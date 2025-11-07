In 1947, Royal Lee and William A. Hanson published Protomorphology: The Principles of Cell Auto-Regulation, a work that attempted something ambitious: to provide biology with the kind of organizing theory that Dalton’s atomic theory had given chemistry. Before Dalton, chemistry was a collection of observations without an integrating framework. Lee and Hanson saw biology suffering from a similar problem. Darwin’s evolution had organized many facts, but the field still lacked a comprehensive theory of how life actually maintains and reproduces its specific forms. They believed the answer lay in understanding cellular morphogens—substances that determine cellular form and function through processes of auto-regulation.

The book introduces three classes of morphogens, each playing distinct roles in cellular life. Protomorphogens are thermostable determinants that establish the specificity of living proteins and control cell differentiation. They range from complex nucleoproteins to stable mineral ash, unified not by chemical structure but by biological function. Cytomorphogens are growth-stimulating factors, thermolabile and rapidly destroyed by heat above 56°C, found concentrated in embryonic tissue. Allelocatalysts are autocatalytic substances secreted by cells that stimulate mitosis at low concentrations but inhibit it at high concentrations, creating a self-regulating feedback loop. What makes the hypothesis compelling is how these three substances interact. A cell secretes allelocatalyst, which promotes its own growth—but only up to a point. As concentration rises, growth slows and eventually stops. This isn’t suppression from outside but auto-regulation from within, what the Egyptian physician Imhotep described 6,000 years ago as “the intrusion of something which the flesh engenders... not entering from outside.”

Lee and Hanson built their framework by synthesizing decades of experimental work on tissue cultures, embryonic extracts, and cellular growth factors. They drew on T. Brailsford Robertson’s studies of autocatalytic growth in protozoa, Fenton B. Turck’s experiments with thermostable tissue ash, and countless observations about how cells behave differently depending on the concentration of substances around them. The same extract that stimulates growth when diluted can inhibit it when concentrated. The same morphogens that promote normal development can, when unbalanced, contribute to disease. Cancer, they suggested, might involve depolymerizing influences that prevent morphogens from functioning properly. Arthritis might result from accumulated protomorphogens in affected joints. Anemia might reflect disrupted morphogen control over red blood cell production. Even the pharmaceutical properties of botanical drugs, they argued, should be reconsidered in light of how they influence morphogen metabolism.

The hypothesis extends into immunology and therapeutic possibility. If protomorphogens determine cellular specificity, then antibodies to these substances—what Russian researcher K.R. Victorov called cytotoxins—might offer new treatment approaches. The appendix includes Victorov’s article on cytotoxins in medicine and veterinary science, pointing toward practical applications. The reticulo-endothelial system’s role in adsorbing and processing morphogens connects to broader questions about immunity, inflammation, and the body’s capacity for self-regulation. Throughout, Lee and Hanson maintained a careful distinction between hypothesis and fact, aware of Leonardo da Vinci’s warning about embracing theory while mistaking it for certainty. They presented their work not as definitive truth but as a framework to stimulate experimental investigation.

What Protomorphology represents is an attempt to see biological processes as fundamentally self-organizing systems. Cells don’t just respond to external signals—they generate internal regulatory mechanisms that control their own growth and differentiation. The morphogen hypothesis suggests that life maintains its complexity through feedback loops where the products of cellular activity become the regulators of that activity. Whether the specific mechanisms Lee and Hanson proposed hold up under scrutiny matters less than the underlying insight: that understanding how cells auto-regulate requires looking at the substances they produce, the concentrations at which those substances operate, and the reciprocal relationships between growth promotion and growth inhibition. In proposing this framework, they offered biology a way to think about cellular behavior not as isolated reactions to stimuli but as coordinated responses emerging from the cell’s own regulatory chemistry.

With thanks to Royal Lee and William Hanson.

Protomorphology

Leave a comment

Share

Deep Dive Conversation Library (Bonus for Paid Subscribers Only)

This deep dive is based on the book:

Discussion No.146:

Insights and reflections from “Protomorphology: The Principles of Cell Auto-Regulation”

Thank you for your support.

Analogy

Imagine a vast automobile manufacturing plant that has been running for decades. In this factory, the master blueprints (chromosomes) contain the complete designs for every part of every vehicle. These blueprints are photocopied into work orders (cytomorphogens) that go to different assembly departments. Each work order is further broken down into specific part specifications (protomorphogens) that tell workers exactly how to shape each bolt, panel, and wire.

Now here’s where it gets interesting: as parts are manufactured, tiny metal shavings and chemical residues (like protomorphogens) accumulate in the workspace. In small amounts, these shavings actually help - they’re recycled to make new parts and provide trace materials needed for quality production. But over time, if not properly cleared away, they pile up everywhere - in the machinery, on the floors, in the ventilation systems. The machinery starts to clog, workers move more slowly, and quality suffers. Eventually, if nothing is done, the shavings accumulate so much that the assembly line grinds to a halt.

The factory has systems to deal with this - vacuum systems (elimination organs), special solvents (elutogens) that wash away accumulated debris, and protective coatings (lipoid sheaths) that prevent shavings from damaging sensitive equipment. Some departments can even break down large chunks of accumulated waste into useful materials again (depolymerizers). But if any of these systems fail - if the vacuum breaks, the solvents run out, or the protective coatings wear off - problems cascade through the entire factory. A fire in one department (cancer) might start when accumulated shavings aren’t properly contained, spreading uncontrollably because the normal safety systems can’t recognize the danger.

This is essentially how our bodies work according to the morphogen hypothesis - a magnificent production system that creates and maintains life, but one that must constantly manage its own byproducts to keep functioning.

The One-Minute Elevator Explanation

Your body is like a massive biological corporation where DNA acts as the master patent office, containing all the blueprints for every protein and cell structure you need. These blueprints get broken down into smaller instruction packets called morphogens - think of them as work orders that tell cells exactly what to build and how to build it.

Here’s the fascinating part: these same instruction packets that guide growth and development also gradually accumulate as waste products, like photocopies piling up in an office. When they’re fresh and in small amounts, they stimulate growth and healing. But as they build up over time, they clog the system, causing aging and disease. Cancer happens when these accumulations become so intense in one spot that cells lose their identity and start growing wild.

Your body has sophisticated systems to manage these morphogens - special hormones that flush them out, protective wrappers that keep them from causing damage, and immune responses that clean up excess. Many diseases, from arthritis to shock syndrome, can be understood as failures in managing these biological instruction packets. Even more remarkably, these substances might carry information from your body’s tissues to your reproductive cells, potentially allowing some acquired traits to influence the next generation.

The whole system is electrical and chemical at once, with minerals providing the framework and organic molecules providing the function, all in a constant dance of creation and destruction that we call life.

[Elevator dings]

For further exploration, investigate: autocatalytic growth regulation, biological protein specificity and antigenic properties, and the role of trace minerals in morphological development.

12-Point Summary

1. Life Emerges from Molecular Complexity Life begins where molecular arrangements become so complex that ordinary chemical bonds cannot maintain their integrity alone. At this critical threshold, biological systems require special organizing principles called determinants to maintain structure and function. These determinants - morphogens - represent the fundamental difference between non-living and living matter, providing the additional organizational control that allows molecular complexity to exceed what pure chemistry permits. This concept fundamentally reframes our understanding of life’s origin and nature.

2. Protomorphogens as Protein Blueprints Protomorphogens are mineral-stabilized molecular assemblages that determine the exact specifications for biological proteins. Like a crystalline scaffold that persists even when organic components are removed, these structures maintain the three-dimensional blueprint that makes each protein unique to its species and tissue type. Without protomorphogens, proteins would lack the specificity that distinguishes liver cells from brain cells, or human proteins from those of other species. They are the fundamental patents of biological identity.

3. The Allelocatalyst Control System Cells continuously produce and excrete substances (protomorphogens) that regulate their own growth in an elegant feedback system. Low concentrations stimulate cell division while high concentrations inhibit it, creating natural growth control. This self-regulating mechanism explains why wounds heal to the right size, why organs stop growing at appropriate dimensions, and why cell cultures eventually stop expanding even with adequate nutrients. The system represents nature’s solution to controlling growth without external oversight.

4. Aging as Protomorphogen Accumulation Senescence results from the progressive accumulation of protomorphogens that cannot be adequately eliminated. Like sediment gradually filling a river, these accumulations slow cellular processes, reduce vitality, and eventually stop the dynamic turnover that characterizes life. Young organisms efficiently clear these substances, but as elimination systems decline, accumulation accelerates in a vicious cycle. This mechanism provides a biochemical explanation for aging that links cellular and organismal senescence.

5. Cancer as Morphogen Dysregulation Cancer develops when local protomorphogen concentrations become so intense they de-differentiate cells to an embryonic state, causing uncontrolled growth. The normal protective systems - lipoid wrappers, immune surveillance, and elimination pathways - fail or become overwhelmed. Cancer cells produce altered protomorphogens that escape immune recognition while developing metabolic changes that allow continued division despite inhibitory concentrations. This understanding reframes cancer as a disease of morphogen regulation rather than simple mutation.

6. Embryonic Development Through Morphogen Cascades Development proceeds through orderly release of morphogens from chromosomes, creating fields of organization that guide differentiation. Like a symphony where different instruments enter at precise moments, genes release their morphogen products when target tissues are competent to receive them. This timing-dependent system explains how a single fertilized egg develops into a complex organism with perfectly positioned organs and tissues. The mineral patterns observed during development suggest these morphogens physically guide cellular organization.

7. The Electrical Nature of Cellular Life Living cells maintain electrical potentials between their interior and surroundings that directly correlate with vitality. This bioelectric field isn’t merely a byproduct but fundamental to cellular integrity - when the potential reaches zero, cells die. Protomorphogen accumulation disrupts these electrical gradients by degrading membrane selectivity and altering ionic balance. This electrical dimension of life links biochemistry with biophysics in ways just beginning to be understood.

8. Thromboplastin Identity with Protomorphogens The blood-clotting factor thromboplastin is actually protomorphogen in one of its functional forms, revealing a profound connection between growth regulation and hemostasis. This dual identity explains why tissue injury triggers clotting - released protomorphogens initiate fibrin formation while simultaneously influencing nearby cell behavior. Platelets serve as circulating protomorphogen carriers, managing these potentially dangerous substances while ensuring their availability for wound healing.

9. Hormones as Morphogen Managers Thyroid hormone, sex hormones, and other endocrine factors primarily function as elutogens - substances that mobilize and redistribute accumulated protomorphogens. This explains their profound effects on metabolism, development, and vitality. The cyclic nature of sex hormones creates regular waves of protomorphogen mobilization that may influence reproductive cycles and allow somatic conditions to affect germ cells. This mechanism suggests hormones evolved to manage the organism’s morphogen economy.

10. Vitamin and Mineral Roles in Morphogen Protection Vitamin A and other nutrients function primarily to protect against protomorphogen toxicity by maintaining protective lipoid sheaths around these substances. Trace minerals provide the structural framework for protomorphogens themselves, explaining why minute quantities have such profound biological effects. Deficiency diseases may largely result from inability to properly manage protomorphogens - either through inadequate protection (vitamins) or incomplete synthesis (minerals).

11. Natural Immunity Through Tissue Antibodies The body continuously produces antibodies against its own tissue protomorphogens, providing surveillance against abnormal accumulations. This natural tissue antibody system prevents disease by removing excess protomorphogens before they cause problems. When this system fails, conditions from cancer to autoimmune diseases can develop. Therapeutic cytotoxins work by artificially boosting this natural defense, offering treatment approaches that support rather than override biological systems.

12. The Dynamic Equilibrium of Life Life exists as a continuous balance between synthesis and breakdown, with the rate of this turnover indicating vitality. Protomorphogens are both essential for this dynamic state and, when accumulated, its greatest threat. Young organisms maintain rapid turnover with efficient morphogen management, while aging represents the progressive shift toward stasis as accumulations interfere with renewal. Death marks the complete cessation of this dynamic equilibrium when accumulated protomorphogens prevent any further molecular renewal.

The Golden Nugget

The most profound and least known concept in this work is that biological inheritance operates through a dual system where the immortal chromosome framework provides the species blueprint while mortal tissue-specific morphogens attached to this framework carry information about the parent organism’s acquired cellular states. This means that while you cannot inherit your parent’s missing finger, you can inherit their cells’ metabolic tendencies, weaknesses, and functional states through the protomorphogens their tissues contribute to the germ cells. These somatic influences are temporary, lasting only a few generations, but they provide a mechanism for limited Lamarckian inheritance that operates alongside Darwinian selection. This reconciles the seemingly contradictory evidence for both genetic stability and acquired characteristic inheritance, suggesting that evolution operates through both immutable structural genes and mutable functional morphogens - a biological system far more sophisticated and responsive than pure genetic determinism would allow.

30 Questions and Answers

1. What is the fundamental difference between inorganic and organic evolution according to the morphogen hypothesis?

Inorganic evolution involves matter assuming its form through the inherent chemical affinities and natural valences of its component molecules, with development influenced by environmental factors like temperature and pressure. The organization of simpler molecules depends solely on these natural atomic properties. Organic evolution begins at the critical point where molecular complexity becomes so great that it cannot maintain integrity through atomic valences alone and requires special “determinants” to organize and maintain these complex structures.

This transition marks where life emerges - when molecular arrangements become so intricate and sensitive that they need an additional organizing principle beyond simple chemical bonds. The hypothesis suggests that life itself represents the reaction of ultimately complex molecular organizations to environmental stimuli, made possible only through these biological determinants that maintain structural integrity where ordinary chemistry would fail.

2. What are protomorphogens and how do they determine biological protein specificity?

Protomorphogens are comparatively stable but complex groups of molecules linked together by the chemical affinities of mineral material. Their physical and chemical structure determines the exact plan or pattern by which the component parts of specific proteins are combined, making them the fundamental determinants of biological protein specificity. They contain organized assemblages of minerals that form a stable spatial framework, which remains intact even when organic portions are removed, as demonstrated when tissue is reduced to ash yet retains its antigenic properties.

These structures function as templates or organizing centers for protein synthesis, ensuring that each protein maintains its species-specific and tissue-specific characteristics. The mineral framework serves as the scaffolding upon which antigenically active globular protein molecules can be synthesized and reproduced. Without protomorphogens, biological proteins would lose their specific identity and morphological consistency, as they provide the essential pattern that distinguishes one protein from another and maintains the integrity of cellular structures across generations.

3. How does the allelocatalyst theory explain the regulation of cell division and growth?

The allelocatalyst theory proposes that cells continuously secrete an autocatalytic substance (identified as protomorphogen) into their surrounding medium, particularly during mitosis. When this substance is present in low concentrations in the media relative to the cell’s internal concentration, it stimulates growth and cell division. However, when the media concentration becomes high, the same substance inhibits mitosis and growth, creating a self-regulating system.

This creates a reciprocal relationship where optimal cell division occurs only when a specific balance exists between internal and external protomorphogen concentrations. As cells multiply and continue secreting protomorphogens, the media concentration gradually increases until it reaches inhibitory levels, naturally limiting growth. This mechanism explains why cultures eventually stop growing even with adequate nutrients - the accumulation of their own metabolic products creates an environment that suppresses further division. The system can be reset by diluting the media or transferring cells to fresh medium, re-establishing the optimal ratio for growth.

4. What is the reciprocal relationship between protomorphogens in the cell and in the surrounding media?

A critical balance exists between protomorphogen concentrations inside the cell (protoplasm) and outside in the surrounding medium. Cell division and vitality depend on maintaining an optimal ratio between these two concentrations. When internal concentration is high relative to external, protomorphogens diffuse out of the cell until equilibrium approaches, and this process is essential for initiating cell division. If the external concentration becomes too high, it prevents this outward diffusion and inhibits cellular activities.

This reciprocal relationship acts as a fundamental control mechanism for cellular metabolism and reproduction. Young, vigorous cells maintain a favorable gradient by actively producing protomorphogens internally while efficiently excreting excess amounts. As the media becomes saturated with these substances, the gradient diminishes, leading to reduced cellular vitality and eventual cessation of division. The system ensures that cells respond to their environment and neighboring cells, creating a coordinated tissue response rather than uncontrolled growth.

5. What role do mineral elements play in the structure and function of protomorphogens?

Mineral elements form the stable skeletal framework of protomorphogen molecules, serving as organized “links” that maintain spatial relationships even after organic components are removed. These minerals, particularly trace elements like zinc, manganese, and iron, create a crystalline-like pattern that determines the three-dimensional architecture of biological proteins. The mineral framework remains intact when tissue is ashed at temperatures up to 300 degrees Celsius, demonstrating its remarkable stability and fundamental importance to protein organization.

The distribution and concentration of these minerals during cell division and embryonic development follows precise patterns that correspond to morphological changes. During mitosis, minerals concentrate at the metaphase plate where chromosomes align, suggesting their intimate involvement in genetic material organization. The hypothesis proposes that without these mineral frameworks, the complex spatial arrangements necessary for biological specificity could not be maintained, making trace minerals essential not just for enzyme function but for the very blueprint of life itself.

6. How do cytomorphogens differ from protomorphogens in their biological functions?

Cytomorphogens are extremely complex assemblages of molecules that determine the morphology of entire individual cells, whereas protomorphogens determine only the specificity of individual protein molecules. Cytomorphogens contain multiple protomorphogens organized into higher-order structures, exhibiting virus-like characteristics and remaining normally confined to the nucleus. They are more thermolabile, larger in molecular size, and less diffusible than protomorphogens, showing strict species and tissue specificity.

While protomorphogens can be found throughout the cell and even secreted into surrounding media, cytomorphogens remain rigidly associated with chromatin material and are released only during specific developmental stages or cell division. Cytomorphogens bear the same relationship to a single cell that chromosomes bear to an entire organism - they contain the complete blueprint for cellular architecture and function. During embryonic development, cytomorphogens from organizing centers influence neighboring cells to differentiate into specific tissue types, acting as the primary determinants of cellular identity and specialized function.

7. What causes cellular senescence according to the morphogen hypothesis?

Cellular aging results from the progressive accumulation of protomorphogens in the cell’s cytoplasm and surrounding media. As cells metabolize, they continuously produce and attempt to excrete these substances, but over time the media becomes saturated, preventing further elimination. This creates a back-pressure that causes protomorphogens to accumulate within the cell, where they polymerize into increasingly large, less reversible colloidal structures that interfere with normal cellular functions.

This accumulation affects the electrical potential between nucleus and cytoplasm, causing the pH to gradually decrease, which shifts reversible enzyme systems toward destructive rather than constructive phases. The cell membrane’s selective permeability degrades, further compromising the cell’s ability to maintain proper internal conditions. Eventually, the cell loses its ability to maintain its dynamic equilibrium, leading to reduced vitality, cessation of division, and ultimately dissolution. In multicellular organisms, specialized elimination systems normally remove excess protomorphogens, but when these systems become less efficient with age, systemic accumulation leads to organismal senescence.

8. How do electrical potentials relate to cell vitality and aging?

A measurable electrical potential exists between the cell’s protoplasm and its surrounding medium, and this potential directly correlates with cellular vitality. Young, healthy cells maintain a strong potential difference, which gradually decreases as the cell ages. When this potential drops to zero, the cell dies, demonstrating that structural integrity and electrical potential are fundamentally interdependent - neither can exist without the other.

The accumulation of protomorphogens in the media and cytoplasm disrupts this electrical gradient by altering the ionic balance and membrane permeability. As protomorphogens accumulate, they affect the cell’s surface boundary, causing progressive degradation of the phase boundary that maintains selective permeability. Experiments have shown that artificially reducing the potential to zero causes cells to lose their form, develop tears in their membranes, and disintegrate, while restoring the proper potential before permanent damage occurs allows cells to recover their normal form and activity.

