist aside due to irrational closures and an emergency dentist refusing to see me; the uncontrolled infection and subsequent dry mouth as a direct result of a refusal to extract caused damage to the tongue which turned cancerous. Yup, the UK's policy of leaving be and treating always works well doesn't it?!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture