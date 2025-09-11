Banks create 97% of the money supply from nothing. Richard Werner proved this empirically by taking out a €200,000 loan while BBC cameras rolled, documenting that the bank simply typed numbers into his account without transferring any existing funds. This finding, published in peer-reviewed journals after decades of central banks claiming ignorance about money creation, forms the explosive core of "Princes of the Yen," Michael Oswald's 2014 documentary based on Werner's research into Japan's engineered economic collapse.

The Bank of Japan forced commercial banks to increase real estate lending by 15% annually throughout the late 1980s through a system called window guidance. Bank officers testified on camera that they pursued reluctant customers with loans because headquarters demanded it, and headquarters followed Bank of Japan directives. By 1989, this manufactured credit expansion had inflated land prices until a small plot near Tokyo's Imperial Palace equaled California's entire value. Governor Yasushi Mieno then reversed policy, restricted real estate lending, and in 1991 abolished window guidance entirely. The predictable crash destroyed ¥99 trillion in loans, bankrupted 212,000 companies, and made suicide the leading cause of death for Japanese men aged 20-44.

Oswald's visual approach layers Werner's narration over banking documents, archival footage, and the actual window guidance papers that determined lending quotas. The camera examines these mundane-looking forms that dictated the fate of the world's second-largest economy, then cuts to footage of ordinary Japanese citizens during the bubble, unaware their prosperity was being deliberately inflated. When Werner describes meeting Bank of Japan officials in 1992-93 who admitted they could have printed money to end the recession immediately, the film holds on his visible frustration as he recounts being told that without crisis, "Japan's economic structure would not have changed."

The documentary traces monetary manipulation from Babylonian temple banking through the Norman tally stick system—government-created, interest-free money that functioned for 700 years until the Bank of England's 1694 establishment replaced it with interest-bearing debt. The pattern repeats: create excessive credit for speculation, crash the system by restricting credit, use the crisis to demand structural reforms. The 1997 Asian Financial Crisis followed the identical playbook. Thailand, Korea, and Indonesia were pressured to liberalize capital flows, their central banks created incentives for foreign borrowing while maintaining currency pegs that couldn't hold, then the IMF demanded fire-sale privatizations to foreign banks as the price of rescue.

Toshihiko Fukui, who headed the Bank of Japan's Banking Department during the bubble and directly oversaw the disastrous window guidance quotas, later became Governor. He stated openly that he was "destroying the high-growth model" to "build a model that suits the new era." The former war criminals who returned to power after the 1951 amnesty, including Prime Minister Kishi Nobusuke who had been General Tojo's Minister of Commerce, understood they were running a war economy adapted to consumer goods production. Their successors at the Bank of Japan deliberately destroyed this system through crisis because, as Werner learned, incremental reform was impossible—only catastrophe could break the existing power structures.

The European Central Bank currently replicates this strategy. From 2004 onward, the ECB oversaw 20% annual credit growth in Ireland, Greece, Portugal, and Spain while restricting credit in Germany. Property prices soared in the periphery, then crashed when credit was withdrawn. The ECB could have purchased non-performing assets at face value or directed credit toward productive investment—solutions Werner outlines that would end any banking crisis immediately. Instead, it demanded fiscal sovereignty transfers to the European Union as the price of assistance. Werner predicts an imminent German banking crisis within three years, engineered to consolidate thousands of small local banks that currently provide 70-80% of business lending.

Central banks possess tools to end economic crises instantly: purchasing bad assets at face value, creating money for productive investment, or simply directing banks to lend to businesses rather than speculators. Werner demonstrated these solutions throughout his research, yet they remain unimplemented because the crises themselves are the desired outcome. When Japan offered Thailand $213 billion in aid during the 1997 crisis—more than the IMF's total resources—Washington blocked it, insisting solutions come through the IMF's privatization demands. The documentary's final sequences show Werner's warnings about central bank digital currencies as mechanisms for total economic control, expanding the power to create and destroy through crisis into direct surveillance of every transaction. Understanding money creation reveals economic suffering as policy choice rather than natural phenomenon—bubbles, crashes, and decades of stagnation are techniques of social control, not accidents of market forces.