9. What is the lag period in cell cultures and what causes it?

The lag period is the latent interval between when cells are transferred to new culture medium and when they begin dividing. This delay occurs because protomorphogen concentrations in both the protoplasm and media must reach an optimal ratio before cell division can commence. During this period, cells must establish what researchers term a “common denominator” - a specific balance point that triggers mitotic activity.

For aged cells transferred to fresh media, excess protomorphogen must diffuse out of the protoplasm to lower internal concentration while simultaneously raising the external concentration to optimal levels. Young cells must continue metabolic activities without division long enough to produce sufficient internal protomorphogens while also secreting enough to raise media concentrations. The length of this lag period depends on the initial protomorphogen concentrations in both the transferred cells and the new medium, explaining why cell age and media history significantly affect how quickly cultures begin growing.

10. How does the morphogen hypothesis explain embryonic differentiation?

Embryonic differentiation occurs through the orderly segregation and distribution of chromosome fragments (morphogens) during development. The chromosome initially cleaves into genic groups that are segregated during gastrulation into specific regions of the embryo from which major adult structures will arise. These genic groups serve as functional centers for “fields” of organization, each field having the power to organize surrounding tissue into specific structures.

During the neurula stage, these genic groups cleave further into more specialized organizers that release cytomorphogens to neighboring cells, causing them to differentiate into specific tissue types. The general embryonic cell starts as a low-organization type incapable of self-differentiation beyond a generalized form. Only when these cells receive the appropriate cytomorphogen from a genic center during their period of “competence” can they differentiate into specialized tissues. The remarkable patterns of mineral distribution observed during embryonic development strongly suggest that these organizing morphogens contain precisely arranged mineral assemblages that guide morphological development.

11. What are “fields of organization” in embryonic development?

Fields of organization are patterned systems within the developing embryo where morphological organization emerges from the dynamic activity of the whole system rather than from individual cell contributions. Each field has a center corresponding to the area from which a specific adult structure will develop, with organizing power that decreases with distance from this center. The field maintains its typical organization pattern even when parts are removed or rearranged, demonstrating that organization is a property of the integrated system.

These fields are established by genic groups (morphogen centers) that create organized patterns through the release of protomorphogens, which form fibrillar networks in the intercellular matrix. These fibrils orient cells and guide their development through either physical strain or electrical polarity patterns determined by the chromosomes. The field concept explains how embryonic tissue “knows” what to become based on its position within the embryo, and why transplanted tissue can be redirected to form structures appropriate to its new location if moved early enough in development.

12. What is meant by “competence” in embryonic tissue?

Competence refers to a limited time period during which embryonic cells are capable of receiving and responding to organizing cytomorphogens from genic centers. During this window, cells are in a state of low organization and high receptivity, able to be influenced by morphogenetic signals to differentiate into specific tissue types. Once this period passes, cells lose their ability to respond to these organizing influences, becoming fixed in their developmental fate.

The competence period appears to be determined by environmental factors and possibly hormonal “activators” arising from chromosomes or genic groups. Cells must be at the right developmental stage with appropriate internal conditions to properly receive and interpret morphogenetic signals. This concept explains why timing is critical in embryonic development - organizing substances must be released when target cells are competent to respond, or normal differentiation cannot occur. The loss of competence with cellular maturation also explains why adult cells generally cannot be redirected to form different tissue types.

13. How do morphogens function as a virus-like system in development?

Morphogens operate as a patterned living system of self-duplicating entities similar to viruses, starting with the original germ chromosome complex and breaking down in an orderly manner into genes, then cytomorphogens, and finally protomorphogens. Like viruses, they can self-replicate, transfer between cells, and profoundly influence the characteristics of their host cells. They differentiate within the medium of generalized embryonic cells and exert morphological control over these cells.

This virus-like nature is demonstrated by experiments where genetic material from one cell type can be transferred to another, causing the recipient to assume new characteristics. The morphogen system maintains a separate but dependent relationship with the basic low-organization embryonic cell, much like a virus depends on but remains distinct from its host. The self-duplicating aspect ensures that morphological information is preserved and transmitted during development, while the virus-like ability to influence receptive cells allows for the coordinated differentiation of complex multicellular organisms.

14. What is the relationship between thromboplastin and protomorphogens?

Thromboplastin, the universal fibrin precipitator present in all cells, is identified as being identical with protomorphogen in one of its physiological forms. Both substances share the same chemical properties, including their ability to precipitate fibrin from fibrinogen, their presence in all living cells, and their release during cellular injury or breakdown. This identity explains why tissue damage triggers blood coagulation - the released protomorphogens act as thromboplastin to initiate clotting.

This relationship has profound implications for understanding how protomorphogens are stored and transported in the body. When released from cells, protomorphogens cause precipitation of fibrin and formation of connective tissue, which then adsorbs these substances, creating a storage depot. Blood platelets, which are rich in thromboplastin, serve as circulating carriers of protomorphogens, releasing them when needed for tissue repair or in response to injury. This dual nature explains how the same substance can function both as a growth regulator and as a hemostatic agent.

