Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Deb.Butler's avatar
Deb.Butler
8h

This is EXACTLY what happened to me! When I began puberty at the age of 12, I began having suicidal thoughts. It was a hormonal issue. They began giving me psychiatric medications and I developed full blown bipolar disorder. I suffered horribly until I stopped all the medications. I no longer have a trace of bipolar disorder

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Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
8h

Vaccine-induced injuries to the brain and body need to be added to the list of what causes a child’s inconvenient, unwanted behaviors, often then labeled as ADHD. Hard to behave in a typical, well-functioning manner when your brain and body have been egregiously assaulted, disturbed, and harmed, now beginning in the womb, and continuing at regular and frequent intervals throughout infancy, toddlerhood, childhood, and the teen years.

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