Rob (c137)
8h

Back in the late 90s when real estate started booming, I was skeptical among a sea of brainwashed people who thought it was good for investment.

In the 2000s, prices started to get ridiculous and those same people thought it was a good thing.

Now we're still seeing gains but people are complaining because wages never kept up.

This idiotic idea of a need of housing being an "investment" is ridiculous and not sustainable.

It's called the American dream because you gotta be asleep to believe in it. - George Carlin

Tereza Coraggio's avatar
Tereza Coraggio
1h

What Werner points to in banks creating the money is undoubtedly true, and the basis of my book: https://www.amazon.com/How-Dismantle-Empire-2020-Vision/dp/1733347607. However, is his function to created a limited hangout, as a former Global Leader of Tomorrow for the WEF? Here's my take on Tucker's interview of him, and on Tucker himself: https://thirdparadigm.substack.com/p/tucker-carlson-and-richard-werner