15. How do sex hormones function as elutogenic factors?

Sex hormones act as elutogenic factors by removing protomorphogens that have been adsorbed onto connective tissue throughout the body. These hormones facilitate the elution (washing out) of stored protomorphogens from tissue depots, mobilizing them for transport to the germ cells where they attach to the chromosome network. This mechanism provides a pathway for somatic tissues to influence the genetic material of reproductive cells, potentially allowing for some degree of inheritance of acquired characteristics.

The cyclic nature of sex hormone production creates regular waves of protomorphogen mobilization, which may explain various physiological phenomena associated with reproductive cycles. During pregnancy, this elutogenic activity intensifies, potentially contributing to the “rejuvenation” effects sometimes observed in pregnant women. The hypothesis suggests that sex hormones evolved not just for reproductive functions but as a sophisticated system for managing the organism’s protomorphogen economy, ensuring that genetic material in germ cells reflects the current state of somatic tissues.

16. What role does the thyroid hormone play in protomorphogen metabolism?

Thyroid hormone functions as a physiological elutogen, removing protomorphogens from tissues where they have accumulated and facilitating their elimination or redistribution. The hormone’s effect on metabolic rate may actually result from this protomorphogen-clearing activity, as the removal of these accumulated substances allows cells to function more efficiently. When protomorphogens are released by thyroid hormone, they may also liberate pyrexin, a pyrogenic substance that contributes to the thermogenic effects of thyroid activity.

The relationship between thyroid function and protomorphogen metabolism explains many clinical observations about thyroid disorders. Hypothyroidism leads to accumulation of protomorphogens in tissues, causing the reduced cellular vitality and sluggish metabolism characteristic of the condition. Hyperthyroidism excessively mobilizes these substances, potentially overwhelming elimination systems and creating its own set of problems. This mechanism provides a new perspective on how thyroid hormone regulates metabolism at the cellular level, beyond its traditional role in oxidative processes.

17. How does vitamin A protect protomorphogens from toxic effects?

Vitamin A is intimately linked with the lipoid protective molecules that form protective “sheaths” around protomorphogens, either as a component of these wrappers or as an associated catalyst necessary for their formation. These lipoid layers mask the chemical affinities of protomorphogens, preventing them from exerting toxic effects or precipitating proteins inappropriately. Without adequate vitamin A, protomorphogens remain in their “raw” or unprotected state, where they can damage cells and tissues.

In vitamin A deficiency, the inability to properly sheath protomorphogens leads to their accumulation in toxic forms, contributing to the various symptoms of deficiency including epithelial changes and increased susceptibility to infection. The hypothesis suggests that vitamin A’s role in maintaining epithelial integrity and immune function may largely result from its protomorphogen-protecting activity. This relationship also explains why vitamin A deficiency can affect so many different organ systems - any tissue producing protomorphogens requires adequate vitamin A for protection against these potentially harmful substances.

18. What is the morphogen hypothesis explanation for cancer development?

Cancer develops when extraordinary local concentrations of protomorphogens accumulate in tissue fluids, overwhelming normal regulatory mechanisms. These intense accumulations can arise from chronic irritation, which promotes local protomorphogen release, or from breakdown of the protective lipoid “wrappers” that normally prevent protomorphogens from exerting carcinogenic effects. When protective mechanisms fail, concentrated protomorphogens de-differentiate cells to an embryonic-like state of “competence,” causing them to lose their specialized characteristics and begin uncontrolled proliferation.

The malignant cell’s protomorphogens lose their antigenic properties, preventing the immune system from recognizing and eliminating them as it normally would. This may result from an unbalanced depolymerizing substance in cancer that breaks down the protomorphogen structure. The intense local protomorphogen concentration should normally inhibit mitosis, but cancer cells develop metabolic changes that allow them to continue dividing despite these high concentrations. The hypothesis suggests that cancer represents a fundamental disruption of the normal morphogen regulatory system that maintains cellular identity and growth control.

19. How do carcinogenic substances relate to the lipoid “wrappers” of protomorphogens?

Carcinogenic substances, including radiation and chemical carcinogens like hydrocarbons, act by destroying or dissolving the protective lipoid sheaths that normally surround and neutralize protomorphogens. These wrappers prevent protomorphogens from exerting their potentially harmful effects on cells. When carcinogens remove these protective barriers, they release locally concentrated, active protomorphogens that can initiate malignant transformation in susceptible cells.

This mechanism explains why such diverse agents - chemicals, radiation, chronic irritation - can all cause cancer through seemingly different pathways. They all ultimately result in the breakdown of the protective system that keeps protomorphogens in check. The carcinogenic hydrocarbons, which are powerful fat solvents, literally dissolve away the lipoid barriers, while radiation may destroy them through ionization. This understanding suggests that cancer prevention might focus on maintaining the integrity of these protective systems rather than simply avoiding carcinogens.

20. What is the immune theory of cancer defense in relation to morphogens?

The natural immune system continuously produces antibodies against the organism’s own tissue protomorphogens, providing surveillance against abnormal accumulations or altered forms of these substances. This natural tissue antibody system normally prevents cancer by removing excessive local protomorphogen concentrations before they can induce malignant transformation. An organism’s susceptibility to cancer correlates with its ability to mount this immune response - when the immune system is compromised or overwhelmed, cancer can gain a foothold.

Cancer cells produce protomorphogens that have lost their normal antigenic properties, making them invisible to the immune system. This may result from structural changes or from association with depolymerizing substances that prevent proper antibody recognition. The breakdown of immune surveillance allows these altered protomorphogens to accumulate to carcinogenic levels. Strengthening the natural tissue antibody response or artificially providing specific antibodies (cytotoxins) against cancer protomorphogens represents a potential therapeutic approach based on restoring normal immune regulation of these critical substances.

21. How does the morphogen hypothesis explain arthritis?

Arthritis develops from the accumulation of raw protomorphogens and nucleoprotein degradation products in affected joints and tissues. These substances, normally cleared by efficient elimination systems, build up in joint spaces where they cause inflammation, pain, and tissue damage. The characteristic pain of arthritis results from the irritating effects of these accumulated protomorphogens on nerve endings and surrounding tissues.

The hypothesis explains why arthritis often accompanies aging and why it affects some individuals more than others. As elimination systems become less efficient with age, protomorphogens accumulate preferentially in areas of previous injury or mechanical stress. The beneficial effects of certain treatments may result from their ability to mobilize and eliminate these accumulated substances - for example, compounds like allantoin and urea act as depolymerizers that break down protomorphogen accumulations, while other treatments may enhance elimination through the kidneys or other routes. This understanding suggests that arthritis treatment should focus on improving protomorphogen clearance rather than simply suppressing inflammation.

22. What are cytotoxins and how can they be used therapeutically?

Cytotoxins are artificially produced antibodies specific to particular tissue protomorphogens, created by injecting animal tissue extracts into heterologous species to generate an immune response. These antibodies can then be harvested and used therapeutically to reinforce the natural tissue antibody system when it becomes deficient or overwhelmed. Unlike conventional antibodies that target foreign proteins, cytotoxins specifically recognize and neutralize the protomorphogens from particular organs or tissue types.

Therapeutic applications include treating malignant tumors by providing antibodies against cancer protomorphogens that have escaped normal immune surveillance. Cytotoxins can also be used to stimulate specific organs by clearing accumulated protomorphogens that are inhibiting normal function. The approach has shown promise in conditions ranging from cancer to degenerative diseases, working by restoring the normal regulation of protomorphogen levels that maintains tissue health. The specificity of cytotoxins for particular tissue types allows targeted therapy without affecting the entire organism.

23. How does the replica hypothesis explain molecular reproduction?

The replica hypothesis proposes that biological molecules reproduce through a template mechanism involving intermediary enantiomorphic (mirror-image) molecules. In this process, a template molecule catalyzes the formation of its stereochemical opposite, which then serves as a template for recreating the original structure. This creates a two-step reproduction cycle where molecules alternate between right-handed and left-handed forms, ensuring accurate replication of complex three-dimensional structures.

This mechanism has profound implications for understanding both normal growth and cancer. In cancer, interference with the production and control of these enantiomorphic pattern-making molecules could result in uncontrolled production of determinant morphogens and wild cell growth. The presence of abnormal stereochemical isomers in cancer tissue supports this interpretation. The replica hypothesis also explains how antibodies are synthesized - the d-antigen catalyzes synthesis of 1-antibody and vice versa, creating a sophisticated recognition system based on molecular handedness.

24. What is the shock syndrome and its relationship to protomorphogen metabolism?

Shock syndrome results from the sudden, massive release of protomorphogens and other tissue breakdown products into the circulation, overwhelming the body’s normal elimination and neutralization systems. Whether triggered by burns, trauma, anaphylaxis, or other causes, shock involves a common pathway where released protomorphogens cause widespread protein precipitation, circulatory collapse, and cellular dysfunction. The syndrome becomes self-perpetuating as tissue damage releases more protomorphogens, creating a vicious cycle.

The hypothesis explains why diverse shock triggers produce similar physiological responses - they all result in rapid protomorphogen release that exceeds the body’s capacity to handle these substances safely. Released protomorphogens act as thromboplastin, triggering inappropriate clotting, while their toxic effects on cells cause further tissue breakdown. Treatment approaches that work - including fluid replacement, removal of damaged tissue, and supporting elimination organs - all help manage the protomorphogen burden. Understanding shock as fundamentally a protomorphogen crisis suggests new therapeutic approaches focused on neutralizing or eliminating these substances.

25. How do platelets relate to protomorphogen elimination and storage?

Platelets serve as the primary circulating carriers and storage vessels for protomorphogens in the blood, containing high concentrations of thromboplastin (protomorphogen) within their structure. They continuously form in bone marrow from megakaryocytes, incorporate protomorphogens from the circulation, and are destroyed in the spleen and liver where their protomorphogen cargo is processed for elimination. This system maintains a dynamic equilibrium that prevents protomorphogen accumulation while ensuring availability for wound healing and tissue repair.

The platelet system represents an elegant solution to managing potentially toxic protomorphogens in circulation. By packaging these substances within platelets, the body can transport them safely without allowing them to precipitate proteins or damage vessel walls. During injury, platelets release their protomorphogen content as thromboplastin to initiate clotting and tissue repair. Disorders affecting platelet production or destruction disrupt this critical protomorphogen management system, explaining why platelet abnormalities can have effects beyond simple bleeding or clotting problems.

26. What distinguishes the morphogen metabolism of cold-blooded versus warm-blooded animals?

Cold-blooded animals possess a fundamentally different protomorphogen metabolism that allows for remarkable regenerative abilities not seen in warm-blooded species. Their protomorphogens remain in more active, less polymerized states, enabling them to regenerate entire limbs and organs. The lower body temperature and different metabolic rate of cold-blooded animals prevents the excessive polymerization and irreversible accumulation of protomorphogens that limits regeneration in warm-blooded species.

Warm-blooded animals evolved more sophisticated systems for managing protomorphogens, including the platelet system, elaborate elimination pathways, and protective sheathing mechanisms. These adaptations were necessary to handle the higher metabolic rate and increased protomorphogen production associated with maintaining constant body temperature. The trade-off for this metabolic sophistication is reduced regenerative capacity - the very systems that protect warm-blooded animals from protomorphogen toxicity also prevent the morphogenetic flexibility seen in cold-blooded species.

27. How does the morphogen hypothesis potentially explain inheritance of acquired characteristics?

While the basic chromosome framework determining species and individual characteristics remains stable and unaffected by normal environmental influences, individual tissue determinants (cytomorphogens and protomorphogens) attached to this framework can be influenced by the parent organism’s somatic condition. These tissue-specific morphogens, produced by various organs, are transported to germ cells where they attach to the chromosome network, potentially carrying information about the parent’s acquired tissue states.

This mechanism allows for inheritance of tendencies or weaknesses rather than fixed characteristics. For example, if parents suffer from a condition affecting certain organs, the protomorphogens from these organs may be abnormal or deficient, and these altered morphogens attached to germ cell chromosomes could predispose offspring to similar weaknesses. This somatic influence is limited and temporary, affecting tendencies rather than fundamental structures, and typically disappears after a few generations. This explains why children of diabetic parents show increased susceptibility to diabetes without inheriting the disease itself.

28. What experimental evidence supports the existence of mitogenetic radiation?

Mitogenetic radiation consists of weak ultraviolet emissions from living cells, particularly during periods of high metabolic activity and cell division. Experiments have demonstrated that these radiations can influence cell division in nearby cultures even when separated by quartz (which transmits UV) but not by glass (which blocks UV). The radiation appears to reciprocate between enzymatic reactions in the media and reactions within the nucleus, creating a communication system between cellular compartments.

These radiations can be “quenched” by products in fatigued cultures, which likely consist of polymerized protomorphogens that absorb the radiation. The energy absorbed may cause depolymerization of these protomorphogens, explaining one mechanism for reversing accumulation. Mitogenetic rays appear to influence the polymerization state of proteins and morphogens, potentially catalyzing protein formation even in the absence of polymerizing enzymes. Older cells require more UV energy to be killed than young cells, possibly due to their greater degree of protomorphogen polymerization, supporting the hypothesis that these radiations interact specifically with morphogen structures.

29. How do depolymerizers like allantoin and urea affect protomorphogen activity?

Allantoin and urea function as physiological depolymerizers that break down accumulated protomorphogen polymers into smaller, more active units. These substances reverse the polymerization that occurs when protomorphogens accumulate and age, restoring them to a more biologically useful state. By reducing the molecular size of protomorphogen aggregates, depolymerizers can convert inhibitory accumulations into growth-promoting concentrations, explaining their recognized properties as growth stimulators and wound-healing agents.

The action of depolymerizers differs fundamentally from elutogens, which remove protomorphogens from tissues, and from protective factors, which shield them. Depolymerizers actually alter the molecular structure of protomorphogen accumulations, breaking apart the large colloidal aggregates that interfere with cellular function. This activity is particularly important in conditions like arthritis where polymerized protomorphogens accumulate in joints, and in wound healing where rapid tissue regeneration requires active, depolymerized morphogens. Understanding this mechanism suggests therapeutic applications for various degenerative conditions associated with protomorphogen accumulation.

30. What is the significance of the dynamic state of living matter in the morphogen hypothesis?

The dynamic state of living matter refers to the continuous breakdown and rebuilding of all cellular components, with the rate of this turnover serving as an index of vital activity. Living proteins exist in constant flux, being simultaneously synthesized and degraded, with younger, more vital tissues showing faster turnover rates. This dynamic equilibrium requires continuous input of energy and the presence of protomorphogens to maintain structural integrity and specific protein character.

This concept is fundamental to understanding how protomorphogens regulate life processes. The accumulation of protomorphogens interferes with this dynamic state by shifting the equilibrium toward degradation rather than synthesis. As protomorphogens accumulate with age, they progressively slow the turnover rate, leading to an increasingly static state that characterizes senescence. Death represents the complete cessation of this dynamic state when accumulated protomorphogens prevent any further protein renewal. The morphogen hypothesis thus views life and death not as discrete states but as points on a continuum of dynamic activity regulated by protomorphogen metabolism.

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you’ve found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While 99% of everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I’m always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.